Author Topic: Jordan Henderson  (Read 1195038 times)

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #13080 on: March 16, 2023, 04:03:08 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on March 16, 2023, 03:40:09 pm
His decline this season has been immense, albeit unexpected. I would have thought that Hendo would retire from international football if he wants to prolong his career, or he should at least see England are an obstacle for Liverpool. If he wants to stay with both, he will play fewer games in either team and will be the captain of the physio room team. Time for a choice, Captain?

On current showing I would consider moving him on if he stays with England. But I also think that he will be vital for the bedding-in of Bellingham, if he comes. Dilemma...

His decline is over exaggerated imo. He may not be able to run like a duracell bunny for 90 mins anymore but he still covers more ground than most of our other CMs in games.

He has played well in some games, not so well in others, exactly like the entire team. Otherwise we wouldn't be in the position we are.

If we manage his game time, he is still good enough to contribute at the highest level for another couple of years at the least.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #13081 on: March 16, 2023, 04:07:27 pm »
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on March 16, 2023, 04:03:08 pm
His decline is over exaggerated imo. He may not be able to run like a duracell bunny for 90 mins anymore but he still covers more ground than most of our other CMs in games.

He has played well in some games, not so well in others, exactly like the entire team. Otherwise we wouldn't be in the position we are.

If we manage his game time, he is still good enough to contribute at the highest level for another couple of years at the least.
I agree. But my point was, do you think playing for England will help us manage his games, and would you expect a turn in performance next season from him? I don't. I think it will be even worse. Milner's graceful decline is very rare; Hendo's is not going to be the same.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #13082 on: March 16, 2023, 04:10:00 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on March 16, 2023, 04:07:27 pm
I agree. But my point was, do you think playing for England will help us manage his games, and would you expect a turn in performance next season from him? I don't. I think it will be even worse. Milner's graceful decline is very rare; Hendo's is not going to be the same.

I do agree he needs to prioritize us over England, definitely. His fitness needs to be managed and playing for England will not help.

There is an injury risk as well, which is why I am hoping he warms the bench, with more of a 'mentor' role in the squad.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #13083 on: March 16, 2023, 04:12:16 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on March 16, 2023, 03:48:55 pm
Thats just silliness and not something we'd do with any player.

I think he's the sort of player that will make himself available as long as the national team coach wants him to, for better or worse. Frankly its up to us, particularly in the summer, to ensure we're signing the players to mean he's not playing all that much for us and should then mean he doesn't get called up much anyway.
Indeed we don't. But we should. Our previous great managers have moved players when they reach that stage. I don't want us to turn into a retirement club (maybe too strong a phrase, but you get what I mean).

I think it should be up to the medical science team to determine how much input Hendo will have in one case versus the other, and what option they would recommend. But we don't even have good medical science folks judging by the injuries we get...
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #13084 on: March 16, 2023, 04:15:02 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on March 16, 2023, 04:12:16 pm
Indeed we don't. But we should. Our previous great managers have moved players when they reach that stage. I don't want us to turn into a retirement club (maybe too strong a phrase, but you get what I mean).

I think it should be up to the medical science team to determine how much input Hendo will have in one case versus the other, and what option they would recommend. But we don't even have good medical science folks judging by the injuries we get...

I dont think our previous managers have moved players on because they wont retire from international football.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #13085 on: March 16, 2023, 04:23:11 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on March 16, 2023, 04:15:02 pm
I dont think our previous managers have moved players on because they wont retire from international football.
I don't want to single out the national team as a reason, Lobo. I'm saying that the expected contribution from a player must be assessed, be it limited through international games, injuries, psychological effects, reduced physical ability, whatever. Did I mention funny gait? :) In Hendo's case, it is the national team issue - extra training (maybe little playing time), extra injury risk, extra travel, all at the time when his performances are suffering. I could be wrong, but I expect his contribution to fall off a cliff next season.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #13086 on: March 16, 2023, 04:31:58 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on March 16, 2023, 04:23:11 pm
I don't want to single out the national team as a reason, Lobo. I'm saying that the expected contribution from a player must be assessed, be it limited through international games, injuries, psychological effects, reduced physical ability, whatever. Did I mention funny gait? :) In Hendo's case, it is the national team issue - extra training (maybe little playing time), extra injury risk, extra travel, all at the time when his performances are suffering. I could be wrong, but I expect his contribution to fall off a cliff next season.

I dont really see it with him to be honest, if anything his best performances this season were for England at the WC so maybe this'll play him back into a bit of form. The issue is he's playing more than he should, and lets be honest judging by our injury record this season our medical dept probably aren't helping. We resolve the issues in midfield properly, and that should have a knock-on effect with Hendo, Thiago and Fabinho.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #13087 on: March 16, 2023, 04:37:42 pm »
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on March 16, 2023, 04:03:08 pm
His decline is over exaggerated imo. He may not be able to run like a duracell bunny for 90 mins anymore but he still covers more ground than most of our other CMs in games.

He has played well in some games, not so well in others, exactly like the entire team. Otherwise we wouldn't be in the position we are.

If we manage his game time, he is still good enough to contribute at the highest level for another couple of years at the least.

The issue is the thing that allowed Hendo to play at the highest level was his ability to run like a Duracell bunny for 90 minutes. His athleticism, work rate and desire were his outstanding qualities.

You look at last night and you had the likes of Modric and Kroos still performing at the highest level. The difference for me is that they have elite technical ability. Their game has always been about quality on the ball, receiving the ball under pressure and moving it on quickly and accurately. Their technical ability and game intelligence has meant they have matured like a fine wine.

Hendo simply doesn't have those qualities so is far more vulnerable to the aging process. 
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #13088 on: March 16, 2023, 04:44:07 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on March 16, 2023, 04:37:42 pm
The issue is the thing that allowed Hendo to play at the highest level was his ability to run like a Duracell bunny for 90 minutes. His athleticism, work rate and desire were his outstanding qualities.

You look at last night and you had the likes of Modric and Kroos still performing at the highest level. The difference for me is that they have elite technical ability. Their game has always been about quality on the ball, receiving the ball under pressure and moving it on quickly and accurately. Their technical ability and game intelligence has meant they have matured like a fine wine.

Hendo simply doesn't have those qualities so is far more vulnerable to the aging process.

His passing range, ability to play first time passes and perfectly weighted through balls are second to none. He can perfectly play as a 6 for us, despite his physical ability not being what it was.  You don't need to be a Xabi Alonso to play as a 6 in our system with the ability to turn on a dime. Even this season, he has the best 'chances created' numbers among all our CMs, including Thiago. 

People forget how good Hendo was as a 6 for us before Fabinho came. In fact, I think Hendo at 6 will give us better balance, more lateral coverage and more creativity from deeper positions.

His current role of playing as a pseudo wide midfielder/nominal CM requires a lot more running than he can consistently do at this stage in his career.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #13089 on: March 16, 2023, 04:50:44 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on March 16, 2023, 04:37:42 pm
The issue is the thing that allowed Hendo to play at the highest level was his ability to run like a Duracell bunny for 90 minutes. His athleticism, work rate and desire were his outstanding qualities.

You look at last night and you had the likes of Modric and Kroos still performing at the highest level. The difference for me is that they have elite technical ability. Their game has always been about quality on the ball, receiving the ball under pressure and moving it on quickly and accurately. Their technical ability and game intelligence has meant they have matured like a fine wine.

Hendo simply doesn't have those qualities so is far more vulnerable to the aging process.

Well it's obvious that he doesn't have their technical ability but neither does Milner and he's still solid at 37. Having them playing every week is a different.

There's a lot of miles on the clock with Henderson though and a couple of debilitating injuries. Ideally he'd have retired from England after the last Euros, or at least the World Cup. If he goes to the Euros next year I don't think he'll have much left in the tank by his last year here on his contract. i've said it before but we could have said to him before offering him his last contract that it was conditional on international retirement.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #13090 on: March 16, 2023, 04:54:32 pm »
Yeah those potential 200 odd minutes at the next Euros could make or break him
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #13091 on: March 16, 2023, 05:00:27 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on March 16, 2023, 04:54:32 pm
Yeah those potential 200 odd minutes at the next Euros could make or break him

Quote
Having featured heavily for England at the World Cup, Henderson has now admitted that his efforts in Qatar have taken their toll on his recent form.

I think Id be lying if I said it hasnt been hard, he told BT Sport.

Looking back, it probably took a lot more out of me than I thought.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #13092 on: March 16, 2023, 05:04:30 pm »
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on March 16, 2023, 04:44:07 pm
His passing range, ability to play first time passes and perfectly weighted through balls are second to none. He can perfectly play as a 6 for us, despite his physical ability not being what it was.  You don't need to be a Xabi Alonso to play as a 6 in our system with the ability to turn on a dime. Even this season, he has the best 'chances created' numbers among all our CMs, including Thiago. 

People forget how good Hendo was as a 6 for us before Fabinho came. In fact, I think Hendo at 6 will give us better balance, more lateral coverage and more creativity from deeper positions.

His current role of playing as a pseudo wide midfielder/nominal CM requires a lot more running than he can consistently do at this stage in his career.

I wouldn't say its second to none at all, there are many in the league with comparable or better range let alone Europe, if were talking about strictly passing, Thiago is a better one and Madrid had two who are 30+ in their team yesterday. Al is right about there elite level technical ability allowing them to still shine in the ages they are, Henderson never had that level of ability on the ball, very few do, we've had some in recent decades in Alonso Gerrard and Thiago, Henderson of  that calibre.

I would maybe agree with you about him being a better 6 than Fabinho, but then again his last performance there was against Leicester and that game stands out as probably the worst performance I've seen from any of our midfielders this season, yet he had a very good game against United just a couple weeks ago playing as a left sided CM, so now i don't know what to think.

Whats evident is though he'll certainly benefit from not playing as many games going forward as he can still contribute as a squad player over the next couple years, i would keep him over Fabinho, who i feel offers even less to this squad going forward.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #13093 on: March 16, 2023, 05:21:55 pm »
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on March 16, 2023, 04:44:07 pm
His passing range, ability to play first time passes and perfectly weighted through balls are second to none. He can perfectly play as a 6 for us, despite his physical ability not being what it was.  You don't need to be a Xabi Alonso to play as a 6 in our system with the ability to turn on a dime. Even this season, he has the best 'chances created' numbers among all our CMs, including Thiago. 

To be honest I would say his passing range is pretty limited. He has the one stock ball that he is really good at. The first time hooked lofted pass with his right foot. That is where almost all of his 'chances created' numbers come from. That and getting involved in overloads down the right. The rest of his passing is incredibly safe one touch passes that often go straight back to where it came from.

My issue with his hooked first-time pass is that he plays it whether it is on or not. There are no low vertical passes into the front mens feet, no attempts to turn on the ball and beat a man the way Thiago and Bajcetic do.

The biggest single issue though with Hendo and the 6 role is that he simply doesn't want to play there. He sees himself as an 8 and he also wants to continue playing for England. He hasn't got a hope of making the 6 role his own for England and got into the team at the last tournament by playing exactly that quasi cm/rw role.

If you look at his best seasons for us then that is where he has played firstly under Rodgers in 13/14 and under Klopp when Fabinho arrived.

Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on March 16, 2023, 04:44:07 pm
People forget how good Hendo was as a 6 for us before Fabinho came. In fact, I think Hendo at 6 will give us better balance, more lateral coverage and more creativity from deeper positions.

His current role of playing as a pseudo wide midfielder/nominal CM requires a lot more running than he can consistently do at this stage in his career.


The problem as I see it is that for me we are trying to transition to a 4-2-3-1 and that will add far more running to the 6 role.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #13094 on: March 16, 2023, 05:29:06 pm »
I really want to believe that we're aiming to move to a 4231 but it just never seems to happen, even though the players we have now suit it more than the 433.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #13095 on: March 16, 2023, 05:55:12 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on March 16, 2023, 03:40:09 pm
His decline this season has been immense, albeit unexpected. I would have thought that Hendo would retire from international football if he wants to prolong his career, or he should at least see England are an obstacle for Liverpool. If he wants to stay with both, he will play fewer games in either team and will be the captain of the physio room team. Time for a choice, Captain?

On current showing I would consider moving him on if he stays with England. But I also think that he will be vital for the bedding-in of Bellingham, if he comes. Dilemma...

On current showing there are some posters we should consider moving on if they spout nonsense like this

'Sorry Jordan, I know you're captain here and a vital part of the team, but seeing as you're still getting called up for England, we think it's time you fuck off and play somewhere else'

 :butt :butt :butt :butt :butt
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #13096 on: March 16, 2023, 06:53:46 pm »
Quote from: ScottScott on March 16, 2023, 05:55:12 pm
On current showing there are some posters we should consider moving on if they spout nonsense like this

'Sorry Jordan, I know you're captain here and a vital part of the team, but seeing as you're still getting called up for England, we think it's time you fuck off and play somewhere else'

 :butt :butt :butt :butt :butt
Your mom is calling you upstairs for your reading lesson.

Reading comprehension how?
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #13097 on: March 16, 2023, 10:17:48 pm »
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on March 16, 2023, 04:44:07 pm
His passing range, ability to play first time passes and perfectly weighted through balls are second to none. He can perfectly play as a 6 for us, despite his physical ability not being what it was.  You don't need to be a Xabi Alonso to play as a 6 in our system with the ability to turn on a dime. Even this season, he has the best 'chances created' numbers among all our CMs, including Thiago. 

People forget how good Hendo was as a 6 for us before Fabinho came. In fact, I think Hendo at 6 will give us better balance, more lateral coverage and more creativity from deeper positions.

His current role of playing as a pseudo wide midfielder/nominal CM requires a lot more running than he can consistently do at this stage in his career.

In per 90 terms Elliot blows him out the water on shot creating actions and expected assists. Im not sure what the absolute numbers are but your post is a selective reading of the stats. And of course Henderson plays furthest forward out of our midfielders.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #13098 on: Yesterday at 07:29:36 pm »
Was reading today and this has been the case every single year, the win percentage with Henderson starting this season in the prem 57%, the win percentage when Henderson hasn't started is 33%.

These games when he didn't start were absolutely dog shit performances as well against poor teams,
1-2 v Leeds
0-1 v forrest
0-3 v wolves
1-3 v Brentford
0-1 v Bournemouth

Performances that absolute stunk the house out, Fabinho incidentally started every one of those games.

It's the same scenario every year, win percentages dropping between 20-30% when Henderson doesn't play and still the fans dont get what he brings to this team, the leadership, the organisation, the intensity, the ability to get everyone elses mentality around him at the right level.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #13099 on: Yesterday at 07:38:15 pm »
Quote from: William Regal on Yesterday at 07:29:36 pm
Was reading today and this has been the case every single year, the win percentage with Henderson starting this season in the prem 57%, the win percentage when Henderson hasn't started is 33%.

These games when he didn't start were absolutely dog shit performances as well against poor teams,
1-2 v Leeds
0-1 v forrest
0-3 v wolves
1-3 v Brentford
0-1 v Bournemouth

Performances that absolute stunk the house out, Fabinho incidentally started every one of those games.

It's the same scenario every year, win percentages dropping between 20-30% when Henderson doesn't play and still the fans dont get what he brings to this team, the leadership, the organisation, the intensity, the ability to get everyone elses mentality around him at the right level.


Not sure that's the best use of stats. What about the games he did start which were 'dog shit performances'?

2-2 Fulham (all game)
1-2 United (0-2 when subbed)
2 (Wout Faes) - 1 Leicester game (all game)
0-3 Brighton (taken off at 0-2)
0-0 Palace (all game)
2-5 Madrid  (taken off at 2-5)

Are you saying that he got everyone else's mentality around him at the right level in these games he started too?
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #13100 on: Yesterday at 07:58:15 pm »
What are his stats between minutes 4 & 13 ?
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #13101 on: Yesterday at 07:59:31 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 07:38:15 pm
Not sure that's the best use of stats. What about the games he did start which were 'dog shit performances'?

2-2 Fulham (all game)
1-2 United (0-2 when subbed)
2 (Wout Faes) - 1 Leicester game (all game)
0-3 Brighton (taken off at 0-2)
0-0 Palace (all game)
2-5 Madrid  (taken off at 2-5)

Are you saying that he got everyone else's mentality around him at the right level in these games he started too?

So one of those games is not the prem, just off the top of my head you can immediately say the stinking champions league performance he sat out in Naples (4-1)

2 of those games were draws so just off the top of my head you can say the turgid 0-0 he sat out at Goodison. I'm sure there will be many more examples if looked at.

The 3-0 at Brighton was the terrible one granted.

So why do you think it is every year that our win percentage is 20% higher when Henderson starts in midfield?  You look at the list of losses and the performances against Bournemouth, Leeds, and Forrest were an absolute joke.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #13102 on: Yesterday at 08:10:55 pm »
Quote from: William Regal on Yesterday at 07:59:31 pm
So one of those games is not the prem, just off the top of my head you can immediately say the stinking champions league performance in Naples (4-1)

2 of those games were draws so just off the top of my head you can say the turgid 0-0 at Goodison. I'm sure there will be many more examples if looked at.

The 3-0 at Brighton was the terrible one granted.

So why do you think it is every year that our win percentage is 20% higher when Henderson starts in midfield?

 You look at the list of losses and the performances against Bournemouth, Leeds, and Forrest were an absolute joke.
I'm not really interested in the 'versus Fabinho' aspect to be fair. To be honest, I think the here and now is the only pertinent detail - I know I've written plenty before about the positives he brings before last season. This season, notwithstanding his poor performances on and off the ball, I'm not seeing that influence - I think you're overstating the supposed achievement of 'keeping the team's mentality right'.

Those games you singled out (Bournemouth, Leeds and Forrest) he played half an hour in each of them with our team only a goal behind in two with Leeds scoring the winner when he was playing. He also played 30 mins when we lost 0-3 to Wolves, coming on at 0-2. We also shipped five goals from a leading position over the course of 45 minutes in our biggest game of the season. I personally think that recency is making it hard to remember how shocking the midfield performances were in the United and Fulham games (he got dropped after Fulham, then Fabinho dropped for the United game)

Poor performances from the team in his absences =/= good performances in his presence. If he was dramatically improving the teams performances, it wasn't apparent to me in what he and we achieved when playing the final third of those games you've said had dogshit performances. 
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #13103 on: Yesterday at 08:46:59 pm »
Quote from: William Regal on Yesterday at 07:29:36 pm
Was reading today and this has been the case every single year, the win percentage with Henderson starting this season in the prem 57%, the win percentage when Henderson hasn't started is 33%.

It's the same scenario every year, win percentages dropping between 20-30% when Henderson doesn't play

Yeah that's bullshit, he didn't start 9 league games last season and we won 8 and drew the other 1.

Win percentage with so and so is such a crap stat anyway, there's 10s and 10s of various factors that come in to it. We had a better win percentage with Adrian than Alisson one season!
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #13104 on: Yesterday at 08:54:34 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 08:10:55 pm
I'm not really interested in the 'versus Fabinho' aspect to be fair. To be honest, I think the here and now is the only pertinent detail - I know I've written plenty before about the positives he brings before last season. This season, notwithstanding his poor performances on and off the ball, I'm not seeing that influence - I think you're overstating the supposed achievement of 'keeping the team's mentality right'.

Those games you singled out (Bournemouth, Leeds and Forrest) he played half an hour in each of them with our team only a goal behind in two with Leeds scoring the winner when he was playing. He also played 30 mins when we lost 0-3 to Wolves, coming on at 0-2. We also shipped five goals from a leading position over the course of 45 minutes in our biggest game of the season. I personally think that recency is making it hard to remember how shocking the midfield performances were in the United and Fulham games (he got dropped after Fulham, then Fabinho dropped for the United game)

Poor performances from the team in his absences =/= good performances in his presence. If he was dramatically improving the teams performances, it wasn't apparent to me in what he and we achieved when playing the final third of those games you've said had dogshit performances.


That's clutching at straws mentioning games he came on as sub in when we were already losing, chasing games whilst starting them with a poor mentality, it's like me giving Henderson the plaudits for coming on at 0-0 v man city and winning 1-0.

The bottom line is Henderson hasn't started in 12 prem league games and weve only won 4 of them and those games have been against many of the worst teams in the league.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #13105 on: Yesterday at 09:00:48 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 08:46:59 pm
Yeah that's bullshit, he didn't start 9 league games last season and we won 8 and drew the other 1.

Win percentage with so and so is such a crap stat anyway, there's 10s and 10s of various factors that come in to it. We had a better win percentage with Adrian than Alisson one season!

Last season is the likely anomaly, we played 63 games and only lost 4.

The stats all way back to the Brendan Rodgers 13/14 title charge have been by and large the same.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #13106 on: Yesterday at 09:09:01 pm »
So last season our win % with him was actually worse and this season its awful with him, albeit slightly improved than without him? Im not sure this is the ringing endorsement of Henderson that you so hoped it would be. We know he used to be a big player for us, the question is about now given hes no longer the athlete he used to be.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #13107 on: Yesterday at 09:09:59 pm »
Quote from: William Regal on Yesterday at 08:54:34 pm
That's clutching at straws mentioning games he came on as sub in when we were already losing, chasing games whilst starting them with a poor mentality, it's like me giving Henderson the plaudits for coming on at 0-0 v man city and winning 1-0.

The bottom line is Henderson hasn't started in 12 prem league games and weve only won 4 of them and those games have been against many of the worst teams in the league.
If you really think his presence has such an effect on his teammates that starting helps us win games, it seems logically incompatible that you don't think playing a third of a game gives him any opportunity to have at least some effect.

If we're talking over extrapolating conclusions from bottom line figures then I assume you are of the view that at the time of writing this article, Keita was our best midfielder (with a win record of 83.3% vs Henderson's 67.9%) and is the player bringing:

"the leadership, the organisation, the intensity, the ability to get everyone elses mentality around him at the right level."

Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 09:09:01 pm
So last season our win % with him was actually worse and this season it’s awful with him, albeit slightly improved than without him? I’m not sure this is the ringing endorsement of Henderson that you so hoped it would be. We know he used to be a big player for us, the question is about now given he’s no longer the athlete he used to be.
Yep, to be frank it's not rational and is more akin to wishful thinking from a big fan (and fair play, we all see things differently) as seen with the otherr fanatic poster saying Henderson will still be playing at (this current) top level in two years time
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #13108 on: Yesterday at 09:28:25 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 09:09:01 pm
So last season our win % with him was actually worse and this season its awful with him, albeit slightly improved than without him? Im not sure this is the ringing endorsement of Henderson that you so hoped it would be. We know he used to be a big player for us, the question is about now given hes no longer the athlete he used to be.


Well it depends on the stats you want to look at, all together 57 apps, 3 defeats, 6 games missed 1 defeat. Like I say, an anomaly season.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #13109 on: Yesterday at 09:35:53 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 09:09:59 pm
If you really think his presence has such an effect on his teammates that starting helps us win games, it seems logically incompatible that you don't think playing a third of a game gives him any opportunity to have at least some effect.

If we're talking over extrapolating conclusions from bottom line figures then I assume you are of the view that at the time of writing this article, Keita was our best midfielder (with a win record of 83.3% vs Henderson's 67.9%) and is the player bringing:

"the leadership, the organisation, the intensity, the ability to get everyone elses mentality around him at the right level."
Yep, to be frank it's not rational and is more akin to wishful thinking from a big fan (and fair play, we all see things differently) as seen with the otherr fanatic poster saying Henderson will still be playing at (this current) top level in two years time

I wouldn't deem Henderson as a player who turns a game round from the bench, hes more a player that sets the tone from the off, setting the team off with the right mentality.

So explain why you think weve won 57% of prem games with Henderson but only won 33% with Henderson not starting, many of those games against the dross of the league?
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #13110 on: Yesterday at 09:37:40 pm »
Quote from: William Regal on Yesterday at 09:00:48 pm
Last season is the likely anomaly, we played 63 games and only lost 4.

The stats all way back to the Brendan Rodgers 13/14 title charge have been by and large the same.

I'm a little dubious about your stats to be honest, you've said we have a 20-30% better win ratio in the league every season when he starts v when he doesn't, last season we were much better when he didn't start so that's one clearly wrong, I just looked at 17/18 as I'm bored as well and we got 49 points in the 25 games he started v 26 points in 13 games he didn't so a tiny bit better without him there. Can't be bothered to do any more but wouldn't surprise me if some of them are wrong too. It's such a meaningless stat it doesn't say anything about him either way anyway.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #13111 on: Yesterday at 09:39:25 pm »
Quote from: William Regal on Yesterday at 09:35:53 pm
I wouldn't deem Henderson as a player who turns a game round from the bench, hes more a player that sets the tone from the off, setting the team off with the right mentality.

So explain why you think weve won 57% of prem games with Henderson but only won 33% with Henderson not starting, many of those games against the dross of the league?
No. I don't think that single stat tells much of anything in isolation on its own, that's my point.

Assuming your stat is correct, which seems unlikely at least for previous seasons, that's a difference of 24% - can you explain Keita being higher than him last season by 14%?
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #13112 on: Yesterday at 09:40:21 pm »
This is the point you admit your whole premise was wrong and apologise for wasting our time.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #13113 on: Yesterday at 09:51:47 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 09:37:40 pm
I'm a little dubious about your stats to be honest, you've said we have a 20-30% better win ratio in the league every season when he starts v when he doesn't, last season we were much better when he didn't start so that's one clearly wrong, I just looked at 17/18 as I'm bored as well and we got 49 points in the 25 games he started v 26 points in 13 games he didn't so a tiny bit better without him there. Can't be bothered to do any more but wouldn't surprise me if some of them are wrong too. It's such a meaningless stat it doesn't say anything about him either way anyway.

Lol when you get bored again research the other seasons and create an overall total, would be very interesting to see  :o
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #13114 on: Yesterday at 09:55:58 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 09:39:25 pm
No. I don't think that single stat tells much of anything in isolation on its own, that's my point.

Assuming your stat is correct, which seems unlikely at least for previous seasons, that's a difference of 24% - can you explain Keita being higher than him last season by 14%?

You dont think the 33% in win percentage says much when they came in combination with us losing to teams like leeds, forrest, and Bournemouth?

There could be many reasons for that, maybe keita is better than given credit for, maybe Keita in general sat out games against the best teams, maybe Keita played more cup games and league games v poorer teams
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #13115 on: Yesterday at 09:58:04 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 09:40:21 pm
This is the point you admit your whole premise was wrong and apologise for wasting our time.

I dont believe it is wrong, I believe theres a huge difference in win percentage of premier league games since Henderson joined from the games he started in centre midfield in comparison to games he didn't.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #13116 on: Yesterday at 10:25:23 pm »
It would be nice if people just appreciated what our captain does for the club and isn't actually finished at this level yet. 
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #13117 on: Today at 08:14:09 am »
Parading these win statistics is kinda pointless. The problem is that there's 10 other players. There's also the matter of combinations of players that complement each other.

I think you just have to trust the manager. Whilst Jurgen has been there, Hendo has been integral to the team and it's no surprise that in the seasons the team has done well and won things, he's played as many games as anyone. That's enough for me to say that Jurgen thinks he's a key player, along with many others.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #13118 on: Today at 08:43:57 am »
Quote from: William Regal on Yesterday at 07:29:36 pm
Was reading today and this has been the case every single year, the win percentage with Henderson starting this season in the prem 57%, the win percentage when Henderson hasn't started is 33%.

These games when he didn't start were absolutely dog shit performances as well against poor teams,
1-2 v Leeds
0-1 v forrest
0-3 v wolves
1-3 v Brentford
0-1 v Bournemouth

Performances that absolute stunk the house out, Fabinho incidentally started every one of those games.

It's the same scenario every year, win percentages dropping between 20-30% when Henderson doesn't play and still the fans dont get what he brings to this team, the leadership, the organisation, the intensity, the ability to get everyone elses mentality around him at the right level.


Wow that is what you call a massive leap.

Haven't you noticed that many of the games he has missed have been when we have had a massive injury crisis in midfield. It hasn't just been Hendo who has been missing it has been half the midfield.

I mean look at the Madrid game mid week. Hendo didn't play but we were also missing the likes of Thiago, Bajcetic, Jones etc. We started with Milly and Fabinho and brought Ox on. Earlier in the season we were starting games with Elliott and Carvalho.

To make a comparison with and without Hendo you need to be comparing a first choice midfield with and without him.

Then you talk about Hendo missing games we should have won. Without realising that the games against the park the bus sides are the games both Liverpool and specifically Hendo struggle in. Games in which you need creativity and press resistance from your centre mids as well as the athleticism to stop the transitions.
