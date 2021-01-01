« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 347 348 349 350 351 [352]   Go Down

Author Topic: Jordan Henderson*  (Read 1260747 times)

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,501
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14040 on: Today at 10:04:32 pm »
Huh seems HumanRed has disappeared when people have started to question his lies.

Interesting. I would never have guessed that would happen.
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,093
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14041 on: Today at 10:05:01 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 09:51:49 pm
I can't pretend that I've attended every game since '71, but I've never heard it anywhere from our fans. If others have at some away games then fair enough but never have myself. Absolutely never at Anfield have I ever heard that.

I'm inclined to believe our newly active poster is simply trying to muddy the waters here.

I would expect such a vile chant would have been very memorable to 1000s of people to the point it would have been talked about after a game (or even picked up in a paper).

Seems like the poster feels like he can throw out anything he'd like and not be called on it.

See - original post.
Logged

Online Kennys from heaven

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,462
  • "NOBODY expects the Spanish Inquisition!"
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14042 on: Today at 10:05:09 pm »
Quote from: johnny74 on Today at 09:58:28 pm
Very sad and disappointed at this. He was a player I always found myself defending. He did more for that team than most people realise. But to take that money is very questionable. The only positive outcome that could come from this is if he used that money for good. If he takes their cash and uses it to build a better society then he can be forgiven.

But interested to hear what he has to say about his decision.
I will always defend him as a player for this club and you're spot on - he did do more than most people realise and absolutely he's thermited all of that. As for money side, well, define better society - there or elsewhere? Would him building a super-hospital or specialist wing somewhere actually change any views back? Think not and it's best to just leave that one there.

As for your last point - I have no interest in what he says about it. It's irrelevant as is he now.
Logged
The most important people at Liverpool Football Club are the people who want to be here

Online HumanRed

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 169
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14043 on: Today at 10:07:10 pm »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 09:56:12 pm
Just edited my post he's a liar. Back then the chants came from terraces, there was never any "stand up" chants of any sort at all.

There was no "anti-p**I" chants from Liverpool, it wasn't a thing, I think I heard all kinds from the likes of Chelsea and Leeds but the racism was almost exclusively anti black back then.

Well, I heard an Asian man relayed the story that he took his kids to the game and the crowd were chanting "stand up if you hate pa*is" and they went home crying.

But hey...you can't remember an incident of this but I'm sure those kids will remember it for the rest of their lives...but maybe they're all a bunch of liars as the ANFIELD crowds cannot say stuff like that despite an accepted history of abusing black players on mass. Shock horror, the same type of people moved onto other groups wen they saw black players part of the team.

Just like the hypocrites who were abusing Muslims but kind of piped down when Salah came along and started winning trophies for them

They will never come at Kenny or Fowler with the same ire either. Too close to home. Too close to home just like these racists in the Anfield crowds back then were the fathers/uncles of people (or even people themselves on this forum).

This is in part why people won't question western neo colonialism (a subtle form of racism). African leaders have spoken about it but I guess they're all a bunch of "bleeps/bots/Jordan Petersons/morons"

Is there any wonder why forums are becoming less popular.
Logged

Offline Iska

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,131
  • The only club that matters
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14044 on: Today at 10:07:35 pm »
Quote from: HumanRed on Today at 08:46:25 pm
Hendo is right to go there...he's not a neo colonialist (modern day racist) and he will help bring the Middle East and West to a better understanding
Quote from: Kennys from heaven on Today at 09:31:41 pm
Our so-called advanced and civilised society in the West is rife with intolerance, bigotry, greed, stupidity, ambivalence, violence against women, children and animals, racism, etc and our history is even more rife with it.
Bloody hell guys. Ill get where youre coming from more than most on here but this is absolute nonsense. Hendo isnt anything, hes a guy going to Saudi for a big payoff and thats it. Western societies arent rife with any of that stuff (except stupidity), theyre the best, most tolerant places on the planet by miles.

Saudi is not one of the best places on the planet. But Hendo isnt going there to run it, hes going to play a minor role in a PR campaign for them. Ill think less of him for it but there isnt a big moral issue here imo. Hes a hypocrite and Ill think less of him for that too but again he isnt actually going to harm anyone, hes showing himself up as a vacuous fool is all.

That said Ill always admire and respect him as a player even while I cringe at him for doing this.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:12:08 pm by Iska »
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,008
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14045 on: Today at 10:07:54 pm »
Quote from: Cormack Snr on Today at 08:22:44 pm
Everybody knows what I thought about Henderson as a player, I have been watching Liverpool since the late sixties and actually didn't rate him as high as most of you.
I saw a footballer who mostly passed to the nearest player and couldn't score to save his life, made up he has finally left.
Worked hard so they say and lovely fella, I don't really care where he has gone. Most of you would probably have done the same.

didnt rate him as a player, but is fine with what hes doing now, and using the old chestnut of how a multi-millionaire is apparently like the rest of is when it comes to job decisions (and guess what, many of us regular folk woiuldnt want to sportswash for a living anyway).

You honestly always have some of the worst takes on this forum, well done!
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,589
  • The first five yards........
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14046 on: Today at 10:09:13 pm »
Quote from: johnny74 on Today at 10:04:22 pm
And how are we going to replace him in terms of mentality? We've lost the two people in Milner and Henderson that kept people on their toes.

At least three big player signings needed to break even.

We've just bought a World Cup Winner. We've just bought the captain of his national team. We already have three other captains of their national teams. They all know how to kick a football better than Henderson. We'll be fine.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,250
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14047 on: Today at 10:10:46 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:02:43 pm
I didn't rate him much either. My back catalogue somewhat proves it! A limited footballer whose best attribute on the field was his energy.

However I admired him as a skipper and I liked him as a man and as a kind of standard bearer in the modern game. That's why it's a bit of a kick in the gut. Of all people! Henderson the mercenary, playing football in a lousy country like Saudi Arabia. The land of executions. The land of bigotry.

It's a really tawdry end for the lad. We always tend to remember how players left us. To this day there's a bit of a black mark over heroes like Torres and Keegan. But a club captain leaving Anfield for Saudi fucking Arabia? I hope we never seen him again.

Our previous one left us for Los Angeles fwiw after his legs had gone as well. Ultimately, he's no longer good enough for the team and was told as much by Klopp that he'd have heavily reduced minutes.

Not to defend him, but he's not a player leaving us at close to the top of his game (Keegan, Mcmanaman, Alonso, Mascherano, Coutinho). He's not good enough anymore.

His previous moonlighting as a social liberal have been shown up as PR fluff, but that's for his own conscience.

Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,592
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14048 on: Today at 10:11:42 pm »
Quote from: HumanRed on Today at 10:07:10 pm
Well, I heard an Asian man relayed the story that he took his kids to the game and the crowd were chanting "stand up if you hate pa*is" and they went home crying.

But hey...you can't remember an incident of this but I'm sure those kids will remember it for the rest of their lives...but maybe they're all a bunch of liars as the ANFIELD crowds cannot say stuff like that despite an accepted history of abusing black players on mass. Shock horror, the same type of people moved onto other groups wen they saw black players part of the team.

Just like the hypocrites who were abusing Muslims but kind of piped down when Salah came along and started winning trophies for them

They will never come at Kenny or Fowler with the same ire either. Too close to home. Too close to home just like these racists in the Anfield crowds back then were the fathers/uncles of people (or even people themselves on this forum).

This is in part why people won't question western neo colonialism (a subtle form of racism). African leaders have spoken about it but I guess they're all a bunch of "bleeps/bots/Jordan Petersons/morons"

Is there any wonder why forums are becoming less popular.

There you go again, going down the sports washing path of using stuff like this to demonise anyone who feels strongly about human rights by turning it into something it isn't. It's not new any of this we learnt this way of attacking people, when Abu Dhabi and Saudi took over City and Newcastle, so don't think you are saying anything relevant or original.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,114
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14049 on: Today at 10:12:24 pm »
So then, Hows everyone doin?

Fuckin hell ;D
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Online Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,994
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14050 on: Today at 10:12:31 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:09:13 pm
We've just bought a World Cup Winner. We've just bought the captain of his national team. We already have three other captains of their national teams. They all know how to kick a football better than Henderson. We'll be fine.

Indeed. How are we going to replace the mentality of someone who sold out his principles when someone offered him £700K/week seems an odd shout.

Quite easily I suspect.
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,651
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14051 on: Today at 10:12:45 pm »
Yes, there is homophobia in the UK. Yes, there is misogyny in the UK. Yes, there is bigotry in the uk. Yes, there is religious intolerance in the UK. BUT we legislate against these things.

Saudi Arabia enshrines them in law.

Two of our most revered captains have disgraced themselves. 
Logged

Online 6BigCups

  • RAWK Journeyman
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,888
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14052 on: Today at 10:13:12 pm »
Im sure hell be delighted sweating his bollocks off, playing against Al-??? in 50degree heat on a rock hard pitch.

Enjoy the money.
Logged

Online Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,395
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14053 on: Today at 10:13:23 pm »
Once again, HumanRed:
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 09:46:29 pm
Okay HumanRed, I'll engage with you. What neocolonialist values do you think westerners like us are imposing on Saudi Arabia? Do they include not sentencing children to death or locking people up for being gay or speaking in favour of women's rights? If the answer is no, what exactly are you referring to?
Logged

Online CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,613
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14054 on: Today at 10:14:02 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 10:12:24 pm
So then, Hows everyone doin?

Fuckin hell ;D


Piss off
Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,501
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14055 on: Today at 10:14:18 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 10:13:23 pm
Once again, HumanRed:

Don't bother mate, they don't want debate, it'll probably be another year before he pops back in to stir up shit.
Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,114
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14056 on: Today at 10:15:03 pm »
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Online redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century, this girl does two together. Oh, and FUCK THE TORIES deh-deh-deh-deh!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,760
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14057 on: Today at 10:15:30 pm »
Quote from: HumanRed on Today at 10:07:10 pm
Well, I heard an Asian man relayed the story that he took his kids to the game and the crowd were chanting "stand up if you hate pa*is" and they went home crying.


Showed yourself up there for never having actually been to Anfield.

Looks like you took your internet-acquired knowledge of football chants and mixed it all together.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly
Pages: 1 ... 347 348 349 350 351 [352]   Go Up
« previous next »
 