Jordan Henderson*

Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #14160 on: Today at 12:24:44 am
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:20:10 am
I hate that attitude. That pig has his nose in the trough, so we all may as well get our nose in too and gorge ourselves to death.

It's a race to the bottom. A race to oblivion. Everyone else is greedy, so we may as well be greedy too.

It's classic Tory think. In the end, everyone needs to be a bigger twat in order to get by. Everything becomes about the self, without any consideration for the whole. It's rancid. Those who refuse to join in with the madness are then labelled sanctimonious or virtue signallers. Others call it the politics of envy. Then the obscenely greedy bleat on about the decline of society without a shred of self-awareness whatsoever.

Youre right - it is a depressing concept, but unfortunately its how society works in this country and most of the west. Those partaking are simply at the behest of reality. I dont think this makes Jordan Henderson a dick head.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #14161 on: Today at 12:26:38 am
Quote from: CHOPPER on Today at 12:16:05 am
Ive just sung that in me heed.
im sampling it as we speak and mixing it with we will rock you Clappy Anthem beat/part and George Formbys greatest hits. Flava Flavs over the top with an accapella  from Prophets of Rage on loop 'Get-get-get a little stupid
Get a little stupid, get-get a little stupid
Get a little-get a little-get a little stupid
Stu-stu-stu-stu-stu-stu-stupid'



Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #14162 on: Today at 12:29:13 am
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:20:10 am
I hate that attitude. That pig has his nose in the trough, so we all may as well get our nose in too and gorge ourselves to death.

It's a race to the bottom. A race to oblivion. Everyone else is greedy, so we may as well be greedy too.

It's classic Tory think. In the end, everyone needs to be a bigger twat in order to get by. Everything becomes about the self, without any consideration for the whole. It's rancid. Those who refuse to join in with the madness are then labelled sanctimonious or virtue signallers. Others call it the politics of envy. Then the obscenely greedy bleat on about the decline of society without a shred of self-awareness whatsoever.
Exactly, funny how those who least need it have their snouts deepest into the trough
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #14163 on: Today at 12:29:43 am
😂

Can we get Southern Pansy to do a Dub re-mix?

We all know how much he loves his Dub. 😂
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #14164 on: Today at 12:30:24 am
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 12:24:44 am
Youre right - it is a depressing concept, but unfortunately its how society works in this country and most of the west. Those partaking are simply at the behest of reality. I dont think this makes Jordan Henderson a dick head.
He's just like Hamman, Whelan, Gerrard, Fowler, Owen etc, someone who used to play for us. A distant memory really now.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #14165 on: Today at 12:34:28 am
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 12:12:31 am
Perhaps its the case that I dont hold footballers in the esteem that you do. And so I dont hold them to the standards of morality that many on here do...

The only people I hold I high esteem are those who show themselves what I personally consider worthy of it. Kicking a bag of air around doesn't make me automatically hold someone in high esteem. Respect is earned, just as I have to earn the respect of those I encounter in my life.

I've lost respect for Gerrard too, but I had less for him in the first place. Great footballer, but I wasn't keen on him too much as a person. The thing with Henderson is he made out he was supportive and sincere. Today, the LGBTQ+ community within the LFC fanbase in particular can rightly feel badly let down by him. Henderson set himself up on a high perch, so has further to fall than some when it comes to this.

Personally, I just expect people to behave with some awareness and have some principles. But that goes for myself, those in my life and human beings in general. I don't believe it's that much to expect in a civilized society either.

Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #14166 on: Today at 12:39:58 am
Quote from: bornandbRED on Yesterday at 11:44:11 pm
Thats just sanctimonious. Im left wing as they come but everyone on here would jump if offered the same. Blame the system not the player.

when will this excuse go away, its mad!

Hes a multi multi multi millionaire, with years ahead of him where he can year many more millions. He isnt like you or me.  Hes signing up to sportswash. If you go over to Saudi to work, you wouldnt be a sportswasher - cos no fucker knows who you are.  Plus guess what - theres plenty of normal people who wouldn't go to a country where their wives/partners/daughters would be considered 2nd class citizen. Or worse.

But have at it, if you are ok with it.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #14167 on: Today at 12:45:31 am
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 12:24:44 am
Youre right - it is a depressing concept, but unfortunately its how society works in this country and most of the west. Those partaking are simply at the behest of reality. I dont think this makes Jordan Henderson a dick head.
I think it makes him a bigger dickhead. Why? Because he knows better and is also already obscenely wealthy, so does not need to sell any principles he has in order to survive. He has the luxury of being able to stand firmly by any principles in life be holds dear.

The world is in a race towards oblivion and all most people seem to care about is grabbing as much of it as they can before it implodes. The game is being killed and instead of people standing up against the madness, most are trying to get their nose in the trough instead. It puts me in mind of the old disaster movies where Earth is about to be wiped out by an asteroid ... so people put shop windows in to rob a telly. Greed trumps everything.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #14168 on: Today at 12:52:48 am
He's 33 , nearly washed up as a player. He's probably thought about little else but football since he was 6. Its a sort of mid life crisis that comes early to footballers and other sports people. Their purpose in life is about to end at an absurdly young age and very few have the imagination to reinvent themselves in any productive or useful way. Many cling to the game in some way, managing, coaching etc. but most try and drag out their playing days as much as they can. It used to be the USA, that's shifting to the middle east now.
I have no particular sympathy for such people, there are far too many other people in the world deserving genuine sympathy. If he comes back and gives half his money to a useful cause I'll rethink him but, for now and likely to the future he's pretty much a memory, one who worked hard for the club whilst he was here but shitter at hitting the target than he thought he was.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #14169 on: Today at 01:00:11 am
Like most, I am more incredibly disappointed in him more than anything. He's been such a fantastic player and servant for us, that this really leaves a bitter taste in the mouth. He dropped off physically and seemingly spent most of the summer getting in to peak physical condition to decide to move to Saudi Arabia. I can accept that he wouldn't be happy with being an automatic starter, but he and his team pushed through that contract two summers ago, which was very generous as it was. I feel it's a very short sighted move.

On the plus side we are getting a fee for a player most of us know is past his best.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #14170 on: Today at 01:00:40 am
Greed is the knife and the cuts run deep

Henderson is a selfish cnut.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #14171 on: Today at 01:13:38 am
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:52:48 am
He's 33 , nearly washed up as a player. He's probably thought about little else but football since he was 6. Its a sort of mid life crisis that comes early to footballers and other sports people. Their purpose in life is about to end at an absurdly young age and very few have the imagination to reinvent themselves in any productive or useful way. Many cling to the game in some way, managing, coaching etc. but most try and drag out their playing days as much as they can. It used to be the USA, that's shifting to the middle east now.
I have no particular sympathy for such people, there are far too many other people in the world deserving genuine sympathy. If he comes back and gives half his money to a useful cause I'll rethink him but, for now and likely to the future he's pretty much a memory, one who worked hard for the club whilst he was here but shitter at hitting the target than he thought he was.

That first paragraph is very true but I think thats harsh to say they have no imagination to reinvent themselves. Its a long time hes been absorbed in football. Probably sacked school off and went all in so hes not exactly very qualified outside of football. Theres no guarantees hell be successful at anything else and Hendo will know a lot of players go broke after retiring. Its a tough one but I dont begrudge him chasing the money.

He has my respect for what he achieved for the club in his time here.
