Jordan Henderson

Re: Jordan Henderson
October 27, 2022, 01:01:50 pm
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on October 27, 2022, 08:33:00 am
Every time he has played 6, he has looked 8/10 or more. When we played him as our first choice no 6 a couple of seasons ago, he was solid, progressive with his passing and an eager tackler. 

But having said that, we do not really have other midfielders to play the wide cm role at the moment, which means Hendo has to play there. When Thiago and Keita are available, we can defo think about playing him as a 6 again. Right now we are simply constrained by injuries.

When everyone is available, I would love to see a midfield configuration like this;

               Hendo

Keita                     Thiago

I've been saying this ever since Henderson took over the 6 role because of a Fabinho injury for the world club finals in 2019, we were instantly a far better team when Henderson played that role, he is an infinitely better talker, leader, and organiser in that position than Fabinho, his forward passing is better and his mentality is night and day superior to Fabino, not only does Henderson never switch off, he makes sure absolutely nobody around him switches off as well.

The advantage Fabinho has always had when he plays at 6 is that hes still always had Henderson in the team anyway to do his organising and talking for him.  When Henderson is injured theres a huge drop off in our win percentage and thats because Fabinho's organising and leadership is non existent, the 6 should be organising and making things compact around him.

When Fabinho is injured there are no drop offs in our win percentage, because henderson is not reliant on Fabinho when he plays 6.  Even looking back to last year, our 2 best performances of the season was Henderson playing the 6 at old Trafford (5-0) and Goodison (4-1) Henderson dominated both games, I'm not even sure Thiago played either of those games either.

I just think this is something that's blinded our fan base for a long time in that we've overrated fabinho and underrated Henderson.  Btw I'm not saying Fabinho isn't a good player because in a compact and organised midfield he is very very good at what he does, but when he hasn't got Henderson around him to lead and organise then I think his game gets exposed for lack of mobility coming from his inability to show leadership and organise a compact midfield around him.  I do also think theres a mentality problem there too where he will raise his level in the big games but can be a complacency drop off in the bread and butter games.
Re: Jordan Henderson
October 27, 2022, 01:33:54 pm
Quote from: S on October 26, 2022, 06:57:28 pm
If you still have a Twitter account, let this story serve as another prompt for you to delete it. You dont need that poison in your life.

Absolutely. The amount of opinions along the lines of "He's only been let off as he's English" or something like that is abhorrent. There is absolutely zero evidence anything actually happed, and a full investigation has been launched and concluded there is no further action.

Tribalism at it's worst, actively hoping someone has been the victim of racist abuse because the accused wears a different shirt to your favourite teams whilst kicking a ball around.
Re: Jordan Henderson
October 27, 2022, 01:49:02 pm
Quote from: William Regal on October 27, 2022, 01:01:50 pm
I've been saying this ever since Henderson took over the 6 role because of a Fabinho injury for the world club finals in 2019, we were instantly a far better team when Henderson played that role, he is an infinitely better talker, leader, and organiser in that position than Fabinho, his forward passing is better and his mentality is night and day superior to Fabino, not only does Henderson never switch off, he makes sure absolutely nobody around him switches off as well.

The advantage Fabinho has always had when he plays at 6 is that hes still always had Henderson in the team anyway to do his organising and talking for him.  When Henderson is injured theres a huge drop off in our win percentage and thats because Fabinho's organising and leadership is non existent, the 6 should be organising and making things compact around him.

When Fabinho is injured there are no drop offs in our win percentage, because henderson is not reliant on Fabinho when he plays 6.  Even looking back to last year, our 2 best performances of the season was Henderson playing the 6 at old Trafford (5-0) and Goodison (4-1) Henderson dominated both games, I'm not even sure Thiago played either of those games either.

I just think this is something that's blinded our fan base for a long time in that we've overrated fabinho and underrated Henderson.  Btw I'm not saying Fabinho isn't a good player because in a compact and organised midfield he is very very good at what he does, but when he hasn't got Henderson around him to lead and organise then I think his game gets exposed for lack of mobility coming from his inability to show leadership and organise a compact midfield around him.  I do also think theres a mentality problem there too where he will raise his level in the big games but can be a complacency drop off in the bread and butter games.

well said, agree completely.
Re: Jordan Henderson
Yesterday at 02:01:44 pm
Hendo called Gabriel a fucking idiot, and Gabriel thought he used a racist Portuguese slur. Explains why it was fairly quick to resolve, given Hendo's not known for his Portuguese linguistic ability.

https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/jordan-henderson-arsenal-liverpool-gabriel-28351849
Re: Jordan Henderson
Yesterday at 02:03:10 pm
Quote
The Reds captain was asked if he called the defender an 'idiot' to which he replied: "No, I called him a f****** idiot".

:D
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Re: Jordan Henderson
Yesterday at 02:28:35 pm
Above all, I would like to be remembered as a man who was selfless, who strove and worried so that others could share the glory, and who built up a family of people who could hold their heads up high and say 'We're Liverpool'. - Bill Shankly

Re: Jordan Henderson
Yesterday at 02:37:20 pm
Quote from: donnerz on Yesterday at 02:01:44 pm
Hendo called Gabriel a fucking idiot, and Gabriel thought he used a racist Portuguese slur. Explains why it was fairly quick to resolve, given Hendo's not known for his Portuguese linguistic ability.

https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/jordan-henderson-arsenal-liverpool-gabriel-28351849
Quote from: Rhi on Yesterday at 02:28:35 pm
This is fantastic. :lmao

That's fucking racist!!

(gif please)
Re: Jordan Henderson
Yesterday at 03:44:48 pm
Perhaps in future the fucking officials need to think before they act (yeah, I know  ::) ). Ref should have sorted it then and there.

Players on the pitch heard what he said, he doesnt speak portuguese, why did it even go this far. Absolutely ridiculous.
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Re: Jordan Henderson
Yesterday at 03:51:05 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 03:44:48 pm
Perhaps in future the fucking officials need to think before they act (yeah, I know  ::) ). Ref should have sorted it then and there.

Players on the pitch heard what he said, he doesnt speak portuguese, why did it even go this far. Absolutely ridiculous.

Don't agree with that.

If the lad thought he heard a racist slur he's right to have reported it, the FA are right to have investigated it and they were seemingly right to dismiss it. Not sure how a Ref could've dealt with it there and then?

All good.
Re: Jordan Henderson
Yesterday at 03:57:40 pm
Quote from: stewy17 on Yesterday at 03:51:05 pm
Don't agree with that.

If the lad thought he heard a racist slur he's right to have reported it, the FA are right to have investigated it and they were seemingly right to dismiss it. Not sure how a Ref could've dealt with it there and then?

All good.


Gabriel could have been told there and then that Henderson doesnt speak portuguese and he did in fact say youre a fucking idiot. In fact, is it to much to asume he knows Henderson is English and the likelyhood is, he wont speak it? I get if it was some young player no one knew who said something - but I think its fair to say hed know who Henderson was no?  And I get if no one else heard it there and then, but that wasnt the case.

It just seems totally mad to me.  Just calm the situation down and say no, he said youre a fucking idiot.

Not being flippant by the way, just it all seems to have been oddly handled - imo.
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Re: Jordan Henderson
Yesterday at 04:19:14 pm
Think it was handled correctly.  Gabriel likely did think he heard a racist slur, there's no reason for him to make it up.  Henderson isn't the kind of person who is likely to use one, no one else said they heard him saying anything of the sort, and the authorities are satisfied that there's no case for him to answer and it was a misunderstanding in the heat of the moment.

If one of our players heard what they thought was racism or similar, then I'd want the process to be followed, even if the person they're accusing has no history of that kind of thing.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Re: Jordan Henderson
Yesterday at 04:45:57 pm
Fatso, look at Bobby's face.   :no
Re: Jordan Henderson
Today at 04:06:02 am
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 03:44:48 pm
Perhaps in future the fucking officials need to think before they act (yeah, I know  ::) ). Ref should have sorted it then and there.

Players on the pitch heard what he said, he doesnt speak portuguese, why did it even go this far. Absolutely ridiculous.

Nonsense this.  If an allegation is made, irrespective of how spurious it is, the referee is duty bound to put it in his match day report.  Its not up to the match day official to adjudicate on things like that, he puts it in his report and the FA investigate. Im not the biggest fan of the FA (or the standards of refereeing) but there is nothing wrong with the process.  The problem is societal.  With social media and a 24 hour press everybody is the judge and jury. Thats easy enough to ignore when its random idiots on Twitter but when its a journalist who works for national media it becomes more sinister. That idiot from ITV should make an apology at minimum.

The footballing side of it handled it perfectly, its just that, by and large, people are twats.
Re: Jordan Henderson
Today at 04:30:44 am
Quote from: stewy17 on Yesterday at 03:51:05 pm
Don't agree with that.

If the lad thought he heard a racist slur he's right to have reported it, the FA are right to have investigated it and they were seemingly right to dismiss it. Not sure how a Ref could've dealt with it there and then?

All good.

Problem is the headline is on the front page, but the correction is on the back page. We knew this was nonsense from the start. There should be some kind of apology for the false accusation given with mandatory full coverage from the media.
Re: Jordan Henderson
Today at 04:36:09 am
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 04:06:02 am
Nonsense this.  If an allegation is made, irrespective of how spurious it is, the referee is duty bound to put it in his match day report.  Its not up to the match day official to adjudicate on things like that, he puts it in his report and the FA investigate. Im not the biggest fan of the FA (or the standards of refereeing) but there is nothing wrong with the process.  The problem is societal.  With social media and a 24 hour press everybody is the judge and jury. Thats easy enough to ignore when its random idiots on Twitter but when its a journalist who works for national media it becomes more sinister. That idiot from ITV should make an apology at minimum.

The footballing side of it handled it perfectly, its just that, by and large, people are twats.

I don't think tacitly encouraging such accusations in such a way is handling it perfectly. If you're going to make that claim, you'd better be sure what you heard is what you heard. Same as the Firmino accusation. All kinds of coverage about the accusation, hardly any about the dismissal.

Reminds me of US gridiron football star Michael Irvin in the 90s. He was accused of rape and it was reported as if it was true. But it wasn't. The accuser's story broke down and she rescinded her accusation. Irvin then went out into the media and said "Rerun it, rewrite it, reprint it, just like you did with the same intensity that you did -- the same intensity. Don't lose the intensity. Don't lose the intensity."

That's what Liverpool should demand now.
