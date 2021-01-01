He grew into the game post half time but off the ball, him and his fellow midfielders got their arses handed to them that first half. Gross, Caceido and MacAllister overpowered them.



To his and Thiagos credit though they didnt cower, they fought and started to do better and were much better on the ball. Off the ball they were bad throughout.



The stats are quite telling for me. Fabinho and Thiago .won three tackles each. Fabinho made three interceptions and Thiago made one. They at least competed. Henderson/Elliot made no tackles and no interceptions across a combined 90 minutes.That simply isn't good enough especially considering how many times the opposition attack down that side.Mo has the least defensive responsibility of any of our players so there is a huge responsibility for whoever plays the RCM role to put a shift in.Hendo used to be brilliant at playing that role from a defensive point of view. Unfortunately there has to be huge question marks over whether he has the legs to play that role anymore.As players age they tend to drop deeper and more central. So if Hendo has a future for us for me it is likely to be as a 6.The problems in the RCM role for me highlight the stupidity of signing Melo. We needed someone with the energy and athleticism to play the way Hendo used to play on that side. We needed a Momo not a Melo.