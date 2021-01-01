« previous next »
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12120 on: Today at 01:11:01 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 12:48:36 pm
*Shrugs*

Irrelevant really. Maybe we had absolutely no interest in him whatsoever, Millie still signed his extension a good week or two before we signed Darwin. So even if there was literally only £64 million to spend in the summer, the money was there for a midfielder and we chose to use it elsewhere (not my opinion, I'm pretty sure we just chose not to pursue another one)

We didn't have a spare £64m rattling around in the coffers that we could have used for a midfield player.

We had a Net spend of around £8m according to transfermarket.

The Nunez money largely came from fees for Mane, Minamino and freeing up the wages of Origi. As soon as we were losing three forwards then another forward became the priority. Especially considering Mo looked like he was off.

As usual player sales were largely funding player acquisitions. For me that meant we couldn't replace Hendo and why we gave Milner a new deal.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12121 on: Today at 02:13:03 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 01:11:01 pm
We didn't have a spare £64m rattling around in the coffers that we could have used for a midfield player.

We had a Net spend of around £8m according to transfermarket.

The Nunez money largely came from fees for Mane, Minamino and freeing up the wages of Origi. As soon as we were losing three forwards then another forward became the priority. Especially considering Mo looked like he was off.

As usual player sales were largely funding player acquisitions. For me that meant we couldn't replace Hendo and why we gave Milner a new deal.

Couldn't give a toss where the money came from, what you think our budget was, whatever. Genuinely, in the nicest way possible. It doesn't matter.

Milner signed a new contract on the 7th of June (I suspect not randomly, would have been discussed for a good while before)

We signed Nunez on the 13th of June. For £64 million.

So your assertion that 'there wasn't any money for a midfielder' doesn't stack up, on any level. There was, clearly. We chose to use it elsewhere. We weren't 'stuck' with Milner, we chose to keep him.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12122 on: Today at 02:42:07 pm »
Don't even know what you two are arguing about anymore or why you both just don't ignore each other
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12123 on: Today at 03:01:20 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 02:13:03 pm
Couldn't give a toss where the money came from, what you think our budget was, whatever. Genuinely, in the nicest way possible. It doesn't matter.

Milner signed a new contract on the 7th of June (I suspect not randomly, would have been discussed for a good while before)

We signed Nunez on the 13th of June. For £64 million.

So your assertion that 'there wasn't any money for a midfielder' doesn't stack up, on any level. There was, clearly. We chose to use it elsewhere. We weren't 'stuck' with Milner, we chose to keep him.

Mane came out on the 2nd of June and made it public that he was off. We then negotiated simultaneously with Bayern and Benfica and concluded negotiations on consecutive days.

During that period in between Mane stating he was off and us signing Darwin we gave Milner a new deal.

Mane going public for me shifted our priorities from midfield to attack. That intensified with Jota getting injured and Mo not signing a new deal at that stage.

Once it was clear where our budget was going then it made sense to give Milner a one year deal. It also made sense to not look for a Hendo replacement.

For me we had two choices either spread the budget thinly on a number of positions or bring in quality. Doing the latter meant keeping faith with Milner and Hendo.

That isn't sentiment but a conscious decision on how to use our £10m net spend.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12124 on: Today at 04:24:40 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 03:01:20 pm
Mane came out on the 2nd of June and made it public that he was off. We then negotiated simultaneously with Bayern and Benfica and concluded negotiations on consecutive days.

During that period in between Mane stating he was off and us signing Darwin we gave Milner a new deal.

Mane going public for me shifted our priorities from midfield to attack. That intensified with Jota getting injured and Mo not signing a new deal at that stage.

Once it was clear where our budget was going then it made sense to give Milner a one year deal. It also made sense to not look for a Hendo replacement.

For me we had two choices either spread the budget thinly on a number of positions or bring in quality. Doing the latter meant keeping faith with Milner and Hendo.

That isn't sentiment but a conscious decision on how to use our £10m net spend.

I think this is the root of it.  Like it or not, there is a limited amount to what the club is going to spend based on what they consider sound business practices.  As fans we've love if they spent to the gills every season, but our owners are in it to win AND be profitable and not just one or the other. 

They took a gamble and it appears that it's not going to pay off.  Feel they were betting on their players in their 30s NOT all showing their age at the exact same time.  Now, in hindsight we may say that was a stupid decision, but clubs in all sports take these gambles all the time and I don't think it was a foolish risk to take.  I don't think the owners do things without some forethought and I'm sure there were internal debates about how to move forward.  I also think they probably realized that the plan to not freshen up the midfield could go south in a big way if they had some bad luck.  Sadly, it appears that not only have a couple of our older players lost a step or two from last season to this, but perhaps every single one of them has.  I have to believe in the grand scheme, this was a pretty unlikely scenario to happen even it appears from an Oct 2022 perspective that it was certain to happen.   
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12125 on: Today at 04:58:18 pm »
Again, we had the choice. If we're even going with the most negative option, which is we could only afford either Tchouameni or Nunez, we still had a choice. We sold Minamino about a month after we signed Nunez, so we could quite conceivably have kept him instead and signed a midfielder and then tried to get an attacker late on.

What actually seems far more likely is that we wanted a big window with two 'game changers' in Tchouameni and Nunez. We couldn't get Tchouameni, cracked on with Nunez and decided there weren't any other game changing CMs we could get....and then hit the panic button late on when the injuries started racking up. I mean there are semi-reliable reports we chucked £80 million odd at Real for Valverde late on in the window, so the idea that Nunez 'was our budget' really is a bit...silly.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12126 on: Today at 05:39:19 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 04:58:18 pm
Again, we had the choice. If we're even going with the most negative option, which is we could only afford either Tchouameni or Nunez, we still had a choice. We sold Minamino about a month after we signed Nunez, so we could quite conceivably have kept him instead and signed a midfielder and then tried to get an attacker late on.

What actually seems far more likely is that we wanted a big window with two 'game changers' in Tchouameni and Nunez. We couldn't get Tchouameni, cracked on with Nunez and decided there weren't any other game changing CMs we could get....and then hit the panic button late on when the injuries started racking up. I mean there are semi-reliable reports we chucked £80 million odd at Real for Valverde late on in the window, so the idea that Nunez 'was our budget' really is a bit...silly.

Tchouaméni was only ever an option if Madrid spent their budget on Mbappe.
