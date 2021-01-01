« previous next »
Offline Samie

  Re: Jordan Henderson
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,539
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12280 on: Today at 03:13:57 pm »
Quote from: Smudge on Today at 02:40:50 pm
Racism was not mentioned in my post

Either we're all stupid or you're a dumb S.O.B.
Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,065
  Re: Jordan Henderson
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12281 on: Today at 03:14:05 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 03:10:55 pm
Ive always liked you. Hang on, Im being sarcastic again.


;D
Offline Aldo1988

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 47
  Re: Jordan Henderson
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12282 on: Today at 03:16:24 pm »
Quote from: Smudge on Today at 02:40:50 pm
Racism was not mentioned in my post

What an absolute clown.  If not a racist comment, then what do you think he should have said to get him kicked out of the club?
Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,615
  Re: Jordan Henderson
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12283 on: Today at 03:18:13 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 01:43:53 pm
Hope that Rageh Omaar c*nt has deep pockets.

Why?
Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,389
  Re: Jordan Henderson
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12284 on: Today at 03:18:16 pm »
Quote from: Smudge on Today at 02:40:50 pm
Racism was not mentioned in my post

Never one to agree with the namecalling stuff on here but youre a c*nt, you know exactly what you were insinuating with that post and its fucking pathetic. Hope you get banned for that cowardly shite
Offline Aldo1988

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 47
  Re: Jordan Henderson
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12285 on: Today at 03:20:38 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 03:18:13 pm
Why?

He's the prick on Twatter insinuating that Hendo made a racist remark.
Online RedBec1993

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 365
  Re: Jordan Henderson
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12286 on: Today at 03:37:04 pm »
Having seen a few clips of the full incident it seemed like only the Brazilian players reacted on both teams.  Alisson and Firmino on ours, hes most likely called him a Brazilian c*nt* at the worst!

Xhaka was there too but hes always in the thick of anything.
Offline Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,539
  Re: Jordan Henderson
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12287 on: Today at 03:38:36 pm »
It must have been pretty bad, Gabriel Jesus looked on the verge of tears.
Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,816
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12288 on: Today at 03:39:40 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 03:38:36 pm
It must have been pretty bad, Gabriel Jesus looked on the verge of tears.

hahaha
Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,654
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12289 on: Today at 03:41:43 pm »
I highly doubt arteta would partake in 'sweeping the comments under the carpet' in the way he did in his press conference if he'd been told one of his players was racially abused. likewise all the players and teammates involved. only time will confirm this I suppose, but seems highly likely these twitter speculations are baseless.

someone mentioned the holgate thing - which was left to linger instead of being addressed i think. which reminded me that one of our players has been accused of something like that a couple of times before. obviously one is the suarez occasion, where a word related to race was agreed to have been used by all parties (with disagreements on intent and cultural context). but then there was george boateng who falsely accused nick barmby (and subsequently, backtracked at least) of saying something racist to explain away him scratching barmby's face.

seems like liverpool players have disproportionally been involved in these apparently very rare situations (perhaps thats just my bias of supporting us showing through, and its happened elsewehre in the league without me noticiing)
Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 99,451
  Re: Jordan Henderson
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12290 on: Today at 03:43:58 pm »
Think there was a Collymore v Harkness incident/complaint back in the late 90s in Collymores first season after leaving us when he was at Villa.
Online Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,200
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12291 on: Today at 04:03:34 pm »
Can't personally believe Henderson would ever say anything like what is insinuated, if I was him, and presuming his innocence, I'd be wanting this sorted immediately with all the pond life dragging his name through the mud right now. Surely there is enough video out there for someone to have already lip-read what was said?

One of the reasons I am falling out of love for the game is this incessant rivalry and hatred that is getting worse each year. It used to be 'banter' but now people seem to use it as a way to blow off steam, throwing shit and hate around, getting enjoyment out of seeing another person dragged through the mud and egging on more action all because he plays for a rival club.
Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,065
  Re: Jordan Henderson
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12292 on: Today at 04:03:43 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 03:38:36 pm
It must have been pretty bad, Gabriel Jesus looked on the verge of tears.

:lmao
Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,065
  Re: Jordan Henderson
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12293 on: Today at 04:04:48 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 03:37:04 pm
Having seen a few clips of the full incident it seemed like only the Brazilian players reacted on both teams.  Alisson and Firmino on ours, hes most likely called him a Brazilian c*nt* at the worst!


Maybe he said he doesn't agree with Bolsanaro's policies?
Offline markedasred

  • Knowing me, Knowing you... ahaaa!!! Resident Large Canine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,163
  Re: Jordan Henderson
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12294 on: Today at 04:15:00 pm »
I'm going to be the ministry of the bleeding obvious on this one and point out that we have an incident based on;
1.a Brazilian who has been in the country for about a year
2. having a discussion with a heavy accented Sunderland lad,
3. in a Stadium where I saw Bruce Springsteen 4 times and they were the worst acoustics of all the 20 or so venues I have heard him,
4. with shouty voiced gooners going at it full tilt.

How the fuck did Gabriel have a clear and obvious understanding of what was said off the cuff?
Online RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout. Head of the RAWK Vice Squad.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,024
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12295 on: Today at 04:16:06 pm »
Quote from: Smudge on Today at 02:40:50 pm
Racism was not mentioned in my post

pathetic
Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,046
  Re: Jordan Henderson
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12296 on: Today at 05:05:42 pm »
Doesnt look like hes said anything there was a load of pushing and it was mostly with Xakha

Im sure Twitter will do their bit as judge jury and executioner though

Arteta has got to be one of the spoiliest little shits out there. He wouldnt be sweeping that under the carpet
Offline alonsoisared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,933
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12297 on: Today at 05:12:54 pm »
Partey doesn't look like he's near them when it happened. But it does look like Henderson is saying "but he is, he fucking is" over and over. God knows what happened. I find it hard to believe that he would've said anything racist given his character. Let's see what happens.  I also would've thought if it was that controversial it would've come out in the papers last night, or the players would've taken to twitter.
Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,245
  Re: Jordan Henderson
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12298 on: Today at 05:18:12 pm »
I'd imagine it's related to Partey, which would make sense considering Arteta's trying to sweep it under the rug.
Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 99,451
  Re: Jordan Henderson
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12299 on: Today at 05:33:49 pm »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 05:12:54 pm
Partey doesn't look like he's near them when it happened. But it does look like Henderson is saying "but he is, he fucking is" over and over. God knows what happened. I find it hard to believe that he would've said anything racist given his character. Let's see what happens.  I also would've thought if it was that controversial it would've come out in the papers last night, or the players would've taken to twitter.

As I said before, it could also apply perfectly validly to him calling Jesus a cheat, given hed just won the penalty. But thats not really worthy of reporting.
Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Re: Jordan Henderson
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12300 on: Today at 05:38:34 pm »
Look if it was a racist remark you can bet your arse that the papers and the Arsenal players involved would've been all over social media on this.

Like the rumours are saying it's probably to do with Partey and the rape allegations.
Online MPowerYNWA

  • No new LFC topics
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 393
  Re: Jordan Henderson
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12301 on: Today at 05:45:47 pm »
It wasnt a racist remark, it was made against Partey re allegations from his ex.

 -Klopp broke out into a smile when the ref was talking to him and Arteta
- Arteta brushed it off
- Henderson is not that type of person

Online StevoHimself

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 930
  Re: Jordan Henderson
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12302 on: Today at 06:03:37 pm »
Quote from: markedasred on Today at 04:15:00 pm
I'm going to be the ministry of the bleeding obvious on this one and point out that we have an incident based on;
1.a Brazilian who has been in the country for about a year
2. having a discussion with a heavy accented Sunderland lad,
3. in a Stadium where I saw Bruce Springsteen 4 times and they were the worst acoustics of all the 20 or so venues I have heard him,
4. with shouty voiced gooners going at it full tilt.

How the fuck did Gabriel have a clear and obvious understanding of what was said off the cuff?

fs seeing Arctic Monkeys there next year and we're already basically sitting on that big clock they have.
Online Bend It Like Aurelio

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,552
  Re: Jordan Henderson
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12303 on: Today at 06:05:49 pm »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 05:12:54 pm
Partey doesn't look like he's near them when it happened. But it does look like Henderson is saying "but he is, he fucking is" over and over. God knows what happened. I find it hard to believe that he would've said anything racist given his character. Let's see what happens.  I also would've thought if it was that controversial it would've come out in the papers last night, or the players would've taken to twitter.

I also think the players themselves are probably party to a lot more inside information that we dont know about from the outside. Seeing that Henderson is in the PL captains fraternity, and considering his social justice streak, I wont be surprised that he probably wanted to punch his face in long ago.
Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,446
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12304 on: Today at 06:26:44 pm »
Quote from: MPowerYNWA on Today at 05:45:47 pm
It wasnt a racist remark, it was made against Partey re allegations from his ex.

 -Klopp broke out into a smile when the ref was talking to him and Arteta
- Arteta brushed it off
- Henderson is not that type of person



Seems the most likely but let's not state it like it's a fact.
Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,596
  Re: Jordan Henderson
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12305 on: Today at 06:42:49 pm »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 05:12:54 pm
Partey doesn't look like he's near them when it happened. But it does look like Henderson is saying "but he is, he fucking is" over and over. God knows what happened. I find it hard to believe that he would've said anything racist given his character. Let's see what happens.  I also would've thought if it was that controversial it would've come out in the papers last night, or the players would've taken to twitter.

Could have just called him a cheat or something. He was fuming over the pen.

If it's what's been suggested it's no wonder Arsenal would want to keep what was said quiet.
Online stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,522
  Re: Jordan Henderson
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12306 on: Today at 06:56:29 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 04:03:34 pm
Can't personally believe Henderson would ever say anything like what is insinuated, if I was him, and presuming his innocence, I'd be wanting this sorted immediately with all the pond life dragging his name through the mud right now. Surely there is enough video out there for someone to have already lip-read what was said?

One of the reasons I am falling out of love for the game is this incessant rivalry and hatred that is getting worse each year. It used to be 'banter' but now people seem to use it as a way to blow off steam, throwing shit and hate around, getting enjoyment out of seeing another person dragged through the mud and egging on more action all because he plays for a rival club.

Yes its the utter hatred that some fans have and the bile that comes out of their mouths. The sign-on shit and the use of the name dippers is said with such venom that its often funny. Its said in a way that dehumanises people.

The same people are baying for blood and use phrases like what do you expect from the dippers. They want to hear that Henderson is guilty of racism before they have any data. Social media loves flaming the fire and whips these people up into a frenzy.

Id rather leave it to both clubs to sort out what to do rather than the fake trials by media.
Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,615
  Re: Jordan Henderson
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12307 on: Today at 07:02:18 pm »
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Today at 03:20:38 pm
He's the prick on Twatter insinuating that Hendo made a racist remark.

Thanks for that.

Another reason not to engage in Twitter.
Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,935
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12308 on: Today at 07:05:37 pm »
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Today at 03:20:38 pm
He's the prick on Twatter insinuating that Hendo made a racist remark.

Hes also a news editor for ITV which makes it a lot, lot worse than the classic finished club brigade that fanbase attracts.
Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 99,451
  Re: Jordan Henderson
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12309 on: Today at 07:06:28 pm »
Keep seeing so many shite football accounts groping up
On Twitter and Facebook. Who subscribes to all that shit.
Online JonnyCigarettes®

  • Airfix salesman (rumoured to be training a secret wankfest monkey arsegravy army)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,150
  Re: Jordan Henderson
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12310 on: Today at 07:40:47 pm »
Absolute disgrace from Rageh Omaar.

This is after Firmino and Tsimikas came over.  Firmino was not there when anything was said.

Here is a video of the incident - https://twitter.com/terryflewers/status/1579223339721105408?s=20&t=9rqcQwOeHnDHRXgWMQ6xOw
Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,883
  Re: Jordan Henderson
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12311 on: Today at 07:44:36 pm »
Quote from: Smudge on Today at 02:40:50 pm
Racism was not mentioned in my post


Only because you're a disingenuous coward who lacks the balls to come straight out with it.
Online stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,522
  Re: Jordan Henderson
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12312 on: Today at 07:45:28 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 07:06:28 pm
Keep seeing so many shite football accounts groping up
On Twitter and Facebook. Who subscribes to all that shit.

I limit FB to family and friends. I try to avoid Twitter like the plague. Best thing is to limit use of social media and then you wont worry who says what.
Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 99,451
  Re: Jordan Henderson
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12313 on: Today at 07:48:37 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 07:45:28 pm
I limit FB to family and friends. I try to avoid Twitter like the plague. Best thing is to limit use of social media and then you wont worry who says what.

Im not worried, just wonder who creates all this shite, and why it shows up.
Online stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,522
  Re: Jordan Henderson
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12314 on: Today at 07:54:49 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 07:48:37 pm
Im not worried, just wonder who creates all this shite, and why it shows up.

Have you any examples as I honestly dont go looking? Lots of people want the attention and the shallow fame they get on social media. Theyll be the first to start spreading rumours and generally have some weird views.
Offline Layer 2

  • But Hicks Is Still A Wanker
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 534
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12315 on: Today at 07:59:33 pm »
Where the fuck has Raggey Omar been since 2003 and he crawls out the woodwork over this?
Online stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,522
  Re: Jordan Henderson
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12316 on: Today at 08:00:19 pm »
Quote from: JonnyCigarettes® on Today at 07:40:47 pm
Absolute disgrace from Rageh Omaar.

This is after Firmino and Tsimikas came over.  Firmino was not there when anything was said.

Here is a video of the incident - https://twitter.com/terryflewers/status/1579223339721105408?s=20&t=9rqcQwOeHnDHRXgWMQ6xOw


Its typical of the BS on social media. Look at Firminos face.something bad must have been said. Its a blatant attempt to sow seeds of a story. It then gets shared all round the world and suddenly everyone believes the story.
Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,129
  Re: Jordan Henderson
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12317 on: Today at 08:02:51 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 08:00:19 pm
Its typical of the BS on social media. Look at Firminos face.something bad must have been said. Its a blatant attempt to sow seeds of a story. It then gets shared all round the world and suddenly everyone believes the story.

Its exactly why they should have kept it quiet, until a decision was made as to whether it needs to go further or not.
Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 99,451
  Re: Jordan Henderson
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12318 on: Today at 08:02:53 pm »
Quote from: Layer 2 on Today at 07:59:33 pm
Where the fuck has Raggey Omar been since 2003 and he crawls out the woodwork over this?

Reads the ITV News every once in a while wearing his dads suit.

