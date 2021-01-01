Again, we had the choice. If we're even going with the most negative option, which is we could only afford either Tchouameni or Nunez, we still had a choice. We sold Minamino about a month after we signed Nunez, so we could quite conceivably have kept him instead and signed a midfielder and then tried to get an attacker late on.
What actually seems far more likely is that we wanted a big window with two 'game changers' in Tchouameni and Nunez. We couldn't get Tchouameni, cracked on with Nunez and decided there weren't any other game changing CMs we could get....and then hit the panic button late on when the injuries started racking up. I mean there are semi-reliable reports we chucked £80 million odd at Real for Valverde late on in the window, so the idea that Nunez 'was our budget' really is a bit...silly.