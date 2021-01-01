I think totally differently, mainly due to the lock downs. You actually realise there are a lot of things more important than wealth.



Yep. There is so much in life that has value but costs nothing. Of course, we all need financial security. We were born into a world that is run in such a way as to make chips of base metal and bits of paper important for survival, so we have no choice.Thing is though, I've come across a lot of rich people who are emotionally, spiritually and mental health poor. People who think money buys happiness then find out that happiness comes from a different place altogether. A place they find difficult to find and access.I actually feel really sad for people who are compelled to chase more and more wealth. Most of them don't even know how to live. Many are actually deeply unhappy and have a lot of hang ups and problems. I simply couldn't spend my life with a partner who was focused on wealth gathering.