His passing range, ability to play first time passes and perfectly weighted through balls are second to none. He can perfectly play as a 6 for us, despite his physical ability not being what it was. You don't need to be a Xabi Alonso to play as a 6 in our system with the ability to turn on a dime. Even this season, he has the best 'chances created' numbers among all our CMs, including Thiago.

People forget how good Hendo was as a 6 for us before Fabinho came. In fact, I think Hendo at 6 will give us better balance, more lateral coverage and more creativity from deeper positions.



His current role of playing as a pseudo wide midfielder/nominal CM requires a lot more running than he can consistently do at this stage in his career.





To be honest I would say his passing range is pretty limited. He has the one stock ball that he is really good at. The first time hooked lofted pass with his right foot. That is where almost all of his 'chances created' numbers come from. That and getting involved in overloads down the right. The rest of his passing is incredibly safe one touch passes that often go straight back to where it came from.My issue with his hooked first-time pass is that he plays it whether it is on or not. There are no low vertical passes into the front mens feet, no attempts to turn on the ball and beat a man the way Thiago and Bajcetic do.The biggest single issue though with Hendo and the 6 role is that he simply doesn't want to play there. He sees himself as an 8 and he also wants to continue playing for England. He hasn't got a hope of making the 6 role his own for England and got into the team at the last tournament by playing exactly that quasi cm/rw role.If you look at his best seasons for us then that is where he has played firstly under Rodgers in 13/14 and under Klopp when Fabinho arrived.The problem as I see it is that for me we are trying to transition to a 4-2-3-1 and that will add far more running to the 6 role.