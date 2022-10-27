Every time he has played 6, he has looked 8/10 or more. When we played him as our first choice no 6 a couple of seasons ago, he was solid, progressive with his passing and an eager tackler.



But having said that, we do not really have other midfielders to play the wide cm role at the moment, which means Hendo has to play there. When Thiago and Keita are available, we can defo think about playing him as a 6 again. Right now we are simply constrained by injuries.



I've been saying this ever since Henderson took over the 6 role because of a Fabinho injury for the world club finals in 2019, we were instantly a far better team when Henderson played that role, he is an infinitely better talker, leader, and organiser in that position than Fabinho, his forward passing is better and his mentality is night and day superior to Fabino, not only does Henderson never switch off, he makes sure absolutely nobody around him switches off as well.The advantage Fabinho has always had when he plays at 6 is that hes still always had Henderson in the team anyway to do his organising and talking for him. When Henderson is injured theres a huge drop off in our win percentage and thats because Fabinho's organising and leadership is non existent, the 6 should be organising and making things compact around him.When Fabinho is injured there are no drop offs in our win percentage, because henderson is not reliant on Fabinho when he plays 6. Even looking back to last year, our 2 best performances of the season was Henderson playing the 6 at old Trafford (5-0) and Goodison (4-1) Henderson dominated both games, I'm not even sure Thiago played either of those games either.I just think this is something that's blinded our fan base for a long time in that we've overrated fabinho and underrated Henderson. Btw I'm not saying Fabinho isn't a good player because in a compact and organised midfield he is very very good at what he does, but when he hasn't got Henderson around him to lead and organise then I think his game gets exposed for lack of mobility coming from his inability to show leadership and organise a compact midfield around him. I do also think theres a mentality problem there too where he will raise his level in the big games but can be a complacency drop off in the bread and butter games.