Author Topic: Jordan Henderson

Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,293
  • JFT 97
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12080 on: Yesterday at 07:12:13 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 07:00:57 pm
Just so were clear Al, because this is a debate about there being no room for sentiment in football., you want to use those three players as examples? Lallana, who we extended the contract of just so he could be here when we won the league knowing hed never play. And Milner, who has had another extension despite most thinking hes done at this level? Fair. Even you dont usually make it that easy :)

I replied to a post of yours in which you  posted about whether Klopp was a ruthless manager who just drops players.

You have then talked about contract renewals. Sorry but Klopp picks the team. I have given examples of some of Klopps favourite players who he stopped picking week in week out.

Henderson has a contract so we couldn't force him out even if we wanted to. Personally I think if he had better options than Henderson then he wouldn't have a moment's hesitation in picking someone else.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,738
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12081 on: Yesterday at 07:16:04 pm »
What are we even arguing about anymore??

Did we make a mistake not adding to the midfield the last few years with younger players (that fit our profile)? Yes
Did we make a mistake in continuing to rely on the availability of oft-injured midfielders again this year? Yes
Did we make a mistake in not considering a midfielder asap after Tchouameni went to Madrid? Probably.

Is there much that can be done right now? No.
Logged

Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,632
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12082 on: Yesterday at 07:57:11 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 07:03:45 pm
You’ve got an ever increasingly bad habit of launching yourself into something without actually reading. No. I take issue with ‘you can’t have sentiment if you want to remain at the top’. You can. Clearly.
Forgive me for thinking that a sportswashing team starting their experienced backup midfielder for ten starts isn't the strongest case for sentimentality being tolerable for teams chasing the top prizes.

The united one I didn't really get either, not least because they were until the final years the richest team in the league dwarfing most other teams. only standout sentimental thing I could think of was roy keane staying too long (and then he was unceremoniously booted out, when it wasn't reciprocated, and they weren't exactly at height of their success at the time)
Logged

El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,939
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12083 on: Yesterday at 08:03:38 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 07:12:13 pm
I replied to a post of yours in which you  posted about whether Klopp was a ruthless manager who just drops players.

You have then talked about contract renewals. Sorry but Klopp picks the team. I have given examples of some of Klopps favourite players who he stopped picking week in week out.

Henderson has a contract so we couldn't force him out even if we wanted to. Personally I think if he had better options than Henderson then he wouldn't have a moment's hesitation in picking someone else.

You didnt Al, you replied to a post of mine saying that getting rid of Sakho when he did was hardly evidence of a ruthless streak.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,725
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12084 on: Yesterday at 09:15:20 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on Yesterday at 05:34:03 pm
Partly, of course. He hasn't played at a consistent high standard this season, like the vast majority of the squad. Still, Fabinho, Elliot and Milner have played in more games this season, and the former two have played considerable more minutes. Unlike last season, where Jordan was our most present midfielder. So the situations are vastly different, but somehow Henderson's performance is the one that's more widely scrutinised.

Still, you seem to have implied that I was saying that Henderson's presence was the key to our success last season, which I never said was the case. I was replaying to someone you can't have sentimentality to stay at the top, implying that Henderson was only playing because of that, when he was one of our most played players in a highly successful season.

I think its important to state that I am not swapping anything for what we have achieved. I am not in the camp of stressing about how we should have won more, I am just delighted with what we did, especially as it was the full set of trophies. Based on that, if Klopp thinks Henderson staying here and being happy helps with that then he doesn't need my blessing, I am fully on board.

However I think this is a case that both things are true, in that he has been an important part but also that maybe he has gone on one season too long and contributes to the poor form we are in now.

But as Jack said on this thread, refreshing the side and rebuilds are hard and maybe what we are experiencing is just that. As I have said in another thread, I am excited by seeing Klopp build a new team .
Logged

Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,293
  • JFT 97
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12085 on: Yesterday at 09:34:30 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 08:03:38 pm
You didnt Al, you replied to a post of mine saying that getting rid of Sakho when he did was hardly evidence of a ruthless streak.

You stated he wouldn't just bin Henderson. I posted several examples of Klopp dropping some of his so called favourites when he had better options.

Again why would Hendo be any different ?
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,939
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12086 on: Yesterday at 09:37:46 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 09:34:30 pm
You stated he wouldn't just bin Henderson. I posted several examples of Klopp dropping some of his so called favourites when he had better options.

Again why would Hendo be any different ?

Very confidently so :)
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,293
  • JFT 97
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12087 on: Yesterday at 09:48:26 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:15:20 pm
I think its important to state that I am not swapping anything for what we have achieved. I am not in the camp of stressing about how we should have won more, I am just delighted with what we did, especially as it was the full set of trophies. Based on that, if Klopp thinks Henderson staying here and being happy helps with that then he doesn't need my blessing, I am fully on board.

However I think this is a case that both things are true, in that he has been an important part but also that maybe he has gone on one season too long and contributes to the poor form we are in now.

But as Jack said on this thread, refreshing the side and rebuilds are hard and maybe what we are experiencing is just that. As I have said in another thread, I am excited by seeing Klopp build a new team .

The issue for me is how are we going to fund a rebuild of the side. An example of bringing down the age profile of a side and getting rid of ageing high earners would be Arsenal.

The thing is without CL football they have had a Net spend of £280m over the last three seasons.

Who is going to fund the kind of spending required. I mean if we had signed a quality 23-25 year old Gini replacement and replaced the likes of Ox and Keita would Hendo have got that bumper deal. Would we have given Milner a new deal.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,738
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12088 on: Yesterday at 09:51:45 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 09:48:26 pm
The issue for me is how are we going to fund a rebuild of the side. An example of bringing down the age profile of a side and getting rid of ageing high earners would be Arsenal.

The thing is without CL football they have had a Net spend of £280m over the last three seasons.

Who is going to fund the kind of spending required. I mean if we had signed a quality 23-25 year old Gini replacement and replaced the likes of Ox and Keita would Hendo have got that bumper deal. Would we have given Milner a new deal.

I've said this a few times as well - we have no sellable assets (presuming we don't plan on selling any of our mainstays) - so there is no money to be generated there. Maybe that is why there are rumors of Keita being extended - so we can sell him later (yeah ok that sounds ridiculous I agree).

Will be very interesting.
Logged

Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,293
  • JFT 97
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12089 on: Yesterday at 09:54:09 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 09:37:46 pm
Very confidently so :)

Klopp has shown time and time again that if he has a better option then he will take no matter how much affection he has for a player
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

paddysour

  • likes balls
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,235
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12090 on: Yesterday at 09:55:31 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 09:48:26 pm
The issue for me is how are we going to fund a rebuild of the side. An example of bringing down the age profile of a side and getting rid of ageing high earners would be Arsenal.

The thing is without CL football they have had a Net spend of £280m over the last three seasons.

Who is going to fund the kind of spending required. I mean if we had signed a quality 23-25 year old Gini replacement and replaced the likes of Ox and Keita would Hendo have got that bumper deal. Would we have given Milner a new deal.

We have an extra problem in that Henderson, Milner, and Ox are HG. So replacing them will be even more expensive. Dewsbury-Hall looks excellent for Leicester tonight, but with a 5 year contract and being HG he'd be £50m minimum - and he would be a squad player.
Logged

El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,939
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12091 on: Yesterday at 09:58:08 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 09:54:09 pm
Klopp has shown time and time again that if he has a better option then he will take no matter how much affection he has for a player

How do you rate James Milner at the moment Al?
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,725
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12092 on: Yesterday at 09:58:46 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 09:48:26 pm
The issue for me is how are we going to fund a rebuild of the side. An example of bringing down the age profile of a side and getting rid of ageing high earners would be Arsenal.

The thing is without CL football they have had a Net spend of £280m over the last three seasons.

Who is going to fund the kind of spending required. I mean if we had signed a quality 23-25 year old Gini replacement and replaced the likes of Ox and Keita would Hendo have got that bumper deal. Would we have given Milner a new deal.

We have got a lot of important players in that age range like Trent, Gomez, Konate, Jota, Diaz and thats without considering a big signing like Nunez or players like Elliott and Carvalho. Many of them are very important but also experienced players.

We dont have that much to sort out and like it or not the likes of Alisson, Salah, Fabinho, Robertson, Van Dijk have to be a part of that despite them being late 20s-early 30s. No side can change all the old players at once.

However, I agree the club are going to have to invest. New contracts for the likes of Keita worry the shit out of me and I go from wanting Klopp to do what he wants to then questioning why there is all this chatter. But we do need new players and we will see how serious the club is in January. Failing to invest in January would equal gross negligence.
Logged

Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,293
  • JFT 97
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12093 on: Yesterday at 10:00:32 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 09:51:45 pm
I've said this a few times as well - we have no sellable assets (presuming we don't plan on selling any of our mainstays) - so there is no money to be generated there. Maybe that is why there are rumors of Keita being extended - so we can sell him later (yeah ok that sounds ridiculous I agree).

Will be very interesting.

Or will we just extend Keita's deal because we cannot afford a replacement.

That is the problem with a sell to buy policy. Players good enough to play for us cost huge money. Especially if you are only willing to sign them after they have broken out.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Historical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,200
  • Member of The Pack
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12094 on: Today at 06:12:46 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:58:46 pm
We have got a lot of important players in that age range like Trent, Gomez, Konate, Jota, Diaz and thats without considering a big signing like Nunez or players like Elliott and Carvalho. Many of them are very important but also experienced players.

We dont have that much to sort out and like it or not the likes of Alisson, Salah, Fabinho, Robertson, Van Dijk have to be a part of that despite them being late 20s-early 30s. No side can change all the old players at once.

However, I agree the club are going to have to invest. New contracts for the likes of Keita worry the shit out of me and I go from wanting Klopp to do what he wants to then questioning why there is all this chatter. But we do need new players and we will see how serious the club is in January. Failing to invest in January would equal gross negligence.

Dont see the gross negligence personally. Gross and criminal negligence gets bandied about too often on these boards but where are the interests exactly? On the contrary, spending money which the club might have to take a loan out on is in fact the exact situation where directors, staff, executives and Jurgie would not be acting in the best interests of the club and its shareholders.
Logged
Calling another poster confrontational is quite some accusation from arguably the most confrontational poster on this site. You actively seek out arguments about the owners in almost every thread and can't back down (even when clearly proven wrong time and time again), and twist every argument until posters just give up out of boredom.

killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,725
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12095 on: Today at 06:32:25 am »
Quote from: Historical Fool on Today at 06:12:46 am
Dont see the gross negligence personally. Gross and criminal negligence gets bandied about too often on these boards but where are the interests exactly? On the contrary, spending money which the club might have to take a loan out on is in fact the exact situation where directors, staff, executives and Jurgie would not be acting in the best interests of the club and its shareholders.

Ok maybe gross negligence is the wrong word. But we would be making a huge error if we dont sign players in January. I suspect your not saying we need to take a loan for that?
Logged

"21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan!

  • Me, I'm Touchy.....which is why I am so fond of a happy ending ;)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,614
  • blazed
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12096 on: Today at 07:36:55 am »
Quote from: Lastrador on Yesterday at 04:05:03 pm
So to remain at the top we should have "relegated Henderson to Milner role before this season", but we won two trophies, reached the UCL final, and were two points away from winning the league last season, with Henderson being one of our most played midfielders for the whole season. It's a pretty bizarre statement, only topped by your unhealthy obsession with his contract. But yeah, all this season's ills can be traced to him and his unwarranted contract.

It's nice to see that the Henderson hate train doesn't even need a bad performance to remain on track, just a bad result and the bile will pile up. What a toxic cesspool this forum has become.

Great post.

There is absolutely nothing to indicate Henderson has declined irreversibly from a physical perspective. A player returning frim injury will obviously take time to reach peak fitness, which is exactly the case with Henderson.

This thread reminds me why I stopped posting on the main forum. Way too many entitled idiots have been picked up along the way as we've hit new heights.

And its an insult to even compare the likes of Bellingham with Henderson. Fucking Bellingham, 🤣 over Henderson.. 🤣
Logged
Phuk yoo

Knight

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,678
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12097 on: Today at 08:18:04 am »
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on Today at 07:36:55 am
Great post.

There is absolutely nothing to indicate Henderson has declined irreversibly from a physical perspective. A player returning frim injury will obviously take time to reach peak fitness, which is exactly the case with Henderson.

This thread reminds me why I stopped posting on the main forum. Way too many entitled idiots have been picked up along the way as we've hit new heights.

And its an insult to even compare the likes of Bellingham with Henderson. Fucking Bellingham, 🤣 over Henderson.. 🤣

Frankly this is an insult to Henderson because anyone who thinks he's always been this sort of player is denigrating just how good he's been for us at various points of his career. It's also massively head in the sand thinking because if you wanted to find the indications there are plenty of them, you're either not watching our games properly or aren't listening to those who offer the indicators. You can defend Henderson's use to us right now without becoming entrenched in a pretty extreme position.

As for the comparison between Bellingham and Henderson. It depends on what you're comparing doesn't it. Quality right now is a very different comparison to achievements in the game or their peak performances or their relative potential. Obviously Henderson has achieved what Bellingham almost certainly never will (captaining a team to PL and CL glory as well as every other trophy) and I imagine most will agree that Henderson at his best was better than Bellingham is right now. But quality currently and relative potential? At that point there's a very good argument for putting Bellingham ahead of Henderson. You might end up disagreeing which is obviously fine but anyone that finds this idea an 'insult' is way too entrenched in their own position.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:19:59 am by Knight »
Logged

Historical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,200
  • Member of The Pack
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12098 on: Today at 09:18:26 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 06:32:25 am
Ok maybe gross negligence is the wrong word. But we would be making a huge error if we dont sign players in January. I suspect your not saying we need to take a loan for that?

That really depends on the outlook for the season, the financials as at December 2022 and the projections moving forward imo. The value of the Club wont take an immediate hit whether or not the season is classed as a successful one - look at United, its value didnt drop notwithstanding years without CL football. It also depends on whether the loan is a bank loan or a SH loan without interest and if the latter, probably more palatable, and finally, on the player to be signed and whether that player represents book value in years to come vs wage and spending outlay - even if that player is not a success.

Long story short, many factors go towards signing a player and whether such signing is in the clubs best interests, and his success on the pitch and contribution towards the season is only one of them. Football and the Club wont disappear even if it suffers one below-par season and a long view is required to make a holistic judgment as to whether a signing is in fact necessary.

Logged
Calling another poster confrontational is quite some accusation from arguably the most confrontational poster on this site. You actively seek out arguments about the owners in almost every thread and can't back down (even when clearly proven wrong time and time again), and twist every argument until posters just give up out of boredom.

killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,725
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12099 on: Today at 09:44:39 am »
Quote from: Historical Fool on Today at 09:18:26 am
That really depends on the outlook for the season, the financials as at December 2022 and the projections moving forward imo. The value of the Club won’t take an immediate hit whether or not the season is classed as a ‘successful’ one - look at United, it’s value didn’t drop notwithstanding years without CL football. It also depends on whether the loan is a bank loan or a SH loan without interest and if the latter, probably more palatable, and finally, on the player to be signed and whether that player represents book value in years to come vs wage and spending outlay - even if that player is not a success.

Long story short, many factors go towards signing a player and whether such signing is in the club’s best interests, and his success on the pitch and contribution towards the season is only one of them. Football and the Club won’t disappear even if it suffers one below-par season and a long view is required to make a holistic judgment as to whether a signing is in fact ‘necessary’.



Sorry but what are you trying to say? Are you implying that all transfer decisions should be left to the summer because ultimately whether this is a shit season or not, it shouldnt hinder us in the summer?
Logged

plura

  • Bear with me
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,565
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12100 on: Today at 09:47:35 am »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 07:16:04 pm
What are we even arguing about anymore??

Did we make a mistake not adding to the midfield the last few years with younger players (that fit our profile)? Yes
Did we make a mistake in continuing to rely on the availability of oft-injured midfielders again this year? Yes
Did we make a mistake in not considering a midfielder asap after Tchouameni went to Madrid? Probably.

Is there much that can be done right now? No.

Umm yes? Sorting players out to possibly come here in January or the summer. Not only plan, but put in place what needs to get done so that players are sold/leaving the club and new players come in.
The club proudly talks about their succession and transfer plans that are not only for the next window but the next few seasons. Clearly that wasn't the case this summer, or it was a plan that came off badly. So now the ground work needs to get done to sort it out.
Logged

killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,725
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12101 on: Today at 09:54:53 am »
Quote from: plura on Today at 09:47:35 am
Umm yes? Sorting players out to possibly come here in January or the summer. Not only plan, but put in place what needs to get done so that players are sold/leaving the club and new players come in.
The club proudly talks about their succession and transfer plans that are not only for the next window but the next few seasons. Clearly that wasn't the case this summer, or it was a plan that came off badly. So now the ground work needs to get done to sort it out.

Absolutely. There were some reliable rumours that we went for Gravenberch but found out that Bayern had already done the leg work on that deal after we approached him. Im sure the club are working on things albeit I dont think we are signing anyone in January unless we have a Diaz situation whereby a player we really want is at risk of going somewhere else.
Logged

Historical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,200
  • Member of The Pack
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12102 on: Today at 10:28:52 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:44:39 am
Sorry but what are you trying to say? Are you implying that all transfer decisions should be left to the summer because ultimately whether this is a shit season or not, it shouldnt hinder us in the summer?

If Jurgen wants a player in December and successfully makes his case to the Board that it is in the best interests of the Club, then I have no doubt that an arrival will come. Whether its necessary remains to be seen, we dont have any crystal ball. Recent history suggests that even if were lagging in December, the team will put together a title tilt in the second half so that is another factor (and post WC fatigue) that may sway the balance. Who knows?
Logged
Calling another poster confrontational is quite some accusation from arguably the most confrontational poster on this site. You actively seek out arguments about the owners in almost every thread and can't back down (even when clearly proven wrong time and time again), and twist every argument until posters just give up out of boredom.

Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,375
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12103 on: Today at 10:44:17 am »
I'd be shocked if we don't make a move in January. We can't rely on our form turning around in the second half of the season with such a congested fixture list and our midfield still full of injury prone players.
Logged

Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,293
  • JFT 97
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12104 on: Today at 10:59:37 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 09:58:08 pm
How do you rate James Milner at the moment Al?

Right so you are suggesting that Klopp is playing Milner out of sentiment.

For me that is nonsense. Milner was starting games for us when Thiago, Hendo, Keita, Jones and Ox were all out injured.

That isn't sentiment that is necessity. As soon as Thiago and Hendo were back then Milner was out of the starting line up.

So no matter who you are if there is a better option then you are dropped.

The problem isn't sentiment it is a lack of options caused by a lack of funds.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,939
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12105 on: Today at 11:01:56 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 10:59:37 am
Right so you are suggesting that Klopp is playing Milner out of sentiment.

For me that is nonsense. Milner was starting games for us when Thiago, Hendo, Keita, Jones and Ox were all out injured.

That isn't sentiment that is necessity. As soon as Thiago and Hendo were back then Milner was out of the starting line up.

So no matter who you are if there is a better option then you are dropped.

The problem isn't sentiment it is a lack of options caused by a lack of funds.

Just answer the question :)
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

plura

  • Bear with me
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,565
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12106 on: Today at 11:07:39 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:54:53 am
Absolutely. There were some reliable rumours that we went for Gravenberch but found out that Bayern had already done the leg work on that deal after we approached him. Im sure the club are working on things albeit I dont think we are signing anyone in January unless we have a Diaz situation whereby a player we really want is at risk of going somewhere else.

Fuck Bayern.
Logged

Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,293
  • JFT 97
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12107 on: Today at 11:12:35 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:01:56 am
Just answer the question :)

I think Milner is playing poorly and getting far too many minutes at this stage of his career.

However for me that is down to necessity and not sentiment. I think it is clear that if we had a remotely fit squad then Milner would get the odd start alongside the kids in the early rounds of the cups. Plus he would be used as a utility player to take advantage of the 5 subs rule.

Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,939
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12108 on: Today at 11:16:50 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 11:12:35 am
I think Milner is playing poorly and getting far too many minutes at this stage of his career.

However for me that is down to necessity and not sentiment. I think it is clear that if we had a remotely fit squad then Milner would get the odd start alongside the kids in the early rounds of the cups. Plus he would be used as a utility player to take advantage of the 5 subs rule.

His contract was due to expire in the summer though Al, we chose to keep him.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

oldman

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 305
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12109 on: Today at 11:21:54 am »
If all the experts on here can see that Hendo is declining then perhaps Klopp has noticed it as well

perhaps klopp is waiting for the person he wants - as he has done before

perhaps Jurgen Klopp knows what he is doing and is having to be patient

Hendo is our captain and deserves our support and when his replacement arrives as it will at some point then he will still be around as he is admired and respected by all the players
Logged

Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,293
  • JFT 97
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12110 on: Today at 11:43:30 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:16:50 am
His contract was due to expire in the summer though Al, we chose to keep him.

We simply didn't have the funds for a midfield player though. Look at having to bring in Melo on loan.

It wasnt Milner or someone else it was Milner or nobody.

Milner may not have played well enough this season but we would have been in an even worse mess without him.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,939
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12111 on: Today at 11:45:55 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 11:43:30 am
We simply didn't have the funds for a midfield player though. Look at having to bring in Melo on loan.

It wasnt Milner or someone else it was Milner or nobody.

Milner may not have played well enough this season but we would have been in an even worse mess without him.

He signed his contract about the same time we were bidding for Tchouameni :D
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,293
  • JFT 97
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12112 on: Today at 11:58:24 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:45:55 am
He signed his contract about the same time we were bidding for Tchouameni :D

Tchouaméni to Madrid was a done deal the moment Mbappe re-signed at PSG. That was the end of May.

Milner signed a new deal on the 7th of June.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,738
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12113 on: Today at 12:04:20 pm »
Quote from: plura on Today at 09:47:35 am
Umm yes? Sorting players out to possibly come here in January or the summer. Not only plan, but put in place what needs to get done so that players are sold/leaving the club and new players come in.
The club proudly talks about their succession and transfer plans that are not only for the next window but the next few seasons. Clearly that wasn't the case this summer, or it was a plan that came off badly. So now the ground work needs to get done to sort it out.

That's January. There is nothing we can do about not signing player this past summer right now.

Of course they are looking at targets and laying ground work - they do that year round.

I'm referring to the never ending circular debate about we should have signed someone in the summer.
Logged

El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,939
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12114 on: Today at 12:10:34 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 11:58:24 am
Tchouaméni to Madrid was a done deal the moment Mbappe re-signed at PSG. That was the end of May.

Milner signed a new deal on the 7th of June.

:D

Its an intriguing timeline for sure Al

Its safe to assume you're on board the 'we didnt get a young, physical CM so we decided to get a young striker instead as we only had money for one of them' train, right?
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,293
  • JFT 97
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12115 on: Today at 12:33:55 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 12:10:34 pm
:D

Its an intriguing timeline for sure Al

Its safe to assume you're on board the 'we didnt get a young, physical CM so we decided to get a young striker instead as we only had money for one of them' train, right?

Pretty much what Madrid did in reverse. They missed out on a young striker in Mbappe and used those funds to bring in a powerful cm in Tchouameni.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,939
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12116 on: Today at 12:37:02 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:33:55 pm
Pretty much what Madrid did in reverse. They missed out on a young striker in Mbappe and used those funds to bring in a powerful cm in Tchouameni.

Well no lets go back one step Al, just quickly, and then we can get back to how FSG have destroyed us.

You said we renewed Milners contract because 'there was no money for a midfielder'. That was about a week or two after we were trying to get Tchouameni, and about a week or two before we confirmed Nunez. Whichever way you want to spin it, there clearly was 'money for a midfielder' because you know....we spent it. And doesn't really matter if you think it was one or the other, it was still there. So again, really wasn't a case of 'Milner or no-one' and begs the question why you think we renewed his contract (obviously absolutely nothing to do with sentimentality)
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,151
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12117 on: Today at 12:45:57 pm »
Logged

El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,939
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12118 on: Today at 12:48:36 pm »
*Shrugs*

Irrelevant really. Maybe we had absolutely no interest in him whatsoever, Millie still signed his extension a good week or two before we signed Darwin. So even if there was literally only £64 million to spend in the summer, the money was there for a midfielder and we chose to use it elsewhere (not my opinion, I'm pretty sure we just chose not to pursue another one)
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

JC the Messiah

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,396
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12119 on: Today at 01:04:50 pm »
Quote from: oldman on Today at 11:21:54 am
If all the experts on here can see that Hendo is declining then perhaps Klopp has noticed it as well

perhaps klopp is waiting for the person he wants - as he has done before

perhaps Jurgen Klopp knows what he is doing and is having to be patient

Hendo is our captain and deserves our support and when his replacement arrives as it will at some point then he will still be around as he is admired and respected by all the players

Stop talking sense.
Logged
"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005
