Jordan Henderson

Re: Jordan Henderson
Today at 02:14:09 pm
He is a way better creative passer than anyone else in our midfield when on form - and that includes Thiago.  The amount of times over the past few times where he has played the most phenomenal balls through to our attackers to be 1 on 1 with keepers - if he was belgian and called Kevin people would be creaming themselves over him

I sort of know what you mean.

The chances created stat says it all. He has better numbers than Thiago. He plays more through balls or passes that leads to actual chances. Thiago keeps the ball moving and looks pretty slick doing it. But he doesn't normally attempt through balls or crosses and does't directly contribute to goal scoring opportunities.

Maybe its the role he has been asked to play, I don't know. But the numbers favour Hendo in terms of chances created or attacking passes in the final 3rd.

I can look up the numbers.
Re: Jordan Henderson
Today at 02:23:35 pm
I sort of know what you mean.

The chances created stat says it all. He has better numbers than Thiago. He plays more through balls or passes that leads to actual chances. Thiago keeps the ball moving and looks pretty slick doing it. But he doesn't normally attempt through balls or crosses and does't directly contribute to goal scoring opportunities.

Maybe its the role he has been asked to play, I don't know. But the numbers favour Hendo in terms of chances created or attacking passes in the final 3rd.

I can look up the numbers.
Always going to be near impossible to assess though. Like Xabi Alonso before him, Thiago is quite light on assists but it's mostly to do with the way their talents were being utilised by the coaches organising the team.

I quickly checked the PL site and Alonso is credited with 17 assists in 143 appearances (and those will mostly have been full matches, or extended minutes from starts) - that's 0.12 assists per appearance.
Raul Meireles for us has 9 in 63 appearances (and probably a fair few of those were less than 45 mins appearances) - that's 0.14 assists per appearance

Hendo may have better numbers (haven't checked), but if it came to it and we had possession of the ball in a good area beyond our midfield I'd probably prefer Thiago to be the one playing the ball. Hendo plays some excellent first time through balls but I think if it was gambling on the pass going exactly to plan I'd want Thiago to take it.
Re: Jordan Henderson
Today at 02:32:40 pm
Always going to be near impossible to assess though. Like Xabi Alonso before him, Thiago is quite light on assists but it's mostly to do with the way their talents were being utilised by the coaches organising the team.

I quickly checked the PL site and Alonso is credited with 17 assists in 143 appearances (and those will mostly have been full matches, or extended minutes from starts) - that's 0.12 assists per appearance.
Raul Meireles for us has 9 in 63 appearances (and probably a fair few of those were less than 45 mins appearances) - that's 0.14 assists per appearance

Hendo may have better numbers (haven't checked), but if it came to it and we had possession of the ball in a good area beyond our midfield I'd probably prefer Thiago to be the one playing the ball. Hendo plays some excellent first time through balls but I think if it was gambling on the pass going exactly to plan I'd want Thiago to take it.

Fair enough. As I mentioned, Thiago plays a different role, more of a ball recycler so it might not be an apples to apples comparison. A fairer comparison would be to match up Hendo's numbers from 3 (4??) seasons ago when he was playing as a 6 for us with Thiago and see where they stand.

My point is that Hendo creates a fair number of chances for someone who (nominally) plays as one of the three CMs for us. Whether that is attributable to the role he's been asked to play by the manager, I cannot say.
Re: Jordan Henderson
Today at 02:35:47 pm

No point discussing his numbers. He is a club legend who need to be a backup player from next season which is normal considering the amount of games he played and his age.
Re: Jordan Henderson
Today at 02:38:32 pm
Fair enough. As I mentioned, Thiago plays a different role, more of a ball recycler so it might not be an apples to apples comparison. A fairer comparison would be to match up Hendo's numbers from 3 (4??) seasons ago when he was playing as a 6 for us with Thiago and see where they stand.

My point is that Hendo creates a fair number of chances for someone who (nominally) plays as one of the three CMs for us. Whether that is attributable to the role he's been asked to play by the manager, I cannot say.
Yeah sorry wasn't so much intending to disagree with you, more just a general post in addition to yours about how numbers are harder to interpret for players with great range of passing that play deeper/a different role
