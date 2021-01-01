I totally get that point of view and i accept when people boycott certain stuff due to their own morals, but i feel like there is too much bullshit going on in the world to care about everything.

But expecting other people to have your morals or even bashing them for not having the same morals as you have is just weird to me.



Everyone has to draw their own lines, in the grand scheme of things the average person can not make a difference anyway.



As I've said earlier in the thread, I'm sorry for those who have placed standards on footballers that will not be met, and it's why I don't do it in 99% of cases because I accept that nearly all players who end up at Liverpool in the first place have done so for money and fame above all other concerns. It's why Firmino doing it annoyed me but it didn't emotionally hurt me because I didn't invest anything in him outside of him playing for Liverpool.But Henderson sought the image of role model, he went above and beyond being seen to be a person of character and morals. I didn't place that on him, and I wouldn't have thought any worse of him had he not done it, because for me he was Liverpool captain and did that brilliantly, and as a 45 year old man I don't place any emotional pressures on lads much younger than me and from different places to match my own standards. But when you make an effort of being seen to do so, for no reason other than you appear to believe in those things, then standards do get raised and this 45 year old man might just think he's the odd one I can stand behind and have some belief in. That's why it's sad, regardless of his ultimate decision.