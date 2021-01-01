This is what I dont understand. People just want to hate on him.

Until yesterday folks everywhere on social media wanted him gone. The kind of disrespect he has seen compared to what he gave for the club is just insane, he has constantly been refrred to as deadwood etc. Now he might be actually looking to move and his move would be no different to Bobby's yet you only see good things for Bobby (as you should) and only criticism for Hendo. For some reason I see a pretty significant group that just cant seem to want anything good happening to him because he is a player who made it to the top based purely on hard work and not exceptional god gifted wonderkid talent that somehow Makes him undeserving of any respite. For me, He has earned the right to go wherever he wants, regardless of what he makes because he has served the club impeccably for 12 years and fought through all the bullshit he seems to inevitably attract. Whether he stays or he goes, I dont think he deserves anything but love and respect for his legacy which is the only captain to lift every major trophy in this club's modern history.