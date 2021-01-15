Mane came out on the 2nd of June and made it public that he was off. We then negotiated simultaneously with Bayern and Benfica and concluded negotiations on consecutive days.



During that period in between Mane stating he was off and us signing Darwin we gave Milner a new deal.



Mane going public for me shifted our priorities from midfield to attack. That intensified with Jota getting injured and Mo not signing a new deal at that stage.



Once it was clear where our budget was going then it made sense to give Milner a one year deal. It also made sense to not look for a Hendo replacement.



For me we had two choices either spread the budget thinly on a number of positions or bring in quality. Doing the latter meant keeping faith with Milner and Hendo.



That isn't sentiment but a conscious decision on how to use our £10m net spend.



I think this is the root of it. Like it or not, there is a limited amount to what the club is going to spend based on what they consider sound business practices. As fans we've love if they spent to the gills every season, but our owners are in it to win AND be profitable and not just one or the other.They took a gamble and it appears that it's not going to pay off. Feel they were betting on their players in their 30s NOT all showing their age at the exact same time. Now, in hindsight we may say that was a stupid decision, but clubs in all sports take these gambles all the time and I don't think it was a foolish risk to take. I don't think the owners do things without some forethought and I'm sure there were internal debates about how to move forward. I also think they probably realized that the plan to not freshen up the midfield could go south in a big way if they had some bad luck. Sadly, it appears that not only have a couple of our older players lost a step or two from last season to this, but perhaps every single one of them has. I have to believe in the grand scheme, this was a pretty unlikely scenario to happen even it appears from an Oct 2022 perspective that it was certain to happen.