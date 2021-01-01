Never been so disappointed by a player in my life, beats all the others hands down.



Henderson cares not about his legacy or principles so fuck him. All for another 0 on his bank balance. Pure greed and also validates the view that many footballers are as dumb as a cucumber.



This for me. I was gutted when Fowler left for Leeds when I was 16 but, we had Phil Thompson to blame for that.I don't think I ever fully got over Gerrard flirting with Shit Coat after we won the European Cup but, he gave us incredible memories even after that. (Until now)Owen signing for the red Mancs made me sick in my mouth but, I never loved him anyway and had a certain schadenfreude that we won the European Cup after he fucked off.Torres to Chelsea I really thought would break me because I adored him.But, this is just something else. I took my nephew and Dad on the stadium tour yesterday, was a magical afternoon but I couldn't help but look at Henderson's shirt in the corner of the dressing room and feel disgusted. Same with all the Madrid trophy lift stuff, the Prem, everything. I'm just disgusted with him.I saw someone post somewhere that it's like when Souness did that interview with the rag. Souey was (and i think still is) my Dad's hero growing up. But he was quick to point out on the tour yesterday that there's very few pics of him at Anfield and none of him as manager. He still, quite clearly, loves the club but, he's not loved back or embraced as the legend his playing days showed him as.This is Henderson's future for me.And even on the very very slim chance he has a change of heart, for me, he's still not welcome at the club. He has been here for 12 years and has been the Captain of Liverpool Football Club for 8 years. To sneak out the backdoor with no goodbye and off to beheading country is just incredible.And, dare I say quite frankly, how dare he.Bye now, you absolute let-down.