Jordan Henderson

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12360 on: Yesterday at 04:51:07 pm »
Quote from: MPowerYNWA on Yesterday at 01:45:07 pm
I wouldnt ever use racist language, irrespective of how angry I may be.
Quote from: keano7 on Yesterday at 02:02:11 pm
Colourful language yes but racist language? Absolutely not. Even if I was really pissed off in the heat of the moment I would never resort to that. Anyone who would Id a racist. It should never cross your mind.
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 02:30:12 pm
Sorry but nope, nope and nope again.

Pressure doesnt make you utter racist terms to someone at all. Can categorically state I wouldnt dream of racially abusing someone regardless of the situation, pressure or not, never have, never would and its worrying something like being angry is used as a potential factor for whether someone would use that kind of language, its bizarre to do something so disgusting out of being angry.

Saying we just dont know how we will react when under pressure isnt correct, angry or not using racist terms or anything else along those kinds of abusive lines is a choice no matter how people want to dress it up. You have to have the thought about someone based on something like their skin colour in the first place to say it

My first reaction to these comments is "here are some folks who've never been truly angry." As in, out-of-control, red-mist angry. I'm sure you all genuinely believe that you couldn't do something like that, and I'm also 99.9% sure that you never will, but the capability is absolutely within anyone. When a person reaches a breaking point and they've exhausted all other avenues and feel backed into a corner, they tend to either lash out physically or verbally, and the verbal side of things can often be whatever they know will hurt their target the most, even if it's something they'd never say and don't even believe themselves. It's the logical extreme of 'hitting below the belt.'

When I was a teenager (12-16) and a frequent victim of bullying, this happened a few times. I said (screamed) absolutely horrific things that still eat at me 25 years later, and that frankly were major catalysts toward my turning into a well-adjusted adult. It was never anything racist, but I can't 100% say that it couldn't have been if any of the people involved hadn't been white.

That said, this entire argument is sort of beside the point, because if Hendo (against whom no allegations have actually been made, remember) could hit that level of rage because of a bad penalty call, he'd need serious therapy anyway.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12361 on: Yesterday at 05:06:25 pm »
Quote from: cptrios on Yesterday at 04:51:07 pm
My first reaction to these comments is "here are some folks who've never been truly angry." As in, out-of-control, red-mist angry. I'm sure you all genuinely believe that you couldn't do something like that, and I'm also 99.9% sure that you never will, but the capability is absolutely within anyone. When a person reaches a breaking point and they've exhausted all other avenues and feel backed into a corner, they tend to either lash out physically or verbally, and the verbal side of things can often be whatever they know will hurt their target the most, even if it's something they'd never say and don't even believe themselves. It's the logical extreme of 'hitting below the belt.'

When I was a teenager (12-16) and a frequent victim of bullying, this happened a few times. I said (screamed) absolutely horrific things that still eat at me 25 years later, and that frankly were major catalysts toward my turning into a well-adjusted adult. It was never anything racist, but I can't 100% say that it couldn't have been if any of the people involved hadn't been white.

That said, this entire argument is sort of beside the point, because if Hendo (against whom no allegations have actually been made, remember) could hit that level of rage because of a bad penalty call, he'd need serious therapy anyway.

Again... nope. Not everyone goes to this stuff as not everyone is the same, seen absolute blind rage before, lost my temper hugely to the point i've not recognised the person I was in that moment before but there are things I would flat out not do no matter what and I say that having been in some backed into a corner situations, some of which involved racism and to pretend it's just that you haven't been truly angry is quite ridiculous because where is the line then? I've been on the receiving end of racist abuse more than enough times to categorically tell anyone and everyone I would never subject anyone else to it regardless of how angry I was. To be honest, blind rage is a cop out that allows for anyone to racially abuse someone, perfect defence.... 'yeah I called you the N word but you know, blind rage and all that, didn't know what I was doing'. Pretty sure most of the people on here wouldn't do a large number of things and could guarantee you they wouldn't do that, being backed into a corner isn't making you do something so heinous to someone unless you have some serious issues you need to deal with regarding control. I've been in a hell of a lot of dangerous and vulnerable positions and yet my minds never taken me to quick, racially abuse them... can guarantee it's not going to happen either, nothing to do with not having being truly angry, ridiculous suggestion which hints at us all being the same in a situation where you lose your temper. It's like the stupid justification for cheating where people suggest, we would all do it, it's just a case of whether you think you'll get caught or having the right opportunity, absolute bullshit, your experiences in life go a huge way to deciding what you would do in a multitude of situations... prime example, racially abusing someone.

/

I agree with the people on here who have pointed to Artetas comments, not his biggest fan but I can't see him brushing aside this racial abuse accusation with his what happens on the pitch comments. I'd be extremely disappointed in Henderson had he done that and never see him the same, but I just cant imagine him having said something racist
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 05:10:10 pm by RyanBabel19 »
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12362 on: Yesterday at 05:12:14 pm »
Some of you clearly haven't done any safeguarding training. You can know someone and they can still be capable of awful things which would shock you, and if you're ever involved in protecting children or vulnerable adults it's very important you accept that and live in light of it. So yes, it's entirely possible Henderson is capable of awful things despite what we've seen of him. Especially as none of us even know him personally.

That said, this very clearly wasn't racist, Arteta's response makes that clear. Plus whatever Henderson is like behind 'closed doors' he's always been a consummate professional, and I can't see him blowing that over a nothing argument with an Arsenal player.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12363 on: Yesterday at 05:17:18 pm »
Thing is if it is not racist, like the majority of us surly believe he would never do that, then Arsenal, Gabriel, FA or whoever should come out at least and state that it is not racist remarks they are investigating. All well and good people in the know thinking it will be fine and will get sorted eventually, but in the meantime Henderson has that hanging over him while the mutants and pond life of the world try and burn him at the steak.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12364 on: Yesterday at 05:31:50 pm »
Quote from: cptrios on Yesterday at 04:51:07 pm
My first reaction to these comments is "here are some folks who've never been truly angry." As in, out-of-control, red-mist angry. I'm sure you all genuinely believe that you couldn't do something like that, and I'm also 99.9% sure that you never will, but the capability is absolutely within anyone. When a person reaches a breaking point and they've exhausted all other avenues and feel backed into a corner, they tend to either lash out physically or verbally, and the verbal side of things can often be whatever they know will hurt their target the most, even if it's something they'd never say and don't even believe themselves. It's the logical extreme of 'hitting below the belt.'

When I was a teenager (12-16) and a frequent victim of bullying, this happened a few times. I said (screamed) absolutely horrific things that still eat at me 25 years later, and that frankly were major catalysts toward my turning into a well-adjusted adult. It was never anything racist, but I can't 100% say that it couldn't have been if any of the people involved hadn't been white.

That said, this entire argument is sort of beside the point, because if Hendo (against whom no allegations have actually been made, remember) could hit that level of rage because of a bad penalty call, he'd need serious therapy anyway.

you can't say 'here are some folks who've never been truly angry' - that's a sweeping statement - you don't know what we've been through

you mention you were bullied - sorry to hear that - but that in itself sounds like you had some awful issues to deal with that would intensify your anger - but do not label us all the same as you
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12365 on: Yesterday at 05:41:35 pm »
Other rumour going round is he called Gabriel a rapist as he was allegedly the player arrested for rape earlier on this year.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12366 on: Yesterday at 05:45:17 pm »
Quote from: lfcred1976 on Yesterday at 05:41:35 pm
Other rumour going round is he called Gabriel a rapist as he was allegedly the player arrested for rape earlier on this year.

Let's keep the twitter rumours away from this thread and don't give any credence to those currently making up stories to suit whichever agenda they support. We need to wait and see on this.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12367 on: Yesterday at 05:47:57 pm »
If there's no actual news out there could we drop the speculation.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12368 on: Yesterday at 06:17:09 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 05:06:25 pm
Again... nope. Not everyone goes to this stuff as not everyone is the same, seen absolute blind rage before, lost my temper hugely to the point i've not recognised the person I was in that moment before but there are things I would flat out not do no matter what and I say that having been in some backed into a corner situations, some of which involved racism and to pretend it's just that you haven't been truly angry is quite ridiculous because where is the line then? I've been on the receiving end of racist abuse more than enough times to categorically tell anyone and everyone I would never subject anyone else to it regardless of how angry I was. To be honest, blind rage is a cop out that allows for anyone to racially abuse someone, perfect defence.... 'yeah I called you the N word but you know, blind rage and all that, didn't know what I was doing'. Pretty sure most of the people on here wouldn't do a large number of things and could guarantee you they wouldn't do that, being backed into a corner isn't making you do something so heinous to someone unless you have some serious issues you need to deal with regarding control. I've been in a hell of a lot of dangerous and vulnerable positions and yet my minds never taken me to quick, racially abuse them... can guarantee it's not going to happen either, nothing to do with not having being truly angry, ridiculous suggestion which hints at us all being the same in a situation where you lose your temper. It's like the stupid justification for cheating where people suggest, we would all do it, it's just a case of whether you think you'll get caught or having the right opportunity, absolute bullshit, your experiences in life go a huge way to deciding what you would do in a multitude of situations... prime example, racially abusing someone.

Just for the record, I absolutely, absolutely am not saying it's an excuse, or justified, or anything at all close to that. Saying something racist in a blind rage is no better than in any other circumstance, and it would deserve the same consequences. I just think that it's impossible for most people to completely rule out their own capacity for it.

Quote from: liverbloke on Yesterday at 05:31:50 pm
you can't say 'here are some folks who've never been truly angry' - that's a sweeping statement - you don't know what we've been through

you mention you were bullied - sorry to hear that - but that in itself sounds like you had some awful issues to deal with that would intensify your anger - but do not label us all the same as you

Sorry, I meant to add something like "but I know we all experience anger in different ways" after that.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12369 on: Yesterday at 06:30:53 pm »
I dont wish to tell anyone what to do, or belittle peoples contributions, but have you ever tried just ignoring things until the facts come out. Not reading what Terry in Northampton has to think about stuff he knows nothing about. Just getting on with your life and then having an opinion based on evidence when its presented? Its so much more peaceful for the old noggin. I had no idea about any of this until coming on here today and now its given me a headache. And theres a circular conversation going on about absolutely nothing and everything. Completely ignoring the media and social media when it comes to football (and most things) was one of the best decisions I ever made.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12370 on: Yesterday at 07:07:26 pm »
Quote from: Smudge on October 10, 2022, 12:38:45 pm
Why?

What an utter bellend.

Have a fucking word.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12371 on: Yesterday at 07:24:26 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Yesterday at 05:17:18 pm
Thing is if it is not racist, like the majority of us surly believe he would never do that, then Arsenal, Gabriel, FA or whoever should come out at least and state that it is not racist remarks they are investigating. All well and good people in the know thinking it will be fine and will get sorted eventually, but in the meantime Henderson has that hanging over him while the mutants and pond life of the world try and burn him at the steak.

Problem is it sets a dangerous precedent - by saying it isnt racism means the next incident, if they dont do the same, people will know its racism relatedif you see what I mean!
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12372 on: Yesterday at 07:31:00 pm »

FFS just let the story come out in the wash
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12373 on: Yesterday at 07:38:32 pm »
Quote from: cptrios on Yesterday at 06:17:09 pm
Just for the record, I absolutely, absolutely am not saying it's an excuse, or justified, or anything at all close to that. Saying something racist in a blind rage is no better than in any other circumstance, and it would deserve the same consequences. I just think that it's impossible for most people to completely rule out their own capacity for it.

Sorry, I meant to add something like "but I know we all experience anger in different ways" after that.

Ive been on the receiving end of vicious racism all my life. When I used to come to Anfield in the late 80s I got plenty of racist abuse (verbal and physical) from fellow kopites.  My parents couldnt understand why I would still go to games, but I saw it as MY club, the one I loved.

I remember an away game at Coventry where David James was in goal and someone whacked him on the headthe scouser behind me shouted get the fk up, get the fk up, n****** dont get sore heads.   

Unfortunately Ive also experienced it recently, walking with my son to the match and by the anfield road end a couple of blokes walking past my 11 year old son (quite big guys wearing our home shirt) called him a f****** p*** for absolutely no reason. My son was confused and asked me why would Liverpool fans do that as they support Mo Salah.   

My response and view is that it is what it is - scum exists in society and our fan base is a cross section of society (the good and bad).

Also I absolutely commend the guys coming out on this thread with an honest assessment of what they would say when they are very angry, its better than hearing Im not racist, my best friend is a colour tv! Only through talking about it honestly will we ever understand the impact it can have on the receiver. I understand some people grasp at whatever they can in the heat of the moment to hurt someone, but perhaps they can also change moving forwards.

For now, Im sick to death about hearing the word racism - FA need to investigate and resolve as a matter of urgency. Not fair on the club, fans or players.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12374 on: Yesterday at 09:23:43 pm »
I think as well it is a question of where you draw the line for racism.

There are plenty in our fanbase and around the country who will see no issue in an insult or shout that includes a person's nationality. Certainly in the Rafa years you'd hear the people around me in the ground always refer to players as "you fucking [German/Spanish/Italian etc] twat".

For me, I consider it to be wrong to do that - you are framing their nationality as part of the aggression and insult and therefore it is abuse with a national/racial connotation.

You don't need to use racist words (n word, p, word, c word etc) to be racist, just as you don't have to use certain terms to be homophobic or misogynistic.

You hurl abuse at someone and attach a descriptor the clearly identified a protected characteristic then that is abuse and I think that is what the poster above was indicating when they said you can find yourself saying things in the heat of the moment.

Obviously Henderson is innocent until proven guilty as last time I checked Twitter wasn't a court room or an arbitration meeting.

Also, since when did we become so fucking soft and obsessed with what other fans think of us? All this talk of being Liverpool and doing things our way and now it's "oooo bigdickarsenalfan26486 said Henderson is a racist cos of Firmino's expression! They will all tar us with the same brush". Who. Gives. A. Fuck!

They give us shit in the stadium then we just sing our hearts out and support our team and drown the fuckers out

Also to MPower's point - a friend of mine gets it frequently from our fans. He is Korean but lived in Southport since he was about 15 and has been a Liverpool fan some 30 years but to our fans in Madrid he was "the c... with a ticket off a proper local fan"
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12375 on: Yesterday at 09:40:51 pm »
Quote from: lfcred1976 on Yesterday at 05:41:35 pm
Other rumour going round is he called Gabriel a rapist as he was allegedly the player arrested for rape earlier on this year.

It wasn't Gabriel.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12376 on: Yesterday at 10:39:54 pm »
Sounds like a storm in a tea cup

FA chiefs are looking into the incident with Arsenal defender Gabriel at the end of the Gunners' 3-2 win over Liverpool on Sunday, with the Brazilian defender claiming he heard something on the pitch which led to him confronting Henderson.

Referee Michael Oliver informed both managers of the allegation at the time, and after talking to both players the official has presented his report to the FA.

There are suggestions that lip readers could be used to determine just what was said, while players near the incident are also set to be interviewed.

Tensions are believed to have eased between both sets of players after the match, and it isn't yet clear if the FA will take the matter further.

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12377 on: Yesterday at 10:56:46 pm »
Quote from: MPowerYNWA on Yesterday at 10:39:54 pm
Sounds like a storm in a tea cup

FA chiefs are looking into the incident with Arsenal defender Gabriel at the end of the Gunners' 3-2 win over Liverpool on Sunday, with the Brazilian defender claiming he heard something on the pitch which led to him confronting Henderson.

Referee Michael Oliver informed both managers of the allegation at the time, and after talking to both players the official has presented his report to the FA.

There are suggestions that lip readers could be used to determine just what was said, while players near the incident are also set to be interviewed.

Tensions are believed to have eased between both sets of players after the match, and it isn't yet clear if the FA will take the matter further.

I hope someone on Twatter has pointed this out to that prick Rageh Omaar!
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12378 on: Yesterday at 10:59:07 pm »
Quote from: Elliemental on Yesterday at 09:40:51 pm
It wasn't Gabriel.

Hence the allegedly
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12379 on: Yesterday at 11:42:29 pm »
Quote from: lfcred1976 on Yesterday at 10:59:07 pm
Hence the allegedly

Yeah, no. "Allegedly" doesn't cut it with allegations like that. And just the simplest of Google searches will bring up the identity of the player involved in that shitstorm. I mean, Jesus wasn't even at Arsenal when all this went down.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12380 on: Yesterday at 11:46:33 pm »
Quote from: Elliemental on Yesterday at 11:42:29 pm
Yeah, no. "Allegedly" doesn't cut it with allegations like that. And just the simplest of Google searches will bring up the identity of the player involved in that shitstorm. I mean, Jesus wasn't even at Arsenal when all this went down.

Gabriel Magalhaes, not Gabriel Jesus. And I seen the searches. Ex Atletico player if to be believed.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12381 on: Yesterday at 11:50:18 pm »
15 minutes on the right wing did this.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12382 on: Yesterday at 11:50:31 pm »
Hendo 100% knows what he says and does on the pitch, how many times have we seen him have a proper go at the ref without even getting a card for it.  There is no way he would even contemplate saying anything racist/personal, it's not in him, he's not a racist, so this bullshit should be put to bed now.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12383 on: Today at 12:03:12 am »
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 05:47:57 pm
If there's no actual news out there could we drop the speculation.

There is no news mate, just end this nonsense.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12384 on: Today at 12:16:43 pm »
Quote from: JonnyCigarettes® on Yesterday at 11:50:18 pm
15 minutes on the right wing did this.
Took me a second, very clever sir.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12385 on: Today at 12:17:57 pm »
Quote from: JonnyCigarettes® on Yesterday at 11:50:18 pm
15 minutes on the right wing did this.

Haha very good.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12386 on: Today at 01:48:32 pm »
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on Yesterday at 07:07:26 pm
What an utter bellend.

Have a fucking word.
Pardon?
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12387 on: Today at 01:49:51 pm »
Quote from: Smudge on Today at 01:48:32 pm
Pardon?

Why are you pretending you don;t know what you said was that of an utter dickhead?
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12388 on: Today at 02:03:16 pm »
So, getting on for 72 hours and still nothing.  The likelihood is that there wasn't anything for the FA to investigate and we'll hear nothing more.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12389 on: Today at 02:24:02 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 02:03:16 pm
So, getting on for 72 hours and still nothing.  The likelihood is that there wasn't anything for the FA to investigate and we'll hear nothing more.

To be fair with the FAs lack of competence they probably haven't opened the email match report yet.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12390 on: Today at 02:36:35 pm »
Quote from: Smudge on Today at 01:48:32 pm
Pardon?

I think he's pointing out that you are a bellend because you want Henderson to have said something to Gabriel that would be worthy of getting him binned out of the club.

Should I make it clearer?
