« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 333 334 335 336 337 [338]   Go Down

Author Topic: Jordan Henderson  (Read 1243827 times)

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,695
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #13480 on: Today at 12:57:21 am »
Quote from: F-T-9 on Today at 12:53:40 am
Fingers crossed. Pretty sure Great Britain has committed a limitless amount of atrocities around the world for centuries, do you condemn all the players living and earning money over here?
gone off the deep end now - can't understand a londoner drawing an equivalence between democracy here and a theocracy that murders its critics. feels a pretty ignorant view to me
Logged

Online Cid

  • Licks cuban heeled shoes but doesn't want anyone to know about it.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,681
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #13481 on: Today at 01:03:51 am »
I know some are disappointed...but really footballers aren't people you should expect the highest moral standards from.  The majority are told what to do and say and what causes to support for the best image to support their career.

That all goes away when a suitcase full of money gets slammed onto the table.

The Saudis are doing a 'liv golf' to football.  We'd better get used to this sort of thing.
Logged

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,255
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #13482 on: Today at 01:04:51 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 12:40:24 am
eh?  the aim of sportswashing is to normalize oils states' policies. has nothing to do with me watching their games.

stamp the Saudi brand on enough things and eventually it becomes normalized in western eyes and news of their abhorrent societal practices are more likely to get shrugged off.  social media has provided plenty of evidence of how gullible / ready to believe total shite people are these days.

Yes, which only gets normalized by you interacting with them on their terms. If you're not interacting with them on their terms then their sportswashing has failed. LIV Golf was going to fail before the PGA folded. I'm pretty sure the Saudi Pro League will fail as well, at least long term.
Logged

Online F-T-9

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 238
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #13483 on: Today at 01:05:06 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 12:57:21 am
gone off the deep end now - can't understand a londoner drawing an equivalence between democracy here and a theocracy that murders its critics. feels a pretty ignorant view to me

I'm just seeing a lot of double standards. We are rightfully condemning Saudi, but I don't get the hate towards Hendo now. If we're hating on him then surely we should be hating on every single player playing in the Premier League.

Saudi does murder it's critics, Great Britain also murders innocent civilians pretty much everywhere. Let's condemn all the players making their money here, no? There are many articles linking Britain to hundreds of civilian deaths in Afghanistan. Massive double standards imo.
Logged

Online Kashinoda

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,397
  • ....mmm
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #13484 on: Today at 01:06:25 am »
The country literally had a mass execution last year (81 total), charges included having 'deviant beliefs'.

But that's alright because Britain was an evil Empire over 100 years ago :lmao :lmao
Logged
:D

Online F-T-9

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 238
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #13485 on: Today at 01:07:43 am »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 01:06:25 am
The country literally had a mass execution last year (81 total), including many that were executed for having 'deviant beliefs'.

But that's alright because Britain was an evil Empire over 100 years ago :lmao :lmao

Get your head out the sand mate. Britain's killed many civilians in recent history, just Google it. "Over 100 years ago" 🤣
Logged

Online Kashinoda

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,397
  • ....mmm
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #13486 on: Today at 01:08:28 am »
Quote from: F-T-9 on Today at 01:05:06 am
I'm just seeing a lot of double standards. We are rightfully condemning Saudi, but I don't get the hate towards Hendo now. If we're hating on him then surely we should be hating on every single player playing in the Premier League.

Saudi does murder it's critics, Great Britain also murders innocent civilians pretty much everywhere. Let's condemn all the players making their money here, no? There are many articles linking Britain to hundreds of civilian deaths in Afghanistan. Massive double standards imo.

The articles about the MoD investigating it? https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-66106980

You act like it's something that was sanctioned and regarded as normal.
Logged
:D

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,391
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #13487 on: Today at 01:08:39 am »
Quote from: F-T-9 on Today at 12:53:40 am
Fingers crossed. Pretty sure Great Britain has committed a limitless amount of atrocities around the world for centuries, do you condemn all the players living and earning money over here? Saudi is a shitty country but let's not pretend they're the only shitty country. Everyone should go play in Finland or somewhere.

Its not the same and you know that.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Jambo Power

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,229
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #13488 on: Today at 01:09:20 am »
Quote from: F-T-9 on Today at 12:53:40 am
Fingers crossed. Pretty sure Great Britain has committed a limitless amount of atrocities around the world for centuries, do you condemn all the players living and earning money over here? Saudi is a shitty country but let's not pretend they're the only shitty country. Everyone should go play in Finland or somewhere.

How many atrocities did Britain commit in the last month? Get your head out of your arse and leave it with the historical whataboutery.
Logged

Online F-T-9

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 238
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #13489 on: Today at 01:15:06 am »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 01:08:39 am
Its not the same and you know that.

Why is it not the same? Saudi murders and so does Britain, are lives ended by Britain worth less than lives ended by Saudi? The hypocrisy and delusion is sad to see.

Quote from: Jambo Power on Today at 01:09:20 am
How many atrocities did Britain commit in the last month? Get your head out of your arse and leave it with the historical whataboutery.

What are you talking about? So any lives lost before a month ago should be brushed under the carpet. I'm not talking about the 1800s here, I'm talking about recent history. The fact that you're disregarding murder cos it's more than a month old is disgusting.
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,695
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #13490 on: Today at 01:15:52 am »
Quote from: F-T-9 on Today at 01:05:06 am
I'm just seeing a lot of double standards. We are rightfully condemning Saudi, but I don't get the hate towards Hendo now. If we're hating on him then surely we should be hating on every single player playing in the Premier League.

Saudi does murder it's critics, Great Britain also murders innocent civilians pretty much everywhere. Let's condemn all the players making their money here, no? There are many articles linking Britain to hundreds of civilian deaths in Afghanistan. Massive double standards imo.
i don't think you're very good at appraising countries and their actions, and don't get the sense you're someone who cares

gonna leave you to it, but will say i find you and your views funny as fuck. you get upset on here that people 'hate on hendo', yet you can't seem to understand that some people might find public executions of vulnerable people and political prisoners a bit more upsetting. nope, the thing that has you upset is some people on RAWK saying mean things about a footballer you like

Quote from: F-T-9 on Today at 01:07:43 am
Get your head out the sand mate. .... just Google it.
try googling "projecting"
Logged

Online bornandbRED

  • ... an ESL super fan. aka physioSTALKER
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,429
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #13491 on: Today at 01:24:05 am »
Yeah, you dont really have the moral high ground when youve invaded numerous countries, conducted mass bombing campaigns and more in the recent past. Ask an Afghan or Iraqi civilian on their view of Britains foreign policy.

Their LGBT policies are extremely backwards, the Khashoggi thing was horrible but theres definitely a xenophobic element to the Saudi hate. Most of the people bleating on would snatch at a quadrupled salary and luxury lifestyle in a snap second. This doesnt mean Henderson or Gerrard are horrible c*nts or sell outs - theyre just doing what most normal people would, like it or not.
Logged

Online F-T-9

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 238
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #13492 on: Today at 01:24:30 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 01:15:52 am
i don't think you're very good at appraising countries and their actions, and don't get the sense you're someone who cares

gonna leave you to it, but will say i find you and your views funny as fuck. you get upset on here that people 'hate on hendo', yet you can't seem to understand that some people might find public executions of vulnerable people and political prisoners a bit more upsetting. nope, the thing that has you upset is some people on RAWK saying mean things about a footballer you like
try googling "projecting"

You're missing my point completely. I dislike the fact that people are hating on players moving to Saudi who absolutely commit atrocities, but the same people turn a blind eye to players who play in other countries that also committ atrocities. Players moving to the MLS should be condemned too, God knows the atrocities the US has taken part in.

I dislike the double standards, hate on Saudi, I totally get that, but also condemn the players who play in other countries that kill innocent people.

Anyway, I'll stop here cos I don't wanna takeover the thread here anymore than I have done. God bless Hendo and God bless all of you.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,231
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #13493 on: Today at 01:27:21 am »
What we have to get used to is the fact that the game as we know it is dead. All that's left are vultures picking over its bloated carcass.

What's really disappointing about too many top level, multi millionaire footballers is that they can afford not only to have principles, but also live by them too. Despite that, too many are happy to chase yet more millions and couldn't care less where it comes from. That's quite repulsive to me.

Of course, no country is squeaky clean. That's because they are run by politicians or dictators. Greed, corruption and self interest are par for the course there. But this lot are gay fearing/hating, women fearing/hating, murdering dictators. I mean they don't even hide it. They delight in it.

Will I hate Henderson if he goes there? No, of course not. Will I have any respect for him if he does? No, not any more. Will he give a shit? Of course not.

Nothing surprises me anymore. We've seen players wearing human rights T-shirts in warm-ups... then sign for Abu Dhabi. We've seen them all wearing rainbow armbands... then playing for a sportswash and going to Qatar for the World Cup. They'll take the knee, then take the blood-soaked dollars. Fanbases are falling over themselves begging for their clubs to be the next one sportswashed. We see multi millionaire ex players and current pundits condoning riots aimed at removing one billionaire so they can replace him with a sportswashing sheikh.

Virtually everyone's a pig, looking to get their nose in the trough. Virtually everyone's a vulture looking to tear as much flesh off the carcass of the game while they can.
Logged

Online Studgotelli

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,809
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #13494 on: Today at 01:29:45 am »
Cant wait for the posts during the season when we get into a poor run of form and everyone laments not having Hendo to set the tone.  :D
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,464
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #13495 on: Today at 01:30:33 am »
Quote from: F-T-9 on Today at 01:15:06 am
What are you talking about? So any lives lost before a month ago should be brushed under the carpet. I'm not talking about the 1800s here, I'm talking about recent history. The fact that you're disregarding murder cos it's more than a month old is disgusting.

It's worth noting that this fella is still alive and killing people.

Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,695
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #13496 on: Today at 01:30:40 am »
Quote from: F-T-9 on Today at 01:24:30 am
I dislike the fact that people are hating on players moving to Saudi who absolutely commit atrocities
yeah, as i said you are hilarious to me for holding this pathetic sense of proportion about what matters to you

Quote from: F-T-9 on Today at 01:24:30 am
God bless Hendo and God bless all of you.
If that guy god exists, he's an atrocity committing piece of work ;)
« Last Edit: Today at 01:32:33 am by classycarra »
Logged

Online bornandbRED

  • ... an ESL super fan. aka physioSTALKER
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,429
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #13497 on: Today at 01:35:21 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 01:27:21 am
What we have to get used to is the fact that the game as we know it is dead. All that's left are vultures picking over its bloated carcass.

What's really disappointing about too many top level, multi millionaire footballers is that they can afford not only to have principles, but also live by them too. Despite that, too many are happy to chase yet more millions and couldn't care less where it comes from. That's quite repulsive to me.

Of course, no country is squeaky clean. That's because they are run by politicians or dictators. Greed, corruption and self interest are par for the course there. But this lot are gay fearing/hating, women fearing/hating, murdering dictators. I mean they don't even hide it. They delight in it.

Will I hate Henderson if he goes there? No, of course not. Will I have any respect for him if he does? No, not any more. Will he give a shit? Of course not.

Nothing surprises me anymore. We've seen players wearing human rights T-shirts in warm-ups... then sign for Abu Dhabi. We've seen them all wearing rainbow armbands... then playing for a sportswash and going to Qatar for the World Cup. They'll take the knee, then take the blood-soaked dollars. Fanbases are falling over themselves begging for their clubs to be the next one sportswashed. We see multi millionaire ex players and current pundits condoning riots aimed at removing one billionaire so they can replace him with a sportswashing sheikh.

Virtually everyone's a pig, looking to get their nose in the trough. Virtually everyone's a vulture looking to tear as much flesh off the carcass of the game while they can.

I used to really care like you did. It used to grate on me. Then the realisation dawns that everyone is the same unfortunately.

The U.K. have a host of military manufacturers whom profit heavily off arms sales to Saudi. Who then bomb Yemen into oblivion. Capitalism, greed and the erosion of a principled society (if you believe one ever existed) is all interconnected and certainly not limited by geography.

The extra money will fuck the game up more and more, but we knew that years ago.
Logged

Online Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,373
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #13498 on: Today at 01:35:32 am »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 01:24:05 am
Yeah, you dont really have the moral high ground when youve invaded numerous countries, conducted mass bombing campaigns and more in the recent past. Ask an Afghan or Iraqi civilian on their view of Britains foreign policy.

Their LGBT policies are extremely backwards, the Khashoggi thing was horrible but theres definitely a xenophobic element to the Saudi hate. Most of the people bleating on would snatch at a quadrupled salary and luxury lifestyle in a snap second. This doesnt mean Henderson or Gerrard are horrible c*nts or sell outs - theyre just doing what most normal people would, like it or not.
I would say executing people for being gay is a bit more than 'backwards', but I guess in bornandbRED's eyes, there's no point in criticising any foreign government, regardless of the fact most of us are and were against everything cited in this post and actually marched against it. It's difficult to know how many Saudi citizens would do the same, since they would be murdered if they did. Still, it's perfectly fine to take money from clubs funded by that same government, while saying what a great place it is in front of a Saudi flag. Anyone who thinks differently is a liar apparently.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 333 334 335 336 337 [338]   Go Up
« previous next »
 