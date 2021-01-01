I think hell go. Its a hell of a lot of money to turn down at the age of 33. It will be a huge shame - everything he has been through since signing 12 years ago, the special moments he gave us, eight games away from 500 appearances for the club, his vocal and (seemingly) genuine and heartfelt support for various groups. He spent all summer getting fit to fight for his position in the team, and at a national level he has one more major tournament at the end of the season that England should be among the favourites to win. And now all of that is done in the blink of an eye. No more trophies, no more playing at Anfield, no more playing for his country, no more competitive football. Hes obviously an important and popular member of the squad and I think his departure would be felt significantly. He wont even get a goodbye as he is leaving in the middle of summer.
Gerrard has done us dirty, because his club will want to be the Saudi Liverpool with him there. They will keep coming back for our players and its not like they pay the selling club a decent fee.