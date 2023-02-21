How is it not his fault if he'd been lobbying for a new long-term contract and refused to agree the terms the club had originally offered?
Players and their representative will naturally seek the best deal. Cant think of a sportsmen who didnt, when staying with their long term club. At age 31, he/theyd squeeze every £m they could out of the club.
The club are a big business run by directors with professional and sporting advisors. It was their call on what they were prepared to offer.
Which was a 31 year old, often out injured, £140k a week up to age 35.
It was the length of contract, with hindsight, that was the blunder.