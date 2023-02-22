The problem for us is, we need Henderson of 3 years ago. Great player on his day, but when he's off it, its a major major problem, cos since wijnaldum left, we dont have enough legs in the team.
I do agree that next season he probably shouldn't be a starter. Maybe not even 2 games a week this season. We rotated him well with Keita last season, we need to do that same thing this season if we want 4th spot.
Excellent captain though. We'd be looney to get shot of him completely, unless something Cristiano Ronaldo happens.