Hes a great passer from deep when he has time on the ball. Technically top notch at that. He is technically poor when he’s under pressure - he’s not very pressure resistant. He’s not very good technically when he’s receiving the ball with his back to goal - he can’t play on the half turn. This has been the case for years. Now that technical ability, or otherwise, is all he has left because he’s a shadow of the athlete he used to be, his technical failings are very noticeable. I’d probably also say that his tactical naivety (sprinting off to put pressure on an opponent when he’s playing 6 is a classic example) were hidden when he still had his elite level athleticism. Now he can’t use his legs to solve problems he gets himself into.