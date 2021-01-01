Every time the team sheet comes out nowadays you dread seeing him in that advance 8 position. He just doesnt have the legs for it anymore to harass opponents high up the park, his passing is very average and doesnt really contribute much in the final third. Dont understand why were not trying a 4231 and just get 2 players sitting in front of the back 4. Would suit him fabinho and Thiago very well and we could even rotate them instead of trying to fit them all in the team. Would also mean wed be able to play carvalho and Elliott in their preferred number 10 position. Hopefully this is his last season as a regular starter. To be fair he should already be getting the minutes that Milner is getting but due to poor planning here we are relying on hendo week in week out.
The issue with a 4-2-3-1 is that against park the bus sides we would have zero width. In a 4-2-3-1 you need wide players who provide width. We have the likes of Mo and Diaz who want to come inside all the time and get onto their natural foot. That worked because the flat three in midfield allowed Trent and Robbo to exploit the space the inverted wingers vacated.
Play a double pivot and the full backs have far less license to get forward.
Personally I think we were expecting to keep Mane and lose Mo. We could have played Mane on the right and moved to a 4-2-3-1.
A 4-2-3-1 for me suits the spine of the team. Nunez, Bobby, Carvalho, Elliott, Hendo, Thiago, Fabinho and Melo but hampers Trent and Mo.