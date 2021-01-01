Can't personally believe Henderson would ever say anything like what is insinuated, if I was him, and presuming his innocence, I'd be wanting this sorted immediately with all the pond life dragging his name through the mud right now. Surely there is enough video out there for someone to have already lip-read what was said?
One of the reasons I am falling out of love for the game is this incessant rivalry and hatred that is getting worse each year. It used to be 'banter' but now people seem to use it as a way to blow off steam, throwing shit and hate around, getting enjoyment out of seeing another person dragged through the mud and egging on more action all because he plays for a rival club.