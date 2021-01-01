I think you can see the benefit of the slight rest by his slightly improved play on the ball, but yeah you're not getting much from him off the ball anymore. He doesn't appear to take the disciplined approach either, as Tubby has alluded to - seeing him edging out towards their corner flag, only to then have to chase back every counter (to almost no effect) is odd.



Thought Elliot showed up his decision making at the end, having the presence of mind to shake off a Klopp hug (for bailing Hendo out) to chase a potential quick throw and winning the ball back and slowing the game intentionally (while Hendo took bizarre solo efforts that gave Fulham the chance to get the ball quickly with enough time for a clear chance in the box (he's lucky they skied it, although noone in the team ever seems to bollock him)