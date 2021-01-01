I hate that attitude. That pig has his nose in the trough, so we all may as well get our nose in too and gorge ourselves to death.



It's a race to the bottom. A race to oblivion. Everyone else is greedy, so we may as well be greedy too.



It's classic Tory think. In the end, everyone needs to be a bigger twat in order to get by. Everything becomes about the self, without any consideration for the whole. It's rancid. Those who refuse to join in with the madness are then labelled sanctimonious or virtue signallers. Others call it the politics of envy. Then the obscenely greedy bleat on about the decline of society without a shred of self-awareness whatsoever.



A little over the top. Unwarranted assertions and knee-jerk "Tory" accusations.Do you know what his motivations are? Usually, they are not spoken. Quite often, what matters more to people than money can be loss of status.What we do know is that Hendo's legs have gone. It was going to be obvious this season. Moreover, he had apparently been told his minutes would be limited. If we sign any more midfielders, it's safe to say his role would have been reduced to jogging on in the last 5 minutes every now and then to try to secure a result. If that.So he left. And rightfully so. It was definitely the right time. He will be captain and big man on campus somewhere else.And the opportunity to leave came on double or triple his salary, after tax. Do you know what he plans to do with the money? No? then why condemn him before the fact?Of course, it leaves a bad taste in the mouth for many because of his rainbow associations. So be it. But do you know what was going on behind the scenes? Were they instructions from corporate masters? Because what we do know is that the club, and football as a whole, has been used to push others' political agendas. Very aggressively.If it was his choice, and his alone, to walk in those rainbow-laced shoes, then the only obvious virtue signaler here, if there is one, would be Hendo. And those who seek to use his departure to score their own morality points.He was one of the most decorated captains to ever play for the club. So at his departure, he deserves respect, just for that alone.And if he has tarnished his legacy with the choice of where to go, then why not let his own actions speak for themselves? Why pile on with such sanctimonious comments?