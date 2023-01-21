What are the actual sources for this "story." With everything that's going on at the moment I remain suspicious about everything unless there is a genuine source.
Joyce, Bascombe, Doyle and Jones is pretty comprehensive
How it's being reported differs though, basically Jordan hasn't confirmed if he's staying or not and the Saudi's are looking to bid.
Neil Jones puts it best really:
For now, we dont even know if Henderson is staying at the club. Interest from Saudi Arabia exists, and while it would certainly count as a major surprise, an exit for the captain cannot yet be ruled - @neiljonesgoal
Whilst Ballbag Bascombe is editorialsing it:
"Jordan Henderson considering leaving Liverpool for Saudi Arabia"