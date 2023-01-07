There was a moment in the first half that probably exhibited why he is the weakest link in the midfield currently imo. Ball was shifted to Fabinho, and he did well to lay off a cushioned pass and position himself for a nice give-and-go with Henderson, but our Captain decided to hoof it down the field at first instinct. It was infuriating, and he's done this time and time again.



I get that he should be respected considering he led to us glory. But I can't help feeling disappointed. Its really poor of him not even as a play, but the mentality and pressure it puts on the entire team when he loses composure so often, and picks the easy option to shift responsibility on the ball. This is not something new, its ingrained in him as a player. I thought that he was groomed out of it, because we saw so much improvement from him, but when the going gets tough, its back to Mr-lets-punt-this-down-the-field.



There's been plenty of shout that he should take up the Milner role. But honestly, if we get a chance to move him on, we should. At least Milner has enough composure on the ball to instill a sense of calm when trying to see a game out. But bringing Henderson on late in the game to constantly hoof it down the line and invite pressure? No thanks.







