Or, more depressingly, is it that our players/legends have a lower moral yardstick than other clubs?
Well I don't see Saudi offering Maguire £700k a week to play for them.
If it's deliberately targeted, I would guess it's because LFC is the club that has
to be run sensibly, as a business, with a proper wage structure, at least when compared to the likes of United, City and Chelsea. We have the best balance of decent quality players working on comparatively lower wages to our competitors.
So, go after a few former legends first, like Fowler and Gerrard, to lay the groundwork - then target the existing squad, starting with the captain himself.
I'd say it's not so much that our players have a lower moral yardstick - it's just that comparable players have no yardstick at all, as they're already playing for clubs that exist in a moral vacuum.