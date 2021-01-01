I really wish people would stop comparing premier league players to us. What's the average UK salary, £25 k pa, and that's not reflecting the truth as millions are on £12 to £15k, it's the salaries of the rich that bring the average up. The likes of Hendo earn £25k a fucking DAY, they drive £200k cars and own 2 or 3 of them, they send their kids to private schools costing thousands a year, they go private not NHS, fly first class, pay tens of thousands for holidays and live in multi million pound houses and have tens of millions in the bank. So when they go to Saudi to sportswash, it's not about securing their families futures, it's about being greedy c*nts, nothing else.



I've a mate who is a multi millionaire, worked as a recruiter, took his wife's advice and started his own company built it to be very successful and sold it and retired at 50, now spends a lot of time raising hundreds of thousands of pounds for charity, he's set for life, his kids are set for life, his grandkids are, so I see first hand that there is a level where you are set, you still enjoy the quality of life and you don't have to shit all over people to do it. Henderson is already well richer than my mate....