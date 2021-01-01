« previous next »
Or, more likely, "You'll Never Walk Again"

YNWA (Women only chorus)
Shame we can't sell some of our followers to the Saudis as well

They've already sold themselves to the Saudis
I think he has a point. It's not about 'undermining' Liverpool, but that Liverpool's name is being used to validate the sportswashing project.

"Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard..."
"Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler..."
"Ex-Liverpool PL & CL winning captain Jordan Henderson..."
etc.

That name has global reach. I don't know about you, but since I was young my eye could pick out the word 'Liverpool' from a wall of text on a newspaper (now web) page instantly. Fowler and Gerrard jump out. The club has become entwined with the Saudi Pro League project. Those names drive clicks and views. Nobody thinks of 'ex-Leeds' Fowler, or 'former Rangers manager Gerrard' (unless you're a Celtic fan), or worry about them being out of work before moving to Saudi. For the SPL project, their Liverpool connection is the thing that matters.

Yeah this stuff is gonna be grim, and I feel it is inevitible. They'll be seeking to associate with the club (non consensually), as well as trying to appeal to supporters.  I think will require a bit of a concerted effort from our support (internet terrorists) to make sure it's made to fail - eg photoshopping scummy shit like that faux this is anfield link. Plus the club getting litigious if they really overstep
Or, more likely, "You'll Never Walk Again"
come on now, be fair. you can't judge them for stuff they've done in the past, that Flapjacks poster told us so. They're a changed regime now, since 2017 and MbS.


Quote
Jailed women’s rights activists and political prisoners have been sexually assaulted, tortured and died in Saudi Arabian jails, a report has claimed.

The study, shared exclusively with The Independent, alleges that 309 political prisoners have suffered human rights abuses since Mohammed bin Salman became crown prince of the kingdom in 2017.

Grant Liberty, the human rights charity which conducted the report, says people have faced death for crimes carried out when they were as young as nine.

Researchers said 20 prisoners were arrested for political crimes they committed as children - with five of these inmates already put to death and an additional 13 currently facing the death penalty.

The study, which comes days before Saudi Arabia hosts the G20 on Saturday, notes 27 political prisoners were women’s rights activists - saying six of them had been sexually assaulted.
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/middle-east/saudi-arabia-prisoners-womens-human-rights-b1745241.html

Sure this is awful, but it was three whole years ago - so don't be xenophobic/hypocritical by condemning it
Read the room.

You are mistaking RAWK for Twitter, where yes, many e-reds would, because they dont have the first clue about the culture and ethos of Liverpool the city or club.

On RAWK - not so much, yes some of course, but the majority of regular and long(ish) term posters, no chance.

E-reds is a great description, I'm nicking that ;D
Yeah this stuff is gonna be grim, and I feel it is inevitible. They'll be seeking to associate with the club (non consensually), as well as trying to appeal to supporters.  I think will require a bit of a concerted effort from our support (internet terrorists) to make sure it's made to fail - eg photoshopping scummy shit like that faux this is anfield link. Plus the club getting litigious if they really overstep

Feels like they're trying to promote themselves as the "Liverpool of Saudi". If some have their way, we'll end up being their feeder club.
, I'm nicking that ;D
Hope you're not in Saudi.
bitter,not me.a granddad,but I'm not even 40

I don't think it's too far off the mark honestly, if you can't buy the club outright take away their hero's  and get the fanbase on your side.



To be painfully honest I think this is what's happening.... wouldn't surprise me if they're playing the long game...a stealth / backdoor move to slowly associate themselves with LFC via club legends ...and then when Klopp leaves...boom...in with a big offer - with a fair percentage of the worldwide (dickhead) following already sportswashed, neutered and onboard.....the future's grim...the future's Saudi...
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

The owner of Ettifaq say's he's a Liverpool fan. Hence why Gerrard is mangaer there and now Hendo off. Maybe Gini too apparently.
The owner of Ettifaq say's he's a Liverpool fan. Hence why Gerrard is mangaer there and now Hendo off. Maybe Gini too apparently.
Shoulda just brought an LFC duvet. Probably get as much out of it
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

The owner of Ettifaq say's he's a Liverpool fan. Hence why Gerrard is mangaer there and now Hendo off. Maybe Gini too apparently.

Gini too, getting grimmer by the day.
To be painfully honest I think this is what's happening.... wouldn't surprise me if they're playing the long game...a stealth / backdoor move to slowly associate themselves with LFC via club legends ...and then when Klopp leaves...boom...in with a big offer - with a fair percentage of the worldwide (dickhead) following already sportswashed, neutered and onboard.....the future's grim...the future's Saudi...

I've had this depressing thought as well.

EDIT: Stonewall have put out a statement now: https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/jordan-henderson-rainbow-laces-saudi-27361490?fbclid=IwAR304lA58X3dAgsRrgTqAGMRd2rbwlJlXIMGsJEwESnH3wilqAUJUTatKSA
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

The owner of Ettifaq say's he's a Liverpool fan. Hence why Gerrard is mangaer there and now Hendo off. Maybe Gini too apparently.



Well is there anything stopping him from trying to buy the club down the line and turn it into his personal plaything?
Popcorn's Art

Well is there anything stopping him from trying to buy the club down the line and turn it into his personal plaything?

He can G-Ettifaq with that idea.
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Well is there anything stopping him from trying to buy the club down the line and turn it into his personal plaything?

Yeah, PIF (Newcastle owners) wouldn't want a competitor to rival them.   :D
Well is there anything stopping him from trying to buy the club down the line and turn it into his personal plaything?

RAWK posters.
"Has Anyone Really Been Far Even as Decided to Use Even Go Want to do Look More Like?"

RAWK posters.
Losing mentality. Rafa wouldn't sign you
We should send Al in, would drive him bonkers withing the hour.
RAWK posters.

Its a fair question considering the way they are using both the cities image and the clubs.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Its a fair question considering the way they are using both the cities image and the clubs.

Maybe he read RAWK and has been put off by the comments in this thread?
"Has Anyone Really Been Far Even as Decided to Use Even Go Want to do Look More Like?"

Yeah, PIF (Newcastle owners) wouldn't want a competitor to rival them.   :D

Unless they want a seemingly independent third party club competing, so every season doesn't look like a complete stitch up from the start?

I know it sounds daft but the past few weeks I've had this weird scenario playing in my head where some officials from Saudi and Abu Dhabi take some of our reps to one side ad say something along the lines of,

"play nice with us and we'll play nicely with you. We need a legitimate competitor to make this look good. Every so often, we can offer you stupid money for a player to keep you ticking over,  and we'll even let you win something every now and again. All you have to do is keep quiet and give the impression you're genuinely going for us."

Can't be any more ridiculous than anything else going around lately.  😅
Popcorn's Art

Maybe he read RAWK and has been put off by the comments in this thread?

How important do you think one LFC website will be to him when he has a world wide global social media base to aim for instead?
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Also, Klopp goes out on limb to get him a new contract, and he repays him with this
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Its a fair question considering the way they are using both the cities image and the clubs.

It seems like we are being Sportswashed.
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Jurgen: Hello Stevie, how you doing, bought yourself air conditioning yet?


Steven: Fine, Jurgen, eeeerm, what you after


Jurgen: Listen, Jordan seems to want to hang around, he's shot but because he's captain and we owe him I keep having to give him game time,


Steven: eerm, what do you want me to do about that and be quick me lollies melting


Jurgen: Listen, you've loads of spare cash, take him off our hands please, I'm sick of bringing him on and him thinking he can shoot from distance, he's hit three kids in the kop now


Steven: eeerm, no problem Jurgen, I may teach him out to shoot as well

aarf, aarf, aarf.

I think thats spot on.

Which is absolutely fine btw. People are allowed to feel betrayed that a footballer would go there, particularly a Liverpool player and particularly a player who has given the impression he was better than that.

I'm not even really making a comment on the sportswashing, which I think we all agree is bad. Just maybe it's a good lesson to judge footballers on things we know for absolutely certain like how good at football they are, rather than how good a person we'd like to imagine they are.
Which is absolutely fine btw. People are allowed to feel betrayed that a footballer would go there, particularly a Liverpool player and particularly a player who has given the impression he was better than that.

I'm not even really making a comment on the sportswashing, which I think we all agree is bad. Just maybe it's a good lesson to judge footballers on things we know for absolutely certain like how good at football they are, rather than how good a person we'd like to imagine they are.

I genuinely couldn't give much of a fuck about any footballer beyond what they produce on the pitch (while theyre still playing especially). what matters is the club..ultimately we'd want players sold if they aren't performing anyway (which Henderson wasn't, so it's hard to be arsed).

We have had managers that become hugely loved and a massive part of the club. Kenny and Jurgen in particular. Players will usually let you down. Even Bobby after all the adoration left for Saudi on a free. Yes Henderson championed some causes but let's face it that's mostly PR fluff.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

It seems like we are being Sportswashed.
I think we are. Not overtly like the clubs formerly known as Manchester City and Newcastle, but more subtly. They were two extremely desperate fanbases who were ripe for sportswashing. There would be minimal resistance within the fanbases there. Even Man United are ripe because they've been well surpassed and their Ferguson dynasty is dead and buried. Their planet-sized ego and inflated sense of entitlement means they have become as desperate as their neighbours were. The way they are begging for Qatar, cheered on by ex players, shows their desperation and just how easy they'll be to sportswash. They'd welcome it with open arms.

Liverpool; England's most successful club, are a far harder nut to crack, so they need to get to us in a different way. From inside, by creating division and polarising fanbase opinion. Their enablers were hard at work last night on RAWK doing just that. Making out that when push comes to shove we are all unprincipled money grabbers willing to abandon our consciences.

They were hard at work trying to normalise the hijacking and destruction of our game for the political ends of despotic foreign regimes. Hard at work labelling those that give a shit as sanctimonious virtue signallers who would grab the tyrant dollar given the chance to.

So here they are, offering one of our greatest players a managerial role for megabucks, who, in turn, targets our European Cup winning, League Championship winning, World Club Cup winning captain. These players and ex players carry a lot of weight globally. LFC carries enormous weight globally too. The sportswashers gain kudos by association. So yes, we are being sportswashed via the back door.

The fact the likes of Gerrard, Bobby and Henderson were so highly regarded here means conversations and attention are focused on Saudi. The attention they crave is being given in spades. They won't care one iota about people highlighting their appalling human rights record. They have the money and they can buy influence. They can manipulate with ease and have people working for them like glove puppets. Dividing the fanbase, creating disharmony, ridiculing those who do still care about the game and wider society.

Of course, it's not just us they are targeting, but we are a more difficult nut to crack than most. They are after the game itself. But being associated with our name brings them a lot of attention and helps them to ultimately gain the credibility they seek.
Gini too, getting grimmer by the day.

Noooooooo, damn.
"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock

The owner of Ettifaq say's he's a Liverpool fan. Hence why Gerrard is mangaer there and now Hendo off. Maybe Gini too apparently.

And still wanted Henderson for free , should be offering £100m
The owner of Ettifaq say's he's a Liverpool fan. Hence why Gerrard is mangaer there and now Hendo off. Maybe Gini too apparently.

Another one who is completely clueless as to what the club is about.
Which is absolutely fine btw. People are allowed to feel betrayed that a footballer would go there, particularly a Liverpool player and particularly a player who has given the impression he was better than that.

I'm not even really making a comment on the sportswashing, which I think we all agree is bad. Just maybe it's a good lesson to judge footballers on things we know for absolutely certain like how good at football they are, rather than how good a person we'd like to imagine they are.
I think it's a handy life lesson to never judge a person on their occupation. Thankfully I learned that one a long time ago. Being older now does have some benefits.  ;)

Always go on actions, not status and words.

Some football people come across really well. John Barnes, for instance. Bill Shankly was an incredible philosopher and a man of integrity. Jurgen klopp is a shining example of talent and humanity. They are just a few associated with our own club. Neville Southall seems to be a man with his head screwed on too. There will be other examples out there, but, in general, many in the game do come across as though they'd struggle in life if it wasn't for their talent at kicking a football reasonably well. Basically, few are really worth listening to.

Henderson did come across as having something about him though. Was that him or was it just his PR people influencing him? Who knows. He did come across as fairly aware of life outside his bubble. Maybe we took him at face value and believed he was more than he was. Maybe we were wrong.

We can never really know what goes on inside people's heads, so we have to judge on their actions. Henderson seemed to talk the talk and maybe led us to believe he'd be prepared to walk the walk too.

His actions in the past have been rightly praised, but his actions at this moment, if he does go there, will also rightly be criticized by many.

Of course, we can all go through life believing everyone is a grasping, lying piece of shit, but what kind of life is that? So I think we have to go in with open minds and let others show what they really are, as they hopefully give us the room to show who and what we are too, by our actions.

Henderson seemed to be one of the good guys. Maybe he just threw us a dummy though, and we fell for it. He gained kudos with me for his dedication and his championing of others in less fortunate positions in life. Of course, he gained plenty for being our captain and part of what was, for a time, the best club side in the world. He was never on a pedestal simply for being a footballer though. As I said, you judge on actions, not status.
I think it's a handy life lesson to never judge a person on their occupation. Thankfully I learned that one a long time ago. Being older now does have some benefits.  ;)

Always go on actions, not status and words.

Some football people come across really well. John Barnes, for instance. Bill Shankly was an incredible philosopher and a man of integrity. Jurgen klopp is a shining example of talent and humanity. They are just a few associated with our own club. Neville Southall seems to be a man with his head screwed on too. There will be other examples out there, but, in general, many in the game do come across as though they'd struggle in life if it wasn't for their talent at kicking a football reasonably well. Basically, few are really worth listening to.

Henderson did come across as having something about him though. Was that him or was it just his PR people influencing him? Who knows. He did come across as fairly aware of life outside his bubble. Maybe we took him at face value and believed he was more than he was. Maybe we were wrong.

We can never really know what goes on inside people's heads, so we have to judge on their actions. Henderson seemed to talk the talk and maybe led us to believe he'd be prepared to walk the walk too.

His actions in the past have been rightly praised, but his actions at this moment, if he does go there, will also rightly be criticized by many.

Of course, we can all go through life believing everyone is a grasping, lying piece of shit, but what kind of life is that? So I think we have to go in with open minds and let others show what they really are, as they hopefully give us the room to show who and what we are too, by our actions.

Henderson seemed to be one of the good guys. Maybe he just threw us a dummy though, and we fell for it. He gained kudos with me for his dedication and his championing of others in less fortunate positions in life. Of course, he gained plenty for being our captain and part of what was, for a time, the best club side in the world. He was never on a pedestal simply for being a footballer though. As I said, you judge on actions, not status.

I think you have to take most of these people at face value tbf.

I'm probably writing quite a lot when what I really want to say is that I think some people have made a personality of defending a player who I think has been subpar for at least two years simply because they thought he was "a nice fella" or "a good leader" or whatever.

It's not exactly like he's being pushed out the door. You wonder if a Sunderland or even a lower end Premier League club promised him regular game time for a fraction of the wage he's being offered whether he'd take it. It's clearly not right and awful for the sport, but a lot of these model professionals obviously think the blood money is too good to turn down.
I asked this on another thread and did not get an answer. I'll ask you since you obviously feel very strongly about it.

For you, selling Henderson to a Saudi club is worse than selling Sterling to Man City?

Yes.

I'll be honest I didn't know the extent of City's sportwashing or their vile owners when Sterling was sold to them.
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

I think it's a handy life lesson to never judge a person on their occupation. Thankfully I learned that one a long time ago. Being older now does have some benefits.  ;)

Always go on actions, not status and words.

Some football people come across really well. John Barnes, for instance. Bill Shankly was an incredible philosopher and a man of integrity. Jurgen klopp is a shining example of talent and humanity. They are just a few associated with our own club. Neville Southall seems to be a man with his head screwed on too. There will be other examples out there, but, in general, many in the game do come across as though they'd struggle in life if it wasn't for their talent at kicking a football reasonably well. Basically, few are really worth listening to.

Henderson did come across as having something about him though. Was that him or was it just his PR people influencing him? Who knows. He did come across as fairly aware of life outside his bubble. Maybe we took him at face value and believed he was more than he was. Maybe we were wrong.

We can never really know what goes on inside people's heads, so we have to judge on their actions. Henderson seemed to talk the talk and maybe led us to believe he'd be prepared to walk the walk too.

His actions in the past have been rightly praised, but his actions at this moment, if he does go there, will also rightly be criticized by many.

Of course, we can all go through life believing everyone is a grasping, lying piece of shit, but what kind of life is that? So I think we have to go in with open minds and let others show what they really are, as they hopefully give us the room to show who and what we are too, by our actions.

Henderson seemed to be one of the good guys. Maybe he just threw us a dummy though, and we fell for it. He gained kudos with me for his dedication and his championing of others in less fortunate positions in life. Of course, he gained plenty for being our captain and part of what was, for a time, the best club side in the world. He was never on a pedestal simply for being a footballer though. As I said, you judge on actions, not status.

I've no idea what has got into him since, but I read Miguel Delaney's twitter the other night and he was saying up to this he was one of the few footballers who insiders felt had a clear message to give outside of football. Look at the way he got the captains organised with the NHS when the lockdown was on. There were many inside that who spoke really highly of him and what he did. Which makes the stuff since all the more strange and horrendous to take in. It's even harder with the silence as well, many are having a go at him but he's not saying anything at the moment.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Most Liverpool fans I know would stop going if we became a sportswashing project. In fact, most  Liverpool fans I know are that disillusioned with the game that something like this Henderson transfer pushes them close to that exit door anyway.

We have accepted sportwashing money. We are a sportwashing project. There is NO excuse for what the club has done. We are no different to City now.

We may as well get bought out by Saudi now for all I care.
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?
