Jordan Henderson

Re: Jordan Henderson
Reply #12040
In 13/14 Hendo made 83 tackles from 35 League appearances, In 15/16 he me made 85 tackes in 37 appearances. 19/20 it was 63 tackles in thirty games.

Last season it had dropped to 36 tackes from 35 games. This season in 6 league appearances he has made 4. That included none against Brighton a game in which Fabinho and Thiago made 3 each.

The drop is clear and pretty predictable
Re: Jordan Henderson
Reply #12041
Quote from: Knight
It's backed up by the eye test and the statistics in pretty conclusive ways.

A couple of great passes yesterday too though.

Hell be a good passer when he has time, especially from deep, until the day he retires  eveything else is rapidly on the slide sadly.
Our best move with him is to play him deeper and to start him in no more than half the games
Re: Jordan Henderson
Reply #12042
Shouldnt be starting if we are expecting him to get into the box and create things.
Re: Jordan Henderson
Reply #12043
Quote from: JackWard33
Hell be a good passer when he has time, especially from deep, until the day he retires  eveything else is rapidly on the slide sadly.
Our best move with him is to play him deeper and to start him in no more than half the games
This became increasingly obvious last season. Sad thing is we have two good to elite 6s in theory, but only one 8 who was the quality to consistently start in our side but hes too injury prone to do that.
Re: Jordan Henderson
Reply #12044
Quote from: Lynndenberries
This became increasingly obvious last season. Sad thing is we have two good to elite 6s in theory, but only one 8 who was the quality to consistently start in our side but hes too injury prone to do that.

Very true, its a shame for Jones also I think he has quality to be a good number 8 for us also, but hes got injured at precisely the wrong moment.
Re: Jordan Henderson
Reply #12045
Quote from: Coolie High
Very true, its a shame for Jones also I think he has quality to be a good number 8 for us also, but hes got injured at precisely the wrong moment.

6 - Henderson/Fabinho/Bajcetic

Thiago/Arthur

Keita/Jones/Elliott

We've actually missed Keita. Trying to shoehorn Henderson into the advanced role is a problem now his legs are going. I don't think Fabinho and Henderson works now in the same midfield, possibly as a double pivot in a more conservative approach.

Fabinho/Thiago/Keita is probably our strongest midfield now but Thiago and Keita are rarely fit at the same time. If we're going to continue to play the same way then Henderson needs to be used in rotation with Fabinho as a 6. Problem is with Keita and Jones injured it only really leaves Elliott to play the more advanced role.


Re: Jordan Henderson
Reply #12046
Quote from: Fromola
6 - Henderson/Fabinho/Bajcetic

Thiago/Arthur

Keita/Jones/Elliott

We've actually missed Keita. Trying to shoehorn Henderson into the advanced role is a problem now his legs are going. I don't think Fabinho and Henderson works now in the same midfield, possibly as a double pivot in a more conservative approach.

Fabinho/Thiago/Keita is probably our strongest midfield now but Thiago and Keita are rarely fit at the same time. If we're going to continue to play the same way then Henderson needs to be used in rotation with Fabinho as a 6. Problem is with Keita and Jones injured it only really leaves Elliott to play the more advanced role.

Agree. I think it should be Fabinho and Hendo rotate for the 6. Thiago, Curtis, Harvey, Naby and Fabio Carvalho rotate for the 8 roles. I don't think Milner should be anywhere near our midfield.

I think this tactic of having a very wide RCM isn't great either. We appear to vacate the midfield too often, which exacerbates the lack of speed and mobility in the likes of Thiago and Fabinho. As a result, we can't stay compact and can't control games.
Re: Jordan Henderson
Reply #12047
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan!
This thread is proof of the fact that a section of our 'supporters' are going to blame Henderson for every damn thing when we lose.

Fabinho was poorer, Thiago wasn't all that great either. Yet, the same people come in here after every match harpimg about how he is way past it and how his "technical deficiencies(lmao)" are more glaring now.



Ever notice Hendo cant control a ball thats in the air anymore?
Re: Jordan Henderson
Reply #12048
Quote from: JackWard33
Hell be a good passer when he has time, especially from deep, until the day he retires  eveything else is rapidly on the slide sadly.
Our best move with him is to play him deeper and to start him in no more than half the games

Klopps issues with showing too much loyalty are on full display with Henderson. He didnt think he was an 8 years ago. He was proved wrong. But his original thinking has been bang on now for quite some time and we desperately need to find ways of him and Fabinho sharing minutes. Itd help them both Im pretty sure.
Re: Jordan Henderson
Reply #12049
Quote from: Knight
Klopps issues with showing too much loyalty are on full display with Henderson. He didnt think he was an 8 years ago. He was proved wrong. But his original thinking has been bang on now for quite some time and we desperately need to find ways of him and Fabinho sharing minutes. Itd help them both Im pretty sure.

My one worry with Henderson and Fabinho rotating at #6 is that they are both declining physical forces (definitely in Henderson's case, maybe more debatable for Fabinho). Neither has much pace, neither are great running back towards their own goal, neither seem to have the legs to track runners, neither are particularly agile on the turn. It's not going to get better as they age either. I'm not sure of the logic of "oh Hendo's legs have gone, let's stick him in defensive midfield" - it's not some magical position where you don't have to run. And if we're still of the view Thiago is our best player and has to start when fit then you're in a situation where 2/3rds of your midfield every game are slow/devoid of any real athleticism.

Like clearly that will be fine in plenty of games, but good teams with pacy/talented midfielders who are willing to commit runners forward will get plenty of joy against us. I really think we need a more athletic option to rotate with Fabinho.
Re: Jordan Henderson
Reply #12050
Quote from: Knight
Klopps issues with showing too much loyalty are on full display with Henderson. He didnt think he was an 8 years ago. He was proved wrong. But his original thinking has been bang on now for quite some time and we desperately need to find ways of him and Fabinho sharing minutes. Itd help them both Im pretty sure.

For me Klopp only really shows loyalty when he doesn't have the funds to replace players.

I think probably his two favourite players have been Lallana and Bobby and he had no problem leaving both of them out when he could bring in better options. The same with the likes of Karius, Moreno, Lovren, Clyne, Milner et al.

I think if we had got Tchouameni in the summer then Hendo would have struggled for game time.

Re: Jordan Henderson
Reply #12051
Henderson would have played 1000's minutes this season even if we'd signed a new midfielder. Only 6 players played more minutes last season and strated most our important games. He wouldn't go from that to struggling for game time
Re: Jordan Henderson
Reply #12052
Quote from: Chris~
Henderson would have played 1000's minutes this season even if we'd signed a new midfielder. Only 6 players played more minutes last season and strated most our important games. He wouldn't go from that to struggling for game time

I haven't checked but from memory I would imagine Lovren, Lallana and Bobbys minutes dropped off a cliff when we had a better option.

