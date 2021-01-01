Really struggling to see the outrage.



Hes 33 and done at the top level; been offered the chance to quadruple his wage at half the intensity and with half the expectation. Hes not a politician or the champion of some social cause a la Corbyn, but a lad from Sunderland who became a footballer. Id wager much of the social championing he has indeed done has been encouraged by the FA/PL etc as captain of Liverpool and a senior member of the England squad, rather than organic.



Youd think hes the one lopping heads off the way some are reacting. Its the retirement package from heaven and he likely sees it that way, nothing more.



Ok i tell you why ppl are not impressed1. he knew this season is important yet decides to leave quite late in the day2. He is meant to be an ambasodor for the club yet is quite happy to leave at the drop of a blood stained hat3. He is meant to be an LBGTQ+ supprter yet he is going to a countr who will kill you if you are any of those4. He spoke out about Qatar then literally joins Saudi Arabia who are worse than Qatar5. He said the only way he would leave Liverpool is to go to SunderlandI am sure there is alot more but atm I am a tad annoyed.