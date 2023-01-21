« previous next »
Author Topic: Jordan Henderson  (Read 1240889 times)

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #13360 on: Today at 02:27:30 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 02:25:58 pm
What are the actual sources for this "story." With everything that's going on at the moment I remain suspicious about everything unless there is a genuine source.
pure clickbait imo -- and my guess is it's getting more attention on RAWK than everywhere else put together.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #13361 on: Today at 02:29:23 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 02:25:58 pm
What are the actual sources for this "story." With everything that's going on at the moment I remain suspicious about everything unless there is a genuine source.

Joyce, Bascombe, Doyle and Jones is pretty comprehensive ;D

How it's being reported differs though, basically Jordan hasn't confirmed if he's staying or not and the Saudi's are looking to bid.

Neil Jones puts it best really:
For now, we dont even know if Henderson is staying at the club. Interest from Saudi Arabia exists, and while it would certainly count as a major surprise, an exit for the captain cannot yet be ruled - @neiljonesgoal

Whilst Ballbag Bascombe is editorialsing it:
"Jordan Henderson considering leaving Liverpool for Saudi Arabia"
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #13362 on: Today at 02:31:04 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 02:26:53 pm
Joyce has talked about it.

Well Ben Jacobs has now just denied it.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #13363 on: Today at 02:33:02 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:27:30 pm
my guess is it's getting more attention on RAWK than everywhere else put together.

I don't know about that, it's all over social media.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #13364 on: Today at 02:36:16 pm »
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 01:49:21 pm
Seriously? It bothers you that much?  ;D

Yeah, it bothers me that the sport (and other sports) are being overtaken by blood money and regimes who torture and execute people for being different or daring to speak out about repressive ruling. Football is shit as it is and this could genuinely be a nail in the coffin for me. I don't give a shit what you think about it, I put my feelings across. If you're happy with the state of football and what is has become/is continuing to become then crack on
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #13365 on: Today at 02:37:01 pm »
Ben Jacobs with a resounding no.

Jordan Henderson will NOT be joining Stephen Gerrard at Al-Ettifaq
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #13366 on: Today at 02:41:24 pm »
Quote from: ScottScott on Today at 02:36:16 pm
Yeah, it bothers me that the sport (and other sports) are being overtaken by blood money and regimes who torture and execute people for being different or daring to speak out about repressive ruling. Football is shit as it is and this could genuinely be a nail in the coffin for me. I don't give a shit what you think about it, I put my feelings across. If you're happy with the state of football and what is has become/is continuing to become then crack on

Ok fair enough mate.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #13367 on: Today at 02:48:53 pm »
I dont think he would want to jeopardise his chances with England this summer. May be his last tournament for them. Its not like he is a Ronaldo or messi who would get picked wherever they play.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #13368 on: Today at 02:51:13 pm »
Quote from: ScottScott on Today at 02:36:16 pm
Yeah, it bothers me that the sport (and other sports) are being overtaken by blood money and regimes who torture and execute people for being different or daring to speak out about repressive ruling. Football is shit as it is and this could genuinely be a nail in the coffin for me. I don't give a shit what you think about it, I put my feelings across. If you're happy with the state of football and what is has become/is continuing to become then crack on

That is what happens when you sell your soul to big business though. Clubs should represent their community and not just be an asset to be exploited by businessmen or sports washers.
