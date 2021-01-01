« previous next »
Jordan Henderson*

Online Too early for flapjacks?

Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #14120 on: Today at 11:30:04 pm
Can't say I'm disappointed in Henderson. But that's probably because I never held him in any particular esteem. Pretty common for public figures and large corporations to lineup behind certain social causes for PR/marketing purposes when it suits them. And quite common for most people to be paradoxical in their actions and decisions. Can still feel warmly about the good times on the pitch he was a key part of. Won't describe him as a "great servant" as he was only here because it was good for him and he thought it was in his best interests. Always found that a strange way to describe footballers.
Online bornandbRED

Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #14121 on: Today at 11:31:56 pm
Really struggling to see the outrage.

Hes 33 and done at the top level; been offered the chance to quadruple his wage at half the intensity and with half the expectation. Hes not a politician or the champion of some social cause a la Corbyn, but a lad from Sunderland who became a footballer. Id wager much of the social championing he has indeed done has been encouraged by the FA/PL etc as captain of Liverpool and a senior member of the England squad, rather than organic.

Youd think hes the one lopping heads off the way some are reacting. Its the retirement package from heaven and he likely sees it that way, nothing more.
Online CHOPPER

Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #14122 on: Today at 11:33:43 pm
Quote from: damomad on Today at 10:58:02 pm
They live in such a bubble as it is, all Hendo has to do is avoid social media, get the flight over there and he'll never hear another word about it. It's not like he has to deal with the average punter on the street calling him a hypocrite. I'd say he is banking on 100's more players moving in the next few seasons and it just becomes the norm.

You, are trying to tell me, that Jordan Henderson, doesn’t, read, RAWK?

You’re avin us on?……





Online Lubeh

Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #14123 on: Today at 11:34:04 pm
I am in my 40s and I only just remember the chants and they were frowned upon most by then, to bring up nearly 50 years ago is like me blaming the Germans still for WW2 its just not a thing anymore, unless your comedian Henning Wehn  (German) who to be honest is funny as fk. post reeks of whataboutism, youll be defending Russia next
Online mattD

Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #14124 on: Today at 11:34:09 pm
I'd have sold Fabinho, I'd have sold Thiago, I'd have sold any of the midfield before Jordan.

He's the last player I'd ever want to dirty his hands in that blood soaked league. I'm so disappointed in him, and I'm gutted as a football fan. People need heroes, even as a fully grown adult! I thought Jordan was it, the epitome of a values led humble captain.

Call me naive but I so want to believe that there is genuine goodness in much of football. These last few weeks with everyone jumping ship to that hell hole sullies that.

Is it only Jurgen left?
Offline JP!

Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #14125 on: Today at 11:34:19 pm
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 11:31:56 pm
Really struggling to see the outrage.

Hes 33 and done at the top level; been offered the chance to quadruple his wage at half the intensity and with half the expectation. Hes not a politician or the champion of some social cause a la Corbyn, but a lad from Sunderland who became a footballer. Id wager much of the social championing he has indeed done has been encouraged by the FA/PL etc as captain of Liverpool and a senior member of the England squad, rather than organic.

Youd think hes the one lopping heads off the way some are reacting. Its the retirement package from heaven and he likely sees it that way, nothing more.

Perhaps life ought to be about more than money? Perhaps principle should exist? I dunno.
Online Livbes

Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #14126 on: Today at 11:36:48 pm
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 11:31:56 pm
Really struggling to see the outrage.

Hes 33 and done at the top level; been offered the chance to quadruple his wage at half the intensity and with half the expectation. Hes not a politician or the champion of some social cause a la Corbyn, but a lad from Sunderland who became a footballer. Id wager much of the social championing he has indeed done has been encouraged by the FA/PL etc as captain of Liverpool and a senior member of the England squad, rather than organic.

Youd think hes the one lopping heads off the way some are reacting. Its the retirement package from heaven and he likely sees it that way, nothing more.

Wow.
Online Chakan

Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #14127 on: Today at 11:39:25 pm
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 11:31:56 pm
Really struggling to see the outrage.

Maybe try spec savers...
Online Too early for flapjacks?

Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #14128 on: Today at 11:41:40 pm
Quote from: Jake on Today at 11:23:00 pm
Sorry mate, Amnesty International https://www.amnesty.org.uk/press-releases/saudi-arabia-sexual-orientation-executions-condemned

Thanks mate. I did notice that was 20 years ago. 20 years ago in the UK, LGBT people were banned from serving in the army but things have changed. Now I'm not saying that Saudi is now some great place of tolerance but things have also changed considerably in that time. A lot of the incidents people keep referencing are from many years ago. The "religious police" who on the main were responsible for these horrendous acts, have broadly been sidelined since around 2016. I think it's better to highlight those incidents and injustices that have been occuring under the most current leadership and most current guidance/laws, which there are many.
Online bornandbRED

Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #14129 on: Today at 11:44:11 pm
Quote from: JP! on Today at 11:34:19 pm
Perhaps life ought to be about more than money? Perhaps principle should exist? I dunno.

Thats just sanctimonious. Im left wing as they come but everyone on here would jump if offered the same. Blame the system not the player. 
Online Jake

Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #14130 on: Today at 11:44:32 pm
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 11:41:40 pm
Thanks mate. I did notice that was 20 years ago. 20 years ago in the UK, LGBT people were banned from serving in the army but things have changed. Now I'm not saying that Saudi is now some great place of tolerance but things have also changed considerably in that time. A lot of the incidents people keep referencing are from many years ago. The "religious police" who on the main were responsible for these horrendous acts, have broadly been sidelined since around 2016. I think it's better to highlight those incidents and injustices that have been occuring under the most current leadership and most current guidance/laws, which there are many.

I take the point.

Quote
Womens and girls rights
In March, the Council of Ministers passed a new Personal Status Law, which came into effect in June. The new law, which was not previously codified, enables discrimination against women, including through male guardianship. Only men can be legal guardians under this law, and women must have a male guardians permission to marry and are then obliged to obey their husband. Moreover, the law does not give women and men equal rights over matters relating to their children in the event of separation. While the mother is automatically granted custody, the father is designated as the childs legal guardian without due consideration of the best interests of the child.10

https://www.amnesty.org/en/location/middle-east-and-north-africa/saudi-arabia/report-saudi-arabia/

Doesn't he have a daughter? Can't even see past his own child's human rights for the sake of more millions. Absolute filth
Online Too early for flapjacks?

Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #14131 on: Today at 11:44:58 pm
Quote from: Lubeh on Today at 11:34:04 pm
I am in my 40s and I only just remember the chants and they were frowned upon most by then, to bring up nearly 50 years ago is like me blaming the Germans still for WW2 its just not a thing anymore, unless your comedian Henning Wehn  (German) who to be honest is funny as fk. post reeks of whataboutism, youll be defending Russia next

How far can we go back? What are the rules? People are bringing up incidents in Saudi that happened 10+ years ago. People will argue that was a different time under a different Saudi. Can't be one rule for us and another for them.
Online Lubeh

Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #14132 on: Today at 11:45:27 pm
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 11:31:56 pm
Really struggling to see the outrage.

Hes 33 and done at the top level; been offered the chance to quadruple his wage at half the intensity and with half the expectation. Hes not a politician or the champion of some social cause a la Corbyn, but a lad from Sunderland who became a footballer. Id wager much of the social championing he has indeed done has been encouraged by the FA/PL etc as captain of Liverpool and a senior member of the England squad, rather than organic.

Youd think hes the one lopping heads off the way some are reacting. Its the retirement package from heaven and he likely sees it that way, nothing more.

Ok i tell you why ppl are not impressed

1. he knew this season is important yet decides to leave quite late in the day
2. He is meant to be an ambasodor for the club  yet is quite happy to leave at the drop of a blood stained hat
3. He is meant to be an LBGTQ+ supprter yet he is going to a countr who will kill you if you are any of those
4. He spoke out about Qatar then literally joins Saudi Arabia who are worse than Qatar
5. He said the only way he would leave Liverpool is to go to Sunderland

I am sure there is alot more but atm I am a tad annoyed.
Online Chakan

Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #14133 on: Today at 11:46:10 pm
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 11:44:11 pm
Thats just sanctimonious. Im left wing as they come but everyone on here would jump if offered the same. Blame the system not the player. 

You offer me 4 times my salary and i'm not going to Saudi Arabia to work.

So that disproves that. Now what?
Online Lubeh

Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #14134 on: Today at 11:47:11 pm
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 11:44:58 pm
How far can we go back? What are the rules? People are bringing up incidents in Saudi that happened 10+ years ago. People will argue that was a different time under a different Saudi. Can't be one rule for us and another for them.

Its less than 10 ears ago gay people have been thrown from the top of buildings dont pretend that still does not happen.
