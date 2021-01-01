Klopps issues with showing too much loyalty are on full display with Henderson. He didnt think he was an 8 years ago. He was proved wrong. But his original thinking has been bang on now for quite some time and we desperately need to find ways of him and Fabinho sharing minutes. Itd help them both Im pretty sure.



My one worry with Henderson and Fabinho rotating at #6 is that they are both declining physical forces (definitely in Henderson's case, maybe more debatable for Fabinho). Neither has much pace, neither are great running back towards their own goal, neither seem to have the legs to track runners, neither are particularly agile on the turn. It's not going to get better as they age either. I'm not sure of the logic of "oh Hendo's legs have gone, let's stick him in defensive midfield" - it's not some magical position where you don't have to run. And if we're still of the view Thiago is our best player and has to start when fit then you're in a situation where 2/3rds of your midfield every game are slow/devoid of any real athleticism.Like clearly that will be fine in plenty of games, but good teams with pacy/talented midfielders who are willing to commit runners forward will get plenty of joy against us. I really think we need a more athletic option to rotate with Fabinho.