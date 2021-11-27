« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 334 335 336 337 338 [339] 340   Go Down

Author Topic: Jordan Henderson  (Read 1245504 times)

Offline Studgotelli

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,817
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #13520 on: Today at 02:18:36 am »
Quote from: coolbyrne on Today at 02:13:11 am
Is it Saudi or nothing, though? I mean, if he doesn't take the money and never plays football again (even though he's still got 2 years to go with us at £190k/week), is that it? No other financial prospects? No endorsements? No sponsors? Literally no other way for him to continue to generate income?

I agree theres other places other than Saudi he could go. But see my 2nd last comment, things change fast in football and theres no guarantees, say he gets an injury and hes out for a year and we release him. He might regret not taking the Saudi contract.  If a concrete offer is on the table hell consider it. Whether he takes it is another thing.
Logged

Offline Studgotelli

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,817
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #13521 on: Today at 02:22:01 am »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 02:17:54 am
Oh i'm sure he is, but again for him, not life changing money.

But is this really how he wants to set up his family for life (although they kinda are already really)? I guess it's something he can live with if he takes it.

Thats fair enough Im just speculating as what he might be thinking but he has to live with his decisions at the end of the day.
Logged

Offline coolbyrne

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,087
  • Ground Control
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #13522 on: Today at 02:24:10 am »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 02:16:04 am
My point is that hes likely thinking bigger than himself in all of this.

Yes, quite the martyr to take the blood money so he can set up 30 or so family/extended family members for life. I mean, that's at least 90 less than the amount of executions King Salman orders every year!
Logged
Oh, these sour times.

Quote from: Dr. Beaker on March 30, 2019, 02:19:03 am
No one admires resilience when you were just plain wrong all along - that's just twattishness.

Offline coolbyrne

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,087
  • Ground Control
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #13523 on: Today at 02:25:02 am »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 02:18:36 am
I agree theres other places other than Saudi he could go. But see my 2nd last comment, things change fast in football and theres no guarantees, say he gets an injury and hes out for a year and we release him. He might regret not taking the Saudi contract.  If a concrete offer is on the table hell consider it. Whether he takes it is another thing.

So it's Saudi or nothing.
Logged
Oh, these sour times.

Quote from: Dr. Beaker on March 30, 2019, 02:19:03 am
No one admires resilience when you were just plain wrong all along - that's just twattishness.

Offline bornandbRED

  • ... an ESL super fan. aka physioSTALKER
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,431
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #13524 on: Today at 02:39:29 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 01:49:58 am
It must have passed me by that the team I've grown up supporting is affiliated to the government, and a PR tool to help the government achieve it's international goals. Thanks for educating me on the equivalence of Al Ettifaq and LFC

I dont think the convo was about the team but about players having the gall to go and live in a state where people are persecuted for being gay and the government are oppressive etc. Nothing to do with LFC. Just a simple pointer about how were sitting in a glass house if youre going to condemn barbaric behaviour in other countries.

If were talking about achieving international goals through the vehicle that is sport well then thats a different convo.

Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 01:51:35 am
Our football clubs aren't state-funded, the players aren't shilling for the state and very few if any people on here support the actions you're referring to, whatever they are - you and F-T-9 are being very vague here. I certainly don't remember the government organising mass beheadings of civilians in recent times, that's for sure.

Would Henderson be shilling for Saudi? Hed just go there to be playing football and make a fat cheque. Im sure many Saudi citizens arent in favour of killing gay people too - however we can only assess the actions of the authorities in either nation.

I remember the government killing hundreds of thousands in numerous wars since the turn of the century. I remember long military campaigns in Ireland. Guantanamo Bay and much more. Dont you? Its not vague at all.

Anyway this risks veering off topic. I think theres a moral argument to be had about Saudi government involvement in this new league and their underlying intention. But dont like acting as if our nation isnt as flawed or morally superior (and so by extension morally correct to stay in) to the Saudis when they are very much in cahoots if anything.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:45:39 am by bornandbRED »
Logged

Offline AmanShah21

  • May be Frank Colombo. Never seen with Frank Colombo in the same room at the same time. You dont have to be Sherlock Holmes, do you Miss Marple?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,140
  • At the end of a storm is a golden sky!
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #13525 on: Today at 02:57:38 am »
This is what I dont understand. People just want to hate on him.
Until yesterday folks everywhere on social media wanted him gone. The kind of disrespect he has seen compared to what he gave for the club is just insane, he has constantly been refrred to as deadwood etc. Now he might be actually looking to move and his move would be no different to Bobby's yet you only see good things for Bobby (as you should) and only criticism for Hendo. For some reason I see a pretty significant group that just cant seem to want anything good happening to him because he is a player who made it to the top based purely on hard work and not exceptional god gifted wonderkid talent that somehow Makes him undeserving of any respite. For me, He has earned the right to go wherever he wants, regardless of what he makes because he has served the club impeccably for 12 years and fought through all the bullshit he seems to inevitably attract. Whether he stays or he goes, I dont think he deserves anything but love and respect for his legacy which is the only captain to lift every major trophy in this club's modern history.
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,705
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #13526 on: Today at 02:58:31 am »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 02:39:29 am
I dont think the convo was about the team but about players having the gall to go and live in a state where people are persecuted for being gay and the government are oppressive etc. Nothing to do with LFC. Just a simple pointer about how were sitting in a glass house if youre going to condemn barbaric behaviour in other countries.
you think it's a residency thing? have you missed that the state owns the club Gerrard's at?

You think there's an equivalence between living in the UK and between being paid to move to Saudi (by the state, indirectly) to undertake political PR for the state - truly fucking bizarre of you to think offering a critique of Hendo/Gerrard puts us in glass houses throwing stones
Logged

Offline please, I have my reasons for it but...

  • In the grander scheme of things, most definitely has meaning and most definitely has purpose. History Maker.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,740
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #13527 on: Today at 02:59:24 am »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 02:07:50 am
He's earned £59 million pre-tax with Liverpool up until this point, that doesn't include anything he does extra like endorsements and sponsorships.

By the time he sees his contract out with us he'd have earned £73.8 million.

If you were earning 100k a year for your entire working adult life (36 years EU average) you'd earn £3.6 million, so just half of his base salary would set up 10.25 individuals for life.

I think his family is fine on a pure numbers front.

Edit, beaten by Chakan  ;D
He doesn't have to pay taxes in Saudi though, expats don't pay taxes.
Logged
Quote from: Spanish Fan on February 23, 2014, 07:42:04 pm
Finished at the age of 26. The Mike Tyson of football.

Follow me on twitter: http://twitter.com/omar_12590

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,705
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #13528 on: Today at 03:04:38 am »
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Today at 02:59:24 am
He doesn't have to pay taxes in Saudi though, expats don't pay taxes.
good news for him, he'll have even more money to invest in the local community he'll be living in. can spend it on his passion projects, what he really cares about
Logged

Offline jooneyisdagod

  • Doesn't like having pussy round the house
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,688
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #13529 on: Today at 03:21:07 am »
How could anyone here so confidently debate what is or isn't life-changing for Jordan unless you manage his accounts?
Logged
Quote from: Dion Fanning

The chants for Kenny Dalglish that were heard again on Wednesday do not necessarily mean that the fans see him as the saviour. This is not Newcastle, longing for the return of Kevin Keegan. Simply, Dalglish represents everything Hodgson is not and, in fairness, everything Hodgson could or would not hope to be.

Offline lfcthekop

  • knows how to inbed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,906
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #13530 on: Today at 03:23:15 am »
Quote from: jooneyisdagod on Today at 03:21:07 am
How could anyone here so confidently debate what is or isn't life-changing for Jordan unless you manage his accounts?
I think £700k a week to anyone  is life changing, no matter how rich you are.
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,395
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #13531 on: Today at 03:29:28 am »
Quote from: lfcthekop on Today at 03:23:15 am
I think £700k a week to anyone  is life changing, no matter how rich you are.

Life changing? There is nothing he already cant do with the amount of money he has earned. Its life changing for an ordinary person not a footballer who already has huge sums slashed away.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline leroy

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,113
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #13532 on: Today at 03:36:12 am »
£1000 pounds once can be life changing.  £70000 can be life changing.  To someone who has tens of millions tens of millions more is not life changing.  It's just adding to an already obscene wealth level.  Do I judge regular working people just trying to put food on the table and shelter over their heads for who their employer is? Absolutely not.  Do I judge some of the richest people in the world for how they make their money and who it comes from?  Absolutely.

Really hope Jordan rejects it.  I hope he rejected it in his head the instant it was suggested to be honest.
Logged

Offline jooneyisdagod

  • Doesn't like having pussy round the house
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,688
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #13533 on: Today at 04:54:02 am »
Quote from: lfcthekop on Today at 03:23:15 am
I think £700k a week to anyone  is life changing, no matter how rich you are.

I don't have a dog in this fight. I'm just genuinely amazed how strong the opinions are here about whether or not it is life-changing. I have no idea if it is and only Jordan, his family and his advisors would really know in my view. I think Hendo is mature enough and thoughtful enough that I would back him regardless of what decision he makes.
Logged
Quote from: Dion Fanning

The chants for Kenny Dalglish that were heard again on Wednesday do not necessarily mean that the fans see him as the saviour. This is not Newcastle, longing for the return of Kevin Keegan. Simply, Dalglish represents everything Hodgson is not and, in fairness, everything Hodgson could or would not hope to be.

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,927
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #13534 on: Today at 05:35:44 am »
It will be a big loss for us, hope he stays but hard to turn down a pay rise like has been reported. Also as has been mentioned it would jeopardize his place in the England Euros squad and for that reason I think / hope he'll stay put.
Logged

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,605
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #13535 on: Today at 06:50:32 am »
Please, please dont. 😔
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,618
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #13536 on: Today at 07:26:13 am »
Quote from: jooneyisdagod on Today at 04:54:02 am
I don't have a dog in this fight. I'm just genuinely amazed how strong the opinions are here about whether or not it is life-changing. I have no idea if it is and only Jordan, his family and his advisors would really know in my view. I think Hendo is mature enough and thoughtful enough that I would back him regardless of what decision he makes.

Yeah itll be life-changing, in that at the end of his Saudi contract hell be able to afford a yacht. But do not try and sell this as in any way necessary for him. Like Gerrard, he has enough money to do the next few generations of his family. And hes got enough standing that he can move into management or punditry, or he could easily hang up his boots and do nothing for the rest of his days and never have to spend 1 minute worried about money.
Logged

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,222
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #13537 on: Today at 07:34:02 am »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 02:13:06 am
He likely has several family members and extended family members to feed. Assume he gets to 90 years of age, thats a lot of people and expenses to stretch over 60 odd years on top of his own expenses as a footballer and assuming he doesnt have an idea of how hell make consistent money after he retires.

Lol, maybe some members of his family could chip in a bit for themselves, I know the UK is a bit of a dump these days but it's not a bloody Darfur refugee camp...
Logged

Online Ravishing Rick Dude

  • Cut the music! Missed the 'Saka is shite!' memo.
  • No new LFC topics
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,883
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #13538 on: Today at 07:35:30 am »
Quote from: lfcthekop on Today at 03:23:15 am
I think £700k a week to anyone  is life changing, no matter how rich you are.

Many millionaire celebrities are miserable people, some of them unfortunately even take their own life despite being millionaires. Money isn't the most important thing in life to be happy.

But to be totally selfish, considering his age, average form, lack of playing-time and big transfer-fee - it hurts me to say this but i wouldn't mind letting him go.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:38:57 am by Ravishing Rick Dude »
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,248
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #13539 on: Today at 07:40:46 am »
I think hell go. Its a hell of a lot of money to turn down at the age of 33. It will be a huge shame - everything he has been through since signing 12 years ago, the special moments he gave us, eight games away from 500 appearances for the club, his vocal and (seemingly) genuine and heartfelt support for various groups. He spent all summer getting fit to fight for his position in the team, and at a national level he has one more major tournament at the end of the season that England should be among the favourites to win. And now all of that is done in the blink of an eye. No more trophies, no more playing at Anfield, no more playing for his country, no more competitive football. Hes obviously an important and popular member of the squad and I think his departure would be felt significantly. He wont even get a goodbye as he is leaving in the middle of summer.

Gerrard has done us dirty, because his club will want to be the Saudi Liverpool with him there. They will keep coming back for our players and its not like they pay the selling club a decent fee.
Logged

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,894
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #13540 on: Today at 07:44:11 am »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 02:13:06 am
He likely has several family members and extended family members to feed. Assume he gets to 90 years of age, thats a lot of people and expenses to stretch over 60 odd years on top of his own expenses as a footballer and assuming he doesnt have an idea of how hell make consistent money after he retires. Football is likely all he knows. Im just saying he may feel he wants extra security, Im sure it goes beyond just plain greed on his part and therell be a variety of things hes taking into consideration.



Logged

Online naYoRHa2b

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,343
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #13541 on: Today at 07:47:45 am »
I think we will miss his leadership for sure if he leaves. It'd be hugely disappointing because he's done a lot of work with the LGBT community. So is this where he stands morally then?
Logged

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,222
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #13542 on: Today at 07:52:26 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 07:44:11 am


I'm gonna march into my boss's office tomorrow and demand a 5000% wage increase, I must ensure that none of my descendants needs to work a day in their life for at least the next dozen generations.
Logged

Online moondog

  • dot com! Wake him up before he go-gos.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,293
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #13543 on: Today at 07:55:06 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 07:34:02 am
Lol, maybe some members of his family could chip in a bit for themselves, I know the UK is a bit of a dump these days but it's not a bloody Darfur refugee camp...


Never understood why rich people need quite so many hangers on to spend their money for them. Immediate family, all day long. Best mates, pay off the mortgage for them. Everyone else, on a wage and gone when you have served your purpose.
The whole world has basically gone to shit in the last 20 years and football has finally been exposed, we cannot change the mindset of young people who quest for financial security / riches regardless of the optics and Jordan Henderson can make his own decision about his immediate future.
As long as he doesnt go to Manchester United or Everton, I could never HATE him for looking after number one, obviously prefer him to keep his conscience clean because hes a long time retired and a solid reputation is going to be destroyed by this move should it happen.
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,470
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #13544 on: Today at 07:56:02 am »
Quote
PROGRAMME NOTES - Jordan Henderson voices support for Rainbow Laces campaign (27/11/2021)



https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/jordan-henderson-voices-support-rainbow-laces-campaign
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,894
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #13545 on: Today at 07:58:48 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 07:52:26 am
I'm gonna march into my boss's office tomorrow and demand a 5000% wage increase, I must ensure that none of my descendants needs to work a day in their life for at least the next dozen generations.

Good luck.
Its horrible to think that at some point in time a Henderson might have to get a job.
Logged

Offline Dave D

  • Dozy, Beaky, Mick and Tich
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,603
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #13546 on: Today at 08:01:10 am »
The multi millionaire Jordan Henderson still has time to make the right decision. He comes across as a smart enough lad. I'm sure he knows that if he takes the money there is no legend status for him here anymore, all that gets thrown in the bin.

Some things are more important than money. Perhaps not for football agents though.

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/why-jordan-henderson-proud-support-rainbow-laces

This is always an occasion that makes me especially proud to be club captain because I could not be stronger in my belief that the values we are celebrating  unity, togetherness, inclusion  could not be more in keeping with those of our club and our city.

I have regularly worn rainbow laces and today will be no exception because this kind of visible support can only have a positive impact. It also sends the powerful message that football is for everyone and the more of us who can take this message back into our homes, workplaces and daily lives the better.

The more we can understand, the more we can learn and the more we can stand together on issues like this, the more we will move towards the kind of inclusive society that is more welcoming of everyone.

Football has its part to play and, as I said, I couldnt be more proud to play a small part of my own.

Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,236
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #13547 on: Today at 08:14:22 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 07:52:26 am
I'm gonna march into my boss's office tomorrow and demand a 5000% wage increase, I must ensure that none of my descendants needs to work a day in their life for at least the next dozen generations.
It's such a tragedy that top footballers and multi millionaires are now duty bound to feed the 5,000 and set every one of them up for life so they never have to lift a finger and do anything for themselves ever again.

I mean how could they ever manage on the £1-200,000 per week pittance? No wonder they have to sacrifice their previously stated principles and are forced to take the blood-soaked dollars from murderers.

It's a tough world for a top footballer these days. 🫤
Logged

Online Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,288
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #13548 on: Today at 08:22:57 am »
Sigh....

This is why sports washers go after the big names - because they have influence and sway perceptions and attitudes. This is why Gerrard's decision to go there was so significant.

Cheers to Hendo (and Gerrard) - I'll remember them only in the context of their time at LFC - they'll pass out of my contemporary awareness now.
Logged

Online paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,839
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #13549 on: Today at 08:41:02 am »
this time yesterday I was poo pooing all these rumours but today I am just worried and disappointed

The game is going in a direction I dont like
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,891
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #13550 on: Today at 08:41:09 am »
It's the fact that we will be accepting money from them for him that is the biggest kick

Assuming we have go go through this and he's willing to drag his and the clubs reputation through the mud?

What is a price that we would accept for him?

Still got 2 years on his contract. A regime with a seemingly blank cheque book.

Think we shouldn't be entertaining any offer below £40m
Logged

Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,248
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #13551 on: Today at 08:43:22 am »
I'll remember him for abandoning his principles and moving to Saudi unfortunately. It's a shame, because he should be remembered for so much more.
Logged

Online ScottScott

  • Thugby...It's just not rugger old chap!!!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,984
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #13552 on: Today at 08:54:19 am »
Genuinely sick. I'll wait and see what the outcome is but I can feel my interest in top level football slipping further and further away. I've already fucked the golf off, boxing is pretty much dead to me, and F1 too with their acceptance of blood money

There's very few people in football to genuinely look to for a moral compass, and Jordan Henderson always seemed like one of those people. If he does decide to make this move, for whatever reason he does (£££), then to me he's ruined his legacy. Gerrard, Bobby and Robbie have already done so by going over there and taking their money. It'd be a kick in the face to all of those people who he has stood up for around LGBTQ rights

And this place needs a good purge too. If this is the new breed of supporter following this club and football in general then it's far too late to be saved. Too many happy to go to bat for these vile regimes who are destroying the game we love. It's bad enough we have the criminals at UEFA and FIFA running football into the ground without these blood soaked regimes coming in and burning it all down
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,987
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #13553 on: Today at 08:54:59 am »
Do these principled footballers really think they can take their morals and values to a place like Saudi and somehow make a difference? They're not being offered £700k a week to change the values of a nation.

Jordan Henderson is an outstanding footballer, but he's no Messi.  Heck, he's no Gerrard, never mind Messi. £700k a week for a 33 year old whose legs are going is an utter farce. All these big names being imported for big money into a league that is probably League Two standard would be hilarious if it wasn't so depressing.

Even if he doesn't go, most of us will never be able to look at him the same way again, because we know he thought about it and seriously considered the offer.

 
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,375
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #13554 on: Today at 08:55:51 am »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 02:13:06 am
He likely has several family members and extended family members to feed. Assume he gets to 90 years of age, thats a lot of people and expenses to stretch over 60 odd years on top of his own expenses as a footballer and assuming he doesnt have an idea of how hell make consistent money after he retires. Football is likely all he knows. Im just saying he may feel he wants extra security, Im sure it goes beyond just plain greed on his part and therell be a variety of things hes taking into consideration.
As GreatEx says, Hendo isn't from some poverty-stricken village in Africa where he'll be building hospitals. What on earth makes you think he's the sole means of support for some extended family? Absolutely bizarre.
Logged

Online Ste08

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,264
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #13555 on: Today at 08:58:52 am »
Good luck to Hendo. I think it makes sense for both parties. Realistically hes not a starter here anymore and he gets to secure an insane contract whilst we continue with our rebuild and get a decent fee.
Logged

Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,248
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #13556 on: Today at 09:03:45 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 08:54:59 am
Do these principled footballers really think they can take their morals and values to a place like Saudi and somehow make a difference? They're not being offered £700k a week to change the values of a nation.

Jordan Henderson is an outstanding footballer, but he's no Messi.  Heck, he's no Gerrard, never mind Messi. £700k a week for a 33 year old whose legs are going is an utter farce. All these big names being imported for big money into a league that is probably League Two standard would be hilarious if it wasn't so depressing.

Even if he doesn't go, most of us will never be able to look at him the same way again, because we know he thought about it and seriously considered the offer.
That's what they'll try to do. Henderson will still be on International Duty for a few months at least you'd imagine. He'll do a few interviews, talk about how great it is, the difference they're making, the 'ambition' of the country to have a high-quality league. He and his mate, Steven Gerrard, will use our clubs name whenever they're given the opportunity too.
Logged

Online jonnypb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,217
  • JFT97
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #13557 on: Today at 09:04:23 am »
Quote from: lfcthekop on Today at 03:23:15 am
I think £700k a week to anyone  is life changing, no matter how rich you are.

He has a net worth of around £25m, is the amount of money that he already has not life changing?  With his existing wealth how will the 700k be a life changer for him?

According to twitter there is an update at 09:30 about his situation.
Logged

Online paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,839
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #13558 on: Today at 09:07:38 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 08:54:59 am


Even if he doesn't go, most of us will never be able to look at him the same way again, because we know he thought about it and seriously considered the offer.

 
I wouldnt blame him one bit for at least considering it, accepting it I would feel different.

Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 09:03:45 am
That's what they'll try to do. Henderson will still be on International Duty for a few months at least you'd imagine. He'll do a few interviews, talk about how great it is, the difference they're making, the 'ambition' of the country to have a high-quality league. He and his mate, Steven Gerrard, will use our clubs name whenever they're given the opportunity too.
yep, like LIV golfers they spin pre rehearsed PR Bull saying they are trying to expand the world of football and make a difference, all guff

I would almost respect them more if they just came out and said "yeah I am going for the money" even if its still shitty
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,395
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #13559 on: Today at 09:09:33 am »
The sad thing is I am not even shocked anymore. If thousands of migrant workers being killed in order for a World Cup to take place and no player was prepared to say anything on the subject, can we really be shocked about stuff like this? It shows their words are not worth anything.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"
Pages: 1 ... 334 335 336 337 338 [339] 340   Go Up
« previous next »
 