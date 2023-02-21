He was fine for 45 mins. The problems is that we don't have any other decent players to sub him with.



He'll also be fine playing once a week, I think. The issue is that he's on a wage of a player who would be a starter every match.



Yeah - he was more than decent - miles, miles better than Fabinho was. The mystery for me is how Klopp has gone back to not trusting Keita, and never playing him once everyone is fit - every time he has played, we've had better control in the midfield than either with Henderson and Fabinho (or with Milner/Jones coming on). Is it because he is off in the summer, and he doesn't want to give him minutes that players who (probably) will be staying?