Author Topic: Jordan Henderson*

Snail

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #14200 on: Today at 08:11:42 am
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Yesterday at 09:38:51 pm
Dom King claiming that Hendo is consulting with his family over the move.  ;D

If I was his missus Id bin him off.
Snail

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #14201 on: Today at 08:15:54 am
Quote from: Jake on Yesterday at 11:06:40 pm
I'd rather have nothing than their bloody money.

Tell that to my boss, who on Monday was assuring me - a bisexual woman - that Id take the money if it was me.
lindylou100

  
  
  
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #14202 on: Today at 08:16:59 am
I have no Ill feelings towards him, the club and fan base are already looking past him towards the new players coming in, to my mind he knows its over for him here. He doesnt owe LFC or its supporters his whole life or need to get permission from us as to how to live it.

Ill thank him for everything hes done for the club and move on, as will he.
Snail

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #14203 on: Today at 08:18:08 am
Quote from: bornandbRED on Yesterday at 11:44:11 pm
Thats just sanctimonious. Im left wing as they come but everyone on here would jump if offered the same. Blame the system not the player.

Not everyone on here is a straight male, do you realise that? Not that most of the straight males are happy with this either.
Snail

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #14204 on: Today at 08:20:05 am
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 02:14:45 am
Get your hand off my tail you'll make it dirty

;D
rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #14205 on: Today at 08:26:48 am
I really wish people would stop comparing premier league players to us. What's the average UK salary, £25 k pa, and that's not reflecting the truth as millions are on £12 to £15k, it's the salaries of the rich that bring the average up. The likes of Hendo earn £25k a fucking DAY, they drive £200k cars and own 2 or 3 of them, they send their kids to private schools costing thousands a year, they go private not NHS, fly first class, pay tens of thousands for holidays and live in multi million pound houses and have tens of millions in the bank. So when they go to Saudi to sportswash, it's not about securing their families futures, it's about being greedy c*nts, nothing else.

I've a mate who is a multi millionaire, worked as a recruiter, took his wife's advice and started his own company built it to be very successful and sold it and retired at 50, now spends a lot of time raising hundreds of thousands of pounds for charity, he's set for life, his kids are set for life, his grandkids are, so I see first hand that there is a level where you are set, you still enjoy the quality of life and you don't have to shit all over people to do it. Henderson is already well richer than my mate....


So Howard Philips

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #14206 on: Today at 08:32:15 am
Quote from: Snail on Today at 08:18:08 am
Not everyone on here is a straight male, do you realise that? Not that most of the straight males are happy with this either.

But bornred is left wing, so thats OK then.
Titi Camara

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #14207 on: Today at 08:36:45 am
Quote from: bornandbRED on Yesterday at 11:59:01 pm
Newsflash: everyone c*nts are generally selfish and greedy and only care about themselves.
Fixed. You are welcome :wave
Quote from: bornandbRED on Yesterday at 11:44:11 pm
Thats just sanctimonious. Im left wing as they come but everyone on here only c*nts would jump if offered the same. Blame the system not the player.
And another one fixed for you. Not need to thank me again.

It's wild how some people think that their world view applies to everyone. How them being a c*nts makes them think everyone else is!

I know about the 10+ hoes a week, and its something Im willing to do.

redmark

  
  
  
  
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #14208 on: Today at 08:40:19 am
Quote from: S on Today at 08:05:37 am
Perfectly sums up how I feel about the Henderson move, and any other player who chases these obscene paydays.
It's how I feel about the matter generally - but to be honest, I don't invest anything in footballers 'as people', to the extent I think many others do, so this isn't something that has shocked me (I know many don't like his writing, but Barney Ronay did a decent piece on this subject a few days ago). I don't expect Henderson or any other player to live by my principles and its impossible to know whether any public figure and their stated views are really genuine or not (day to actions would give a clearer view). Obviously (if he actually accepts) he's been a hypocrite. I'll shrug and be disappointed, but it doesn't affect me personally. Clearly for those who have been more directly affected by his supposed allyship and invested belief in him as a person, that's going to be more difficult.
The focus now should not be on who the owners are, but limits on what owners can do without formal supporter agreement. At all clubs.
The focus now should not be on who the owners are, but limits on what owners can do without formal supporter agreement. At all clubs.

Cormack Snr

  
  
  
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #14209 on: Today at 08:46:54 am
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 09:45:05 pm
Me neither mate, I'd be interested if any other arl arses can remember. I suspect its a bullshit claim.

I have been going since 1967 and I have never heard anything also, the whole Kop sang about Munich and black players got stick but it was different times and happened at every ground sadly..
rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #14210 on: Today at 08:55:58 am
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 09:45:05 pm
Me neither mate, I'd be interested if any other arl arses can remember. I suspect its a bullshit claim.

That chant never happened. The only time I ever heard a "Stand Up" chant was some blert trying to get a "Stand Up for the 96" chant going in the Kop and he got told to fuck off.

As I said last night and Cormack Snr said, we chanted some vile shite as did every clubs fans, but Pakistanis were rarely mentioned other than that Manc chant. In fact I know I've read, from interviews of supporters from an Pakistani/Indian and that area background, that they chose to follow us precisely because we didn't give them abuse and they felt as a fan base we were more inclusive and felt welcome.


meady1981

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #14211 on: Today at 08:57:50 am
Quote from: Snail on Today at 08:15:54 am
Tell that to my boss, who on Monday was assuring me - a bisexual woman - that Id take the money if it was me.

How can you criticise Henderson, when the bisexual emperor Elagabalus used his short and riotous reign to make unprecedented changes to Roman state religion whilst brutally killing scores of his rivals in 218BC.
lobsterboy

  
  
  
  
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #14212 on: Today at 08:58:38 am
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 12:24:44 am
Youre right - it is a depressing concept, but unfortunately its how society works in this country and most of the west. Those partaking are simply at the behest of reality. I dont think this makes Jordan Henderson a dick head.

I do.
He has more money than he'll ever need really. 
He'd walk into a pundit job when he retires or might even carve out a decent managerial role.
America would have him, another EPL club would.
He'll never want for anything.
He doesn't need the money.
I wouldn't if I was him.
Its like going to play cricket in apartheid south africa.
If you go you are a fucking dick head.
damomad

  
  
  
  
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #14213 on: Today at 08:59:45 am
Quote from: Cormack Snr on Today at 08:46:54 am
I have been going since 1967 and I have never heard anything also, the whole Kop sang about Munich and black players got stick but it was different times and happened at every ground sadly..

He's talking absolute bollocks then and if people were singing it on mass regularly there'd be footage of it knocking about.



has gone odd

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #14214 on: Today at 09:00:02 am
Never been so disappointed by a player in my life, beats all the others hands down.

Henderson cares not about his legacy or principles so fuck him. All for another 0 on his bank balance. Pure greed and also validates the view that many footballers are as dumb as a cucumber.

