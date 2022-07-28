What we have to get used to is the fact that the game as we know it is dead. All that's left are vultures picking over its bloated carcass.



What's really disappointing about too many top level, multi millionaire footballers is that they can afford not only to have principles, but also live by them too. Despite that, too many are happy to chase yet more millions and couldn't care less where it comes from. That's quite repulsive to me.



Of course, no country is squeaky clean. That's because they are run by politicians or dictators. Greed, corruption and self interest are par for the course there. But this lot are gay fearing/hating, women fearing/hating, murdering dictators. I mean they don't even hide it. They delight in it.



Will I hate Henderson if he goes there? No, of course not. Will I have any respect for him if he does? No, not any more. Will he give a shit? Of course not.



Nothing surprises me anymore. We've seen players wearing human rights T-shirts in warm-ups... then sign for Abu Dhabi. We've seen them all wearing rainbow armbands... then playing for a sportswash and going to Qatar for the World Cup. They'll take the knee, then take the blood-soaked dollars. Fanbases are falling over themselves begging for their clubs to be the next one sportswashed. We see multi millionaire ex players and current pundits condoning riots aimed at removing one billionaire so they can replace him with a sportswashing sheikh.



Virtually everyone's a pig, looking to get their nose in the trough. Virtually everyone's a vulture looking to tear as much flesh off the carcass of the game while they can.