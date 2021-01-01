« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 296 297 298 299 300 [301]   Go Down

Author Topic: Jordan Henderson  (Read 1089009 times)

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,869
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12000 on: Today at 10:51:07 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 10:18:59 am
Just back from injury, but he was pretty awful for the first two goals, letting the first one bounce and then giving up on it, and the second he charges forward leaving Trossard free. You wonder what he brings to the team right now without his energy and running.

Had a big hand in our first two goals too.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,232
  • JFT 97
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12001 on: Today at 10:56:54 am »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 10:36:02 am
We lost our way when he went off. He was very vocal and once he'd gone nobody seemed to be talking after that. It was his first game back from injury though, so his subbing didn't surprise me.

Henderson won no tackles, won no aerial duel, made no interceptions, made no clearances , blocked zero shots and made no fouls.

From a defensive perspective it was the perfect nothing performance from him. He shouted a lot maybe we should have brought Jay Spearing on to point at things.

He was like a boxer who has lost his reflexes and can't lay a glove on his opponent. His game used to be about applying constant pressure to our opponents midfield. Getting really tight and forcing errors. The will is still there but he just cannot compete physically anymore.

He looked like the player in a rondo who always arrives after the pass has gone and charges around in ever decreasing circles.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,890
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12002 on: Today at 11:00:12 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 10:56:54 am
Henderson won no tackles, won no aerial duel, made no interceptions, made no clearances , blocked zero shots and made no fouls.

From a defensive perspective it was the perfect nothing performance from him. He shouted a lot maybe we should have brought Jay Spearing on to point at things.

He was like a boxer who has lost his reflexes and can't lay a glove on his opponent. His game used to be about applying constant pressure to our opponents midfield. Getting really tight and forcing errors. The will is still there but he just cannot compete physically anymore.

He looked like the player in a rondo who always arrives after the pass has gone and charges around in ever decreasing circles.

Your usual job on him Al, he had a hand in two of the goals we scored, how predictable you make no mention of that but slag him off like you always do.  ::)
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online RedBec1993

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 302
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12003 on: Today at 11:03:04 am »
When hendo doesnt play we look worse off. Im not saying he pulls out top performances each time he plays, but he does what he does, quietly and effectively.
Logged

Offline Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,222
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12004 on: Today at 11:13:38 am »
Started to play a few nice passes in the 2nd half but he really offers next to nothing off the ball nowadays and it was that part of this game which made him a key starter for us. The 4 year contract last summer was a really poor call by the club but regardless he needs to be phased out of the starting 11 and become a squad player sooner rather than later.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,663
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12005 on: Today at 11:17:18 am »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 11:00:12 am
Your usual job on him Al, he had a hand in two of the goals we scored, how predictable you make no mention of that but slag him off like you always do.  ::)

He grew into the game post half time but off the ball, him and his fellow midfielders got their arses handed to them that first half. Gross, Caceido and MacAllister overpowered them.

To his and Thiagos credit though they didnt cower, they fought and started to do better and were much better on the ball. Off the ball they were bad throughout.
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,890
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12006 on: Today at 11:21:08 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:17:18 am
He grew into the game post half time but off the ball, him and his fellow midfielders got their arses handed to them that first half. Gross, Caceido and MacAllister overpowered them.

To his and Thiagos credit though they didnt cower, they fought and started to do better and were much better on the ball. Off the ball they were bad throughout.

He was better in the second half, and he has always fought hard even when going through hard spells. He needs to regain his rhythm he will hopefully get that in the next few games. 
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,663
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12007 on: Today at 11:25:05 am »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 11:21:08 am
He was better in the second half, and he has always fought hard even when going through hard spells. He needs to regain his rhythm he will hopefully get that in the next few games. 

The effort and fight was there throughout. Those first 20 minutes, we were getting ripped to shreds and out played. We looked like an old boxer in the ring against a more powerful, younger foe. But we kept going and as Klopp said we adapted, albeit we never were in full control.

Heads could have gone down those first 20 minutes but they didnt.
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,232
  • JFT 97
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12008 on: Today at 11:59:08 am »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 11:00:12 am
Your usual job on him Al, he had a hand in two of the goals we scored, how predictable you make no mention of that but slag him off like you always do.  ::)

Why would I mention Hendo having a hand in two of the goals in a post specifically about his defensive contribution.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,869
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12009 on: Today at 12:00:33 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 11:59:08 am
Why would I mention Hendo having a hand in two of the goals in a post specifically about his defensive contribution.

Quite :D :duh
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,232
  • JFT 97
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12010 on: Today at 12:30:01 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:17:18 am
He grew into the game post half time but off the ball, him and his fellow midfielders got their arses handed to them that first half. Gross, Caceido and MacAllister overpowered them.

To his and Thiagos credit though they didnt cower, they fought and started to do better and were much better on the ball. Off the ball they were bad throughout.

The stats are quite telling for me. Fabinho and Thiago .won three tackles each. Fabinho made three interceptions and Thiago made one. They at least competed. Henderson/Elliot made no tackles and no interceptions across a combined 90 minutes.

That simply isn't good enough especially considering how many times the opposition attack down that side.

Mo has the least defensive responsibility of any of our players so there is a huge responsibility for whoever plays the RCM role to put a shift in.

Hendo used to be brilliant at playing that role from a defensive point of view. Unfortunately there has to be huge question marks over whether he has the legs to play that role anymore.As players age they tend to drop deeper and more central. So if Hendo has a future for us for me it is likely to be as a 6.

The problems in the RCM role for me highlight the stupidity of signing Melo. We needed someone with the energy and athleticism to play the way Hendo used to play on that side. We needed a Momo not a Melo.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,869
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12011 on: Today at 12:32:46 pm »
Hes not good enough defensively any moreso stick him at 6 :D
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,292
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12012 on: Today at 12:34:09 pm »
Hope he scores again soon so I can refer to it as Henderson's Relish
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,890
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12013 on: Today at 12:36:35 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 11:59:08 am
Why would I mention Hendo having a hand in two of the goals in a post specifically about his defensive contribution.

I wouldn't expect you to have anything good to say about Henderson as you never do. You prefer to hark on the negatives about his game, I prefer to look at the whole picture and not just the bits that fit any agendas that people have.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline HeartAndSoul

  • OneWillBurn
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,935
  • RedOrDead
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12014 on: Today at 12:37:14 pm »
Every time the team sheet comes out nowadays you dread seeing him in that advance 8 position. He just doesnt have the legs for it anymore to harass opponents high up the park, his passing is very average and doesnt really contribute much in the final third. Dont understand why were not trying a 4231 and just get 2 players sitting in front of the back 4. Would suit him fabinho and Thiago very well and we could even rotate them instead of trying to fit them all in the team. Would also mean wed be able to play carvalho and Elliott in their preferred number 10 position. Hopefully this is his last season as a regular starter. To be fair he should already be getting the minutes that Milner is getting but due to poor planning here we are relying on hendo week in week out.
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,232
  • JFT 97
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12015 on: Today at 12:39:44 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 12:32:46 pm
Hes not good enough defensively any moreso stick him at 6 :D

In the 6 role you can use your experience and ability to read the game to overcome any diminishing physical attributes.

The role is more about getting your positioning right rather than having to cover a huge area of the pitch 
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,452
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12016 on: Today at 12:43:24 pm »
Thought it was odd he started given he's been out since August and only played literally 2 or 3 minutes for England during the break.

When you've got 5 subs you've always got the option of giving him 30-45 minutes in the second half. He was always going to have to come off at some point. It's turning into a real problem position for us though with or without Henderson.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,232
  • JFT 97
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12017 on: Today at 01:15:54 pm »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 12:37:14 pm
Every time the team sheet comes out nowadays you dread seeing him in that advance 8 position. He just doesnt have the legs for it anymore to harass opponents high up the park, his passing is very average and doesnt really contribute much in the final third. Dont understand why were not trying a 4231 and just get 2 players sitting in front of the back 4. Would suit him fabinho and Thiago very well and we could even rotate them instead of trying to fit them all in the team. Would also mean wed be able to play carvalho and Elliott in their preferred number 10 position. Hopefully this is his last season as a regular starter. To be fair he should already be getting the minutes that Milner is getting but due to poor planning here we are relying on hendo week in week out.

The issue with a 4-2-3-1 is that against park the bus sides we would have zero width. In a 4-2-3-1 you need wide players who provide width. We have the likes of Mo and Diaz who want to come inside all the time and get onto their natural foot. That worked because the flat three in midfield allowed Trent and Robbo to exploit the space the inverted wingers vacated.

Play a double pivot and the full backs have far less license to get forward.

Personally I think we were expecting to keep Mane and lose Mo. We could have played Mane on the right and moved to a 4-2-3-1.

A 4-2-3-1 for me suits the spine of the team. Nunez, Bobby,  Carvalho, Elliott, Hendo, Thiago, Fabinho and Melo but hampers Trent and Mo.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online ThePoolMan

  • Not quite the Pool Man, more like the ESL Man
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,578
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12018 on: Today at 01:34:44 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:30:01 pm
The stats are quite telling for me. Fabinho and Thiago .won three tackles each. Fabinho made three interceptions and Thiago made one. They at least competed. Henderson/Elliot made no tackles and no interceptions across a combined 90 minutes.

That simply isn't good enough especially considering how many times the opposition attack down that side.

Mo has the least defensive responsibility of any of our players so there is a huge responsibility for whoever plays the RCM role to put a shift in.

Hendo used to be brilliant at playing that role from a defensive point of view. Unfortunately there has to be huge question marks over whether he has the legs to play that role anymore.As players age they tend to drop deeper and more central. So if Hendo has a future for us for me it is likely to be as a 6.

The problems in the RCM role for me highlight the stupidity of signing Melo. We needed someone with the energy and athleticism to play the way Hendo used to play on that side. We needed a Momo not a Melo.

Arthur was the consolation prize nobody wanted and that we were forced to go for as there was nothing else on the counter. How badly caught out the transfer team was shown by the fact that we tried to hijack the Denis zakaria loan first but were too late.  Instead of getting a physical dynamic midfielder, we ended uo getting thiago lite including eith the same propensity to get injured. To his credit, Arthur has been working hard to show his worth but fsg, klopp and the transfer team has failed the club and messed up badly.
Logged

Online "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan!

  • Me, I'm Touchy.....which is why I am so fond of a happy ending ;)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,611
  • blazed
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12019 on: Today at 01:47:49 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 10:49:06 am
Every time he puts in a bad performance people seem to blame injury, really he is what he is an ageing midfielder(who should really still be in his prime) who relied on athleticism determination and a good mentality to close the gap on many of his peers who were much better technically.

Now he isnt anymore at the apex of his career especially athletically, all the other qualities he brings seems less significant, he has always had glaring deficiencies technically and when he isnt compensating for those deficiencies with his powerful running and agility they stand out more, exact same with Milner.

Saying that he was very good in the second half and was surprise to see him come off but I dont doubt that was partly due to fitness issues.

Steaming pile of shite.


Such a long post, so little substance.
Logged
Phuk yoo

Online "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan!

  • Me, I'm Touchy.....which is why I am so fond of a happy ending ;)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,611
  • blazed
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12020 on: Today at 01:55:18 pm »
This thread is proof of the fact that a section of our 'supporters' are going to blame Henderson for every damn thing when we lose.

Fabinho was poorer, Thiago wasn't all that great either. Yet, the same people come in here after every match harpimg about how he is way past it and how his "technical deficiencies(lmao)" are more glaring now.

Logged
Phuk yoo

Online number 168

  • Bootle - Aigburth Vale. Mon-Sat evenings, Sundays & Bank Holidays only. Arl fart clearly past his sell-his-season-ticket-by-date.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,893
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12021 on: Today at 01:57:55 pm »
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on Today at 01:47:49 pm
Steaming pile of shite.


Such a long post, so little substance.

The substance being that Henderson is past it, as is Milner. Milner would never appear for any other top club and it's debatable whether Henderson would get starts.
Logged

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,535
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12022 on: Today at 02:01:37 pm »
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on Today at 01:47:49 pm
Steaming pile of shite.


Such a long post, so little substance.

Ok whats your view on Henderson?
Logged

Online "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan!

  • Me, I'm Touchy.....which is why I am so fond of a happy ending ;)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,611
  • blazed
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12023 on: Today at 02:03:38 pm »
Quote from: number 168 on Today at 01:57:55 pm
The substance being that Henderson is past it, as is Milner. Milner would never appear for any other top club and it's debatable whether Henderson would get starts.

Henderson is not past it. He is not in peak form, but you can say that about 70% of the squad.

We were not setting the world alight when Hendo was missing, were we?

And this age thing annoys the fuck out of me. How old are Modric and Kroos, playing as first choice CMs for one of the richest clubs in the world?

Logged
Phuk yoo

Online "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan!

  • Me, I'm Touchy.....which is why I am so fond of a happy ending ;)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,611
  • blazed
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #12024 on: Today at 02:04:39 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 02:01:37 pm
Ok whats your view on Henderson?

A player who is playing below par. Much like everyone else in our squad, including our other CMs.
Logged
Phuk yoo
Pages: 1 ... 296 297 298 299 300 [301]   Go Up
« previous next »
 