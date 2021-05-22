« previous next »
Jordan Henderson

Awful. Still in our best midfield 3 tho. Which might say a lot about our recruitment...

Should never have been in our best midfield 3 for a while, including last season.

Should have been Fab, Keita and Thiago.
Still piss*ed that didnt start the UCL final.
His passing was poor tonight but that was the only difference his legs have gone. His off-the-ball work has been poor for ages. His athleticism and ability to win the ball back was a huge part of his game. That has gone now, he loses 70-30 challenges with regularity.
Hard to disagree with that
I think hes still a good player, but he had a terrible game. Passing uncharacteristically poor.

He needs to be more clever in defense too and adapt his game a bit.

Most of all though, he should not be a guaranteed starter. Even with such a performance, he was better than Ox and Harvey.
And to think some of you wanted him here even in two years time because he had one good game for England.
So youre agreeing with me then in saying that you're not going to blame it on laziness or mental attitude? Then what do you think the difference in his performances is due to.

Personally I'd think that having Rice and Bellingham alongside him instead of our currently well below par midfield.

Im actually unsure who would replace him at the moment. It was only a couple of weeks ago that Naby was being written off as a waste of space

I'd be giving him 45 minutes at the moment. Personally think that on average he has more effect than both Ox and Harvey

International football simply isn't played with the same pace or intensity as the Premier League. Tournament football is about not losing. So teams are cautious and don't empty the midfield the way teams in the Premier League do. That is why cautious 'no risk' coaches like Southgate tend to do well at tournaments.

International football is more tactical and relies far less on pace and intensity. That suits older experienced players like Hendo. The England team suited him perfectly. He was allowed to concentrate on his positives like linking up play on the rhs of midfield, safe in the knowledge that he had the likes of Bellingham and Rice covering the midfield and Walker and Stones as the RHS of the defence players with real pace.

Liverpool's setup especially the way we utilise the full backs places huge demands on the midfield three. One of the main things is having the speed to shut down counterattacks. Hendo like Milner has really good endurance. That is what happens when you age. You lose sharpness and speed but retain endurance. That is why in sports that rely on pure speed like athletics or boxing that as sportsmen age they go up in distance or weight.

Leicester's goal was a perfect example. Hendo had two or three opportunities to snuff out that attack. He knew what he wanted to do. He simply couldn't react quickly enough and didn't have the sharpness. Two or three years ago Hendo would have snuffed that move-out and we would have countered.

Elite sport is a cruel beast and right from the first game of the season away to Fulham teams have targeted our midfield. Teams are pressing us and overwhelming us the way we used to do to other teams. Hendo's biggest problem is that he isn't great under pressure. He isn't a Thiago or Modric who revels in being pressed. Give him time to turn and get his head up and his passing can be really good. He is a typical old-school England midfield player in that respect.

Ideally we would be able to give him a rest and then pick and choose the games that suit him. For me that means rest him for Brentford and start him against Wolves in the Cup. Wolves would be a perfect game for him. Unfortunately with the lack of recruitment in midfield we may end up being forced to continue overplaying Hendo.   
And to think some of you wanted him here even in two years time because he had one good game for England.


Or maybe people want him here in two years time because he is a model pro with a fantastic attitude. Someone who is a massive influence in the dressing room and a great role model for the young players we are blooding. That doesn't mean we want him starting week in week out. Personally I would like us to move Milner on at the end of the season and for Hendo to take up the senior pro role if he wants it.
He was good vs Villa.
But ne needs rotation now quite clearly as he cant play at a consistent level every 3-4 days
He was good vs Villa.
But ne needs rotation now quite clearly as he cant play at a consistent level every 3-4 days

He was better in possession but he was still poor out of possession.
He was good vs Villa.
But ne needs rotation now quite clearly as he cant play at a consistent level every 3-4 days

Definitely can not play 2 games in a week anymore.  Hopefully Fab is back for the next game so we don't have to play him again. 
International football is more tactical and relies far less on pace and intensity. That suits older experienced players like Hendo. The England team suited him perfectly. He was allowed to concentrate on his positives like linking up play on the rhs of midfield, safe in the knowledge that he had the likes of Bellingham and Rice covering the midfield and Walker and Stones as the RHS of the defence players with real pace.

Liverpool's setup especially the way we utilise the full backs places huge demands on the midfield three. One of the main things is having the speed to shut down counterattacks. Hendo like Milner has really good endurance. That is what happens when you age. You lose sharpness and speed but retain endurance. That is why in sports that rely on pure speed like athletics or boxing that as sportsmen age they go up in distance or weight.

Leicester's goal was a perfect example. Hendo had two or three opportunities to snuff out that attack. He knew what he wanted to do. He simply couldn't react quickly enough and didn't have the sharpness. Two or three years ago Hendo would have snuffed that move-out and we would have countered.

Elite sport is a cruel beast and right from the first game of the season away to Fulham teams have targeted our midfield. Teams are pressing us and overwhelming us the way we used to do to other teams. Hendo's biggest problem is that he isn't great under pressure. He isn't a Thiago or Modric who revels in being pressed. Give him time to turn and get his head up and his passing can be really good. He is a typical old-school England midfield player in that respect.

Ideally we would be able to give him a rest and then pick and choose the games that suit him. For me that means rest him for Brentford and start him against Wolves in the Cup. Wolves would be a perfect game for him. Unfortunately with the lack of recruitment in midfield we may end up being forced to continue overplaying Hendo.   

I agree. I'm not arguing about the difference between his effectiveness in international and prem games.

I'm arguing that a man who is our captain and has been influential in everything we've won here, should not have his fall off in performances put down to the fact that he's not playing for his beloved england or that he just can't be arsed anymore. The man deserves better than that
And to think some of you wanted him here even in two years time because he had one good game for England.

Did your next door neighbour tell you that he had a good game for England?
I see he nipped down to Sausage Fingers Palace for an MBE, and is in goal for Nottingham this afternoon. Needs to commit himself more fully to us.
International football simply isn't played with the same pace or intensity as the Premier League. Tournament football is about not losing. So teams are cautious and don't empty the midfield the way teams in the Premier League do. That is why cautious 'no risk' coaches like Southgate tend to do well at tournaments.

International football is more tactical and relies far less on pace and intensity. That suits older experienced players like Hendo. The England team suited him perfectly. He was allowed to concentrate on his positives like linking up play on the rhs of midfield, safe in the knowledge that he had the likes of Bellingham and Rice covering the midfield and Walker and Stones as the RHS of the defence players with real pace.

Liverpool's setup especially the way we utilise the full backs places huge demands on the midfield three. One of the main things is having the speed to shut down counterattacks. Hendo like Milner has really good endurance. That is what happens when you age. You lose sharpness and speed but retain endurance. That is why in sports that rely on pure speed like athletics or boxing that as sportsmen age they go up in distance or weight.

Leicester's goal was a perfect example. Hendo had two or three opportunities to snuff out that attack. He knew what he wanted to do. He simply couldn't react quickly enough and didn't have the sharpness. Two or three years ago Hendo would have snuffed that move-out and we would have countered.

Elite sport is a cruel beast and right from the first game of the season away to Fulham teams have targeted our midfield. Teams are pressing us and overwhelming us the way we used to do to other teams. Hendo's biggest problem is that he isn't great under pressure. He isn't a Thiago or Modric who revels in being pressed. Give him time to turn and get his head up and his passing can be really good. He is a typical old-school England midfield player in that respect.

Ideally we would be able to give him a rest and then pick and choose the games that suit him. For me that means rest him for Brentford and start him against Wolves in the Cup. Wolves would be a perfect game for him. Unfortunately with the lack of recruitment in midfield we may end up being forced to continue overplaying Hendo.

Problem is we've always relied on Henderson to be the legs in our midfield and now he's slowed down and needs the legs around him the other midfielders are slower than ever.

The much slower pace of international football and having the likes of Rice and Bellingham in there and Southgate's caution makes playing for England a lot easier.
Or maybe people want him here in two years time because he is a model pro with a fantastic attitude. Someone who is a massive influence in the dressing room and a great role model for the young players we are blooding. That doesn't mean we want him starting week in week out. Personally I would like us to move Milner on at the end of the season and for Hendo to take up the senior pro role if he wants it.

Thats exactly the role for Henderson. We need that mature influence in what should be, hopefully,a dressing room with a high proportion of young players.
Did your next door neighbour tell you that he had a good game for England?

He did Aldo, he also says it was one of the worst performances from a high profile Liverpool player he has ever seen the other day. I didn't disagree with him because I saw that with my own eyes because as you know I don't have any interest in England and don't watch them.
I even watched Dinner ladies on Gold or something when one game was on.
He did Aldo, he also says it was one of the worst performances from a high profile Liverpool player he has ever seen the other day. I didn't disagree with him because I saw that with my own eyes because as you know I don't have any interest in England and don't watch them.
I even watched Dinner ladies on Gold or something when one game was on.

He must have never seen Jimmy Carter, Istvan Kozma, Sean Dundee or Nicky Tanner play for us then  ;D
He must have never seen Jimmy Carter, Istvan Kozma, Sean Dundee or Nicky Tanner play for us then  ;D
Not one of them are High Profile or played many games so even you admit it was the worst.
