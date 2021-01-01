« previous next »
Author Topic: Jordan Henderson  (Read 1213725 times)

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #13280 on: Today at 10:03:34 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 09:58:52 pm
Does he just not care anymore? His lack of effort to track runners and put in a tackle was awful today.

I hate seeing him do another pointless sprint towards the opposition keeper to attempt to press him.

Moments of quality and smart play.
But overall, quite mediocre on the ball today, some bad decisions at the end that could have cost us  and offers very little defensively.

Needs to be an impact player off the bench + dressing room influence, not a regular starter.
Need to find a first team replacement in the summer, really.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #13281 on: Today at 10:04:00 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 10:01:47 pm

We won mate, on occasion it's best just to give it a rest and be happy.

Correct ,we all know Jordan's shortcomings these days so no use in stating the obvious. He did his best and we won, time for a pint.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #13282 on: Today at 10:06:37 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 10:01:47 pm

We won mate, on occasion it's best just to give it a rest and be happy.

I was just replying to comments already made. Feel free to ignore the player threads of those who havent had brilliant games.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #13283 on: Today at 10:08:06 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 10:06:37 pm
I was just replying to comments already made. Feel free to ignore the player threads of those who havent had brilliant games.



I just don't see the point, we all know that he's winding down & we all know that we've had a shit season.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #13284 on: Today at 10:08:56 pm »
And tonight's scapegoat is....  :D :D
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #13285 on: Today at 10:09:18 pm »
I think you can see the benefit of the slight rest by his slightly improved play on the ball, but yeah you're not getting much from him off the ball anymore. He doesn't appear to take the disciplined approach either, as Tubby has alluded to - seeing him edging out towards their corner flag, only to then have to chase back every counter (to almost no effect) is odd.

Thought Elliot showed up his decision making at the end, having the presence of mind to shake off a Klopp hug (for bailing Hendo out) to chase a potential quick throw and winning the ball back and slowing the game intentionally (while Hendo took bizarre solo efforts that gave Fulham the chance to get the ball quickly with enough time for a clear chance in the box (he's lucky they skied it, although noone in the team ever seems to bollock him)
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #13286 on: Today at 10:15:22 pm »
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Today at 10:08:56 pm
And tonight's scapegoat is....  :D :D

Should maybe sell him, buy an up and coming toddler.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #13287 on: Today at 10:17:27 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 10:01:47 pm

We won mate, on occasion it's best just to give it a rest and be happy.
Im happy with the three points and thought we did well for the most part. Just frustrating watching opposing attackers and midfielders just run by him.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #13288 on: Today at 10:20:21 pm »
bizarre comments. Thought he did ok. Progressive with his passing, actually had shots (wish the other midfielders would from time to time), closing down even after 90.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #13289 on: Today at 10:23:15 pm »
Quote from: Judge Red on Today at 10:20:21 pm
bizarre comments. Thought he did ok. Progressive with his passing, actually had shots (wish the other midfielders would from time to time), closing down even after 90.
our forwards, literally to a person, showed frustration with his pretty good (and probably fine to take on) low shot and his godawful (and not smart) lob into the kop that gave them time for the chance they should have equalised from at the end
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #13290 on: Today at 10:27:44 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 10:23:15 pm
our forwards, literally to a person, showed frustration with his pretty good (and probably fine to take on) low shot and his godawful (and not smart) lob into the kop that gave them time for the chance they should have equalised from at the end

you could easily say that Elliott tried numerous volleyed Hollywood passes that led to that, when a simple rolled pass on the deck would suffice
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #13291 on: Today at 10:29:28 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 09:58:52 pm
Does he just not care anymore? His lack of effort to track runners and put in a tackle was awful today.

He obviously cares. He body is simply failing him. Physically he has been in pretty rapid decline for 2 years which is making that 4 year contract last summer look like a very bad decision. Klopp needs to remove any emotion out of the situation and ensure Henderson isn't a regular starter for us in the league next season.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #13292 on: Today at 10:33:50 pm »
Quote from: Judge Red on Today at 10:27:44 pm
you could easily say that Elliott tried numerous volleyed Hollywood passes that led to that, when a simple rolled pass on the deck would suffice
not in the game i was watching. elliot was making a very conscious effort to protect the ball and see the game out.


honestly beginning to wonder if we watched the same game, cos "hollywood passes" criticism ??? while praising Hendo's indulgent and awful lob? i don't get it
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #13293 on: Today at 10:34:13 pm »
I actually thought he was better than he has been recently (well I say better, maybe more involved? Was an outlet throughout). You can see him really straining with the effort of doing the more physical things now though.

It is what it is, he'll probably not be a regular starter next season.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #13294 on: Today at 10:36:59 pm »
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 10:34:13 pm
I actually thought he was better than he has been recently (well I say better, maybe more involved? Was an outlet throughout). You can see him really straining with the effort of doing the more physical things now though.

It is what it is, he'll probably not be a regular starter next season.
totally agree with you. he showed more when he had the ball at his feet than he has in a while I think. it's just the game when he's not got the ball that's the part that has caught up to him unfortunately - so hopefully we can manage his time better next season, to allow him to rest more and contribute more effectively with and without the ball in a shorter window
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #13295 on: Today at 10:39:19 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 10:33:50 pm
not in the game i was watching. elliot was making a very conscious effort to protect the ball and see the game out.


honestly beginning to wonder if we watched the same game, cos "hollywood passes" criticism ??? while praising Hendo's indulgent and awful lob? i don't get it

3 times Elliott did it when he came on. Ridiculously difficult passes when there were easier ones to take. he wasn't the only one tonight but I'm just trying to state it wasn't that lob that put us under pressure at the end. Elliott put in a shift no doubt.

As for the lob, Leno was off his line all game so it was worth a shot. Don't know why we didn't test him more often.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #13296 on: Today at 10:48:12 pm »
Quote from: Judge Red on Today at 10:39:19 pm
3 times Elliott did it when he came on. Ridiculously difficult passes when there were easier ones to take. he wasn't the only one tonight but I'm just trying to state it wasn't that lob that put us under pressure at the end. Elliott put in a shift no doubt.

As for the lob, Leno was off his line all game so it was worth a shot. Don't know why we didn't test him more often.
fair enough mate, I probably just missed/don't remember those passes

I'll never agree on the lob though ;) 92:45 in a game you're leading, but not controlling (or playing well in) is not the time for your captain to take a low percentage shot on goal when there's good forwards ahead of him in space to receive it and either keep it or take it to the corner flag. we needed three points, not a hendo goal - it was the kind of thing you expect of a selfish striker, not our intelligent captain who's ethos is supposed to be team-first
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #13297 on: Today at 10:58:11 pm »
Yeah that attempt so late in the game was straight crazy. If someone else did that Hendo would be the first to rightfully give out a bollocking.

It was only three days he used his experience and ran towards the corner flag. The same calm head was required in that moment.

Nearly cost us 2 points.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #13298 on: Today at 10:58:55 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 10:48:12 pm
fair enough mate, I probably just missed/don't remember those passes

I'll never agree on the lob though ;) 92:45 in a game you're leading, but not controlling (or playing well in) is not the time for your captain to take a low percentage shot on goal when there's good forwards ahead of him in space to receive it and either keep it or take it to the corner flag. we needed three points, not a hendo goal - it was the kind of thing you expect of a selfish striker, not our intelligent captain who's ethos is supposed to be team-first

To be honest, Im more surprised a midfielder had a shot  ;D
