Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 08:02:53 pm
Reads the ITV News every once in a while wearing his dads suit.



Ha indeed. ITV news is a disgrace.
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 02:50:52 pm
I'd be very very surprised if our captain has made a racist comment, based on what type of man he has shown himself to be.

Forgive me if I am wrong but isn't there some kind of allegation* hanging over Thomas Partey that his manager might not ever want to reference in public? I don't know what it is but heard a reference to it on an Anfield Index podcast.

*that's allegation btw, I know nothing of this player other than he seem pretty good and cost a far whack to Arsenal
maybe he said something that rhymes with racist about one of the Arsenal players, no surprise that Arteta wouldn't want that little nugget from becoming more widely known given the fact that he's continued to play the person concerned after he knew about the incidents
Quote from: HARD AS HELL on Yesterday at 08:09:03 pm
Rageh Omar? Totally forgot he existed.
Who's going to comment next - Matt Belgrano? Swampy?

Seriously, you couldnt make it up
I was going to say that he called him a 'cuckolding c*nt' but then I typed 'Thomas Partey ex girlfriend' and then, well, you can come to your own conclusions about what he might have said. Certainly not something Partey wants attention drawn to....
My money's on the "he said something that sounded like a bad word in Portuguese" bet. I think we'd be hearing a lot more if it was something clear and/or worse. If I'm wrong, then he'd have to not only be a piece of crap but an idiot of colossal proportions.
Quote from: JonnyCigarettes® on Yesterday at 07:40:47 pm
Absolute disgrace from Rageh Omaar.

The photo he has used is from after Firmino and Tsimikas came over.  Firmino was not there when anything was said.

Here is a video of the incident - https://twitter.com/terryflewers/status/1579223339721105408?s=20&t=9rqcQwOeHnDHRXgWMQ6xOw

Rikes Rageh, that picture doesn't give me a scooby what Bobby thinks.
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 08:00:19 pm
Its typical of the BS on social media. Look at Firminos face.something bad must have been said. Its a blatant attempt to sow seeds of a story. It then gets shared all round the world and suddenly everyone believes the story.
And then, if this turns out to not have been an incident of racism, these same people will fan the conspiracy flames and say the media wont tell you the truth because Henderson plays for us, or for England, or whatever they want to say. Theyre not interested in the truth, and would somehow be happier if a man was racially abused in front of millions than if he wasnt. Its sad.
