Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12880 on: February 16, 2023, 02:14:09 pm »
Quote from: Scottymuser on February 14, 2023, 11:55:20 am
He is a way better creative passer than anyone else in our midfield when on form - and that includes Thiago.  The amount of times over the past few times where he has played the most phenomenal balls through to our attackers to be 1 on 1 with keepers - if he was belgian and called Kevin people would be creaming themselves over him

I sort of know what you mean.

The chances created stat says it all. He has better numbers than Thiago. He plays more through balls or passes that leads to actual chances. Thiago keeps the ball moving and looks pretty slick doing it. But he doesn't normally attempt through balls or crosses and does't directly contribute to goal scoring opportunities.

Maybe its the role he has been asked to play, I don't know. But the numbers favour Hendo in terms of chances created or attacking passes in the final 3rd.

I can look up the numbers.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12881 on: February 16, 2023, 02:23:35 pm »
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on February 16, 2023, 02:14:09 pm
I sort of know what you mean.

The chances created stat says it all. He has better numbers than Thiago. He plays more through balls or passes that leads to actual chances. Thiago keeps the ball moving and looks pretty slick doing it. But he doesn't normally attempt through balls or crosses and does't directly contribute to goal scoring opportunities.

Maybe its the role he has been asked to play, I don't know. But the numbers favour Hendo in terms of chances created or attacking passes in the final 3rd.

I can look up the numbers.
Always going to be near impossible to assess though. Like Xabi Alonso before him, Thiago is quite light on assists but it's mostly to do with the way their talents were being utilised by the coaches organising the team.

I quickly checked the PL site and Alonso is credited with 17 assists in 143 appearances (and those will mostly have been full matches, or extended minutes from starts) - that's 0.12 assists per appearance.
Raul Meireles for us has 9 in 63 appearances (and probably a fair few of those were less than 45 mins appearances) - that's 0.14 assists per appearance

Hendo may have better numbers (haven't checked), but if it came to it and we had possession of the ball in a good area beyond our midfield I'd probably prefer Thiago to be the one playing the ball. Hendo plays some excellent first time through balls but I think if it was gambling on the pass going exactly to plan I'd want Thiago to take it.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12882 on: February 16, 2023, 02:32:40 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on February 16, 2023, 02:23:35 pm
Always going to be near impossible to assess though. Like Xabi Alonso before him, Thiago is quite light on assists but it's mostly to do with the way their talents were being utilised by the coaches organising the team.

I quickly checked the PL site and Alonso is credited with 17 assists in 143 appearances (and those will mostly have been full matches, or extended minutes from starts) - that's 0.12 assists per appearance.
Raul Meireles for us has 9 in 63 appearances (and probably a fair few of those were less than 45 mins appearances) - that's 0.14 assists per appearance

Hendo may have better numbers (haven't checked), but if it came to it and we had possession of the ball in a good area beyond our midfield I'd probably prefer Thiago to be the one playing the ball. Hendo plays some excellent first time through balls but I think if it was gambling on the pass going exactly to plan I'd want Thiago to take it.

Fair enough. As I mentioned, Thiago plays a different role, more of a ball recycler so it might not be an apples to apples comparison. A fairer comparison would be to match up Hendo's numbers from 3 (4??) seasons ago when he was playing as a 6 for us with Thiago and see where they stand.

My point is that Hendo creates a fair number of chances for someone who (nominally) plays as one of the three CMs for us. Whether that is attributable to the role he's been asked to play by the manager, I cannot say.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12883 on: February 16, 2023, 02:35:47 pm »

No point discussing his numbers. He is a club legend who need to be a backup player from next season which is normal considering the amount of games he played and his age.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12884 on: February 16, 2023, 02:38:32 pm »
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on February 16, 2023, 02:32:40 pm
Fair enough. As I mentioned, Thiago plays a different role, more of a ball recycler so it might not be an apples to apples comparison. A fairer comparison would be to match up Hendo's numbers from 3 (4??) seasons ago when he was playing as a 6 for us with Thiago and see where they stand.

My point is that Hendo creates a fair number of chances for someone who (nominally) plays as one of the three CMs for us. Whether that is attributable to the role he's been asked to play by the manager, I cannot say.
Yeah sorry wasn't so much intending to disagree with you, more just a general post in addition to yours about how numbers are harder to interpret for players with great range of passing that play deeper/a different role
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12885 on: February 16, 2023, 02:50:55 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on February 16, 2023, 02:38:32 pm
Yeah sorry wasn't so much intending to disagree with you, more just a general post in addition to yours about how numbers are harder to interpret for players with great range of passing that play deeper/a different role

👍

Irrespective of his contributions, I think we can all agree that his game time needs managing. A game a week for him makes more sense for the club and him personally at this point in his career.

He could possibly play more, but as a 6 and not as a pseudo no 8/wide midfielder, comsidering the physical demands of that role.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12886 on: February 16, 2023, 03:17:22 pm »
Thiago is a more creative deep passer who can break lines and play clever little round the corner passes.  Henderson passes more like a 10, he's direct and puts the ball in behind the defense a lot.  Just different styles.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12887 on: Yesterday at 03:32:34 pm »
I see he's done a podcast with Jake Humphrey. What a massive let down that is, especially from our own captain. So tone deaf.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12888 on: Yesterday at 04:15:47 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 03:32:34 pm
I see he's done a podcast with Jake Humphrey. What a massive let down that is, especially from our own captain. So tone deaf.

This is a very silly perspective.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12889 on: Yesterday at 04:27:28 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 03:32:34 pm
I see he's done a podcast with Jake Humphrey. What a massive let down that is, especially from our own captain. So tone deaf.

What am I missing here?
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12890 on: Yesterday at 04:41:42 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 03:32:34 pm
I see he's done a podcast with Jake Humphrey. What a massive let down that is, especially from our own captain. So tone deaf.

Are you referring to the 'Deputy Lieutenant of Norfolk' thing?

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12891 on: Yesterday at 04:43:01 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 03:32:34 pm
I see he's done a podcast with Jake Humphrey. What a massive let down that is, especially from our own captain. So tone deaf.

Going to need more info here mate 
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12892 on: Yesterday at 04:43:57 pm »
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on Yesterday at 04:27:28 pm
What am I missing here?
   

Could be his facile tweet announcing proudly the record BT viewing figure for the Paris final,"despite the result for Liverpool and the issues surrounding the game".
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12893 on: Yesterday at 04:44:41 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 03:32:34 pm
I see he's done a podcast with Jake Humphrey. What a massive let down that is, especially from our own captain. So tone deaf.

Yep, very disappointing. Hopefully Hendo calls him out on there but won't hold my breath.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12894 on: Yesterday at 04:45:10 pm »
Humphrey spent the whole build up to the CL final parroting the lies from UEFA and French authorities about Liverpool fans.

Never made and apology. Ironically his parents were involved in the near catastrophe and were actually helped to safety by Liverpool fans. Still radio silence.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12895 on: Yesterday at 04:49:00 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 04:45:10 pm
Humphrey spent the whole build up to the CL final parroting the lies from UEFA and French authorities about Liverpool fans.

Never made and apology. Ironically his parents were involved in the near catastrophe and were actually helped to safety by Liverpool fans. Still radio silence.

Ah!

That's poor form. :(
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12896 on: Yesterday at 05:30:21 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 04:45:10 pm
Humphrey spent the whole build up to the CL final parroting the lies from UEFA and French authorities about Liverpool fans.

Never made and apology. Ironically his parents were involved in the near catastrophe and were actually helped to safety by Liverpool fans. Still radio silence.

Yeah, this is the context for anybody who didn't know, should have specified it.

Disappointed in this as mentioned earlier. I thought after the news of the reports findings the other day which completely exonerated our fans from any sort of wrongdoings he'd have gone back and said something, but no.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12897 on: Yesterday at 05:54:20 pm »
Jake Humphrey is a complete c*nt of a man - back when Klopp was bemoaning Wednesday CL games and Saturday lunchtime BT games he brought this up in a few interviews and Humphrey at one point implied that it was a sign Klopp wasn't doing well mentally.

That's forgetting getting back from Paris to find out he'd laid all the blame on LFC fans, parroted propaganda unthinkingly then lacked the common decency/humanity to apologise for being such a c*nt about something so traumatising
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12898 on: Yesterday at 06:08:47 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 04:45:10 pm
Humphrey spent the whole build up to the CL final parroting the lies from UEFA and French authorities about Liverpool fans.

Never made and apology. Ironically his parents were involved in the near catastrophe and were actually helped to safety by Liverpool fans. Still radio silence.

I heard what he said at the time live and whilst I wish he'd have put more emphasis on it being 'claimed' by UEFA/ authorities' I don't think it was a terrible thing to say in the moment, his job at that point probably was to report what he was being told by the authorities. And I assume he was instructed to say it by his producers. The awful thing was the spin from those who he, and we, should have been able to trust to report on what was actually happening. And again, while I would probably come out after the fact and have commented on Twitter (assuming he's there), saying, 'clearly what I said at the time, whilst acting on information from the authorities, was wrong and I apologise for perpetuating a false narrative', I also don't think we should crucify him for not doing that. There needn't be anything malicious in the way he behaved during this whole thing and the fact his family were caught up in in it might cause us to be slow to judge his responses, not least when we don't know how he's been instructed by his employer. As for the stuff about implying Klopp wasn't doing well mentally... I'd have to see that.

And even if you do think he got it wrong in either case, to then say Henderson shouldn't be on a podcast with him... I'm often in need of others showing grace to me because I've behaved unkindly or thoughtlessly. Those in the public limelight, with their every action and word analysed, need that too. We don't know what really happened and what went on behind the scenes, we don't know what conversations Henderson has had or if he even knows about the public statements from Humphreys. Reserving judgement rather than brutal character assassinations on the basis of a few lines during TV broadcasts is just, for want of a better phrase, mean. I know that's not how the internet works but anyway.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12899 on: Yesterday at 06:09:13 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 05:54:20 pm
Jake Humphrey is a complete c*nt of a man - back when Klopp was bemoaning Wednesday CL games and Saturday lunchtime BT games he brought this up in a few interviews and Humphrey at one point implied that it was a sign Klopp wasn't doing well mentally.

That's forgetting getting back from Paris to find out he'd laid all the blame on LFC fans, parroted propaganda unthinkingly then lacked the common decency/humanity to apologise for being such a c*nt about something so traumatising

Also made a slip joke when gerrard was invited to the BT studio for a game, if I recall. Hes always struck me as a c*nt of the James corden variety.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12900 on: Yesterday at 06:11:31 pm »
Quote from: M7 Heckler on Yesterday at 06:09:13 pm
Also made a slip joke when gerrard was invited to the BT studio for a game, if I recall. Hes always struck me as a c*nt of the James corden variety.


... But they tease ex players all the time? Shearer gets constant grief for failing to win anything.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12901 on: Yesterday at 06:13:45 pm »
When you see Knight has posted last you just knew he'd be in here wanking over Humphrey, proper weird dedication to worshipping Mancs, refs or anyone who hammers Liverpool.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12902 on: Yesterday at 06:21:29 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 06:08:47 pm
I heard what he said at the time live and whilst I wish he'd have put more emphasis on it being 'claimed' by UEFA/ authorities' I don't think it was a terrible thing to say in the moment, his job at that point probably was to report what he was being told by the authorities. And I assume he was instructed to say it by his producers. The awful thing was the spin from those who he, and we, should have been able to trust to report on what was actually happening. And again, while I would probably come out after the fact and have commented on Twitter (assuming he's there), saying, 'clearly what I said at the time, whilst acting on information from the authorities, was wrong and I apologise for perpetuating a false narrative', I also don't think we should crucify him for not doing that. There needn't be anything malicious in the way he behaved during this whole thing and the fact his family were caught up in in it might cause us to be slow to judge his responses, not least when we don't know how he's been instructed by his employer. As for the stuff about implying Klopp wasn't doing well mentally... I'd have to see that.

And even if you do think he got it wrong in either case, to then say Henderson shouldn't be on a podcast with him... I'm often in need of others showing grace to me because I've behaved unkindly or thoughtlessly. Those in the public limelight, with their every action and word analysed, need that too. We don't know what really happened and what went on behind the scenes, we don't know what conversations Henderson has had or if he even knows about the public statements from Humphreys. Reserving judgement rather than brutal character assassinations on the basis of a few lines during TV broadcasts is just, for want of a better phrase, mean. I know that's not how the internet works but anyway.
Mmm. Behaving thoughtlessly.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12903 on: Yesterday at 06:23:48 pm »
Quote from: M7 Heckler on Yesterday at 06:09:13 pm
Also made a slip joke when gerrard was invited to the BT studio for a game, if I recall. Hes always struck me as a c*nt of the James corden variety.
me too, even before all this stuff.

to be honest he's so dead behind the eyes, insincere and creepy that if someone told me he had a hidden room under his basement it wouldn't shock me
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12904 on: Yesterday at 06:24:18 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 06:13:45 pm
When you see Knight has posted last you just knew he'd be in here wanking over Humphrey, proper weird dedication to worshipping Mancs, refs or anyone who hammers Liverpool.

Yeah suggesting we show grace to a TV presenter in a very difficult situation is 'wanking over', suggesting the refs aren't paid off by City is 'worshipping' them. Although do check my last post on the refs in the Salah thread if you want an example of how much I love them. As for the Mancs... again do feel free to check my last posts about City to see what I think about their cheating.

Oh and while I probably shouldn't dignify this nonsense with a real response here's my last post about refs...
Quote from: Knight on February 18, 2023, 07:19:11 pm
Im sorry I know Im not supposed to post but that was an appalling tackle on Salah. Could easily have broken his leg. Referees are totally blind when it comes to him. Disgraceful.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12905 on: Yesterday at 06:26:00 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Yesterday at 06:21:29 pm
Mmm. Behaving thoughtlessly.

To be clear those in the public eye need grace and efforts to understand their actions charitably. I wasn't saying that Henderson or Humphreys have behaved 'thoughtlessly' in either case. They may have. They may have behaved worse, what I was suggesting was showing them grace when they may have behaved badly, stupidly or whatever and how I needed grace when I've behaved thoughtlessly or unkindly.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12906 on: Yesterday at 06:29:44 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 06:24:18 pm
Yeah suggesting we show grace to a TV presenter in a very difficult situation is 'wanking over', suggesting the refs aren't paid off by City is 'worshipping' them. Although do check my last post on the refs in the Salah thread if you want an example of how much I love them. As for the Mancs... again do feel free to check my last posts about City to see what I think about their cheating.

Show "grace" regarding what? There wasn't a bad word said about Humphreys at the point you flew in at DC calling it a "silly perspective". No one is demanding he's banned from Anfield or whatever, just saying they'd rather our captain didn't do a podcast with someone who's said some disgusting offensive shit about our support. Do tell us what's such a "silly perspective" about that.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12907 on: Yesterday at 06:32:03 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 06:08:47 pm
As for the stuff about implying Klopp wasn't doing well mentally... I'd have to see that.
Pretty sure it was Brighton away. Was defo a midday saturday game around the time Klopp was talking about TV not being even slightly accommodating to scheduling. I think Jake also brought Klopp's bereavement into it in a faux 'concerned for him' which was transparently a dig because he's a loathsome c*nt

He was also really lovely about the saudi regime when we beat them last season on BT - pre game he said this As ever with this football club, theres people standing on the sidelines ready to snipe and have a bit of a pop and at the moment, the way they are running it is proving difficult for them.

Certainly choosing to use his position to have a pop at football fans who don't like sportswashing from regimes is an interesting take - odd thing for the prick to think is more important than newcastle's owners being complicit in state-level murdering of gay people and political opponents.

have i mentioned i don't like him?

[apologies if you're related to him, that'd be rubbish for you]
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12908 on: Yesterday at 06:32:23 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 06:23:48 pm
me too, even before all this stuff.

to be honest he's so dead behind the eyes, insincere and creepy that if someone told me he had a hidden room under his basement it wouldn't shock me

Like this is a good example of exactly what I'm talking about. And cara I like you and you post good stuff. But really? Why do we think it necessary or legitimate to post such horrible stuff on the basis of what he's said, even if everything is accurate in this thread? And how can you possible know what he's like just from his TV appearances? You know next to nothing about him.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12909 on: Yesterday at 06:33:19 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 06:32:23 pm
Like this is a good example of exactly what I'm talking about. And cara I like you and you post good stuff. But really? Why do we think it necessary or legitimate to post such horrible stuff on the basis of what he's said, even if everything is accurate in this thread? And how can you possible know what he's like just from his TV appearances? You know next to nothing about him.

Are you his mum?
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12910 on: Yesterday at 06:36:25 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 06:32:03 pm
Pretty sure it was Brighton away. Was defo a midday saturday game around the time Klopp was talking about TV not being even slightly accommodating to scheduling. I think Jake also brought Klopp's bereavement into it in a faux 'concerned for him' which was transparently a dig because he's a loathsome c*nt

He was also really lovely about the saudi regime when we beat them last season on BT - pre game he said this As ever with this football club, theres people standing on the sidelines ready to snipe and have a bit of a pop and at the moment, the way they are running it is proving difficult for them.

Certainly choosing to use his position to have a pop at football fans who don't like sportswashing from regimes is an interesting take - odd thing for the prick to think is more important than newcastle's owners being complicit in state-level murdering of gay people and political opponents.

have i mentioned i don't like him?

[apologies if you're related to him, that'd be rubbish for you]

No relation to my knowledge! And yes the publicly excusing sport washing is very annoying. But it's not limited to just him, it's most of the broadcast (and probably print) media. I suspect BT think it's not a good look for broadcasters who've spent 100s of millions on the brand to tarnish it, not that that means Humphreys has to be particularly positive mind.

Anyway, I've said enough. I a. am not convinced his public comments deserve as much negative pushback as he's received and certainly don't think Henderson deserves any criticism for appearing on a podcast with him (which was the initial reason I even posted) and b. think we should be more measured in the way we speak about public figures and should certainly be very reluctant to publicly criticise in such brutal ways the character of those we know almost nothing about. But I'm not (thankfully!) in charge so carry on.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12911 on: Yesterday at 06:37:53 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Yesterday at 06:33:19 pm
Are you his mum?

Would I say this to his face or to his Mum is probably a good rule of thumb for how we speak about people in the public eye on the internet as it happens. And feel free to call me on that when I fail to do so, which I'm sure I do.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12912 on: Yesterday at 06:39:23 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 06:32:23 pm
Like this is a good example of exactly what I'm talking about. And cara I like you and you post good stuff. But really? Why do we think it necessary or legitimate to post such horrible stuff on the basis of what he's said, even if everything is accurate in this thread? And how can you possible know what he's like just from his TV appearances? You know next to nothing about him.
thanks mate, likewise

i don't profess to know everything about it, i just know that from what he presents to me in public he comes across as a real low piece of shit of a person. someone who tries hard to be a sensationalist, to force controversy, because he's a company man. potentially he's so ingenuine/insecure because he's an extremely insecure person, which would deserve some sympathy, but i don't thinkn it excuses his loathsome comments that he makes on the clock at BT.

sure, he was quick enough to backtrack on his loathsome comments about fans who take issue with saudi sportswashing (with a mealy mouthed dishonest implication he was sticking up for Howe) - but for some reason no retraction of his scummy comments during the CL broadcast



Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 06:36:25 pm
[/size]
No relation to my knowledge! And yes the publicly excusing sport washing is very annoying. But it's not limited to just him, it's most of the broadcast (and probably print) media. I suspect BT think it's not a good look for broadcasters who've spent 100s of millions on the brand to tarnish it, not that that means Humphreys has to be particularly positive mind.


Anyway, I've said enough. I a. am not convinced his public comments deserve as much negative pushback as he's received and certainly don't think Henderson deserves any criticism for appearing on a podcast with him (which was the initial reason I even posted) and b. think we should be more measured in the way we speak about public figures and should certainly be very reluctant to publicly criticise in such brutal ways the character of those we know almost nothing about. But I'm not (thankfully!) in charge so carry on.
EDIT: ah just caught your message - yeah I'll bow out too cheers for the reply. [/size]


you're definitely right (with me anyway) about henderson - i was venting a bit earlier on the phone with my dad (also at paris) and was saying hendo better be calling him out for it. but that might be expecting too much, and just associating with him isnt enough to criticise hendo as i was tempted to
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12913 on: Yesterday at 06:40:32 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 06:39:23 pm
thanks mate, likewise

i don't profess to know everything about it, i just know that from what he presents to me in public he comes across as a real low piece of shit of a person. someone who tries hard to be a sensationalist, to force controversy, because he's a company man. potentially he's so ingenuine/insecure because he's an extremely insecure person, which would deserve some sympathy, but i don't thinkn it excuses his loathsome comments that he makes on the clock at BT.

sure, he was quick enough to backtrack on his loathsome comments about fans who take issue with saudi sportswashing (with a mealy mouthed dishonest implication he was sticking up for Howe) - but for some reason no retraction of his scummy comments during the CL broadcast

Fair enough thanks for engaging and taking my moralising well!
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12914 on: Yesterday at 06:42:37 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Yesterday at 04:49:00 pm
Ah!

That's poor form. :(

I doubt Henderson would even be aware of it though. Obviously he wasn't watching the BT coverage that night.

I remember Humphrey praising the Liverpool fans for helping his parents get into the ground safely in Paris but stopped short of apologising for parroting the UEFA narrative.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12915 on: Yesterday at 06:44:38 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 06:32:03 pm
Pretty sure it was Brighton away. Was defo a midday saturday game around the time Klopp was talking about TV not being even slightly accommodating to scheduling. I think Jake also brought Klopp's bereavement into it in a faux 'concerned for him' which was transparently a dig because he's a loathsome c*nt

He was also really lovely about the saudi regime when we beat them last season on BT - pre game he said this As ever with this football club, theres people standing on the sidelines ready to snipe and have a bit of a pop and at the moment, the way they are running it is proving difficult for them.

Certainly choosing to use his position to have a pop at football fans who don't like sportswashing from regimes is an interesting take - odd thing for the prick to think is more important than newcastle's owners being complicit in state-level murdering of gay people and political opponents.

have i mentioned i don't like him?

[apologies if you're related to him, that'd be rubbish for you]

Their pundits were closing ranks on Klopp at the time for calling BT out. Des Kelly had that stand up argument with him after that game and you  had the likes of Lineker backing up Kelly and BT and slating Klopp.

When Solskjaer kicked off at United being put in the same situation nobody said anything. Not to mention Arteta this weekend after playing Wednesday night.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12916 on: Yesterday at 07:28:42 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 06:42:37 pm
I doubt Henderson would even be aware of it though. Obviously he wasn't watching the BT coverage that night.

I remember Humphrey praising the Liverpool fans for helping his parents get into the ground safely in Paris but stopped short of apologising for parroting the UEFA narrative.

I meant 'poor form' from Humphrey, not Hendo.  :)
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12917 on: Today at 02:28:15 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 06:37:53 pm
Would I say this to his face or to his Mum is probably a good rule of thumb for how we speak about people in the public eye on the internet as it happens. And feel free to call me on that when I fail to do so, which I'm sure I do.

To be fair, I would say it to his face - I thought what he did was scummy and the fact he still hasn't apologised is pathetic.
