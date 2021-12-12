it is not like those guys are waving the arabian Flag infront of the Kop or anything like that. Most of them probably don't even care about that country, but the money is just too good to say no.

That's pretty much how it works though, once you just accept something in a neutral 'who cares?' kind of way it becomes normalised and starts to become an acceptable thing. I have no doubt Henderson doesn't agree with certain Saudi laws and policies, and the decision for him is all about money. He isn't going there because he wants to support the regime, it's a decision based on greed and long-term wealth, but that is what the Saudi's are hoping for, that high-profile people come into their country, keep quiet and do their job. They then use the endless images and reels of those people doing their job to sell themselves as an 'acceptable' place where x, y and z are happy to live and earn money. Saying yes to them for one reason allows them to then frame the narrative that you've said yes to them for loads of other reasons, regardless of whether the said individual agrees with those things or not.