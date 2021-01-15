Its typical of the BS on social media. Look at Firminos face .something bad must have been said. Its a blatant attempt to sow seeds of a story. It then gets shared all round the world and suddenly everyone believes the story.



And then, if this turns out to not have been an incident of racism, these same people will fan the conspiracy flames and say the media wont tell you the truth because Henderson plays for us, or for England, or whatever they want to say. Theyre not interested in the truth, and would somehow be happier if a man was racially abused in front of millions than if he wasnt. Its sad.