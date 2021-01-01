Yep. There is so much in life that has value but costs nothing. Of course, we all need financial security. We were born into a world that is run in such a way as to make chips of base metal and bits of paper important for survival, so we have no choice.
Thing is though, I've come across a lot of rich people who are emotionally, spiritually and mental health poor. People who think money buys happiness then find out that happiness comes from a different place altogether. A place they find difficult to find and access.
I actually feel really sad for people who are compelled to chase more and more wealth. Most of them don't even know how to live. Many are actually deeply unhappy and have a lot of hang ups and problems. I simply couldn't spend my life with a partner who was focused on wealth gathering.
Great post as always SoS. Especially that bolded line - which is possibly one of the noblest values to hold in life, but which is becoming seemingly rarer in the world with each passing year - as humanity continues on its high speed train ride to self-destruction in the pursuit of 'progress'.
The game is slipping away bit by bit, and what was a working class sport watched by working class people has become a disgusting, bloated gravy train of excess, greed, and immorality - including the governments and organisations that are supposed to regulate it. It's almost unrecognisable from the sport I remember watching as a kid.
I'm usually a 'Love the sinner, hate the sin' type of person, and believe that even the best people in life make mistakes, and that good people can occasionally do bad things. But this is different, and Jordan is at a distinct crossroads between obscene wealth and his legacy. He can't have both - especially after being so outspoken about rights, justice, and solidarity.