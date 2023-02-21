« previous next »
Jordan Henderson

Reply #12960 on: Yesterday at 08:58:18 am
He was fine for 45 mins.  The problems is that we don't have any other decent players to sub him with.

He'll also be fine playing once a week, I think.  The issue is that he's on a wage of a player who would be a starter every match.
Reply #12961 on: Yesterday at 09:34:05 am
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 08:58:18 am
Yeah - he was more than decent - miles, miles better than Fabinho was.  The mystery for me is how Klopp has gone back to not trusting Keita, and never playing him once everyone is fit - every time he has played, we've had better control in the midfield than either with Henderson and Fabinho (or with Milner/Jones coming on).  Is it because he is off in the summer, and he doesn't want to give him minutes that players who (probably) will be staying?
Reply #12962 on: Yesterday at 09:36:29 am
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 08:58:18 am

He'll also be fine playing once a week, I think.  The issue is that he's on a wage of a player who would be a starter every match.

It is what it is and the contract is done now, but I agree - 1 game a week and that's it. Fortunately we'll soon only have to be playing 1 game a week so here's hoping he can deliver something half decent till the end of the season.

If we're getting rid of Milner, Keita, Ox and if we've got any sense Fab then there's some reasons to keep Hendo around. They aren't all on the pitch though, much as I've loved him.
Reply #12963 on: Yesterday at 09:38:06 am
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 08:58:18 am
He isnt fine to play once a week. Hes only good enough for Carabao and Fa Cup games against lower division clubs. Or to do a Milner and make brief 5/10min cameos. Its time for a change. Will only get more stiff and even have less legs next season imo.
Reply #12964 on: Yesterday at 07:29:30 pm
This place is an absolute cesspit  :no
Reply #12965 on: Today at 01:11:46 am
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on February 21, 2023, 10:55:17 pm
How is it not his fault if he'd been lobbying for a new long-term contract and refused to agree the terms the club had originally offered?

Players and their representative will naturally seek the best deal.  Cant think of a sportsmen who didnt, when staying with their long term club.  At age 31, he/theyd squeeze every £m they could out of the club.

The club are a big business run by directors with professional and sporting advisors.  It was their call on what they were prepared to offer.

Which was a 31 year old, often out injured, £140k a week up to age 35.

It was the length of contract, with hindsight, that was the blunder.
Reply #12966 on: Today at 01:51:12 am
He shouldn't be a starter next season, but he is more than worthy of a place in the squad. Great character to have around (he is the captain, after all). As already mentioned, he needs to take the 'Milner role'.
