He is a way better creative passer than anyone else in our midfield when on form - and that includes Thiago. The amount of times over the past few times where he has played the most phenomenal balls through to our attackers to be 1 on 1 with keepers - if he was belgian and called Kevin people would be creaming themselves over him



I am a fan of Henderson but come on, better creative passer than Thiago? Unless you mean Thiago Silva. Henderson is not De Bruyne and never will be able to contribute the same on the attacking front. The ones picking on his offensive abilities simply miss the point - he's there for his ability to lead, press, and protect the defence, particularly our right-back who loves to attack (and does a better job than Henderson himself). If Henderson could contribute as much offensively as some of the people here desired, he would be worth 200m and we would probably be playing in a whole different way lol.