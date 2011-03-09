My first reaction to these comments is "here are some folks who've never been truly angry." As in, out-of-control, red-mist angry. I'm sure you all genuinely believe that you couldn't do something like that, and I'm also 99.9% sure that you never will, but the capability is absolutely within anyone. When a person reaches a breaking point and they've exhausted all other avenues and feel backed into a corner, they tend to either lash out physically or verbally, and the verbal side of things can often be whatever they know will hurt their target the most, even if it's something they'd never say and don't even believe themselves. It's the logical extreme of 'hitting below the belt.'



When I was a teenager (12-16) and a frequent victim of bullying, this happened a few times. I said (screamed) absolutely horrific things that still eat at me 25 years later, and that frankly were major catalysts toward my turning into a well-adjusted adult. It was never anything racist, but I can't 100% say that it couldn't have been if any of the people involved hadn't been white.



That said, this entire argument is sort of beside the point, because if Hendo (against whom no allegations have actually been made, remember) could hit that level of rage because of a bad penalty call, he'd need serious therapy anyway.



Again... nope. Not everyone goes to this stuff as not everyone is the same, seen absolute blind rage before, lost my temper hugely to the point i've not recognised the person I was in that moment before but there are things I would flat out not do no matter what and I say that having been in some backed into a corner situations, some of which involved racism and to pretend it's just that you haven't been truly angry is quite ridiculous because where is the line then? I've been on the receiving end of racist abuse more than enough times to categorically tell anyone and everyone I would never subject anyone else to it regardless of how angry I was. To be honest, blind rage is a cop out that allows for anyone to racially abuse someone, perfect defence.... 'yeah I called you the N word but you know, blind rage and all that, didn't know what I was doing'. Pretty sure most of the people on here wouldn't do a large number of things and could guarantee you they wouldn't do that, being backed into a corner isn't making you do something so heinous to someone unless you have some serious issues you need to deal with regarding control. I've been in a hell of a lot of dangerous and vulnerable positions and yet my minds never taken me to quick, racially abuse them... can guarantee it's not going to happen either, nothing to do with not having being truly angry, ridiculous suggestion which hints at us all being the same in a situation where you lose your temper. It's like the stupid justification for cheating where people suggest, we would all do it, it's just a case of whether you think you'll get caught or having the right opportunity, absolute bullshit, your experiences in life go a huge way to deciding what you would do in a multitude of situations... prime example, racially abusing someone.I agree with the people on here who have pointed to Artetas comments, not his biggest fan but I can't see him brushing aside this racial abuse accusation with his what happens on the pitch comments. I'd be extremely disappointed in Henderson had he done that and never see him the same, but I just cant imagine him having said something racist