Author Topic: Jordan Henderson*  (Read 1267857 times)

Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14280 on: Today at 11:59:12 am »
Quote from: Iska on Today at 11:01:50 am
Im not sure were even very clear on that among the condemners to be honest. Is it that Saudi is a totalitarian place? Is it human rights? Is it them parasiting football? Is it corruption of our own culture? Is it that our country does business with them? Is it that Henderson has turned tail? Theyre all reasons to be concerned, but theyre very different and the responses should be very different. I get the sense that a lot of people are angry first and looking for the reason second.
I like Henderson as a player (and captain). I think his role is certainly declining and his ongoing value at the top level would be limited. I'd delighted at the prospect of getting £12m for him and getting the remaining £20m or so of his contract off the books, in that context. Should I feel guilty we would be getting £12m from Saudi (and £40m for Fabinho)? Yes, probably, but its not my decision. Should FSG refuse it? That would probably be taken to court.

As for Saudi - totalitarian yes, human rights yes, parasiting football no (the PL probably started that), corruption of culture I don't understand the point, yes I'm opposed to the UK selling bombs to Saudi to drop on Yemen but don't hold Jordan Henderson particularly culpable, turning tail no.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14281 on: Today at 11:59:19 am »
Quote from: has gone odd on Today at 09:00:02 am
Never been so disappointed by a player in my life, beats all the others hands down.

Henderson cares not about his legacy or principles so fuck him. All for another 0 on his bank balance. Pure greed and also validates the view that many footballers are as dumb as a cucumber.

This for me. I was gutted when Fowler left for Leeds when I was 16 but, we had Phil Thompson to blame for that.

I don't think I ever fully got over Gerrard flirting with Shit Coat after we won the European Cup but, he gave us incredible memories even after that. (Until now)

Owen signing for the red Mancs made me sick in my mouth but, I never loved him anyway and had a certain schadenfreude that we won the European Cup after he fucked off.

Torres to Chelsea I really thought would break me because I adored him.

But, this is just something else. I took my nephew and Dad on the stadium tour yesterday, was a magical afternoon but I couldn't help but look at Henderson's shirt in the corner of the dressing room and feel disgusted. Same with all the Madrid trophy lift stuff, the Prem, everything. I'm just disgusted with him.

I saw someone post somewhere that it's like when Souness did that interview with the rag. Souey was (and i think still is) my Dad's hero growing up. But he was quick to point out on the tour yesterday that there's very few pics of him at Anfield and none of him as manager. He still, quite clearly, loves the club but, he's not loved back or embraced as the legend his playing days showed him as.

This is Henderson's future for me.

And even on the very very slim chance he has a change of heart, for me, he's still not welcome at the club. He has been here for 12 years and has been the Captain of Liverpool Football Club for 8 years. To sneak out the backdoor with no goodbye and off to beheading country is just incredible.

And, dare I say quite frankly, how dare he.

Bye now, you absolute let-down.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14282 on: Today at 12:00:17 pm »
Quote from: Jwils21 on Today at 10:24:36 am
In the social media age you're essentially managing someone's entire reputation. One bad tweet from a PR/Social manager could kill off your career or at least make you a bit of a laughing stock. We all remember Andre Gray scoring against Liverpool and then having old homophobic tweets unearthed, and Victor Anichebe made over 200 Premier League appearances yet the most popular result for him on google is "Victor Anichebe tweet" after this...


Bloody hell Jwils21 ... I am chuckling at this right now. Hahahahah!!!  ;D  ;D
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14283 on: Today at 12:02:02 pm »
Quote from: Carra-ton on Today at 11:13:41 am
Half the folks here would go to matches and shout with glee if the Saudis bought Liverpool tomorrow.

Always mystified by comments like this.

How do you know? Have you done a survey or something?

Are you simply projecting your own behaviour on to others?
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14284 on: Today at 12:03:50 pm »
Quote from: driftinwest on Today at 11:50:54 am
I went my first game in 1966 and I've never heard a chant mentioning p****s. There where derogatory shouts towards the few black players in the  sixties, seventies, Clive Best comes to mind from West Ham, but I'll say it was a different then,and people thought that they where being comedians rather than racist, not that it was right and most  people have excepted the fact that the colour of your skin or if your gay or have a different religion really matters. We still have the haters and morons who will never change but at least they can't shout their bile at football matches without being pulled.
I've never heard the alleged p***s 'stand up' chant either. Probably the loudest, angriest monkey chanting I ever heard was a year after Barnes had signed, though, in a moment of anger at Mirandinha winning (and converting) a dodgy penalty in front of the Kop.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14285 on: Today at 12:04:04 pm »
Souness level fuck up. Terrible decision to even consider it.
