It must have passed me by that the team I've grown up supporting is affiliated to the government, and a PR tool to help the government achieve it's international goals. Thanks for educating me on the equivalence of Al Ettifaq and LFC
I dont think the convo was about the team but about players having the gall to go and live in a state where people are persecuted for being gay and the government are oppressive etc. Nothing to do with LFC. Just a simple pointer about how were sitting in a glass house if youre going to condemn barbaric behaviour in other countries.
If were talking about achieving international goals through the vehicle that is sport well then thats a different convo.
Our football clubs aren't state-funded, the players aren't shilling for the state and very few if any people on here support the actions you're referring to, whatever they are - you and F-T-9 are being very vague here. I certainly don't remember the government organising mass beheadings of civilians in recent times, that's for sure.
Would Henderson be shilling for Saudi? Hed just go there to be playing football and make a fat cheque. Im sure many Saudi citizens arent in favour of killing gay people too - however we can only assess the actions of the authorities in either nation.
I remember the government killing hundreds of thousands in numerous wars since the turn of the century. I remember long military campaigns in Ireland. Guantanamo Bay and much more. Dont you? Its not vague at all.
Anyway
this risks veering off topic. I think theres a moral argument to be had about Saudi government involvement in this new league and their underlying intention. But dont like acting as if our nation isnt as flawed or morally superior (and so by extension morally correct to stay in) to the Saudis when they are very much in cahoots if anything.