I sort of know what you mean.



The chances created stat says it all. He has better numbers than Thiago. He plays more through balls or passes that leads to actual chances. Thiago keeps the ball moving and looks pretty slick doing it. But he doesn't normally attempt through balls or crosses and does't directly contribute to goal scoring opportunities.



Maybe its the role he has been asked to play, I don't know. But the numbers favour Hendo in terms of chances created or attacking passes in the final 3rd.



I can look up the numbers.



Always going to be near impossible to assess though. Like Xabi Alonso before him, Thiago is quite light on assists but it's mostly to do with the way their talents were being utilised by the coaches organising the team.I quickly checked the PL site and Alonso is credited with 17 assists in 143 appearances (and those will mostly have been full matches, or extended minutes from starts) - that's 0.12 assists per appearance.Raul Meireles for us has 9 in 63 appearances (and probably a fair few of those were less than 45 mins appearances) - that's 0.14 assists per appearanceHendo may have better numbers (haven't checked), but if it came to it and we had possession of the ball in a good area beyond our midfield I'd probably prefer Thiago to be the one playing the ball. Hendo plays some excellent first time through balls but I think if it was gambling on the pass going exactly to plan I'd want Thiago to take it.