Was reading today and this has been the case every single year, the win percentage with Henderson starting this season in the prem 57%, the win percentage when Henderson hasn't started is 33%.
These games when he didn't start were absolutely dog shit performances as well against poor teams,
1-2 v Leeds
0-1 v forrest
0-3 v wolves
1-3 v Brentford
0-1 v Bournemouth
Performances that absolute stunk the house out, Fabinho incidentally started every one of those games.
It's the same scenario every year, win percentages dropping between 20-30% when Henderson doesn't play and still the fans dont get what he brings to this team, the leadership, the organisation, the intensity, the ability to get everyone elses mentality around him at the right level.