It's how I feel about the matter generally - but to be honest, I don't invest anything in footballers 'as people', to the extent I think many others do, so this isn't something that has shocked me (I know many don't like his writing, but Barney Ronay did a decent piece on this subject a few days ago). I don't expect Henderson or any other player to live by my principles and its impossible to know whether any public figure and their stated views are really genuine or not (day to actions would give a clearer view). Obviously (if he actually accepts) he's been a hypocrite. I'll shrug and be disappointed, but it doesn't affect me personally. Clearly for those who have been more directly affected by his supposed allyship and invested belief in him as a person, that's going to be more difficult.



I would think the default position for a lot of people would be to view the championing of causes by public figures with some degree of healthy cynicism. How much so depends on the specifics of the championing. There's a difference between a player wearing a tshirt as part of a squad-wide statement and a player who makes a conscious choice to go out of their way with an unprompted solo effort to speak on behalf of another.If I saw our squad all wearing rainbow laces I'd think 'nice gesture, but there are definitely some who have only done it because they didn't want to be the person who wouldn't'. If I see one player positioning themselves as an ally to the LGBT cause when there is nothing making said player need to do so, then I'm going to hold that player to their word far more than I would if the allyship on display had instead been a pair of laces among 17 others. For me, at least, it's not that I'm believing the Jordan Henderson's of the world truly mean what they say, it's more that I'm expecting them to do so. And I think that expectation is a perfectly fair one, because it's the player themselves, with their actions that go above and beyond, who are asking me to hold them to a higher standard.