OMG here we go again, sigh. I think we just have to accept that a percentage of LFC fans just can't wait to see the back of Henderson, this thread is just the same people arguing over him in the same old way. I'm sure they will soon get their way and maybe then they'll be happy or find someone else to endlessly slag off.



You are seriously the most annoying poster here.



I don't normally do this, but you are.

I'm sure there are a lot of the same people who five or so years ago railed against him and didn't understand what he brought to the team, or suggested (as they probably did with Lucas) that just because they weren't Gerrard or Alonso/Masch that they weren't good midfielders - but I can safely count myself out of that group.Unfortunately time waits for no one, and the decline in his ability has been visible for well over a year now - not something I hold against him, just something that a club vying to be the best in the league will be conscious that they need to improve upon as a starting player as part of trying to rise to that level in future seasonsOne thing I won't miss, when we get to the point you mention where he leaves/retires, is zealots like this guy below who absolutely pounce on any comment that doesn't maintain almost a cult-like obedience to Henderson as if he's The Osho - who won't take valid or rational comment on his performances without attacking that poster (wading into mine and WR's polite discussion not to offer any argument but just to say he's upset/angry with me). Previously he's done this to others citing Henderson having been here and won the lot (and, correctly in my view, holding legend status), but doesn't mind ignoring his own advice/tenets and laying into and launching shit at local legend Trent who's also won it all.Ta love. I work with statistics, it's hard to switch off when you see them being misused as they were in those posts.