Any formation that leaves Fabinho alone in CM and Henderson and Elliot, nominally the other 2 CMs, Left and Right Wing ks a weird formation. Outside of the boot passes are just lovely though aren’t they.



Agreed. The positioning off the ball was outright bizarre most of the first half. Plus getting caught the wrong side of goal-side three or four times chasing outside of a coordinated press didn't help (and the time he gave up and strolled back, when he and Firmino got in each others way - luckily Firmino battled).But the reading of the high ball, rush into space and perfectly weighted ball to Salah was great. And after we took the lead we (and Ajax) were a different team and he looked much better and disciplined until he went off.