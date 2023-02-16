Humphrey spent the whole build up to the CL final parroting the lies from UEFA and French authorities about Liverpool fans.



Never made and apology. Ironically his parents were involved in the near catastrophe and were actually helped to safety by Liverpool fans. Still radio silence.



I heard what he said at the time live and whilst I wish he'd have put more emphasis on it being 'claimed' by UEFA/ authorities' I don't think it was a terrible thing to say in the moment, his job at that point probably was to report what he was being told by the authorities. And I assume he was instructed to say it by his producers. The awful thing was the spin from those who he, and we, should have been able to trust to report on what was actually happening. And again, while I would probably come out after the fact and have commented on Twitter (assuming he's there), saying, 'clearly what I said at the time, whilst acting on information from the authorities, was wrong and I apologise for perpetuating a false narrative', I also don't think we should crucify him for not doing that. There needn't be anything malicious in the way he behaved during this whole thing and the fact his family were caught up in in it might cause us to be slow to judge his responses, not least when we don't know how he's been instructed by his employer. As for the stuff about implying Klopp wasn't doing well mentally... I'd have to see that.And even if you do think he got it wrong in either case, to then say Henderson shouldn't be on a podcast with him... I'm often in need of others showing grace to me because I've behaved unkindly or thoughtlessly. Those in the public limelight, with their every action and word analysed, need that too. We don't know what really happened and what went on behind the scenes, we don't know what conversations Henderson has had or if he even knows about the public statements from Humphreys. Reserving judgement rather than brutal character assassinations on the basis of a few lines during TV broadcasts is just, for want of a better phrase, mean. I know that's not how the internet works but anyway.