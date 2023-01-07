« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 315 316 317 318 319 [320]   Go Down

Author Topic: Jordan Henderson  (Read 1165589 times)

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,184
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12760 on: January 7, 2023, 07:45:37 pm »
Quote from: jillc on January  7, 2023, 07:37:58 pm
Was that before or after the concussion?
he wasn't diagnosed with the concussion, but followed the protocol in case he was indeed concussed

source: https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/jordan-henderson-injury-update

also, think it was suggested he picked up the issue in the run up to the brentford game, not during leicester (please correct me if anyone has seen somethign contradictory)
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,069
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12761 on: January 7, 2023, 07:47:22 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on January  7, 2023, 07:45:37 pm
he wasn't diagnosed with the concussion, but followed the protocol in case he was indeed concussed

source: https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/jordan-henderson-injury-update

also, think it was suggested he picked up the issue in the run up to the brentford game, not during leicester (please correct me if anyone has seen somethign contradictory)

The point still stands though, if his critics are saying he is as useless as they like to claim why even use the Leicester game? There must be plenty of other examples they can use.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,184
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12762 on: January 7, 2023, 07:52:55 pm »
Quote from: jillc on January  7, 2023, 07:47:22 pm
The point still stands though, if his critics are saying he is as useless as they like to claim why even use the Leicester game? There must be plenty of other examples they can use.
i gave a couple off the top of my head, limited to purely being at number 6. there's many more if you include his performances at 8.

pointing out when he's not performed as well as he used to might well leave us with labels as being henderson critics, but if you hear them speak about performances we can definitely include klopp and hendo in the 'henderson critic'.

just think about hendo's reaction to coming off and to the crowd against villa - we know he only even shows that level of frustration and anger when he's frustrated that he hasn't done better for the team. it's possible to acknowledge his poorer form on RAWK or elsewhere without it being diminishing to our view of him as a player/pereson/leader
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,069
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12763 on: January 7, 2023, 07:56:50 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on January  7, 2023, 07:52:55 pm
i gave a couple off the top of my head, limited to purely being at number 6. there's many more if you include his performances at 8.

pointing out when he's not performed as well as he used to might well leave us with labels as being henderson critics, but if you hear them speak about performances we can definitely include klopp and hendo in the 'henderson critic'.

just think about hendo's reaction to coming off and to the crowd against villa - we know he only even shows that level of frustration and anger when he's frustrated that he hasn't done better for the team. it's possible to acknowledge his poorer form on RAWK or elsewhere without it being diminishing to our view of him as a player/pereson/leader

To be fair I was going off Al's post who asked about the Leicester game, I hadn't read yours. As for his reaction, it was a human one doubtless because he was frustrated with his own performance. I am a bit more understandable towards that, than I usually would be. The point is though it's a team problem with a number of players affected with their form and not just the captain. For whatever reason we haven't discovered our rhythm yet, hopefully we soon will.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,184
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12764 on: January 7, 2023, 07:57:29 pm »
Quote from: jillc on January  7, 2023, 07:56:50 pm
To be fair I was going off Al's post who asked about the Leicester game, I hadn't read yours. As for his reaction, it was a human one doubtless because he was frustrated with his own performance. I am a bit more understandable towards that, than I usually would be. The point is though it's a team problem with a number of players affected with their form and not just the captain. For whatever reason we haven't discovered our rhythm yet, hopefully we soon will.
fingers crossed Jill!
Logged

Offline Sat1

  • Banned
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,351
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12765 on: January 7, 2023, 08:51:36 pm »
Him and Fab are so slow. So slow and cant keep up.
Logged

Offline number 168

  • Bootle - Aigburth Vale. Mon-Sat evenings, Sundays & Bank Holidays only. Arl fart clearly past his sell-his-season-ticket-by-date.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,034
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12766 on: January 7, 2023, 08:52:42 pm »
Quote from: Sat1 on January  7, 2023, 08:51:36 pm
Him and Fab are so slow. So slow and cant keep up.

Slowest midfield we've got.
Logged

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,098
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12767 on: January 7, 2023, 08:54:14 pm »
People genuinely watching Thiago that half and choosing to post in this thread  :o
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Online CS111

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,207
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12768 on: January 7, 2023, 08:54:43 pm »
Have to agree. Zero pace in the middle. Way way to easy get through our midfield.
2 or 3 passes and you can get straight in on goal.
Logged

Offline AmanShah21

  • May be Frank Colombo. Never seen with Frank Colombo in the same room at the same time. You dont have to be Sherlock Holmes, do you Miss Marple?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,848
  • At the end of a storm is a golden sky!
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12769 on: January 7, 2023, 08:55:17 pm »
His legs are gone or he is still playing with an injury. His defensive workrate just isnt there. No idea what the problem is but whatever game, he had the engine on him to move around and close spaces, just isnt doing it today or most of this season. Decent passes in behind and one which we probably should have converted, but he has to help more in the middle and trent's side. Really concerning if he's playing with an injury which is possible, because we need him at 100%
Logged

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,181
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12770 on: January 7, 2023, 08:55:18 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on January  7, 2023, 08:54:14 pm
People genuinely watching Thiago that half and choosing to post in this thread  :o

Thiago wasnt bad at all, I bet he made more tackles than Henderson also.
Logged

Offline Sat1

  • Banned
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,351
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12771 on: January 7, 2023, 08:55:32 pm »
Its becoming a common feature with Hendo and Fab, so thats why.

Logged

Offline AmanShah21

  • May be Frank Colombo. Never seen with Frank Colombo in the same room at the same time. You dont have to be Sherlock Holmes, do you Miss Marple?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,848
  • At the end of a storm is a golden sky!
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12772 on: January 7, 2023, 08:56:51 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on January  7, 2023, 08:54:14 pm
People genuinely watching Thiago that half and choosing to post in this thread  :o

Thiago hasnt been good either but at the very least he's covering for Robbo and putting in a shift. Nothing to write home about but we need atleast that minimum from Hendo. Trent still left exposed on the counter.
Logged

Online Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,420
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12773 on: January 7, 2023, 08:57:39 pm »
Asking him to basically play as a right winger is insane at this point.
Logged

Offline HeartAndSoul

  • OneWillBurn
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,249
  • RedOrDead
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12774 on: January 7, 2023, 08:59:02 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on January  7, 2023, 08:57:39 pm
Asking him to basically play as a right winger is insane at this point.

Sickening that were persisting with that shit
Logged

Offline Cormack Snr

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,158
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12775 on: January 7, 2023, 09:02:00 pm »
Quote from: Sat1 on January  7, 2023, 08:51:36 pm
Him and Fab are so slow. So slow and cant keep up.
Both would be good in that walking football
Logged

Offline 24/7

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,701
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12776 on: January 7, 2023, 09:09:47 pm »
PM the match commentators if you have in-game observations - thus it has been for uckin years now thanks. :wave

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=353519.0
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,828
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12777 on: January 9, 2023, 12:26:19 pm »
You know, JH has been a great captain and seems a really nice fella. The moment he shared with his Dad after winning the Champions League was one of the best I've seen in football for a long time.

Here we are in 2023 and sadly it appears he's not at his physical level to play in our midfield. Certainly not as a starter. Whether Klopp has realised this or not, I actually don't know. He has this contract that he has earned with us but the manager has to respond to what he sees on the pitch. It has been said he plays a James Milner-type role next season but quite frankly he needs not to be starting for us this season now.

And if he is that is due to multiple failures elsewhere in managing the squad in this area.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline Kansti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,512
  • Stargazer
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12778 on: January 14, 2023, 04:18:05 pm »
What is even the point of playing him honestly?
Logged

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,447
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12779 on: January 14, 2023, 04:19:44 pm »
Quote from: Kansti on January 14, 2023, 04:18:05 pm
What is even the point of playing him honestly?

Hes fine on his own, but pair him with Fabinho and were in serious trouble.
Logged

Offline Dree

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,353
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12780 on: January 14, 2023, 04:22:02 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on January 14, 2023, 04:19:44 pm
Hes fine on his own, but pair him with Fabinho and were in serious trouble.

He cant run, win possession, or keep possession. If hes any other name hes not getting this game time.
Logged

Offline MJD-L4

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,460
  • "Mellor, lovely cushioned header...For GERRAAARD!"
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12781 on: January 14, 2023, 04:31:17 pm »
Hes been a perfect servant for the club but he's clearly completely finished now.
Logged

Offline 24/7

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,701
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12782 on: January 14, 2023, 04:32:14 pm »
Quote from: 24/7 on January  7, 2023, 09:09:47 pm
PM the match commentators if you have in-game observations - thus it has been for uckin years now thanks. :wave

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=353519.0
*sigh*
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Offline 24/7

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,701
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12783 on: January 14, 2023, 04:54:15 pm »
This will reopen once the frothing has calmed down in the Brighton match thread.
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Offline StL-Dono

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 416
  • American Red since 1986
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12784 on: Today at 05:36:54 am »
My favorite player. 

But, he's in just a dreadful spell at present (along with over half the team).  Not ready to say he is "finished", but he needs to be playing a lot less until he can sort things out.  And, it's entirely possible that he is finished...  but no one knows that with any certainty at this point. 

He can play the Milner role in subsequent seasons but for now, we have Milner in the Milner role. 
Logged

Offline Kansti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,512
  • Stargazer
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12785 on: Today at 07:01:38 am »
There was a moment in the first half that probably exhibited why he is the weakest link in the midfield currently imo. Ball was shifted to Fabinho, and he did well to lay off a cushioned pass and position himself for a nice give-and-go with Henderson, but our Captain decided to hoof it down the field at first instinct. It was infuriating, and he's done this time and time again.

I get that he should be respected considering he led to us glory. But I can't help feeling disappointed. Its really poor of him not even as a play, but the mentality and pressure it puts on the entire team when he loses composure so often, and picks the easy option to shift responsibility on the ball. This is not something new, its ingrained in him as a player. I thought that he was groomed out of it, because we saw so much improvement from him, but when the going gets tough, its back to Mr-lets-punt-this-down-the-field.

There's been plenty of shout that he should take up the Milner role. But honestly, if we get a chance to move him on, we should. At least Milner has enough composure on the ball to instill a sense of calm when trying to see a game out. But bringing Henderson on late in the game to constantly hoof it down the line and invite pressure? No thanks.



Logged

Offline hide5seek

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,066
  • We all live in THE 5 EUROPEAN CUPS
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12786 on: Today at 08:24:25 am »
along with others he needs a new club. His legs are going.
Great servant but we need someone like him who is 22/24 to play Klopp's  system.
Logged

Offline DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,025
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12787 on: Today at 09:23:04 am »
There will be talk of how everyone has fell off this season but he's not been good for a year + now, some in this thread got hammered for daring to notice it while the team continued to win all the time despite it last season. Feels like he can't even defend anymore, very weird.

Can still contribute plenty over the length of his remaining contract hopefully but it should be from a back up position.
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,277
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12788 on: Today at 09:46:18 am »
Quote from: hide5seek on Today at 08:24:25 am
along with others he needs a new club. His legs are going.
Great servant but we need someone like him who is 22/24 to play Klopp's  system.

Who's going to sign a 32 year old on 140k per week who's legs have apparently gone?

And who was the last standing captain to leave us?
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline number 168

  • Bootle - Aigburth Vale. Mon-Sat evenings, Sundays & Bank Holidays only. Arl fart clearly past his sell-his-season-ticket-by-date.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,034
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12789 on: Today at 11:32:46 am »
Quote from: Kansti on Today at 07:01:38 am
There was a moment in the first half that probably exhibited why he is the weakest link in the midfield currently imo. Ball was shifted to Fabinho, and he did well to lay off a cushioned pass and position himself for a nice give-and-go with Henderson, but our Captain decided to hoof it down the field at first instinct. It was infuriating, and he's done this time and time again.

I get that he should be respected considering he led to us glory. But I can't help feeling disappointed. Its really poor of him not even as a play, but the mentality and pressure it puts on the entire team when he loses composure so often, and picks the easy option to shift responsibility on the ball. This is not something new, its ingrained in him as a player. I thought that he was groomed out of it, because we saw so much improvement from him, but when the going gets tough, its back to Mr-lets-punt-this-down-the-field.

There's been plenty of shout that he should take up the Milner role. But honestly, if we get a chance to move him on, we should. At least Milner has enough composure on the ball to instill a sense of calm when trying to see a game out. But bringing Henderson on late in the game to constantly hoof it down the line and invite pressure? No thanks.

He has been a really good player and I hope he ends his career with us without a 1:3 home defeat  and 1:6 hiding  away to some crap team like Gerrard did.
Logged

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,382
  • Save us Fowler
    • https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRWXDiGCbx4uiUtgR63gKQw
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12790 on: Today at 05:44:23 pm »
Based on recent performances, he ought to be sending James Pearce a cut of his wage every week.

Absolute legend, amazing servant, but increasingly looking finished at our level - and the contract looks more like lunacy every day.
Logged
"Some people, they just fucking love to hate. Some people, they'd fucking walk around the fucking Garden of Eden, fucking moaning about the lack of fucking mobile reception. These are the kind of fucks who watched Mandela  fucking Nelson Mandela  walk to freedom, and said 'Is Diagnosis: Murder not on the other side?'"

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,477
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12791 on: Today at 06:03:31 pm »
We wouldn't want to lose Henderson and Milner in the same summer though. He should be playing the Milner role now though with a lot of legs around him, he's on a hiding to nothing right now. At least when Gerrard's legs went he had Henderson to do his running. Who has Henderson got?
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,743
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12792 on: Today at 07:20:33 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 06:03:31 pm
We wouldn't want to lose Henderson and Milner in the same summer though. He should be playing the Milner role now though with a lot of legs around him, he's on a hiding to nothing right now. At least when Gerrard's legs went he had Henderson to do his running. Who has Henderson got?

Yet Thiago would have still been here to set the level in training, at least while he was fit. I think this is truly where a lot of the issues with Henderson lies. In a vacuum re-signing him makes sense because of his stature and what he's meant to the club. Unfortunately though it doesn't work that way in that we now have to look at the context of re-signing him while still having Thiago and Milner on the books. I don't want to lump Fabinho in here because I think his extension is a bit more justifiable from an age standpoint than signing Thiago or re-signing Milner. The point being if that neither Thiago or Milner were here then we'd have just Hendo as the elder statesmen showing the youngins what level they need to train and play at to be an LFC player. But instead he's one of 3, and of which he's along with Milner contributing very little on the actual pitch now. So he's just supposed to wait for Milner to leave to have his true purpose now? How does that make any sense?
Logged

Offline number 168

  • Bootle - Aigburth Vale. Mon-Sat evenings, Sundays & Bank Holidays only. Arl fart clearly past his sell-his-season-ticket-by-date.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,034
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12793 on: Today at 07:24:03 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 06:03:31 pm
We wouldn't want to lose Henderson and Milner in the same summer though. He should be playing the Milner role now though with a lot of legs around him, he's on a hiding to nothing right now. At least when Gerrard's legs went he had Henderson to do his running. Who has Henderson got?

The difference is Gerrard was world class and running wasn't something he based his game around. Same with Digger who lost his speed but used his incredible skill and footballing brain to become a top midfielder. What does Henderon offer without his altheticism? It's no good having people doing your running if you aren't doing much else.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,477
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12794 on: Today at 07:46:59 pm »
Quote from: number 168 on Today at 07:24:03 pm
The difference is Gerrard was world class and running wasn't something he based his game around. Same with Digger who lost his speed but used his incredible skill and footballing brain to become a top midfielder. What does Henderon offer without his altheticism? It's no good having people doing your running if you aren't doing much else.

I said the other day that watching Henderson right now is like watching late career Gerrard without the passing range.

I know international football is slower but with legs around him he was fine at the World Cup, it's not like he can't play anymore.

Milner still does a job at 37 and he's similar to Hendo not Gerrard. However he does well when he has his minutes managed.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline number 168

  • Bootle - Aigburth Vale. Mon-Sat evenings, Sundays & Bank Holidays only. Arl fart clearly past his sell-his-season-ticket-by-date.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,034
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12795 on: Today at 08:02:55 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:46:59 pm
I said the other day that watching Henderson right now is like watching late career Gerrard without the passing range.

I know international football is slower but with legs around him he was fine at the World Cup, it's not like he can't play anymore.

Milner still does a job at 37 and he's similar to Hendo not Gerrard. However he does well when he has his minutes managed.

I agree to an extent but Hendo and Milner are different types of player. Milner is a powerful converted winger who loves the physical side of the game, comes on and puts himself about. He can offer a physical as well as a tactical 20 minutes or so. Hendo hardly ever tacckles and isn't really that physical of players so if he can't run what will he be offering?
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,731
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12796 on: Today at 08:31:58 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 09:46:18 am
Who's going to sign a 32 year old on 140k per week who's legs have apparently gone?

And who was the last standing captain to leave us?
Didnt Bob Sell off Emlyn Hughes when he was captain or did lose the captaincy at that point?
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,477
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12797 on: Today at 08:36:41 pm »
He wouldn't be short of offers if he was to leave. He was the England captain in all but name in the World Cup last month and performed well. He's one of the best leaders in the sport and won every trophy as Liverpool captain over the last 3-4 years. There's plenty of shite throughout the league earning 100k+ a week.

The 'legs have gone' thing is a bit overdone in the sense that in another team with a different setup he'd be fine. He can't be the engine of the team he has been for the last however many years anymore, but there's no legs around him either. We've relied on him an awful lot as the legs of the team and now he can't be that.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:42:27 pm by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,277
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12798 on: Today at 08:44:12 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 08:31:58 pm
Didnt Bob Sell off Emlyn Hughes when he was captain or did lose the captaincy at that point?

Correct. He'd only played 16 time in his final season before he went to Wolves.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,181
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12799 on: Today at 08:46:03 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:46:59 pm
I said the other day that watching Henderson right now is like watching late career Gerrard without the passing range.

I know international football is slower but with legs around him he was fine at the World Cup, it's not like he can't play anymore.

Milner still does a job at 37 and he's similar to Hendo not Gerrard. However he does well when he has his minutes managed.

Yep Gerrard needed the legs around him that season, because he was playing the deep lying playmaker role and his passing wasnt far off someone like Xabis, Henderson isnt that player and that notion is actually more relatable to Thiago.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 315 316 317 318 319 [320]   Go Up
« previous next »
 