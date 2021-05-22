So youre agreeing with me then in saying that you're not going to blame it on laziness or mental attitude? Then what do you think the difference in his performances is due to.



Personally I'd think that having Rice and Bellingham alongside him instead of our currently well below par midfield.



Im actually unsure who would replace him at the moment. It was only a couple of weeks ago that Naby was being written off as a waste of space



I'd be giving him 45 minutes at the moment. Personally think that on average he has more effect than both Ox and Harvey



International football simply isn't played with the same pace or intensity as the Premier League. Tournament football is about not losing. So teams are cautious and don't empty the midfield the way teams in the Premier League do. That is why cautious 'no risk' coaches like Southgate tend to do well at tournaments.International football is more tactical and relies far less on pace and intensity. That suits older experienced players like Hendo. The England team suited him perfectly. He was allowed to concentrate on his positives like linking up play on the rhs of midfield, safe in the knowledge that he had the likes of Bellingham and Rice covering the midfield and Walker and Stones as the RHS of the defence players with real pace.Liverpool's setup especially the way we utilise the full backs places huge demands on the midfield three. One of the main things is having the speed to shut down counterattacks. Hendo like Milner has really good endurance. That is what happens when you age. You lose sharpness and speed but retain endurance. That is why in sports that rely on pure speed like athletics or boxing that as sportsmen age they go up in distance or weight.Leicester's goal was a perfect example. Hendo had two or three opportunities to snuff out that attack. He knew what he wanted to do. He simply couldn't react quickly enough and didn't have the sharpness. Two or three years ago Hendo would have snuffed that move-out and we would have countered.Elite sport is a cruel beast and right from the first game of the season away to Fulham teams have targeted our midfield. Teams are pressing us and overwhelming us the way we used to do to other teams. Hendo's biggest problem is that he isn't great under pressure. He isn't a Thiago or Modric who revels in being pressed. Give him time to turn and get his head up and his passing can be really good. He is a typical old-school England midfield player in that respect.Ideally we would be able to give him a rest and then pick and choose the games that suit him. For me that means rest him for Brentford and start him against Wolves in the Cup. Wolves would be a perfect game for him. Unfortunately with the lack of recruitment in midfield we may end up being forced to continue overplaying Hendo.