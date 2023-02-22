Out of interest, which games do you think hes played well in?



He has set quite high standards and been such a key player that even though he's playing perhaps average, or not even that bad, it really shows.That being said, he's not being helped by multiple players being absolutely average for an extended period this season. There are just too many players who collectively aren't good enough to play with the same identity that we've had for a long time. We have been overly reliant on them to produce the goods, and now that they can't do it anymore, the team suffers. I still think there's a role there for a few of these players including Hendo, but we need to reduce our reliance on them by rebuilding the squad and refreshing the team by either brining in players that can play Klopp's way, or by modifying how we approach the game in a way that is suited to who we have. It's now completely unambiguous that we just don't have the players to do the job we want to do.