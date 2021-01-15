Reads the ITV News every once in a while wearing his dads suit.
I'd be very very surprised if our captain has made a racist comment, based on what type of man he has shown himself to be.Forgive me if I am wrong but isn't there some kind of allegation* hanging over Thomas Partey that his manager might not ever want to reference in public? I don't know what it is but heard a reference to it on an Anfield Index podcast.*that's allegation btw, I know nothing of this player other than he seem pretty good and cost a far whack to Arsenal
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
Rageh Omar? Totally forgot he existed. Who's going to comment next - Matt Belgrano? Swampy?
You know what, I'm writing this here now and I'm going to put it in my signature and leave it there for the next 5 years, no matter how embarrassing it might or might not turn out to be: Jordan Henderson is going to be a fantastic player.
Absolute disgrace from Rageh Omaar.The photo he has used is from after Firmino and Tsimikas came over. Firmino was not there when anything was said.Here is a video of the incident - https://twitter.com/terryflewers/status/1579223339721105408?s=20&t=9rqcQwOeHnDHRXgWMQ6xOw
Its typical of the BS on social media. Look at Firminos face
.something bad must have been said. Its a blatant attempt to sow seeds of a story. It then gets shared all round the world and suddenly everyone believes the story.
I highly doubt arteta would partake in 'sweeping the comments under the carpet' in the way he did in his press conference if he'd been told one of his players was racially abused. likewise all the players and teammates involved. only time will confirm this I suppose, but seems highly likely these twitter speculations are baseless.someone mentioned the holgate thing - which was left to linger instead of being addressed i think. which reminded me that one of our players has been accused of something like that a couple of times before. obviously one is the suarez occasion, where a word related to race was agreed to have been used by all parties (with disagreements on intent and cultural context). but then there was george boateng who falsely accused nick barmby (and subsequently, backtracked at least) of saying something racist to explain away him scratching barmby's face.seems like liverpool players have disproportionally been involved in these apparently very rare situations (perhaps thats just my bias of supporting us showing through, and its happened elsewehre in the league without me noticiing)
Page created in 0.017 seconds with 23 queries.
[Server Load: 0.51]