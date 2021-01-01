« previous next »
Jordan Henderson*

Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #14240 on: Today at 09:52:09 am
Quote from: damomad on Today at 09:46:07 am
Where have you heard that? Everything I read says it still happens.

"Saudi Arabia. Does not have codified criminal laws. According to the country's interpretation of sharia, a married man who commits sodomy, or a non-Muslim who engages in sodomy with a Muslim, can be stoned to death. There are unconfirmed reports that two cross-dressing Pakistani nationals were killed by Saudi authorities in 2017, which Saudi officials have denied. Verified executions occurred in 2019. Homosexuality in Saudi Arabia is proven by four eyewitnesses who have seen the penetration, or a self confession; if these conditions are not met they can not be stoned but can be given discretionary punishments like lashing and jails." https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Capital_punishment_for_homosexuality

The three men - 'Ali bin Hittan bin Sa'id, Muhammad bin Suleyman bin Muhammad and Muhammad bin Khalil bin 'Abdullah, all Saudi Arabian nationals, were publicly beheaded in Abha, Asir province, on 1 January 2002.

The Saudi Arabian Ministry of Interior issued a statement announcing that the three were convicted of homosexual acts, adding vaguely-worded charges of 'luring Children's rights and harming others' without providing any further details. The trial proceedings - like most in Saudi Arabia - remain shrouded in secrecy.

https://www.amnesty.org.uk/press-releases/saudi-arabia-sexual-orientation-executions-condemned
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #14241 on: Today at 09:52:34 am
Has he gone yet?
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #14242 on: Today at 09:53:26 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:48:29 am


I guess it all just went well with the image he was trying to build.

Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #14243 on: Today at 09:54:00 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:48:29 am
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/jordan-henderson-voices-support-rainbow-laces-campaign

Ah that's tough to read, he may as well wrap that rainbow armband around all his bloody money to keep it tight. Won't be much use in Saudi otherwise.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #14244 on: Today at 09:55:02 am
Never want to see him again. Thanks for the memories, fuck off into obscurity.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #14245 on: Today at 10:00:29 am
So disappointed with all of this. Can't really sing "One greedy bastard" to Raheem Sterling anymore, as we have three 'supposed legends' who are now far worse!

Personally, I hope that none of the above are invited back to the club in any role whatsoever - ambassador roles or future charity games. Now that really would tarnish the name and reputation of LFC. This is were the club can stand for what's morally right - as opposed to these greedy, immoral ex-players. The saying: "Never meet your heroes", couldn't be more apt.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #14246 on: Today at 10:03:20 am
Quote from: Hendollama on Today at 09:47:24 am
Legend!
Won everything there is to win with us and leaves just as his legs are starting to go. A great captain and servant to the club. Wish him well!
Did someone else force you to type that? Are they in the room with you now?

Blink twice for yes if you can't make any noise!
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #14247 on: Today at 10:10:31 am
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Dude on Today at 09:58:34 am
When we're talking about LGBTQ, something tells me that the likes of Salah, Mane, Alisson and Bobby aren't big supporters of that group of people. Maybe I'm wrong, it's just my intuition.

Honestly mate, not wanting to be funny, but if you don't get the point by now why Hendo was different that many and others such as SOS have put so well then there's not much point in discussing things further.

Last Edit: Today at 10:21:51 am by Andy82lfc
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #14248 on: Today at 10:15:47 am
Quote from: redmark on Today at 08:40:19 am
It's how I feel about the matter generally - but to be honest, I don't invest anything in footballers 'as people', to the extent I think many others do, so this isn't something that has shocked me (I know many don't like his writing, but Barney Ronay did a decent piece on this subject a few days ago). I don't expect Henderson or any other player to live by my principles and its impossible to know whether any public figure and their stated views are really genuine or not (day to actions would give a clearer view). Obviously (if he actually accepts) he's been a hypocrite. I'll shrug and be disappointed, but it doesn't affect me personally. Clearly for those who have been more directly affected by his supposed allyship and invested belief in him as a person, that's going to be more difficult.
I would think the default position for a lot of people would be to view the championing of causes by public figures with some degree of healthy cynicism. How much so depends on the specifics of the championing. There's a difference between a player wearing a tshirt as part of a squad-wide statement and a player who makes a conscious choice to go out of their way with an unprompted solo effort to speak on behalf of another.

If I saw our squad all wearing rainbow laces I'd think 'nice gesture, but there are definitely some who have only done it because they didn't want to be the person who wouldn't'. If I see one player positioning themselves as an ally to the LGBT cause when there is nothing making said player need to do so, then I'm going to hold that player to their word far more than I would if the allyship on display had instead been a pair of laces among 17 others. For me, at least, it's not that I'm believing the Jordan Henderson's of the world truly mean what they say, it's more that I'm expecting them to do so. And I think that expectation is a perfectly fair one, because it's the player themselves, with their actions that go above and beyond, who are asking me to hold them to a higher standard.
Last Edit: Today at 10:18:41 am by kellan
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #14249 on: Today at 10:21:39 am
Speaking after the win in Germany said, Klopp said: Theres actually nothing to say. As long as things are not really finally decided, we dont have to talk about it. There will be a moment where we probably have to talk about it, but its not now.

I dont know that anything is decided, which means nothing to say in the moment. But thats even better for you because you can speculate, which is much more fun! If I say something then its finished!

In the end, all of these decisions are made by me. And because I respect the players a lot, its usually with consent. It was in this case, and it is all fine.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #14250 on: Today at 10:23:28 am
Gerrard Hendo and Fowler have torpedoed my brain

I've always had, like I suspect all football fans, a strong sense of denial about footballers. I know for a solid fact it stems from childhood and looking up to them as a person apart from the rest of us

This has set me free of that in a way. I finally see them, I know they'd all be gone if the right offer came in

There's no loyalty, no love of club, footballers and managers were never real fans. They never got the chance. Only as kids

Once the season starts I'll be back watching and wanting us to win, but I have to say it'll be like playing poker for buttons now.

I can't with them anymore
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #14251 on: Today at 10:24:36 am
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 09:35:35 am
Sorry if it's a bit off or dumb... But public relations officer, is this kind of job well paid? I mean, doesn't have to be a millionaire, but if I'm a PR officer for Henderson, can I make huge amount of money?

In the social media age you're essentially managing someone's entire reputation. One bad tweet from a PR/Social manager could kill off your career or at least make you a bit of a laughing stock. We all remember Andre Gray scoring against Liverpool and then having old homophobic tweets unearthed, and Victor Anichebe made over 200 Premier League appearances yet the most popular result for him on google is "Victor Anichebe tweet" after this...

Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #14252 on: Today at 10:24:49 am
Quote from: kellan on Today at 10:15:47 am
I would think the default position for a lot of people would be to view the championing of causes by public figures with some degree of healthy cynicism. How much so depends on the specifics of the championing. There's a difference between a player wearing a tshirt as part of a squad-wide statement and a player who makes a conscious choice to go out of their way with an unprompted solo effort to speak on behalf of another.

If I saw our squad all wearing rainbow laces I'd think 'nice gesture, but there are definitely some who have only done it because they didn't want to be the person who wouldn't'. If I see one player positioning themselves as an ally to the LGBT cause when there is nothing making said player need to do so, then I'm going to hold that player to their word far more than I would if the allyship on display had instead been a pair of laces among 17 others. For me, at least, it's not that I'm believing the Jordan Henderson's of the world truly mean what they say, it's more that I'm expecting them to do so. And I think that expectation is a perfectly fair one, because it's the player's own actions that are asking me to hold them to a higher standard.
I agree - Henderson's actions and words have put him in a position where accusations of hypocrisy are difficult to counter, when those of Firmino and Fabinho haven't. (Those words and actions might still suggest Henderson holding more progressive views is at least considering that side of the argument in making a decision, which wouldn't even occur to others). But to be honest, any player who held those views strongly and sincerely, I think, would have struggled to play in the WC, too.
