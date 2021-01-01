Which is absolutely fine btw. People are allowed to feel betrayed that a footballer would go there, particularly a Liverpool player and particularly a player who has given the impression he was better than that.



I'm not even really making a comment on the sportswashing, which I think we all agree is bad. Just maybe it's a good lesson to judge footballers on things we know for absolutely certain like how good at football they are, rather than how good a person we'd like to imagine they are.



I think it's a handy life lesson to never judge a person on their occupation. Thankfully I learned that one a long time ago. Being older now does have some benefits.Always go on actions, not status and words.Some football people come across really well. John Barnes, for instance. Bill Shankly was an incredible philosopher and a man of integrity. Jurgen klopp is a shining example of talent and humanity. They are just a few associated with our own club. Neville Southall seems to be a man with his head screwed on too. There will be other examples out there, but, in general, many in the game do come across as though they'd struggle in life if it wasn't for their talent at kicking a football reasonably well. Basically, few are really worth listening to.Henderson did come across as having something about him though. Was that him or was it just his PR people influencing him? Who knows. He did come across as fairly aware of life outside his bubble. Maybe we took him at face value and believed he was more than he was. Maybe we were wrong.We can never really know what goes on inside people's heads, so we have to judge on their actions. Henderson seemed to talk the talk and maybe led us to believe he'd be prepared to walk the walk too.His actions in the past have been rightly praised, but his actions at this moment, if he does go there, will also rightly be criticized by many.Of course, we can all go through life believing everyone is a grasping, lying piece of shit, but what kind of life is that? So I think we have to go in with open minds and let others show what they really are, as they hopefully give us the room to show who and what we are too, by our actions.Henderson seemed to be one of the good guys. Maybe he just threw us a dummy though, and we fell for it. He gained kudos with me for his dedication and his championing of others in less fortunate positions in life. Of course, he gained plenty for being our captain and part of what was, for a time, the best club side in the world. He was never on a pedestal simply for being a footballer though. As I said, you judge on actions, not status.