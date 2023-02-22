« previous next »
He was fine for 45 mins.  The problems is that we don't have any other decent players to sub him with.

He'll also be fine playing once a week, I think.  The issue is that he's on a wage of a player who would be a starter every match.
Quote from: Red-Soldier on February 22, 2023, 08:58:18 am
He was fine for 45 mins.  The problems is that we don't have any other decent players to sub him with.

He'll also be fine playing once a week, I think.  The issue is that he's on a wage of a player who would be a starter every match.

Yeah - he was more than decent - miles, miles better than Fabinho was.  The mystery for me is how Klopp has gone back to not trusting Keita, and never playing him once everyone is fit - every time he has played, we've had better control in the midfield than either with Henderson and Fabinho (or with Milner/Jones coming on).  Is it because he is off in the summer, and he doesn't want to give him minutes that players who (probably) will be staying?
Quote from: Red-Soldier on February 22, 2023, 08:58:18 am

He'll also be fine playing once a week, I think.  The issue is that he's on a wage of a player who would be a starter every match.

It is what it is and the contract is done now, but I agree - 1 game a week and that's it. Fortunately we'll soon only have to be playing 1 game a week so here's hoping he can deliver something half decent till the end of the season.

If we're getting rid of Milner, Keita, Ox and if we've got any sense Fab then there's some reasons to keep Hendo around. They aren't all on the pitch though, much as I've loved him.
3 midfielders minimum in the next window. And probably another young CB to boot.

Anything else is negligent.

Quote from: Red-Soldier on February 22, 2023, 08:58:18 am
He was fine for 45 mins.  The problems is that we don't have any other decent players to sub him with.

He'll also be fine playing once a week, I think.  The issue is that he's on a wage of a player who would be a starter every match.
He isnt fine to play once a week. Hes only good enough for Carabao and Fa Cup games against lower division clubs. Or to do a Milner and make brief 5/10min cameos. Its time for a change. Will only get more stiff and even have less legs next season imo.
This place is an absolute cesspit  :no
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on February 21, 2023, 10:55:17 pm
How is it not his fault if he'd been lobbying for a new long-term contract and refused to agree the terms the club had originally offered?

Players and their representative will naturally seek the best deal.  Cant think of a sportsmen who didnt, when staying with their long term club.  At age 31, he/theyd squeeze every £m they could out of the club.

The club are a big business run by directors with professional and sporting advisors.  It was their call on what they were prepared to offer.

Which was a 31 year old, often out injured, £140k a week up to age 35.

It was the length of contract, with hindsight, that was the blunder.
He shouldn't be a starter next season, but he is more than worthy of a place in the squad. Great character to have around (he is the captain, after all). As already mentioned, he needs to take the 'Milner role'.
Quote from: deano2727 on February 23, 2023, 01:51:12 am
He shouldn't be a starter next season, but he is more than worthy of a place in the squad. Great character to have around (he is the captain, after all). As already mentioned, he needs to take the 'Milner role'.
Which one, LB, RB, 6, 8? I wish Hendo was that versatile, but he is only really good in one position, and not for a full game anymore, unfortunately...
Quote from: deano2727 on February 23, 2023, 01:51:12 am
He shouldn't be a starter next season, but he is more than worthy of a place in the squad. Great character to have around (he is the captain, after all). As already mentioned, he needs to take the 'Milner role'.

100%
The problem for us is, we need Henderson of 3 years ago. Great player on his day, but when he's off it, its a major major problem, cos since wijnaldum left, we dont have enough legs in the team.

I do agree that next season he probably shouldn't be a starter. Maybe not even 2 games a week this season. We rotated him well with Keita last season, we need to do that same thing this season if we want 4th spot.

Excellent captain though. We'd be looney to get shot of him completely, unless something Cristiano Ronaldo happens.
Quote from: sattapaartridge on February 23, 2023, 01:34:48 pm
The problem for us is, we need Henderson of 3 years ago. Great player on his day, but when he's off it, its a major major problem, cos since wijnaldum left, we dont have enough legs in the team.

I do agree that next season he probably shouldn't be a starter. Maybe not even 2 games a week this season. We rotated him well with Keita last season, we need to do that same thing this season if we want 4th spot.

Excellent captain though. We'd be looney to get shot of him completely, unless something Cristiano Ronaldo happens.

We rotated Keita out of basically all the games we didnt win in the last few months of the season (Spurs, City, Madrid). Hendersons only passable performance this season I can remember was against a truly awful Everton team.
Quote from: Dree on February 24, 2023, 06:09:25 am
We rotated Keita out of basically all the games we didnt win in the last few months of the season (Spurs, City, Madrid). Hendersons only passable performance this season I can remember was against a truly awful Everton team.

What a load of crap;

Great to check in time to time and remind myself why the main forum is a cesspool.
Quote from: sattapaartridge on February 23, 2023, 01:34:48 pm
The problem for us is, we need Henderson of 3 years ago. Great player on his day, but when he's off it, its a major major problem, cos since wijnaldum left, we dont have enough legs in the team.

I do agree that next season he probably shouldn't be a starter. Maybe not even 2 games a week this season. We rotated him well with Keita last season, we need to do that same thing this season if we want 4th spot.

Excellent captain though. We'd be looney to get shot of him completely, unless something Cristiano Ronaldo happens.

Henderson of 3 years ago would have been able to just about carry us in midfield this season, easing the burden on Fabinho and freeing up Thiago or Bajcetic more, or an Elliott. But now he needs the legs around him as well - he used to be the legs. 
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on February 24, 2023, 03:16:25 pm
What a load of crap;

Great to check in time to time and remind myself why the main forum is a cesspool.

Out of interest, which games do you think hes played well in?
Quote from: Knight on February 24, 2023, 07:38:54 pm
Out of interest, which games do you think hes played well in?

He has set quite high standards and been such a key player that even though he's playing perhaps average, or not even that bad, it really shows.

That being said, he's not being helped by multiple players being absolutely average for an extended period this season. There are just too many players who collectively aren't good enough to play with the same identity that we've had for a long time. We have been overly reliant on them to produce the goods, and now that they can't do it anymore, the team suffers. I still think there's a role there for a few of these players including Hendo, but we need to reduce our reliance on them by rebuilding the squad and refreshing the team by either brining in players that can play Klopp's way, or by modifying how we approach the game in a way that is suited to who we have. It's now completely unambiguous that we just don't have the players to do the job we want to do.
Awful today. I've seen milk turn quicker.
We're spending about 300k a week on two 6's way past their prime who can't make a tackle. It's an enormous problem. Was terrible with the ball too.
What other options does Klopp have.

Fab, Milner, Hendo, Jones, Elliot are not good enough in midfield for us anymore.
Thiago injured.

So he has to play the midfield he did today.dont think he had a choice.
He looks so done. Aged about 5 years in the last 12 months.
Absolutely finshed. Every bit as washed as Fabinho. Needs to go in the summer.

Thanks for your service but time to go.
His minutes should be getting managed but hes now started our last 4 games. Can klopp seriously not see that he cant handle more than a game a week anymore. Its plain and utter stupidity to keep playing him when its clear his legs are well and truly gone.
Quote from: Caps4444 on February 25, 2023, 09:50:25 pm
What other options does Klopp have.

Fab, Milner, Hendo, Jones, Elliot are not good enough in midfield for us anymore.
Thiago injured.

So he has to play the midfield he did today.dont think he had a choice.
I would not mind seeing Bajcetic, Jones, Elliott MF
Quote from: RedG13 on February 25, 2023, 09:59:33 pm
I would not mind seeing Bajcetic, Jones, Elliott MF

That would be the slowest midfield in midfield history.
Was really struggling that second half.  Really struggled chasing Oliseh but worst of all hardly progressed the ball for us. Battled well though.
Quote from: Coolie High on February 25, 2023, 10:00:14 pm
That would be the slowest midfield in midfield history.
U want to see Henderson and MIlner in MF together again
Quote from: WoodenHanger on February 25, 2023, 09:52:55 pm
Absolutely finshed. Every bit as washed as Fabinho. Needs to go in the summer.

Thanks for your service but time to go.
facts
Quote from: RedG13 on February 25, 2023, 10:01:21 pm
U want to see Henderson and MIlner in MF together again

I don't want to see any of them, but i would actually agree with you with Jones and Bajcetic starting, problem is i don't know who would be the third option, at this point i don't mind seeing Melo given a chance.
Quote from: RedG13 on February 25, 2023, 09:59:33 pm
I would not mind seeing Bajcetic, Jones, Elliott MF

Thats a super slow midfield.
But then any combination is.
I would play 2 and 4 up top, with Gakpo/Firmino in the deeper role
Quote from: Coolie High on February 25, 2023, 10:02:44 pm
I don't want to see any of them, but i would actually agree with you with Jones and Bajcetic starting, problem is i don't know who would be the third option, at this point i don't mind seeing Melo given a chance.
either Elliott or Fabinho(with Bajcetic at 8 ) unless Melo going to play at least until Thiago is back.
Also Weird Jones has not been getting Minutes is his injury still being managed
Quote from: RedG13 on February 25, 2023, 10:04:45 pm
either Elliott or Fabinho(with Bajcetic at 8 ) unless Melo going to play at least until Thiago is back.
Also Weird Jones has not been getting Minutes is his injury still being managed

I think it is(his injury) but then why have him on the bench at all?
Quote from: Coolie High on February 25, 2023, 10:05:59 pm
I think it is(his injury) but then why have him on the bench at all?
He fit enough to play some(I would think) and either that or a u21(Who not going to play or two CBs)
Quote from: Caps4444 on February 25, 2023, 10:03:02 pm
Thats a super slow midfield.
But then any combination is.
I would play 2 and 4 up top, with Gakpo/Firmino in the deeper role
It would be 3 Mfers who all can play on the half turn and under pressure.
I dont think that going to be used but it maybe an option
Kills the attacking momentum.

This midfield today was possibly the worst midfield in the league today.
I love Henderson, and I consider him a Liverpool legend. 12 years is a long time to spend at a club like ours (particularly when signed from another Premier League club) and still be an integral part of the squad at 32 is a testament to the quality a lot of people believed he didn't possess when he was younger.

But it's fair to say that he's winding down now, and that his role in the squad needs to be reassessed. I don't want him sold, but he can't be starting the majority of Premier League games for us anymore going into next season.
I love hendo for his leadership and drive, but my word he has to be technically the worst Liverpool player ever to wear the captains armband.
I would have won £140 if Trent had scored from outside the box. Just saying.
Why is this thread way down the page? Way more of an issue than Naby.
Quote from: BER on Today at 01:29:26 pm
Why is this thread way down the page? Way more of an issue than Naby.

No he isn't.
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 01:31:31 pm
No he isn't.

He is because he regularly plays and hardly ever has a good game anymore. Naby just sits on the bench most of the time and is gone in a few months.
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 01:38:58 pm
He is because he regularly plays and hardly ever has a good game anymore. Naby just sits on the bench most of the time and is gone in a few months.
Genius. The problem is the player that can be relied on to start, over the one who isn't. Well, one would argue that if Keita was a viable option, we wouldn't have to play Henderson at all. But because he's not, we have to overplay an older and off-form player.
