Just for the record, I absolutely, absolutely am not saying it's an excuse, or justified, or anything at all close to that. Saying something racist in a blind rage is no better than in any other circumstance, and it would deserve the same consequences. I just think that it's impossible for most people to completely rule out their own capacity for it.
Sorry, I meant to add something like "but I know we all experience anger in different ways" after that.
Ive been on the receiving end of vicious racism all my life. When I used to come to Anfield in the late 80s I got plenty of racist abuse (verbal and physical) from fellow kopites. My parents couldnt understand why I would still go to games, but I saw it as MY club, the one I loved.
I remember an away game at Coventry where David James was in goal and someone whacked him on the head
the scouser behind me shouted get the fk up, get the fk up, n****** dont get sore heads.
Unfortunately Ive also experienced it recently, walking with my son to the match and by the anfield road end a couple of blokes walking past my 11 year old son (quite big guys wearing our home shirt) called him a f****** p*** for absolutely no reason. My son was confused and asked me why would Liverpool fans do that as they support Mo Salah.
My response and view is that it is what it is - scum exists in society and our fan base is a cross section of society (the good and bad).
Also I absolutely commend the guys coming out on this thread with an honest assessment of what they would say when they are very angry, its better than hearing Im not racist, my best friend is a colour tv! Only through talking about it honestly will we ever understand the impact it can have on the receiver. I understand some people grasp at whatever they can in the heat of the moment to hurt someone, but perhaps they can also change moving forwards.
For now, Im sick to death about hearing the word racism - FA need to investigate and resolve as a matter of urgency. Not fair on the club, fans or players.