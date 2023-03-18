« previous next »
Jordan Henderson

Re: Jordan Henderson
March 18, 2023, 05:00:15 pm
Quote from: classycarra on March 17, 2023, 09:09:59 pm
If you really think his presence has such an effect on his teammates that starting helps us win games, it seems logically incompatible that you don't think playing a third of a game gives him any opportunity to have at least some effect.

If we're talking over extrapolating conclusions from bottom line figures then I assume you are of the view that at the time of writing this article, Keita was our best midfielder (with a win record of 83.3% vs Henderson's 67.9%) and is the player bringing:

"the leadership, the organisation, the intensity, the ability to get everyone elses mentality around him at the right level."
Yep, to be frank it's not rational and is more akin to wishful thinking from a big fan (and fair play, we all see things differently) as seen with the otherr fanatic poster saying Henderson will still be playing at (this current) top level in two years time

You are seriously the most annoying poster here.

I don't normally do this, but you are.

Phuk yoo

Re: Jordan Henderson
March 18, 2023, 05:40:46 pm
OMG here we go again, sigh. I think we just have to accept that a percentage of LFC fans just can't wait to see the back of Henderson, this thread is just the same people arguing over him in the same old way. I'm sure they will soon get their way and maybe then they'll be happy or find someone else to endlessly slag off.
Re: Jordan Henderson
March 18, 2023, 06:11:25 pm
I'd rather the England fans see the back of Hendo. But it's easy for me, I'm not one.
Re: Jordan Henderson
March 18, 2023, 06:46:48 pm
Quote from: jillc on March 18, 2023, 05:40:46 pm
OMG here we go again, sigh. I think we just have to accept that a percentage of LFC fans just can't wait to see the back of Henderson, this thread is just the same people arguing over him in the same old way. I'm sure they will soon get their way and maybe then they'll be happy or find someone else to endlessly slag off.
I'm sure there are a lot of the same people who five or so years ago railed against him and didn't understand what he brought to the team, or suggested (as they probably did with Lucas) that just because they weren't Gerrard or Alonso/Masch that they weren't good midfielders - but I can safely count myself out of that group.

Unfortunately time waits for no one, and the decline in his ability has been visible for well over a year now - not something I hold against him, just something that a club vying to be the best in the league will be conscious that they need to improve upon as a starting player as part of trying to rise to that level in future seasons

One thing I won't miss, when we get to the point you mention where he leaves/retires, is zealots like this guy below who absolutely pounce on any comment that doesn't maintain almost a cult-like obedience to Henderson as if he's The Osho - who won't take valid or rational comment on his performances without attacking that poster (wading into mine and WR's polite discussion not to offer any argument but just to say he's upset/angry with me). Previously he's done this to others citing Henderson having been here and won the lot (and, correctly in my view, holding legend status), but doesn't mind ignoring his own advice/tenets and laying into and launching shit at local legend Trent who's also won it all.
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on March 18, 2023, 05:00:15 pm
You are seriously the most annoying poster here.

I don't normally do this, but you are.
Ta love. I work with statistics, it's hard to switch off when you see them being misused as they were in those posts.
Re: Jordan Henderson
March 18, 2023, 08:07:44 pm
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on March 18, 2023, 05:00:15 pm
You are seriously the most annoying poster here.

I don't normally do this, but you are.

The most annoying posters are those who go around making negative personal comments about other posters.
Re: Jordan Henderson
March 18, 2023, 08:12:38 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on March 16, 2023, 04:31:58 pm
I dont really see it with him to be honest, if anything his best performances this season were for England at the WC so maybe this'll play him back into a bit of form. The issue is he's playing more than he should, and lets be honest judging by our injury record this season our medical dept probably aren't helping. We resolve the issues in midfield properly, and that should have a knock-on effect with Hendo, Thiago and Fabinho.

My neighbour said he had one good game for England, bite the bullet and move him on in the summer.
Re: Jordan Henderson
March 27, 2023, 09:52:28 pm
Hendo gets a lot of grief off the eng er Lund types which is to be expected as he is LFC and a winner of big trophies. They dont like those sorts. But ffs from our own fans is embarrassing. Yes call him out if he had a shit game but this constant on his case i dont understand whilst we know he needs help in midfield. We will all miss him when he calls it a day.
Re: Jordan Henderson
March 27, 2023, 10:55:34 pm
Bet he's had a tear in his eye since he saw the look Bellingham was giving Gerrard  ;D
Re: Jordan Henderson
March 28, 2023, 11:38:25 am
I thought Hendo was the best English player on the pitch the other night. Better than Rice for sure and the electric, if erratic, Bellingham. He supported play exceptionally well - always there as an outlet, whether England were attacking or defending. It was a very mature performance from a player who is known for coltishness not maturity.

Of course it was only an international match and therefore played at about half the intensity of a Premier League fixture. But it was still nice to see.

PS How bad was Walker at right back? Different thread I know, but he's a mess defensively.
Re: Jordan Henderson
March 28, 2023, 11:41:08 am
Quote from: Yorkykopite on March 28, 2023, 11:38:25 am
I thought Hendo was the best English player on the pitch the other night. Better than Rice for sure and the electric, if erratic, Bellingham. He supported play exceptionally well - always there as an outlet, whether England were attacking or defending. It was a very mature performance from a player who is known for coltishness not maturity.

Of course it was only an international match and therefore played at about half the intensity of a Premier League fixture. But it was still nice to see.

PS How bad was Walker at right back? Different thread I know, but he's a mess defensively.

He's the best full back in the Premier League according to Gareth.  ::)
Re: Jordan Henderson
March 28, 2023, 11:48:53 am
Was at Wembley with my son on Sunday and also thought Hendo had a good game. He passed the ball well and kept his team ticking over and as people have said, he was more progressive than Rice, who had a quiet game and Bellingham, who I think was carrying a knock.

The thing with him, I think is he can't be the main man when partnered with inexperienced for slow players. Nowawadays he is a link man and that's fine, so long as you have others doing the leg work.

When Liverpool are away and he has multiple runners to keep track of, that's where the problems lie. So we just have to mitigate that and bring in some new blood.
Re: Jordan Henderson
March 28, 2023, 11:56:10 pm
Quote from: jillc on March 28, 2023, 11:41:08 am
He's the best full back in the Premier League according to Gareth.  ::)

Not the player he was but there are flashes.
Re: Jordan Henderson
March 29, 2023, 12:12:43 am
Quote from: didi shamone on March 28, 2023, 11:56:10 pm
Not the player he was but there are flashes.
there certainly are

:)
Re: Jordan Henderson
March 29, 2023, 12:13:35 am
Quote from: didi shamone on March 28, 2023, 11:56:10 pm
Not the player he was but there are flashes.
Walker leant me his Laptop once.

Performance wise, he can whip it out once in a while. He had his  Mac open and we saw it in all its glory

Re: Jordan Henderson
March 29, 2023, 12:17:12 am
Quote from: Capon Debaser on March 29, 2023, 12:13:35 am
Walker leant me his Laptop once.

Performance wise, he can whip it out once in a while. He had his  Mac open and we saw it in all its glory



Interesting to hear.

Met him once where I bumped into him in the Trafford Centre. He was coming out of the changing rooms with his cock out. Anyway long story short but the shoes werent the right size.
Re: Jordan Henderson
March 29, 2023, 12:20:56 am
Quote from: amir87 on March 29, 2023, 12:17:12 am
Interesting to hear.

Met him once where I bumped into him in the Trafford Centre. He was coming out of the changing rooms with his cock out. Anyway long story short but the shoes werent the right size.
Interesting. Makes you Wonder if his socks were?
Re: Jordan Henderson
March 29, 2023, 08:55:08 am
Quote from: lionel_messias on March 28, 2023, 11:48:53 am
Was at Wembley with my son on Sunday and also thought Hendo had a good game. He passed the ball well and kept his team ticking over and as people have said, he was more progressive than Rice, who had a quiet game and Bellingham, who I think was carrying a knock.

The thing with him, I think is he can't be the main man when partnered with inexperienced for slow players. Nowawadays he is a link man and that's fine, so long as you have others doing the leg work.

When Liverpool are away and he has multiple runners to keep track of, that's where the problems lie. So we just have to mitigate that and bring in some new blood.
Agree with your assessment of his performance, he was good. This season he looks like he can give you one really good 90 minutes every couple of weeks, the issue seems to be that he can't maintain that every game like he used to. He definitely has his role in the squad but it should be about managing his minutes.

For the rest of the season I'd rotate him with Milner alongside Elliott and Fabinho.
Re: Jordan Henderson
March 30, 2023, 12:40:22 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on March 29, 2023, 08:55:08 am
Agree with your assessment of his performance, he was good. This season he looks like he can give you one really good 90 minutes every couple of weeks, the issue seems to be that he can't maintain that every game like he used to. He definitely has his role in the squad but it should be about managing his minutes.

For the rest of the season I'd rotate him with Milner alongside Elliott and Fabinho.

Agree with this
He remains a very good passer when he has time and probably will until he retires
The issue has been his defensive ability has dropped off massively over the last couple of years - his ability to press is a shadow of what it was and his ball winning ability is really low now - his tackle and interception numbers per 90 are the same as Elliot's who we're told isn't a midfielder

He's not going anywhere (club captain etc) but he's only going to be decent playing once a week and then not vs teams that press us well. Still think his best position is as a 6 and has been his whole career (recent Leicester nightmare notwithstanding) because his passing from there is as good as anyone
But yeah, he's a squad player now
Re: Jordan Henderson
March 30, 2023, 08:08:24 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on March 30, 2023, 12:40:22 pm
Agree with this
He remains a very good passer when he has time and probably will until he retires
The issue has been his defensive ability has dropped off massively over the last couple of years - his ability to press is a shadow of what it was and his ball winning ability is really low now - his tackle and interception numbers per 90 are the same as Elliot's who we're told isn't a midfielder

He's not going anywhere (club captain etc) but he's only going to be decent playing once a week and then not vs teams that press us well. Still think his best position is as a 6 and has been his whole career (recent Leicester nightmare notwithstanding) because his passing from there is as good as anyone
But yeah, he's a squad player now
It was not just Leicester at 6. Brighton and Brentford games where also issues either this season or last. When he was still ahead of the ball when leaving playing 6. Somehow was playing as a false 6. It the best role for him but he also has to say disciplined as he wants go forward
Re: Jordan Henderson
Yesterday at 03:15:45 pm
Good move by the suits to extend the contract... Good 1st halves; awful 2nd halves..
Re: Jordan Henderson
Yesterday at 03:18:06 pm
Quote from: Johnny Foreigner on Yesterday at 03:15:45 pm
Good move by the suits to extend the contract... Good 1st halves; awful 2nd halves..

Against Klopps wishes too! 
Re: Jordan Henderson
Yesterday at 03:45:46 pm
Quote from: BER on Yesterday at 03:18:06 pm
Against Klopps wishes too! 

Where's this?
Re: Jordan Henderson
Today at 01:19:03 am
Strange performance from him today, pretty much the opposite I'd expect from him. 1st half was basically a lot of jogging around defensively with no intensity but he did seem a lot braver in possession in terms of making himself available despite city's high press.
2nd half felt like he started sprinting around a bit more after the 2nd & 3rd but a bit late then.
Big worry was that jurgen listed hendo and fab amongst our 4 best players, alongside ali and gakpo. 😢
Re: Jordan Henderson
Today at 03:38:28 am
Quote from: BER on Yesterday at 03:18:06 pm
Against Klopps wishes too! 

Well that's not true.
