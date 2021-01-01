He's 33 , nearly washed up as a player. He's probably thought about little else but football since he was 6. Its a sort of mid life crisis that comes early to footballers and other sports people. Their purpose in life is about to end at an absurdly young age and very few have the imagination to reinvent themselves in any productive or useful way. Many cling to the game in some way, managing, coaching etc. but most try and drag out their playing days as much as they can. It used to be the USA, that's shifting to the middle east now.

I have no particular sympathy for such people, there are far too many other people in the world deserving genuine sympathy. If he comes back and gives half his money to a useful cause I'll rethink him but, for now and likely to the future he's pretty much a memory, one who worked hard for the club whilst he was here but shitter at hitting the target than he thought he was.

