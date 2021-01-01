« previous next »
Jordan Henderson

Re: Jordan Henderson
Quote from: coolbyrne on Today at 02:13:11 am
Is it Saudi or nothing, though? I mean, if he doesn't take the money and never plays football again (even though he's still got 2 years to go with us at £190k/week), is that it? No other financial prospects? No endorsements? No sponsors? Literally no other way for him to continue to generate income?

I agree theres other places other than Saudi he could go. But see my 2nd last comment, things change fast in football and theres no guarantees, say he gets an injury and hes out for a year and we release him. He might regret not taking the Saudi contract.  If a concrete offer is on the table hell consider it. Whether he takes it is another thing.
Re: Jordan Henderson
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 02:17:54 am
Oh i'm sure he is, but again for him, not life changing money.

But is this really how he wants to set up his family for life (although they kinda are already really)? I guess it's something he can live with if he takes it.

Thats fair enough Im just speculating as what he might be thinking but he has to live with his decisions at the end of the day.
Re: Jordan Henderson
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 02:16:04 am
My point is that hes likely thinking bigger than himself in all of this.

Yes, quite the martyr to take the blood money so he can set up 30 or so family/extended family members for life. I mean, that's at least 90 less than the amount of executions King Salman orders every year!
Re: Jordan Henderson
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 02:18:36 am
I agree theres other places other than Saudi he could go. But see my 2nd last comment, things change fast in football and theres no guarantees, say he gets an injury and hes out for a year and we release him. He might regret not taking the Saudi contract.  If a concrete offer is on the table hell consider it. Whether he takes it is another thing.

So it's Saudi or nothing.
Re: Jordan Henderson
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 01:49:58 am
It must have passed me by that the team I've grown up supporting is affiliated to the government, and a PR tool to help the government achieve it's international goals. Thanks for educating me on the equivalence of Al Ettifaq and LFC

I dont think the convo was about the team but about players having the gall to go and live in a state where people are persecuted for being gay and the government are oppressive etc. Nothing to do with LFC. Just a simple pointer about how were sitting in a glass house if youre going to condemn barbaric behaviour in other countries.

If were talking about achieving international goals through the vehicle that is sport well then thats a different convo.

Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 01:51:35 am
Our football clubs aren't state-funded, the players aren't shilling for the state and very few if any people on here support the actions you're referring to, whatever they are - you and F-T-9 are being very vague here. I certainly don't remember the government organising mass beheadings of civilians in recent times, that's for sure.

Would Henderson be shilling for Saudi? Hed just go there to be playing football and make a fat cheque. Im sure many Saudi citizens arent in favour of killing gay people too - however we can only assess the actions of the authorities in either nation.

I remember the government killing hundreds of thousands in numerous wars since the turn of the century. I remember long military campaigns in Ireland. Guantanamo Bay and much more. Dont you? Its not vague at all.

Anyway this risks veering off topic. I think theres a moral argument to be had about Saudi government involvement in this new league and their underlying intention. But dont like acting as if our nation isnt as flawed or morally superior (and so by extension morally correct to stay in) to the Saudis when they are very much in cahoots if anything.
Re: Jordan Henderson
This is what I dont understand. People just want to hate on him.
Until yesterday folks everywhere on social media wanted him gone. The kind of disrespect he has seen compared to what he gave for the club is just insane, he has constantly been refrred to as deadwood etc. Now he might be actually looking to move and his move would be no different to Bobby's yet you only see good things for Bobby (as you should) and only criticism for Hendo. For some reason I see a pretty significant group that just cant seem to want anything good happening to him because he is a player who made it to the top based purely on hard work and not exceptional god gifted wonderkid talent that somehow Makes him undeserving of any respite. For me, He has earned the right to go wherever he wants, regardless of what he makes because he has served the club impeccably for 12 years and fought through all the bullshit he seems to inevitably attract. Whether he stays or he goes, I dont think he deserves anything but love and respect for his legacy which is the only captain to lift every major trophy in this club's modern history.
Re: Jordan Henderson
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 02:39:29 am
I dont think the convo was about the team but about players having the gall to go and live in a state where people are persecuted for being gay and the government are oppressive etc. Nothing to do with LFC. Just a simple pointer about how were sitting in a glass house if youre going to condemn barbaric behaviour in other countries.
you think it's a residency thing? have you missed that the state owns the club Gerrard's at?

You think there's an equivalence between living in the UK and between being paid to move to Saudi (by the state, indirectly) to undertake political PR for the state - truly fucking bizarre of you to think offering a critique of Hendo/Gerrard puts us in glass houses throwing stones
Re: Jordan Henderson
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 02:07:50 am
He's earned £59 million pre-tax with Liverpool up until this point, that doesn't include anything he does extra like endorsements and sponsorships.

By the time he sees his contract out with us he'd have earned £73.8 million.

If you were earning 100k a year for your entire working adult life (36 years EU average) you'd earn £3.6 million, so just half of his base salary would set up 10.25 individuals for life.

I think his family is fine on a pure numbers front.

Edit, beaten by Chakan  ;D
He doesn't have to pay taxes in Saudi though, expats don't pay taxes.
Re: Jordan Henderson
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Today at 02:59:24 am
He doesn't have to pay taxes in Saudi though, expats don't pay taxes.
good news for him, he'll have even more money to invest in the local community he'll be living in. can spend it on his passion projects, what he really cares about
