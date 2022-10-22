« previous next »
Author Topic: Jordan Henderson  (Read 1182366 times)

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12920 on: Yesterday at 10:01:05 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 09:56:01 pm
Excellent for 50 minutes, then ran out of steam. Were going to need to manage his minutes.

Excellent doing what exactly. He was an outlet on the right for the about 15-20 minutes during the first half but was terrible defensively throughout and this has always been the case. Even at his best.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12921 on: Yesterday at 10:01:18 pm »
Aside from when he decided to run away into a pointless position for Madrid's 1st. And also, was he? He ran quite a bit, I'll be interested to see if he actually ran effectively at any point.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12922 on: Yesterday at 10:01:54 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 09:56:01 pm
Excellent for 50 minutes, then ran out of steam. Were going to need to manage his minutes.
Was bizarre he was kept on. Then when he was clearly spent, he camped out on the right wing walking around as Real went on to score. Couldn't really grasp the lack of subs (we've run that midfield trio ragged in the last few games and they all looked leggy)
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12923 on: Yesterday at 10:02:49 pm »
Thought he did a few good attacking bits early on and made a tackle at one point but yeah he should never be starting these games in an ideal world but we've totally fucked up our squad planning so here we are.

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12924 on: Yesterday at 10:03:59 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Yesterday at 10:01:04 pm
We were doing this thing again with Henderson on the wing and Trent moving in midfield. Very strange tactics since that left Reals best player with lots of space. We needed more protection down right, not less. Not Henderson's fault, but I think it's a shit idea that makes us very vulnerable when we lose the ball.

Even when he plays as a traditional 8, he's a problem. We quickly lose control of the MF. People look at the last few games and see him pressing from the front ok the miss the massive amount of space he leaves behind on the right. Look at how much times Trent has been 1v1. Same tonight. Now compare with how much times our attackers are 1v1 other than when we play a ball over the top.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12925 on: Yesterday at 10:04:03 pm »
Should be playing Jones instead. Dont see how he has a future here playing wise - he contributes almost nothing.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12926 on: Yesterday at 10:04:30 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 10:02:49 pm
Thought he did a few good attacking bits early on and made a tackle at one point but yeah he should never be starting these games in an ideal world but we've totally fucked up our squad planning so here we are.

Give him a new four year contract.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12927 on: Yesterday at 10:05:16 pm »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Yesterday at 10:04:30 pm
Give him a new four year contract.

We probably will to be fair!  ;D
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12928 on: Yesterday at 10:07:02 pm »
At the end of his career, thats all.  Not his fault that the club gave a player of that age a huge contract.

No reason to hate on him.  Hes been a brilliant servant for Liverpool and England.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12929 on: Yesterday at 10:10:29 pm »
Quote from: fallenhd on Yesterday at 10:03:59 pm
Even when he plays as a traditional 8, he's a problem. We quickly lose control of the MF. People look at the last few games and see him pressing from the front ok the miss the massive amount of space he leaves behind on the right. Look at how much times Trent has been 1v1. Same tonight. Now compare with how much times our attackers are 1v1 other than when we play a ball over the top.
Henderson needs to be used in a more realistic way. Gerrard adapted his game as he aged, and Henderson needs to do the same.
Look at Modric, he's not running about much but he runs cleverly when he needs to.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12930 on: Yesterday at 10:10:56 pm »
Started poor in his career at the club - some excellent year with trophies.. Great captain in those years. Got a big contract, now - liability. not his fault, but the club messed up like with gerrard and carragher.. pay him off and start fresh.. you get better players on 1/4 of his contract
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12931 on: Yesterday at 10:13:15 pm »
I don't understand why he didn't just keep his position for Madrid first goal instead of trying to be smart which backfired. Just stick to the basics.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12932 on: Yesterday at 10:13:47 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Yesterday at 10:10:29 pm
Henderson needs to be used in a more realistic way. Gerrard adapted his game as he aged, and Henderson needs to do the same.
Look at Modric, he's not running about much but he runs cleverly when he needs to.

Gerrard and Modric had talent way beyond Hendersons ability. He cant adapt. He could never play under pressure or turn or kill the ball dead. Without his running he cant press or win second balls and basically has no utility.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12933 on: Yesterday at 10:14:07 pm »
He should not have been given a new contract and it's not his fault that he got one. Him and his agent did well actually. He went crying to the media, the headline came out the club folded. The thing is I'm not even shocked. Henderson has always been a very limited football even when we were at our best. His best traits were his energy and being able to run box to box and cover. He was never good defensively nor on the ball. This has always been the case and is also my OPINION. What he has been is a great captain. One of the best possibly and a good servant.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12934 on: Yesterday at 10:15:01 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Yesterday at 10:10:29 pm
Henderson needs to be used in a more realistic way. Gerrard adapted his game as he aged, and Henderson needs to do the same.
Look at Modric, he's not running about much but he runs cleverly when he needs to.

Its crazy to even begin to compare him to Modric, crazy.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12935 on: Yesterday at 10:16:21 pm »
Quote from: fallenhd on Yesterday at 10:14:07 pm
He should not have been given a new contract and it's not his fault that he got one. Him and his agent did well actually. He went crying to the media, the headline came out the club folded. The thing is I'm not even shocked. Henderson has always been a very limited football even when we were at our best. His best traits were his energy and being able to run box to box and cover. He was never good defensively nor on the ball. This has always been the case and is also my OPINION. What he has been is a great captain. One of the best possibly and a good servant.

This really is one of the most pathetic, patronising sound bites to come out of today. He got one because the manager wanted it.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12936 on: Yesterday at 10:16:35 pm »
You could train a monkey to do what Henderson has done for the past three years. Runs around, points, passes to the nearest person 99 percent of the time, passes back. Plays the odd ball forward, has about ten chances a season and scores one and the rest go over the bar. Gets taken off nearly every game, passes the armband to Milner and then Van Dyke. Gets a four year deal when no other top team would of given him one and wouldn't get in any other top team. The RINGO STARR of football , but a nice guy .
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12937 on: Yesterday at 10:16:51 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 10:15:01 pm
Its crazy to even begin to compare him to Modric, crazy.

Its like putting Modric in burnley. adapt luka and start running them laps
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12938 on: Yesterday at 10:19:05 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 10:16:21 pm
This really is one of the most pathetic, patronising sound bites to come out of today. He got one because the manager wanted it.

And the manager is out of options because he cant buy.. a long term contract to henderson was stupid.. klopp doesnt come forward as stupid, maybe he is or he takes the options he has. carragher with 8000 games for liverpool - kicked benitez out and got a long term contract before rafa had left.. gerrard the same. maybe henderson looks after himself
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12939 on: Yesterday at 10:19:20 pm »
Quote from: LifelongRed,Sussex on Yesterday at 10:07:02 pm
At the end of his career, thats all.  Not his fault that the club gave a player of that age a huge contract.

No reason to hate on him.  Hes been a brilliant servant for Liverpool and England.
Mate, we're not arsed about England.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12940 on: Yesterday at 10:19:52 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 10:15:01 pm
Its crazy to even begin to compare him to Modric, crazy.

Yeah. Henderson's best asset was always his legs. Modric's his supreme technique.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12941 on: Yesterday at 10:20:21 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Yesterday at 10:10:29 pm
Henderson needs to be used in a more realistic way. Gerrard adapted his game as he aged, and Henderson needs to do the same.
Look at Modric, he's not running about much but he runs cleverly when he needs to.

Agreed the problem is that he's a very limited footballer, always has been. Gerrard and Modric and/were elite with great football brains. His greatest asset was his energy and being able to run box to box. He's not good as a 6 and decent at best as a 8, on his best days.

BEFORE anyone says it. My onion is not based on this game. It's always been this way. Great Captain, Great Servant but that's about it. Wjnaldum should or should not have been kept  but if I had to choose it would always have been him. He's the much better player and is much more intelligent. He could've remodeled his game similiar to Gerrard or Modric. He's been eevery MF position which success and even as a 9.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12942 on: Yesterday at 10:21:27 pm »
Quote from: fallenhd on Yesterday at 10:20:21 pm
Agreed the problem is that he's a very limited footballer, always has been. Gerrard and Modric and/were elite with great football brains. His greatest asset was his energy and being able to run box to box. He's not good as a 6 and decent at best as a 8, on his best days.

BEFORE anyone says it. My onion is not based on this game. It's always been this way. Great Captain, Great Servant but that's about it. Wjnaldum should or should not have been kept  but if I had to choose it would always have been him. He's the much better player and is much more intelligent. He could've remodeled his game similiar to Gerrard or Modric. He's been eevery MF position which success and even as a 9.

What a load of crap.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12943 on: Yesterday at 10:22:24 pm »
Quote from: Cormack Snr on Yesterday at 10:16:35 pm
You could train a monkey to do what Henderson has done for the past three years. Runs around, points, passes to the nearest person 99 percent of the time, passes back. Plays the odd ball forward, has about ten chances a season and scores one and the rest go over the bar. Gets taken off nearly every game, passes the armband to Milner and then Van Dyke. Gets a four year deal when no other top team would of given him one and wouldn't get in any other top team. The RINGO STARR of football , but a nice guy .

And yet he played well last season.  The club only losing out to a cheating state.

The career brick wall was finally hit last August.

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12944 on: Yesterday at 10:23:51 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 10:16:21 pm
This really is one of the most pathetic, patronising sound bites to come out of today. He got one because the manager wanted it.

He also put pressure on the Club and forced their hands. You're deluded if you didn't gauge that. You think he suddenly went to the media for a fun day out. You're having a laugh. Again,
It was not his fault he got one. The POINT is he should not have got one regardless of whether Klopp wanted him to get it or not. See Wjnaldum etc.. From a strategic perspective, it made no sense.
For a elite player fine, ala Salah and I'm sure there are people who might say otherwise to that.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12945 on: Yesterday at 10:24:59 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Yesterday at 10:21:27 pm
What a load of crap.

What part is crap. Highlight the exact part. I wrote a paragraph explaining my thought process. You wrote 4 words...........
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12946 on: Yesterday at 10:26:42 pm »
Quote from: LifelongRed,Sussex on Yesterday at 10:22:24 pm
And yet he played well last season.  The club only losing out to a cheating state.

The career brick wall was finally hit last August.

He was poor in lots of games last season especially games where we conceded multiple times (Brentford, Brighton, Chelsea, and was totally embarrassed City away by Bernardo). Our amazing run coincided with Keita and Thiagos best ever runs at the club.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12947 on: Yesterday at 10:34:44 pm »
Shouldnt be playing 3 games in the space of a week. Hes not got the legs to do that anymore.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12948 on: Yesterday at 10:55:17 pm »
How is it not his fault if he'd been lobbying for a new long-term contract and refused to agree the terms the club had originally offered?
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12949 on: Yesterday at 10:58:13 pm »
Love the guy but he's done now at this level. Need to get him off the books somehow and move forward with new signings.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12950 on: Yesterday at 10:59:12 pm »
Be good if we didnt push him ahead of Trent - it worked better when Hendo was Trents cover. 
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12951 on: Yesterday at 11:01:37 pm »
Can't blame him for the contract but I'd hate to see what he's achieved with us be lost down the back of the couch as we watch him decline.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12952 on: Yesterday at 11:10:02 pm »
Quote from: BCCC on Yesterday at 11:01:37 pm
Can't blame him for the contract but I'd hate to see what he's achieved with us be lost down the back of the couch as we watch him decline.

That's one thing that marked Paisley as a top manager, he knew exactly when to move players on. He didn't let them spend a couple of years on the decline, as soon as he saw that their best was behind them they were replaced. He would never have let Henderson carry on slowly being exposed as a player past his best. Jurgen couldn't have predicted the way Fabinho has regressed but Henderson's lack of impact has been clear ,particularly as his prime asset was athleticism and he had little else to fall back on.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12953 on: Yesterday at 11:11:01 pm »
Quote from: BCCC on Yesterday at 11:01:37 pm
Can't blame him for the contract but I'd hate to see what he's achieved with us be lost down the back of the couch as we watch him decline.

How does that work exactly?
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12954 on: Yesterday at 11:13:28 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 11:11:01 pm
How does that work exactly?

We move him on or he accepts a Milner style cameo role.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12955 on: Yesterday at 11:20:01 pm »
Shouldn't be starting games like this at his age but his younger replacements (who cost £90m) are not good enough to nail down a place in the 11.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12956 on: Yesterday at 11:25:35 pm »
A great servant. Sadly the time has come for an upgrade.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12957 on: Today at 04:06:53 am »
Started so brightly today and then absolute passenger in the second half. He cannot sustain the intensity levels for a full 90 nowadays and he is only good when he can play at that intensity.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12958 on: Today at 05:08:31 am »
I think he did well earlier. The mistake was only not to sub him off earlier when he was clearly ran out of steam.

Second half, put a younger replacement for Henderson, I believe we could still match Madrid. It's a football match, you need to run.
