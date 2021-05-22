« previous next »
Author Topic: Jordan Henderson  (Read 1160932 times)

Online Caps4444

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12720 on: December 31, 2022, 08:47:33 am »
Quote from: ThepepeReina on December 31, 2022, 02:56:12 am
Awful. Still in our best midfield 3 tho. Which might say a lot about our recruitment...

Should never have been in our best midfield 3 for a while, including last season.

Should have been Fab, Keita and Thiago.
Still piss*ed that didnt start the UCL final.
Online LiamG

  • He's loving angels instead. Cos through it all they offer him protection.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,840
  • Y.N.W.A
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12721 on: December 31, 2022, 09:08:07 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on December 30, 2022, 10:11:24 pm
His passing was poor tonight but that was the only difference his legs have gone. His off-the-ball work has been poor for ages. His athleticism and ability to win the ball back was a huge part of his game. That has gone now, he loses 70-30 challenges with regularity.
Hard to disagree with that
Offline jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,271
  • Meh sd f
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12722 on: December 31, 2022, 09:16:58 am »
I think hes still a good player, but he had a terrible game. Passing uncharacteristically poor.

He needs to be more clever in defense too and adapt his game a bit.

Most of all though, he should not be a guaranteed starter. Even with such a performance, he was better than Ox and Harvey.
Offline Cormack Snr

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,132
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12723 on: December 31, 2022, 10:16:35 am »
And to think some of you wanted him here even in two years time because he had one good game for England.
Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,311
  • JFT 97
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12724 on: December 31, 2022, 10:46:46 am »
Quote from: blert596 on December 31, 2022, 07:15:22 am
So youre agreeing with me then in saying that you're not going to blame it on laziness or mental attitude? Then what do you think the difference in his performances is due to.

Personally I'd think that having Rice and Bellingham alongside him instead of our currently well below par midfield.

Im actually unsure who would replace him at the moment. It was only a couple of weeks ago that Naby was being written off as a waste of space

I'd be giving him 45 minutes at the moment. Personally think that on average he has more effect than both Ox and Harvey

International football simply isn't played with the same pace or intensity as the Premier League. Tournament football is about not losing. So teams are cautious and don't empty the midfield the way teams in the Premier League do. That is why cautious 'no risk' coaches like Southgate tend to do well at tournaments.

International football is more tactical and relies far less on pace and intensity. That suits older experienced players like Hendo. The England team suited him perfectly. He was allowed to concentrate on his positives like linking up play on the rhs of midfield, safe in the knowledge that he had the likes of Bellingham and Rice covering the midfield and Walker and Stones as the RHS of the defence players with real pace.

Liverpool's setup especially the way we utilise the full backs places huge demands on the midfield three. One of the main things is having the speed to shut down counterattacks. Hendo like Milner has really good endurance. That is what happens when you age. You lose sharpness and speed but retain endurance. That is why in sports that rely on pure speed like athletics or boxing that as sportsmen age they go up in distance or weight.

Leicester's goal was a perfect example. Hendo had two or three opportunities to snuff out that attack. He knew what he wanted to do. He simply couldn't react quickly enough and didn't have the sharpness. Two or three years ago Hendo would have snuffed that move-out and we would have countered.

Elite sport is a cruel beast and right from the first game of the season away to Fulham teams have targeted our midfield. Teams are pressing us and overwhelming us the way we used to do to other teams. Hendo's biggest problem is that he isn't great under pressure. He isn't a Thiago or Modric who revels in being pressed. Give him time to turn and get his head up and his passing can be really good. He is a typical old-school England midfield player in that respect.

Ideally we would be able to give him a rest and then pick and choose the games that suit him. For me that means rest him for Brentford and start him against Wolves in the Cup. Wolves would be a perfect game for him. Unfortunately with the lack of recruitment in midfield we may end up being forced to continue overplaying Hendo.   
Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,311
  • JFT 97
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12725 on: December 31, 2022, 10:50:38 am »
Quote from: Cormack Snr on December 31, 2022, 10:16:35 am
And to think some of you wanted him here even in two years time because he had one good game for England.


Or maybe people want him here in two years time because he is a model pro with a fantastic attitude. Someone who is a massive influence in the dressing room and a great role model for the young players we are blooding. That doesn't mean we want him starting week in week out. Personally I would like us to move Milner on at the end of the season and for Hendo to take up the senior pro role if he wants it.
Offline MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,918
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12726 on: December 31, 2022, 11:00:18 am »
He was good vs Villa.
But ne needs rotation now quite clearly as he cant play at a consistent level every 3-4 days
Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,311
  • JFT 97
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12727 on: December 31, 2022, 11:11:25 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on December 31, 2022, 11:00:18 am
He was good vs Villa.
But ne needs rotation now quite clearly as he cant play at a consistent level every 3-4 days

He was better in possession but he was still poor out of possession.
Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,253
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12728 on: December 31, 2022, 12:58:14 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on December 31, 2022, 11:00:18 am
He was good vs Villa.
But ne needs rotation now quite clearly as he cant play at a consistent level every 3-4 days

Definitely can not play 2 games in a week anymore.  Hopefully Fab is back for the next game so we don't have to play him again. 
Offline blert596

  • or is it Simon Peg, Advert: Buy incontinence bed pads from www.incontinencechoice.co.uk Wash & disposable. Trade & Public.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,919
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12729 on: December 31, 2022, 05:32:52 pm »
Quote
International football is more tactical and relies far less on pace and intensity. That suits older experienced players like Hendo. The England team suited him perfectly. He was allowed to concentrate on his positives like linking up play on the rhs of midfield, safe in the knowledge that he had the likes of Bellingham and Rice covering the midfield and Walker and Stones as the RHS of the defence players with real pace.

Liverpool's setup especially the way we utilise the full backs places huge demands on the midfield three. One of the main things is having the speed to shut down counterattacks. Hendo like Milner has really good endurance. That is what happens when you age. You lose sharpness and speed but retain endurance. That is why in sports that rely on pure speed like athletics or boxing that as sportsmen age they go up in distance or weight.

Leicester's goal was a perfect example. Hendo had two or three opportunities to snuff out that attack. He knew what he wanted to do. He simply couldn't react quickly enough and didn't have the sharpness. Two or three years ago Hendo would have snuffed that move-out and we would have countered.

Elite sport is a cruel beast and right from the first game of the season away to Fulham teams have targeted our midfield. Teams are pressing us and overwhelming us the way we used to do to other teams. Hendo's biggest problem is that he isn't great under pressure. He isn't a Thiago or Modric who revels in being pressed. Give him time to turn and get his head up and his passing can be really good. He is a typical old-school England midfield player in that respect.

Ideally we would be able to give him a rest and then pick and choose the games that suit him. For me that means rest him for Brentford and start him against Wolves in the Cup. Wolves would be a perfect game for him. Unfortunately with the lack of recruitment in midfield we may end up being forced to continue overplaying Hendo.   

I agree. I'm not arguing about the difference between his effectiveness in international and prem games.

I'm arguing that a man who is our captain and has been influential in everything we've won here, should not have his fall off in performances put down to the fact that he's not playing for his beloved england or that he just can't be arsed anymore. The man deserves better than that
Online Aldo1988

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 413
  • Superduperfan & Whopper
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12730 on: January 1, 2023, 02:42:46 pm »
Quote from: Cormack Snr on December 31, 2022, 10:16:35 am
And to think some of you wanted him here even in two years time because he had one good game for England.

Did your next door neighbour tell you that he had a good game for England?
Offline markedasred

  • Knowing me, Knowing you... ahaaa!!! Resident Large Canine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,222
  • No Murdoch in our house
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12731 on: January 1, 2023, 03:40:51 pm »
I see he nipped down to Sausage Fingers Palace for an MBE, and is in goal for Nottingham this afternoon. Needs to commit himself more fully to us.
Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,234
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12732 on: January 1, 2023, 03:58:01 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on December 31, 2022, 10:46:46 am
International football simply isn't played with the same pace or intensity as the Premier League. Tournament football is about not losing. So teams are cautious and don't empty the midfield the way teams in the Premier League do. That is why cautious 'no risk' coaches like Southgate tend to do well at tournaments.

International football is more tactical and relies far less on pace and intensity. That suits older experienced players like Hendo. The England team suited him perfectly. He was allowed to concentrate on his positives like linking up play on the rhs of midfield, safe in the knowledge that he had the likes of Bellingham and Rice covering the midfield and Walker and Stones as the RHS of the defence players with real pace.

Liverpool's setup especially the way we utilise the full backs places huge demands on the midfield three. One of the main things is having the speed to shut down counterattacks. Hendo like Milner has really good endurance. That is what happens when you age. You lose sharpness and speed but retain endurance. That is why in sports that rely on pure speed like athletics or boxing that as sportsmen age they go up in distance or weight.

Leicester's goal was a perfect example. Hendo had two or three opportunities to snuff out that attack. He knew what he wanted to do. He simply couldn't react quickly enough and didn't have the sharpness. Two or three years ago Hendo would have snuffed that move-out and we would have countered.

Elite sport is a cruel beast and right from the first game of the season away to Fulham teams have targeted our midfield. Teams are pressing us and overwhelming us the way we used to do to other teams. Hendo's biggest problem is that he isn't great under pressure. He isn't a Thiago or Modric who revels in being pressed. Give him time to turn and get his head up and his passing can be really good. He is a typical old-school England midfield player in that respect.

Ideally we would be able to give him a rest and then pick and choose the games that suit him. For me that means rest him for Brentford and start him against Wolves in the Cup. Wolves would be a perfect game for him. Unfortunately with the lack of recruitment in midfield we may end up being forced to continue overplaying Hendo.

Problem is we've always relied on Henderson to be the legs in our midfield and now he's slowed down and needs the legs around him the other midfielders are slower than ever.

The much slower pace of international football and having the likes of Rice and Bellingham in there and Southgate's caution makes playing for England a lot easier.
Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,086
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12733 on: January 1, 2023, 04:01:01 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on December 31, 2022, 10:50:38 am
Or maybe people want him here in two years time because he is a model pro with a fantastic attitude. Someone who is a massive influence in the dressing room and a great role model for the young players we are blooding. That doesn't mean we want him starting week in week out. Personally I would like us to move Milner on at the end of the season and for Hendo to take up the senior pro role if he wants it.

Thats exactly the role for Henderson. We need that mature influence in what should be, hopefully,a dressing room with a high proportion of young players.
Offline Cormack Snr

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,132
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12734 on: January 1, 2023, 06:19:03 pm »
Quote from: Aldo1988 on January  1, 2023, 02:42:46 pm
Did your next door neighbour tell you that he had a good game for England?

He did Aldo, he also says it was one of the worst performances from a high profile Liverpool player he has ever seen the other day. I didn't disagree with him because I saw that with my own eyes because as you know I don't have any interest in England and don't watch them.
I even watched Dinner ladies on Gold or something when one game was on.
Online Aldo1988

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 413
  • Superduperfan & Whopper
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12735 on: January 1, 2023, 07:45:26 pm »
Quote from: Cormack Snr on January  1, 2023, 06:19:03 pm
He did Aldo, he also says it was one of the worst performances from a high profile Liverpool player he has ever seen the other day. I didn't disagree with him because I saw that with my own eyes because as you know I don't have any interest in England and don't watch them.
I even watched Dinner ladies on Gold or something when one game was on.

He must have never seen Jimmy Carter, Istvan Kozma, Sean Dundee or Nicky Tanner play for us then  ;D
Offline Cormack Snr

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,132
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12736 on: January 2, 2023, 07:43:49 am »
Quote from: Aldo1988 on January  1, 2023, 07:45:26 pm
He must have never seen Jimmy Carter, Istvan Kozma, Sean Dundee or Nicky Tanner play for us then  ;D
Not one of them are High Profile or played many games so even you admit it was the worst.
Online Aldo1988

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 413
  • Superduperfan & Whopper
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12737 on: January 2, 2023, 10:05:14 am »
Quote from: Cormack Snr on January  2, 2023, 07:43:49 am
Not one of them are High Profile or played many games so even you admit it was the worst.

Ever seen Aqualani, Cheyrou, Adam, Downing, Carroll, Balotelli, Benteke and Markovic play for Liverpool?
Offline Cormack Snr

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,132
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12738 on: January 2, 2023, 02:09:59 pm »
Aldo, I actually thought Aqualani looked classy in one or two games, Dundee was talked about as being the fastest on the books at the time and I believe Adam's rich fruit Christmas cake was to die for.
Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,234
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12739 on: January 2, 2023, 02:43:38 pm »
Quote from: Cormack Snr on January  2, 2023, 07:43:49 am
Not one of them are High Profile or played many games so even you admit it was the worst.

Gerrard had some terrible games in a Liverpool shirt (young and old), it happens.

David James had about 3 season's worth.
Offline "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan!

  • Me, I'm Touchy.....which is why I am so fond of a happy ending ;)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,162
  • blazed
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12740 on: January 2, 2023, 06:22:11 pm »
Hendo sucked today again.

Our midfield got overran because of him today, again.

Drop him already.
Online didi shamone

  • Too old for fighting
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,821
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12741 on: January 2, 2023, 06:28:14 pm »
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on January  2, 2023, 06:22:11 pm
Hendo sucked today again.

Our midfield got overran because of him today, again.

Drop him already.

We can't press with or without him...
And we give the ball away...
Online William Regal

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 447
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12742 on: January 2, 2023, 10:22:02 pm »
Its mad how when Henderson doesn't play, the teams organisation, workrate, fight, and intensity goes to complete shit.  It's happened throughout his liverpool career, the difference in win percentage from Henderson starting in midfield to the win percentage when he doesn't must be an absolutely staggering statistic over the past 10 years, I'd estimate something like a 30 percent win difference percentage.
Offline Bergersleftpeg

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,820
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12743 on: January 2, 2023, 10:30:33 pm »
The mind is willing but the legs are no longer able. He will put in some great performances from time to time but we cant expect him to be able to do so consistently now. We need a 25 year old Henderson type and we need it now.
Offline Judge Red

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 421
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12744 on: January 4, 2023, 12:47:26 am »
One man doesnt make a midfield. Its a unit and if the sum of the parts show no cohesion, then its doesnt matter who is in midfield.
Offline Groundskeeper Willie

  • Loves a good Meat Flute! Silent screaming fistpumper. Don't wake the kids! He's not the messiah, he's a very naughty chip! Mattis, den svenska pedanten! Pantless arse-barer not used to withdrawal.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,225
  • Klappa händerna när du är riktigt glad.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12745 on: Today at 10:06:50 am »
Giving him a 2 year extension was a mad decision. Just bonkers.
Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,234
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12746 on: Today at 10:21:44 am »
Quote from: William Regal on January  2, 2023, 10:22:02 pm
Its mad how when Henderson doesn't play, the teams organisation, workrate, fight, and intensity goes to complete shit.  It's happened throughout his liverpool career, the difference in win percentage from Henderson starting in midfield to the win percentage when he doesn't must be an absolutely staggering statistic over the past 10 years, I'd estimate something like a 30 percent win difference percentage.

The horrorshows always tend to be with Henderson out (Villa 7-2, Watford 3-0, Real Madrid away in 2021, Brentford the other day).
Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,234
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12747 on: Today at 10:25:57 am »
Quote from: Groundskeeper Willie on Today at 10:06:50 am
Giving him a 2 year extension was a mad decision. Just bonkers.

That's a bit unfair on the club. He backed us into a corner so there was no good options. We didn't want to sell him in 2021 (wouldn't have got much money) and he wanted to leave if he didn't get the contract. He was still a key to success last season.

Even if we'd waited and his contract was up at the end of this season, we couldn't really afford to lose him given Milner, Ox, Keita, Arthur will all leave and we'll get maybe 2 in if we're lucky. We still need his leadership and he'll be part of the midfield rebuild and take on more the Milner role.

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,861
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12748 on: Today at 11:04:46 am »
 :D
Offline b_joseph

  • b_jesus, b_mary, b_joseph and the wee b_donkey. Unloyal gloryhunter who was probably Kelly Osbourne in another life.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,452
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12749 on: Today at 12:24:53 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:21:44 am
The horrorshows always tend to be with Henderson out (Villa 7-2, Watford 3-0, Real Madrid away in 2021, Brentford the other day).
Napoli, tooI think
Offline rawcusk8

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,337
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12750 on: Today at 12:30:30 pm »
Didnt play and still gets slated, plenty of odd-bods in our fans base
Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,372
  • Save us Fowler
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12751 on: Today at 02:27:54 pm »
Quote from: Groundskeeper Willie on Today at 10:06:50 am
Giving him a 2 year extension was a mad decision. Just bonkers.

Well, you can thank the friendly briefings of James Pearce for that one, aided by most of our fans caterwauling about it.

And it's not that I'm no lover of Henderson, he's been fucking brilliant, but yeah, sentiment ruled over sense there and it had a big feel of Carragher's 3-year Purslow contract extension about it.
Online William Regal

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 447
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12752 on: Today at 05:52:52 pm »
The guy nearly captained us to a quadruple 6 months ago and people think he wasnt worth a 2 year contract?

The team seems to fall to pieces when he doesn't play, hes probably one of the most influential leaders both for Liverpool and England, comfortably our best number 6 as well, he needs to take over that role and hopefully let Bellingham take over his number 8 role in the summer.
Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,098
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12753 on: Today at 06:12:15 pm »
Quote from: William Regal on Today at 05:52:52 pm
The guy nearly captained us to a quadruple 6 months ago and people think he wasnt worth a 2 year contract?
for the sake of accuracy he got a pay increase and a four year contract in august 2021. his previous conract would have expired summer of 2023 - so new contract or not, he'd have been playing for us (presumably putting in the same effort, knowing him) regardless - unless he asked for a transfer to one of the interested clubs, as he andd his agent briefed the media he might do in summer 2021 [edit: just seen JP! alluded to this above, put far better than I managed]

Quote from: William Regal on Today at 05:52:52 pm
The team seems to fall to pieces when he doesn't play, hes probably one of the most influential leaders both for Liverpool and England, comfortably our best number 6 as well, he needs to take over that role and hopefully let Bellingham take over his number 8 role in the summer.
no offence intended, but this kind of hyperbole just doesn't help your argument (at least from my perspective). struggling to think of a recent performance in the number 6 role that would lead someone to say he's comfortably our best there.
Online William Regal

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 447
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12754 on: Today at 06:37:15 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 06:12:15 pm
for the sake of accuracy he got a pay increase and a four year contract in august 2021. his previous conract would have expired summer of 2023 - so new contract or not, he'd have been playing for us (presumably putting in the same effort, knowing him) regardless - unless he asked for a transfer to one of the interested clubs, as he andd his agent briefed the media he might do in summer 2021 [edit: just seen JP! alluded to this above, put far better than I managed]
no offence intended, but this kind of hyperbole just doesn't help your argument (at least from my perspective). struggling to think of a recent performance in the number 6 role that would lead someone to say he's comfortably our best there.

It's not hyperbole at all, I've discussed this many times on here and will do again when I get more time to do so.

Fabinho is lost when he plays 6 and doesn't have Henderson in the same team to do all the leadership and organising aspects for him, where as when Henderson plays 6 without fabinho in the team, the win percentage is extremely high. 2 examples last year off the top of my head where the 4-1 and 5-0 away wins at Goodison and Old Trafford,  probably the 2 best team performance of the season when Henderson went to 6.

Henderson blinds Fabinho in many areas playing as a 6, from leadership, talking and organising (huge factors for a 6 who sees everything on the pitch) from intensity to getting the best out of those around him, to forward passing.  It absolutely amazes me the amount of people who haven't worked this out yet, it's been clearly evident from when Henderson had a good run of games as the number 6 from around the time we won the world club championship.
