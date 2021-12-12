« previous next »
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #13640 on: Today at 11:38:24 am »
Quote from: Roady on Today at 11:26:40 am
I've not said it is right.i agree.was just replying to a question

Fair enough.

I just know there's plenty of people who think the obscene money he already earns isn't enough, so of course he'd have to take the Saudi offer.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #13641 on: Today at 11:38:25 am »
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 11:33:05 am
I know what you mean, but I'd still respect him if he decides to say no and stay. Already hugely disappointing that this story even has legs though. I'm still amazed it's even a thing.

If they're after Fabinho as well, then between him, Henderson, Gerrard and Fowler, it almost - only almost mind - seems like a concerted effort by Saudi to apply pressure on LFC. To what end I don't know, but I really feel like they're trying to soften us up.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #13642 on: Today at 11:39:46 am »
There are far, far better footballers and sports personalities who have turned down the sports washing money. As of now the already disgustingly wealthy Jordan Henderson is still a Liverpool player, so I'm giving him the benefit of the doubt. He has a great opportunity to speak out against sports washing regimes and their human rights violations. He can back up everything he's said in the past in relation to unity, togetherness and inclusion. He can show us that he really meant all these things and he wasn't just saying it because he was being paid to. He can cement his position as a legend of the club or he can take the money and it will be open season on him and everyone associated with him.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #13643 on: Today at 11:40:51 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 11:38:25 am
If they're after Fabinho as well, then between him, Henderson, Gerrard and Fowler, it almost - only almost mind - seems like a concerted effort by Saudi to apply pressure on LFC. To what end I don't know, but I really feel like they're trying to soften us up.

Or, more depressingly, is it that our players/legends have a lower moral yardstick than other clubs?
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #13644 on: Today at 11:41:15 am »
Quote from: Lee1-6Liv on Today at 11:36:29 am
Yes, they wanted him for free according to Romano


How??????
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #13645 on: Today at 11:43:05 am »
What the utter fuck are we playing at, not only are we prepared to let him go, but were happy to be utter fucking fleeced for him.

Yeah Im done with this.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #13646 on: Today at 11:44:43 am »
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Today at 11:41:15 am

How??????

Madness isn't it, who knows maybe we just want their salaries off the books and we've got something spectacular lined up. Crazy though.
« Reply #13647 on: Today at 11:46:44 am »
Quote from: Koplass on Today at 11:40:51 am
Or, more depressingly, is it that our players/legends have a lower moral yardstick than other clubs?

Well I don't see Saudi offering Maguire £700k a week to play for them. ;D

If it's deliberately targeted, I would guess it's because LFC is the club that has to be run sensibly, as a business, with a proper wage structure, at least when compared to the likes of United, City and Chelsea. We have the best balance of decent quality players working on comparatively lower wages to our competitors.

So, go after a few former legends first, like Fowler and Gerrard, to lay the groundwork - then target the existing squad, starting with the captain himself.

I'd say it's not so much that our players have a lower moral yardstick - it's just that comparable players have no yardstick at all, as they're already playing for clubs that exist in a moral vacuum.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #13648 on: Today at 11:49:35 am »
Absolutely disgusting, hes the last player I thought would ever move over there after everything he has done for inclusivity. Another brick in the wall of the death of football for me, not sure how much longer I can be arsed.

Can only imagine how it must feel to be a gay footballer this summer, all the strides it seemed wed been taking as a sport, only to watch lads you thought were on your side fuck you over as soon as Saudi money comes knocking. Then you see one of the biggest allies and the captain of the captains betraying you, would be hard to believe anyone is genuine in their support after this.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #13649 on: Today at 11:50:47 am »
I guess despite the obnoxious nature of it I can see why Henderson would go to Saudi....but I've no idea why Young would want to go to Everton.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #13650 on: Today at 11:52:24 am »
Ill reserve full judgement until its confirmed but, if true, I never want to see a hes not that kind of person post about a player ever again. People said it about Bobby and look, they are all just as bad as each other and with the ridiculous sums of money on wages being banded about, its not surprising.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #13651 on: Today at 11:53:35 am »
I honestly don't understand why people are genuinely caring where these players go.

First of all its a job and they will be generating generational wealth, by playing football in a country for a few years. Second of all it is not like those guys are waving the arabian Flag infront of the Kop or anything like that. Most of them probably don't even care about that country, but the money is just too good to say no.

I for one just hope whats best for our football club and hope we can move on, maybe get some money back even. I will always have love for our legends, no matter where they are playing.

I just don't like all these politics in football, everyone trying to get the moral highground. Anyway, maybe i am just a worse person for not caring as much as others do.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #13652 on: Today at 11:56:14 am »
Quote from: Koplass on Today at 11:40:51 am
Or, more depressingly, is it that our players/legends have a lower moral yardstick than other clubs?

I don't think they have a lower yardstick (not higher either though, after all this), but when you put all the Liverpool past and present players together, it really does look like a concerted effort to add Liverpool-branded names to their league.

I wonder if it's got anything to do with our club being seen as the old money of the sport, or that we're seen as a club that does things the right way? Are they trying to transplant our supposed moral values to their league in order to make it more presentable? Are they deliberately trying to undermine the club and show that our heroes can be bought?
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #13653 on: Today at 11:57:47 am »
10m is way too low, should be 50m at least for the Captain, especially if the rumoured offer of 40m for Fabinho is true
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #13654 on: Today at 11:58:11 am »
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Today at 11:50:47 am
I guess despite the obnoxious nature of it I can see why Henderson would go to Saudi....but I've no idea why Young would want to go to Everton.

Because Saudi had no offer and he needs to secure the financial future of him, his family and all the future generations of the Young family until the end of time. 
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #13655 on: Today at 11:58:40 am »
Quote from: ByrdmanLFC on Today at 11:53:35 am
I for one just hope whats best for our football club and hope we can move on, maybe get some money back even. I will always have love for our legends, no matter where they are playing.

If you think Saudi Arabia worming their way into football governance and Premier League clubs on the route to becoming Saudi feeder clubs, is in anyway good for our football club, then I don't know what to tell you.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #13656 on: Today at 11:58:55 am »
Quote from: ByrdmanLFC on Today at 11:53:35 am
I honestly don't understand why people are genuinely caring ...

I just don't like all these politics in football, everyone trying to get the moral highground. Anyway, maybe i am just a worse person for not caring as much as others do.


You should check out if Saudi are hiring fans...
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #13657 on: Today at 11:59:13 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 11:46:44 am
Well I don't see Saudi offering Maguire £700k a week to play for them. ;D

If it's deliberately targeted, I would guess it's because LFC is the club that has to be run sensibly, as a business, with a proper wage structure, at least when compared to the likes of United, City and Chelsea. We have the best balance of decent quality players working on comparatively lower wages to our competitors.

So, go after a few former legends first, like Fowler and Gerrard, to lay the groundwork - then target the existing squad, starting with the captain himself.

I'd say it's not so much that our players have a lower moral yardstick - it's just that comparable players have no yardstick at all, as they're already playing for clubs that exist in a moral vacuum.

I guess we wouldn't know if they're offering money to others until it gets to the point where the club/player have reciprocated interest though. There also wouldn't be anything stopping a Phil Neville or a Frank Lampard from taking a job there.

Not saying it's true, just depressing how many of ours seem open to it.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #13658 on: Today at 11:59:15 am »
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 11:56:14 am
I don't think they have a lower yardstick (not higher either though, after all this), but when you put all the Liverpool past and present players together, it really does look like a concerted effort to add Liverpool-branded names to their league.

I wonder if it's got anything to do with our club being seen as the old money of the sport, or that we're seen as a club that does things the right way? Are they trying to transplant our supposed moral values to their league in order to make it more presentable? Are they deliberately trying to undermine the club and show that our heroes can be bought?

Chelsea have at least 3 players who have gone there, I dont think the Saudis are strategising about undermining the club.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #13659 on: Today at 12:01:04 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 11:17:36 am
Mate try to find the nuance in what Im saying.

I wasn't aware you'd said anything. But I'll have a look now and try and find the nuance.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #13660 on: Today at 12:01:04 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 11:59:15 am
Chelsea have at least 3 players who have gone there, I dont think the Saudis are strategising about undermining the club.

But that appears to be them helping out a club they at least partly have a stake in. Different situation.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #13661 on: Today at 12:01:28 pm »
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Today at 11:58:55 am
You should check out if Saudi are hiring fans...

The problem will be if they are able to get the Asian tv viewership market.....as of now they will be accepting losses, with most of the money paid to players eventually heading back into the player's home countries.....
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #13662 on: Today at 12:01:41 pm »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 07:52:26 am
I'm gonna march into my boss's office tomorrow and demand a 5000% wage increase, I must ensure that none of my descendants needs to work a day in their life for at least the next dozen generations.
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 07:58:48 am
Good luck.
Its horrible to think that at some point in time a Henderson might have to get a job.

;D

The amount of times I've seen people going on about him being able to provide for future generations. Maybe they can get a job at some point like most of us have to, instead of relying on some distant relative.

This life-changing shite is nonsense. He has 3 kids who'll likely end up living in a different country and their dad will fly in every week to see them. Ask them if they'll feel like their life has changed for the better, I doubt they'll be checking his bank balance every week as a consolation. They're the ones I'd be putting first, not some far-off descendents I'll never meet.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #13663 on: Today at 12:01:52 pm »
Quote from: Jean Girard on Today at 11:58:11 am
Because Saudi had no offer and he needs to secure the financial future of him, his family and all the future generations of the Young family until the end of time. 

I think he is a man of principle and chose glory over cash.


Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #13664 on: Today at 12:02:28 pm »
Blackadder:

"...personally I'd mud wrestle my own mother for a ton of cash, an amusing clock, and a sack of French porn..."

Many people think like this. It's an 'I'm alright Jack' philosophy and it's the way of the world, sadly. Money rules.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #13665 on: Today at 12:04:27 pm »
Quote from: ByrdmanLFC on Today at 11:53:35 am
I honestly don't understand why people are genuinely caring where these players go. much as others do.


Isn't it something to do with the whole concept of 'sports-washing' and famous sports stars and football clubs providing cover for murderous dictatorships? I'm sure it's something to do with that.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #13666 on: Today at 12:04:30 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 07:58:48 am
Good luck.
Its horrible to think that at some point in time a Henderson might have to get a job.

With that running gait?...no chance!
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #13667 on: Today at 12:08:03 pm »
Quote from: ByrdmanLFC on Today at 11:53:35 am
it is not like those guys are waving the arabian Flag infront of the Kop or anything like that. Most of them probably don't even care about that country, but the money is just too good to say no.

That's pretty much how it works though, once you just accept something in a neutral 'who cares?' kind of way it becomes normalised and starts to become an acceptable thing. I have no doubt Henderson doesn't agree with certain Saudi laws and policies, and the decision for him is all about money. He isn't going there because he wants to support the regime, it's a decision based on greed and long-term wealth, but that is what the Saudi's are hoping for, that high-profile people come into their country, keep quiet and do their job. They then use the endless images and reels of those people doing their job to sell themselves as an 'acceptable' place where x, y and z are happy to live and earn money. Saying yes to them for one reason allows them to then frame the narrative that you've said yes to them for loads of other reasons, regardless of whether the said individual agrees with those things or not.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #13668 on: Today at 12:08:33 pm »
'Life changing, generational wealth' :butt :butt :butt He's apparently already earned over £60 million in his career, seeing out his contract here would take that to £70+, as well as whatever he's made from sponsorships, loyalty bonuses, investments etc. How many generations does he need to feed?  ;D
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #13669 on: Today at 12:09:47 pm »
Quote from: shook on Today at 11:57:47 am
offer of 40m for Fabinho is true
'
...They let women drive these days, I think they've really turned things around.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #13670 on: Today at 12:12:31 pm »
Quote from: KlurgenJopp on Today at 12:08:33 pm
'Life changing, generational wealth' :butt :butt :butt He's apparently already earned over £60 million in his career, seeing out his contract here would take that to £70+, as well as whatever he's made from sponsorships, loyalty bonuses, investments etc. How many generations does he need to feed?  ;D

It's not life changing, it's greed.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #13671 on: Today at 12:14:45 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 12:01:41 pm
;D

The amount of times I've seen people going on about him being able to provide for future generations. Maybe they can get a job at some point like most of us have to, instead of relying on some distant relative.

Yep, surely he'd want his kids to achieve something, find a profession of value and challenge themselves, and not just loaf around all their lives spending daddy's Saudi money and becoming z-list 'kids of Henderson' celebrities. The money he's earned already will help them through doors that don't open for most of us, and so they'll have career opportunities and advantages that they will unfairly gain if they want them, but doing nothing for their whole life, is that what he dreams for his kids?
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #13672 on: Today at 12:14:45 pm »
Wait until they start coming for our most important players, I can't help thinking the mood will change then.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #13673 on: Today at 12:17:06 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 12:14:45 pm
Wait until they start coming for our most important players, I can't help thinking the mood will change then.

They offer Salah or VVD enough money and theyll be gone in a heartbeat as well. Lets not kid ourselves.
