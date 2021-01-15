Reads the ITV News every once in a while wearing his dads suit.
I'd be very very surprised if our captain has made a racist comment, based on what type of man he has shown himself to be.Forgive me if I am wrong but isn't there some kind of allegation* hanging over Thomas Partey that his manager might not ever want to reference in public? I don't know what it is but heard a reference to it on an Anfield Index podcast.*that's allegation btw, I know nothing of this player other than he seem pretty good and cost a far whack to Arsenal
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
Rageh Omar? Totally forgot he existed. Who's going to comment next - Matt Belgrano? Swampy?
You know what, I'm writing this here now and I'm going to put it in my signature and leave it there for the next 5 years, no matter how embarrassing it might or might not turn out to be: Jordan Henderson is going to be a fantastic player.
Absolute disgrace from Rageh Omaar.The photo he has used is from after Firmino and Tsimikas came over. Firmino was not there when anything was said.Here is a video of the incident - https://twitter.com/terryflewers/status/1579223339721105408?s=20&t=9rqcQwOeHnDHRXgWMQ6xOw
Page created in 0.014 seconds with 23 queries.
[Server Load: 1.77]