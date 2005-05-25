Great post.



There is absolutely nothing to indicate Henderson has declined irreversibly from a physical perspective. A player returning frim injury will obviously take time to reach peak fitness, which is exactly the case with Henderson.



This thread reminds me why I stopped posting on the main forum. Way too many entitled idiots have been picked up along the way as we've hit new heights.



And its an insult to even compare the likes of Bellingham with Henderson. Fucking Bellingham, 🤣 over Henderson.. 🤣



Frankly this is an insult to Henderson because anyone who thinks he's always been this sort of player is denigrating just how good he's been for us at various points of his career. It's also massively head in the sand thinking because if you wanted to find the indications there are plenty of them, you're either not watching our games properly or aren't listening to those who offer the indicators. You can defend Henderson's use to us right now without becoming entrenched in a pretty extreme position.As for the comparison between Bellingham and Henderson. It depends on what you're comparing doesn't it. Quality right now is a very different comparison to achievements in the game or their peak performances or their relative potential. Obviously Henderson has achieved what Bellingham almost certainly never will (captaining a team to PL and CL glory as well as every other trophy) and I imagine most will agree that Henderson at his best was better than Bellingham is right now. But quality currently and relative potential? At that point there's a very good argument for putting Bellingham ahead of Henderson. You might end up disagreeing which is obviously fine but anyone that finds this idea an 'insult' is way too entrenched in their own position.