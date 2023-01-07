« previous next »
Jordan Henderson

Re: Jordan Henderson
January 7, 2023, 07:45:37 pm
he wasn't diagnosed with the concussion, but followed the protocol in case he was indeed concussed

source: https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/jordan-henderson-injury-update

also, think it was suggested he picked up the issue in the run up to the brentford game, not during leicester (please correct me if anyone has seen somethign contradictory)
Re: Jordan Henderson
January 7, 2023, 07:47:22 pm
The point still stands though, if his critics are saying he is as useless as they like to claim why even use the Leicester game? There must be plenty of other examples they can use.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: Jordan Henderson
January 7, 2023, 07:52:55 pm
i gave a couple off the top of my head, limited to purely being at number 6. there's many more if you include his performances at 8.

pointing out when he's not performed as well as he used to might well leave us with labels as being henderson critics, but if you hear them speak about performances we can definitely include klopp and hendo in the 'henderson critic'.

just think about hendo's reaction to coming off and to the crowd against villa - we know he only even shows that level of frustration and anger when he's frustrated that he hasn't done better for the team. it's possible to acknowledge his poorer form on RAWK or elsewhere without it being diminishing to our view of him as a player/pereson/leader
Re: Jordan Henderson
January 7, 2023, 07:56:50 pm
To be fair I was going off Al's post who asked about the Leicester game, I hadn't read yours. As for his reaction, it was a human one doubtless because he was frustrated with his own performance. I am a bit more understandable towards that, than I usually would be. The point is though it's a team problem with a number of players affected with their form and not just the captain. For whatever reason we haven't discovered our rhythm yet, hopefully we soon will.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: Jordan Henderson
January 7, 2023, 07:57:29 pm
fingers crossed Jill!
Re: Jordan Henderson
January 7, 2023, 08:51:36 pm
Him and Fab are so slow. So slow and cant keep up.
Re: Jordan Henderson
January 7, 2023, 08:52:42 pm
Slowest midfield we've got.
Re: Jordan Henderson
January 7, 2023, 08:54:14 pm
People genuinely watching Thiago that half and choosing to post in this thread  :o
Re: Jordan Henderson
January 7, 2023, 08:54:43 pm
Have to agree. Zero pace in the middle. Way way to easy get through our midfield.
2 or 3 passes and you can get straight in on goal.
Re: Jordan Henderson
January 7, 2023, 08:55:17 pm
His legs are gone or he is still playing with an injury. His defensive workrate just isnt there. No idea what the problem is but whatever game, he had the engine on him to move around and close spaces, just isnt doing it today or most of this season. Decent passes in behind and one which we probably should have converted, but he has to help more in the middle and trent's side. Really concerning if he's playing with an injury which is possible, because we need him at 100%
Re: Jordan Henderson
January 7, 2023, 08:55:18 pm
Thiago wasnt bad at all, I bet he made more tackles than Henderson also.
Re: Jordan Henderson
January 7, 2023, 08:55:32 pm
Its becoming a common feature with Hendo and Fab, so thats why.

Re: Jordan Henderson
January 7, 2023, 08:56:51 pm
Thiago hasnt been good either but at the very least he's covering for Robbo and putting in a shift. Nothing to write home about but we need atleast that minimum from Hendo. Trent still left exposed on the counter.
Re: Jordan Henderson
January 7, 2023, 08:57:39 pm
Asking him to basically play as a right winger is insane at this point.
Re: Jordan Henderson
January 7, 2023, 08:59:02 pm
Sickening that were persisting with that shit
Re: Jordan Henderson
January 7, 2023, 09:02:00 pm
Both would be good in that walking football
Re: Jordan Henderson
January 7, 2023, 09:09:47 pm
Re: Jordan Henderson
January 9, 2023, 12:26:19 pm
You know, JH has been a great captain and seems a really nice fella. The moment he shared with his Dad after winning the Champions League was one of the best I've seen in football for a long time.

Here we are in 2023 and sadly it appears he's not at his physical level to play in our midfield. Certainly not as a starter. Whether Klopp has realised this or not, I actually don't know. He has this contract that he has earned with us but the manager has to respond to what he sees on the pitch. It has been said he plays a James Milner-type role next season but quite frankly he needs not to be starting for us this season now.

And if he is that is due to multiple failures elsewhere in managing the squad in this area.
Re: Jordan Henderson
January 14, 2023, 04:18:05 pm
What is even the point of playing him honestly?
Re: Jordan Henderson
January 14, 2023, 04:19:44 pm
Hes fine on his own, but pair him with Fabinho and were in serious trouble.
Re: Jordan Henderson
January 14, 2023, 04:22:02 pm
He cant run, win possession, or keep possession. If hes any other name hes not getting this game time.
Re: Jordan Henderson
January 14, 2023, 04:31:17 pm
Hes been a perfect servant for the club but he's clearly completely finished now.
Re: Jordan Henderson
January 14, 2023, 04:32:14 pm
Re: Jordan Henderson
January 14, 2023, 04:54:15 pm
Re: Jordan Henderson
Today at 05:36:54 am
My favorite player. 

But, he's in just a dreadful spell at present (along with over half the team).  Not ready to say he is "finished", but he needs to be playing a lot less until he can sort things out.  And, it's entirely possible that he is finished...  but no one knows that with any certainty at this point. 

He can play the Milner role in subsequent seasons but for now, we have Milner in the Milner role. 
Re: Jordan Henderson
Today at 07:01:38 am
There was a moment in the first half that probably exhibited why he is the weakest link in the midfield currently imo. Ball was shifted to Fabinho, and he did well to lay off a cushioned pass and position himself for a nice give-and-go with Henderson, but our Captain decided to hoof it down the field at first instinct. It was infuriating, and he's done this time and time again.

I get that he should be respected considering he led to us glory. But I can't help feeling disappointed. Its really poor of him not even as a play, but the mentality and pressure it puts on the entire team when he loses composure so often, and picks the easy option to shift responsibility on the ball. This is not something new, its ingrained in him as a player. I thought that he was groomed out of it, because we saw so much improvement from him, but when the going gets tough, its back to Mr-lets-punt-this-down-the-field.

There's been plenty of shout that he should take up the Milner role. But honestly, if we get a chance to move him on, we should. At least Milner has enough composure on the ball to instill a sense of calm when trying to see a game out. But bringing Henderson on late in the game to constantly hoof it down the line and invite pressure? No thanks.



Re: Jordan Henderson
Today at 08:24:25 am
along with others he needs a new club. His legs are going.
Great servant but we need someone like him who is 22/24 to play Klopp's  system.
