Jordan Henderson

Re: Jordan Henderson
Reply #13680 on: Today at 12:38:13 pm
Quote from: Koplass on Today at 11:59:13 am
I guess we wouldn't know if they're offering money to others until it gets to the point where the club/player have reciprocated interest though. There also wouldn't be anything stopping a Phil Neville or a Frank Lampard from taking a job there.

Not saying it's true, just depressing how many of ours seem open to it.

I'm not saying it's true either. But when it's Fowler, Gerrard, Hendo, Bobby and Fabinho, but not a hint about, say, Kane, then you do have to wonder.

Liverpool is the perfect balance of recently successful, and high profile, quality players and ex players. We also pose the biggest threat to Abu Dhabi and Saudi FC.
Re: Jordan Henderson
Reply #13681 on: Today at 12:39:09 pm
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 11:29:31 am
Is top flight football dead yet?

It is

It's been a dying bull in the ring for a while

This exodus to Saudi is the final sword

Re: Jordan Henderson
Reply #13682 on: Today at 12:41:22 pm
Quote from: ByrdmanLFC on Today at 12:17:22 pm
I totally get that point of view and i accept when people boycott certain stuff due to their own morals, but i feel like there is too much bullshit going on in the world to care about everything.
But expecting other people to have your morals or even bashing them for not having the same morals as you have is just weird to me.

Everyone has to draw their own lines, in the grand scheme of things the average person can not make a difference anyway.

As I've said earlier in the thread, I'm sorry for those who have placed standards on footballers that will not be met, and it's why I don't do it in 99% of cases because I accept that nearly all players who end up at Liverpool in the first place have done so for money and fame above all other concerns. It's why Firmino doing it annoyed me but it didn't emotionally hurt me because I didn't invest anything in him outside of him playing for Liverpool.

But Henderson sought the image of role model, he went above and beyond being seen to be a person of character and morals. I didn't place that on him, and I wouldn't have thought any worse of him had he not done it, because for me he was Liverpool captain and did that brilliantly, and as a 45 year old man I don't place any emotional pressures on lads much younger than me and from different places to match my own standards. But when you make an effort of being seen to do so, for no reason other than you appear to believe in those things, then standards do get raised and this 45 year old man might just think he's the odd one I can stand behind and have some belief in. That's why it's sad, regardless of his ultimate decision.
Re: Jordan Henderson
Reply #13683 on: Today at 12:47:25 pm
athletic saying Liverpool's LBGT fan group speaking out against it
Re: Jordan Henderson
Reply #13684 on: Today at 12:49:27 pm
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 12:47:25 pm
athletic saying Liverpool's LBGT fan group speaking out against it

here it is mate

https://twitter.com/LFC_LGBT/status/1679430816500162560
Kop Outs have valued the allyship shown by @JHenderson We are appalled and concerned that anyone might consider working for a #sportswashing operation for a regime where women & LGBT+ people are oppressed & that regularly tops the world death sentence table?

This regime was responsible for the assassination of a journalist, Jamal Khashoggi. It flogs people. This regime is set to break its promise on executing juveniles

Gerrard's participation in this sportswashing is particularly galling given his previous support for LA Galaxy teammate Robbie Rogers.

When someone's made a fortune, should money tempt them to go to work? Maybe they should be asking themselves those questions.

We hope that Jordan Henderson proves to be a man of his word and stays true to the values of our club, which so far he has been an absolute embodiment of.
Re: Jordan Henderson
Reply #13685 on: Today at 12:51:08 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 12:49:27 pm
here it is mate

https://twitter.com/LFC_LGBT/status/1679430816500162560
Kop Outs have valued the allyship shown by @JHenderson We are appalled and concerned that anyone might consider working for a #sportswashing operation for a regime where women & LGBT+ people are oppressed & that regularly tops the world death sentence table?

This regime was responsible for the assassination of a journalist, Jamal Khashoggi. It flogs people. This regime is set to break its promise on executing juveniles

Gerrard's participation in this sportswashing is particularly galling given his previous support for LA Galaxy teammate Robbie Rogers.

When someone's made a fortune, should money tempt them to go to work? Maybe they should be asking themselves those questions.

We hope that Jordan Henderson proves to be a man of his word and stays true to the values of our club, which so far he has been an absolute embodiment of.

A really good statement. Still time for him to step back from this.
Re: Jordan Henderson
Reply #13686 on: Today at 12:55:35 pm
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 12:39:09 pm
It is

It's been a dying bull in the ring for a while

This exodus to Saudi is the final sword



To be honest, if it gets rid of the circus around the English game and in particular, the clowns who are more interested in the transfer window than the actual season, maybe it's no bad thing.

They can fellate themselves over big name players in Saudi Arabia, whilst football in this country could get back to something more like the pre-Abramovich era.

Let the bubble burst.
Re: Jordan Henderson
Reply #13687 on: Today at 12:56:37 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 12:51:08 pm
A really good statement. Still time for him to step back from this.
yes really well written, and fair

I think we have one of their members/leaders on here, seem to recall a great post they had in conversation with Sian (I'm afraid I can't remember their username though)
Re: Jordan Henderson
Reply #13688 on: Today at 12:57:31 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 12:56:37 pm
yes really well written, and fair

I think we have one of their members/leaders on here, seem to recall a great post they had in conversation with Sian (I'm afraid I can't remember their username though)

Cool, they are doing a great job.
Re: Jordan Henderson
Reply #13689 on: Today at 01:02:19 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 12:49:27 pm
here it is mate

https://twitter.com/LFC_LGBT/status/1679430816500162560
Kop Outs have valued the allyship shown by @JHenderson We are appalled and concerned that anyone might consider working for a #sportswashing operation for a regime where women & LGBT+ people are oppressed & that regularly tops the world death sentence table?

This regime was responsible for the assassination of a journalist, Jamal Khashoggi. It flogs people. This regime is set to break its promise on executing juveniles

Gerrard's participation in this sportswashing is particularly galling given his previous support for LA Galaxy teammate Robbie Rogers.

When someone's made a fortune, should money tempt them to go to work? Maybe they should be asking themselves those questions.

We hope that Jordan Henderson proves to be a man of his word and stays true to the values of our club, which so far he has been an absolute embodiment of.

Why should he?
Re: Jordan Henderson
Reply #13690 on: Today at 01:06:30 pm
Quote from: Smudge on Today at 01:02:19 pm
Why should he?

Well apart from the fact that he would otherwise look like a right dickhead hypocrite, no reason.

Re: Jordan Henderson
Reply #13691 on: Today at 01:07:06 pm
Take blood money and you're dead to me

Not interested in being talked out of it - my life, my rules

Anyone is applicable
Re: Jordan Henderson
Reply #13692 on: Today at 01:13:43 pm
Dayumm, if Hendo goes then this is a fucking purge of last years midfield.

That would leave Fab and Thiago as the only midfield elder statesmen left standing.
Re: Jordan Henderson
Reply #13693 on: Today at 01:15:24 pm
Quote from: Smudge on Today at 01:02:19 pm
Why should he?

Why shouldn't he? He has spoken about this subject enough times to give the impression it genuinely means something to him. Then the first test he has he's apparently bolting for the exit door to a country that persecutes those people he's represented.
Re: Jordan Henderson
Reply #13694 on: Today at 01:15:50 pm
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 01:13:43 pm
Dayumm, if Hendo goes then this is a fucking purge of last years midfield.

That would leave Fab and Thiago as the only midfield elder statesmen left standing.

*whispers*

The Saudis are after Fab as well
Re: Jordan Henderson
Reply #13695 on: Today at 01:15:51 pm
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 01:13:43 pm
Dayumm, if Hendo goes then this is a fucking purge of last years midfield.

That would leave Fab and Thiago as the only midfield elder statesmen left standing.

They are also after Fab as well.
Re: Jordan Henderson
Reply #13696 on: Today at 01:16:42 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 01:15:51 pm
They are also after Fab as well.

Oh c'mon Jill, I tried to break it to him a bit more gently at least ;D
Re: Jordan Henderson
Reply #13697 on: Today at 01:18:59 pm
Quote from: Smudge on Today at 01:02:19 pm
Why should he?

You really need to ask?
Re: Jordan Henderson
Reply #13698 on: Today at 01:21:26 pm
They want him for free? Are they mad bruv? He's currently the captain of the most prestigious English club who has won every fucking trophy in his career. A real champion. And they want him for free? Fuck off. I wouldn't even answer to them if the offer is anything less than 30mil.
Re: Jordan Henderson
Reply #13699 on: Today at 01:23:07 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 10:40:08 am
Yep. There is so much in life that has value but costs nothing. Of course, we all need financial security. We were born into a world that is run in such a way as to make chips of base metal and bits of paper important for survival, so we have no choice.

Thing is though, I've come across a lot of rich people who are emotionally, spiritually and mental health poor. People who think money buys happiness then find out that happiness comes from a different place altogether. A place they find difficult to find and access.

I actually feel really sad for people who are compelled to chase more and more wealth. Most of them don't even know how to live. Many are actually deeply unhappy and have a lot of hang ups and problems. I simply couldn't spend my life with a partner who was focused on wealth gathering.
Great post as always SoS. Especially that bolded line - which is possibly one of the noblest values to hold in life, but which is becoming seemingly rarer in the world with each passing year - as humanity continues on its high speed train ride to self-destruction in the pursuit of 'progress'.

The game is slipping away bit by bit, and what was a working class sport watched by working class people has become a disgusting, bloated gravy train of excess, greed, and immorality - including the governments and organisations that are supposed to regulate it. It's almost unrecognisable from the sport I remember watching as a kid.

I'm usually a 'Love the sinner, hate the sin' type of person, and believe that even the best people in life make mistakes, and that good people can occasionally do bad things. But this is different, and Jordan is at a distinct crossroads between obscene wealth and his legacy. He can't have both - especially after being so outspoken about rights, justice, and solidarity.
Re: Jordan Henderson
Reply #13700 on: Today at 01:23:16 pm
Quote from: n00bert on Today at 01:06:30 pm
Well apart from the fact that he would otherwise look like a right dickhead hypocrite, no reason.
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 01:15:24 pm
Why shouldn't he? He has spoken about this subject enough times to give the impression it genuinely means something to him. Then the first test he has he's apparently bolting for the exit door to a country that persecutes those people he's represented.

You're both wasting your time with that one. He's desperate for the club to be bought by these people. He's certainly not going to be arsed about our captain selling his morals to them.
Re: Jordan Henderson
Reply #13701 on: Today at 01:37:17 pm
Quote from: keyop on Today at 01:23:07 pm
Great post as always SoS. Especially that bolded line - which is possibly one of the noblest values to hold in life, but which is becoming seemingly rarer in the world with each passing year - as humanity continues on its high speed train ride to self-destruction in the pursuit of 'progress'.

The game is slipping away bit by bit, and what was a working class sport watched by working class people has become a disgusting, bloated gravy train of excess, greed, and immorality - including the governments and organisations that are supposed to regulate it. It's almost unrecognisable from the sport I remember watching as a kid.

I'm usually a 'Love the sinner, hate the sin' type of person, and believe that even the best people in life make mistakes, and that good people can occasionally do bad things. But this is different, and Jordan is at a distinct crossroads between obscene wealth and his legacy. He can't have both - especially after being so outspoken about rights, justice, and solidarity.
Excellent post mate, agree with every word
Re: Jordan Henderson
Reply #13702 on: Today at 01:37:22 pm
Annoying thing is we'd have kept Milner if Henderson was going. Losing both at once is a blow.
Re: Jordan Henderson
Reply #13703 on: Today at 01:38:11 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 01:37:22 pm
Annoying thing is we'd have kept Milner if Henderson was going. Losing both at once is a blow.

Don't forget Gini Wijnaldum.
Re: Jordan Henderson
Reply #13704 on: Today at 01:39:17 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 01:16:42 pm
Oh c'mon Jill, I tried to break it to him a bit more gently at least ;D

Whispering redgriffin.
Re: Jordan Henderson
Reply #13705 on: Today at 01:39:35 pm
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 01:38:11 pm
Don't forget Gini Wijnaldum.
;D :D
Re: Jordan Henderson
Reply #13706 on: Today at 01:40:00 pm
Quote from: Smudge on Today at 01:02:19 pm
Why should he?
There's no "should" in the statement you replied to - they say they "hope" he does something.

You might not recognise the difference, but Hendo currently lives in a democracy where he has lots of rights (which include being able to freely accept a contract offer in KSA).

Thinking about the "should" would probably be more appropriate in the context of residents in KSA - a theocracy with very limited individual rights (which are prone to disappearing when it suits the state)
Re: Jordan Henderson
Reply #13707 on: Today at 01:43:33 pm
Quote from: Macc77 on Today at 12:41:22 pm
As I've said earlier in the thread, I'm sorry for those who have placed standards on footballers that will not be met, and it's why I don't do it in 99% of cases because I accept that nearly all players who end up at Liverpool in the first place have done so for money and fame above all other concerns. It's why Firmino doing it annoyed me but it didn't emotionally hurt me because I didn't invest anything in him outside of him playing for Liverpool.

But Henderson sought the image of role model, he went above and beyond being seen to be a person of character and morals. I didn't place that on him, and I wouldn't have thought any worse of him had he not done it, because for me he was Liverpool captain and did that brilliantly, and as a 45 year old man I don't place any emotional pressures on lads much younger than me and from different places to match my own standards. But when you make an effort of being seen to do so, for no reason other than you appear to believe in those things, then standards do get raised and this 45 year old man might just think he's the odd one I can stand behind and have some belief in. That's why it's sad, regardless of his ultimate decision.

well said.
Re: Jordan Henderson
Reply #13708 on: Today at 01:46:09 pm
