Author Topic: Jordan Henderson  (Read 1246472 times)

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
Would I fuck, and especially not if I had daughters.

He and Gerrard have daughters, it's just unbelievable that neither have thought about this side of things at all.
Online RedBec1993

He and Gerrard have daughters, it's just unbelievable that neither have thought about this side of things at all.

I read somewhere that Gerrard's wife and kids aren't moving over with him. Henderson has 3 girls I think as well.
Offline killer-heels

I would prefer the players I root for are good people but I also don't look for them to be moral beacons. Don't really care that he wants to take Saudi's money, he won't be the first or the last and it doesn't make me think any worse for him. Actually seems a win for the club as he's not going to perform to the level of his contract this year and we bank a fee as well.

Yep. We have supporters of fascists at our football club. Its mad that people think that everyone is great in our club.
Online RedBec1993

This is what I mean, he's already earnt life changing money over the duration of his contracts here. I wonder what amount he has actually earnt over the 12 years.
Offline Son of Spion

I think totally differently, mainly due to the lock downs. You actually realise there are a lot of things more important than wealth.
Yep. There is so much in life that has value but costs nothing. Of course, we all need financial security. We were born into a world that is run in such a way as to make chips of base metal and bits of paper important for survival, so we have no choice.

Thing is though, I've come across a lot of rich people who are emotionally, spiritually and mental health poor. People who think money buys happiness then find out that happiness comes from a different place altogether. A place they find difficult to find and access.

I actually feel really sad for people who are compelled to chase more and more wealth. Most of them don't even know how to live. Many are actually deeply unhappy and have a lot of hang ups and problems. I simply couldn't spend my life with a partner who was focused on wealth gathering.

Online Libertine

Not that bothered about losing him as a footballer.

Would have been bothered about losing him as a person/personality in the team, but after showing his true colours like this, fuck that too.

Hope he (and the rest of them) have an utterly miserable, shallow and meaningless existence there.
Online jillcwhomever

Yep. There is so much in life that has value but costs nothing. Of course, we all need financial security. We were born into a world that is run in such a way as to make chips of base metal and bits of paper important for survival, so we have no choice.

Thing is though, I've come across a lot of rich people who are emotionally, spiritually and mental health poor. People who think money buys happiness then find out that happiness comes from a different place altogether. A place they find difficult to find and access.

I actually feel really sad for people who are compelled to chase more and more wealth. Most of them don't even know how to live. Many are actually deeply unhappy and have a lot of hang ups and problems. I simply couldn't spend my life with a partner who was focused on wealth gathering.

Beautiful post, SoS.  :wellin
Online Titi Camara

I appreciate this a very emotive subject but let's leave the name calling out of it eh. Cheers
Offline Suareznumber7

I would prefer the players I root for are good people but I also don't look for them to be moral beacons. Don't really care that he wants to take Saudi's money, he won't be the first or the last and it doesn't make me think any worse for him. Actually seems a win for the club as he's not going to perform to the level of his contract this year and we bank a fee as well.

This right here   
